Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

29 thursday

Live music at the Co-op: Cori Blanch, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. Soul, Americana, folk, rock and blues. 6–7:30 p.m. Free. fxbgfood.coop.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 9. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

30 friday

Film: “Creature From the Black Lagoon,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Universal, 1954) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Harry Wilson Band, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Jazz. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

FTE Presents: Over the Rainbow—A Friends of Dorothy Celebration, 810 Caroline St. Cocktails, cabaret and drag show. 7:30 p.m. $15. 18-plus only event. A portion of the proceeds go to FXBG Pride. fredericksburgtheatre.org.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 29 listing.

1 saturday

Spotsylvania Stars & Stripes Spectacular, Spotsylvania Courthouse District. Live music and entertainment, family-friendly activities, crafts and food vendors. 4–10 p.m. Free. Fireworks approximately 9:20 p.m. Rain date is July 2. 540/507-7529; spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.

Film: “Free Willy,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1993) 2 p.m. “Jaws” (Universal, 1975) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. Thomas Jefferson discussion and reading of the Declaration of Independence. 10 a.m. Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 29 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. See June 29 listing.

2 sunday

Acoustic Sunday: The Anvil Brothers, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. Food by Lala’s Kitchen. 1–5 p.m., music 2–5 p.m. ingleside vineyards.com.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See June 29 listing.

3 monday

Music on the Steps: Cabin Creek, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 6:30–7:30 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.

4 tuesday

Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St. 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Free.

Story Time & Family Fun, Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. Costumed interpreters read children’s books on the American Revolution on the lawn behind the tavern, face painting and family activities. 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tours available at standard admission prices.

Festival of the Streets, Riverfront Park, Art & craft show along Sophia, Charlotte and Hanover streets, children’s activities, food vendors and live music. 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Rock the 4th, Thurston Water Park, YMCA, 212 Butler Road. Water park entry, parking, food from Kiki’s Lunchbox and viewing for Fredericksburg fireworks show (bring lawn chairs). 6–11 p.m. Members $20; nonmembers $25. Space is limited; registration required. No outside food, drinks, or coolers are allowed in the park. family-ymca.org/events.

FredNats Patriotic Palooza, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. Bounce houses, yard games and face painting. 4–8 p.m. Screening of “National Treasure” starts at 5:30 p.m. $5. Concessions open. Fireworks at 9 p.m. visible from your car up to 2 miles away. fredericksburgva.gov/1765/Fourth-in-Fredericksburg.

Fabulous Fourth at Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway, Stafford. Colonial games, house tour, living historians, archaeologists at an active dig site, B101.5’s Buzzy the Bee, crafts, food trucks and more. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Flag retirement at 1 p.m. $1; children 2 and younger are free. No pets, no coolers and no alcohol. kenmore.org/events.

Stafford’s 4th of July Spectacular, John Lee Pratt Memorial Park, 6 River Road, Falmouth. Live music, surprise grab bags, yard games, food trucks, DJ and fireworks. Gate opens 6 p.m. The Fredericksburg Concert Band performs 6:30–8 p.m. Firework display begins at dusk. facebook.com/events/1225865214967486.

Freedom Car and Bike Show, East Davis Street, Downtown Culpeper. Family-friendly music and display of classic cars and bikes. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. here stores.com/freedom-car-and-bike-show.

Culpeper 4th of July Celebration, Yowell Meadow Park, N. Blue Ridge Ave., Culpeper. Children’s kayaking, food and craft vendors, patriotic presentation, moonbounce, rock wall, hayride. 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Live music from Steel Peach 2:30–6:30 p.m. Schedule of events at culpeperva.gov/community/4th_of_july_celebration.

4th of July Celebration, St. Peter’s Church, 823 Water St., Port Royal. Living historians, reading of the Declaration of Independence, horse-drawn carriage rides, period musicians, puppet shows and concessions. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Historic Port Royal Museums open noon–4 p.m. historicportroyal.net.

5 wednesday

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See June 29 listing.

6 thursday

Film: “Support Your Local Sheriff,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (United Artists, 1969) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Live music at the Co-op: Jiamie Pyles, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. Old School country. 6–7:30 p.m. Free. fxbgfood.coop.

Summer Concert Series: U.S. Army Blues, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Weather permitting. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com/calendar.html.

Billy Prine and the Prine Time Band, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 8 p.m. $30–$65 plus fees. thegroove musichall.com.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 29 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See June 29 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See June 29 listing.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks,” June 16–July 29; artist panel discussion July 15, 2–4 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “Water, Water Everywhere” all-member exhibit, through July 2. “As Above,” featuring new acrylic landscape paintings by Nicole Myers, July 6-30 with First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “When Dinosaurs Return,” works by Sally Cooney Anderson, through July 2; “Americana” all-member exhibit July 4-30, with First Friday opening reception 6-9 p.m. artful dimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Water Landscapes,” with works paying homage to Colonial Beach’s water heritage. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. On display through July 9. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Pet portraiture by Andrea Danner.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Art Across the Country,” paintings by Seija Martin, through July 2. “Spectrum of Summer Experiences,” July 6-30, with First Friday reception from 5-9 p.m. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokes fredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by Iron/metal artwork by guest artist and blacksmith Hunter Perkinson, through June. Photography by Chris Cepulis, through July with First Friday from 5-8:30 p.m.

CoBe Workspaces: Paintings by Lee Valentine.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by local artists.

Curitiba Art Café: “Two Rivers and a Field,” collection of plein air oil paintings of the Fredericksburg area by Michael Dean. Through June. 540/419-8879.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by guest artist Madeleine McGraw. Through June. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by Addison Likins, sculptor, photographer, painter and poet.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members Gallery: Sally Rhone-Kubarek. Through June 30. fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Rotating works of internationally acclaimed American artist Gari Melchers (1860-1932). garimelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Monochromatic,” through July 2. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: Purcell Gallery: “ARTifacts of Louisa County” gallery show, through July 21. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Mason Exhibitions Arlington: “Edges of What I Feel,” works by the Healing Artists Collective, through Aug. 26. Event: Sofar Sounds + Healing Music, June 30 from 7-9 p.m. masonexhibitions.org.

Meyer Fine Art (new gallery): “Robert Duncanson and His Southern Travels,” works by Black 19th-century landscape artist. 1015 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. meyerfineart.gallery.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: “Remixed 8,” featuring original artwork using 12-inch vinyl record albums by 50-plus local and regional artists. Through July 29. Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room.

RMS Designs: Works by artist and graphic designer Jackie Steward.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Orkendell “Dell” Ford.

Sunken Well: “Painted Escapes,” featuring works by Joelle Cathleen Studios.

Tides Inn: Recent work, featuring cyanotype prints by Steve Griffin.

Torpedo Factory Art Center: Art League Gallery: “Into the Wilderness,” by Fredericksburg artist Kim Richards. Solo exhibit features works rich in biblical and allegorical references. July 6-Aug. 6. Opening reception July 14, 6-9 p.m.

UMW Galleries: Hurley Convergence Center, Convergence Gallery: “Meant to be looked at,” curated by students in ARTH 317: Laboratory in Museum Studies, through Aug. 3. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: First Fridays, includes free museum admission, cafe specials and family activities. virginiahistory.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9; “Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village” and “Whitfield Lovell: Passages,” through Sept. 10. vmfa.museum.

music

Brencore Entertainment: Birthday Celebration Concert featuring Brian Lenair and Robert Smoot, June 30 at the Carlyle Room, $40-$50; Tribute to the Music of Earth, Wind and Fire, July 16 at Holiday Inn Fredericksburg, $35-$40. brencore.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Music on the Steps, Mondays from June 5-Aug. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Sounds of Summer, every Friday night from 6:30–8:30 p.m. in historic Market Square. Through Aug. 25. Free. Bring a lawn chair. Free arts and crafts for the kids. famva.org.

Fort Hunt Park: Lesson Zero, July 30, from 7-8 p.m. Free. reverbnation.com/lessonzero.

Lubber Run Amphitheater: Lauren Calve, July 1 at 1 p.m.

MGM National Harbor: Legendary Nights XVII, June 25; Chicago, June 27; KARD, July 19; Peter Frampton, July 20; Santana, July 26. mgmnationalharbor.com.

The Tin Pan: Sister Hazel, July 1; doors open 6 p.m. $55. tinpanrva.com.

Westmoreland State Park: Music on the Cliffs: Third Thursdays in June-September, from 6-8 p.m. July: Tyler Nichols, August- Haze & Dacey, September: Hard to Tell. Bring a blanket or chairs. General’s Ridge Winery will be on hand. 804/493-8821.

theater

Altria Theater: 85 South Show Live comedy show, July 1; “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” July 11-16. BroadwayInRichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Cambodian Rock Band,” July 19-Aug. 27. arenastage.org.

Edloe Glades Estate: Brian Clowdus Presents: “Into The Woods,” through July 16, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Rain or shine. $44 and up; $99 VIP. BrianClowdus.com.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “The Lion King,” through July 29; Family Theater: “The Enigmatist,” through July 2; Eisenhower Theatre: “1776,” June 27-July 16. kennedy-center.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through July 9. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “Sweeney Todd,” through July 9. Cabaret events: Soul Divas Reprise, with Awa Sal Secka and Shayla S. Simmons, through July 9; Disco Fever, with Kaiyla Gross and Tobias A. Young, July 25–Aug. 13. sigtheatre.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: “1776 The Musical,” June 29–June 30 and July 1. $4-$17.76. poplarforest.org.

Virginia Rep: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” through Aug. 6. va-rep.org.

family

Fredericksburg Area Museum: FAM Fun! Family Workshops: Let’s Go to the Carnival! (July 19); Let’s Discover Dinosaurs! (July 26); and Let’s Eat! (Aug. 2). Free. Due to limited spots, participants must RSVP. famva.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

George Washington Foundation: Camp George vs. George, July 10-14, at Ferry Farm and Kenmore. For ages 8-12. kenmore.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre: “Disney Descendants The Musical,” July 7–8 at 7 p.m. July 8 at 2 p.m. $20 adult; $15 seniors, youth under age 17. hyltoncenter.org.

Rising Sun Tavern: Story Time & Family Fun, July 4 at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Book signings with costumed interpreters, face painting and July 4-themed activities. Free. washingtonheritagemuseumsorg.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: Front Lawn Fun, featuring outdoor games and toys from yesteryear as well as space-themed activities in honor of “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon.” 10 a.m. Tuesdays, weather permitting. Free. virginiahistory.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: Twilight History, featuring hands-on 18th-century skills, trades and recipes. Explore Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Rising Sun Tavern, Mary Washington House and Mary Washington Monument. July 31-Aug. 3, 6-8 p.m. Ages 8-12. $115 per registrant, $95 WHM members. To register at washingtonheritagemuseums.org. 540/373-5630 or youthprograms@Washington Heritage Museums.org.

etc.

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Enjoy local vendors, food trucks and live performances. Through September. Free admission. ashlandfourthfridays.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Nights, featuring lit coasters, atmospheric family-friendly entertainment, specialty menus and the Coke Studio Sounds Stage DJ every night. Through Aug. 13. Summer Nights Concert Series: Collective Soul, July 1. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

FXBG Pride Festival: Featuring live music, vendors, raffles and other festivities. Old Mill Park, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rescheduled date from June 24). fxbgpride.com.

Kings Dominion: Fourth of July fireworks, July 3-July 4, beginning at 10 p.m. kingsdominion.com/events/july-fourth.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry,” through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Summer Saturdays July 15 and Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about various facets of the 18th century from museum staff through paleontology, archaeology, collections, and preservation demonstrations. Included in general admission. stratfordhall.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee