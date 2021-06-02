Local Entertainment Roundup: June 3-10

3 thursday
Indigenous History Walk, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. Jason Sellers leads guided walk along Heritage Trail. 6:30–8:30 p.m. $10–$12. Meet at restrooms. Rain date is June 10. Register at riverfriends.org/event/indigenous-history-walk.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. $55–$60 plus processing fee. Show only. Through June 13. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com/the-marvelous-wonderettes-2020.
4 friday
After Hours Concert Series: Aaron Lewis, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $26–$99. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
Online: “The Wizard of Oz,” Stage Door Productions. June 4–6. $20 suggested donation per household. Tickets must be purchased online; video available for viewing for 30 days. stagedoorproductions.org.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 3 listing.
5 saturday
Dance Matrix and Company & Downtown Greens Performance Showcase, 206 Charles St., lower garden. 3:30–5 p.m. Featuring works that follow the themes of Gardening/The Spirit of Sharing/Nature’s Bounty. Pay what you can; $20 suggested. Fundraiser for Downtown Greens. Bring chair or blanket. Rain date is June 6. dancematrixcompany.com.
Youth fishing derby, Izaak Walton League, 2729 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Free. In conjunction with the Virginia Free Fishing Weekend; no fishing license required for rod and reel fishing. Hosted by Cub Scout Pack 142. For more information, contact Cubmaster Ryan Allen at Ryan.allen21@yahoo.com.
Hike with a Historian: Brandy Station Battlefield, White Water Trail, Stevensburg. Historian Clark “Bud” Hall and Gettysburg Battlefield Guide Chris Army lead a tour of the key sites of the Battle of Brandy Station. Tour concludes at Old Trade Brewery, where tour guests will be served a light lunch and craft beer tasting. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. $30. Attendees will travel in their own vehicles to meet the guides at each of the four stops of the tour. Maps will be provided; carpooling is appreciated. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. eventbrite.com/e/hike-with-a-historian-brandy-station-battlefield-tickets-149593286547.
Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. 3 and 5 p.m. $5–$15. All health guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health will be followed. Bring a lawn chair, sunscreen and water. No umbrellas. ccfbg.org/concerts; ccfbginfo@gmail.com.
Spring Clean Sweep, Town of Bowling Green. Community yard sale across the town. 8 a.m.–1 p.m. townofbowlinggreen.com.
Saving Abel, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Woodford. Southern rock. 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. $17–$32. 703/361-7223; thegroovemusichall.com.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 3 listing.
6 sunday
Bridal expo, Holiday Inn Fredericksburg Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive. Vendors include couture, photography, videography, entertainment, bakers, florists, caterers, design and décor. 1–5 p.m. $10. Register for free wedding giveaway. afaeventmgmt.com/bridal-expo.
Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby, Dominion Raceway, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Thornburg. 8 a.m.–5 p.m. spotsylvania.va.us/909/Spotsylvania-Soap-Box-Derby.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 3 listing.
7 monday
Music on the Steps: The Acoustic Onion, Market Square, Caroline St. entrance. Beatles and ’60s/’70s rock ’n’ roll. 7–8 p.m. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated, and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Bring a chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, recorded performances will be posted at a later date on librarypoint.org.
8 tuesday
Picnic in the Park: Best Friends Day, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Music by Darcy Dawn; craft for kids. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a chair or blanket, and pack a lunch or purchase one from a vendor. Masks required when not social distancing. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/380/Picnic-in-the-Park.
9 wednesday
”The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 3 listing.
10 thursday
Online: Juneteenth Virtual Book Talk: “Love Twelve Miles Long” with Glenda Armand. 7 p.m. Free. Register at montpelier.org/events/juneteenth-booktalk-glenda-armand.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 3 listing.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Spring,” featuring paintings and photographs from member artists. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood furniture and basketry. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “Portals,” works by Nicole Myers. Through June. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Expressions of Elizabeth: A Retrospective,” works by late artist Elizabeth Woodford. Finished work on display in the main gallery area with partially finished and prepared fabrics for sale in her studio. June 1–27. First Friday June 4. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: June exhibit: Celebrating summer’s respite. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members’ Gallery: “Digital Creations,” works by Carolyn Beever, Taylor Cullar and Robert Hunter. Through June. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works of florals and landscapes by featured artist Maureen Kane of Richmond. Also on display: works by Joyce and Carl Thor.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: ”Our Best Friends,” regional juried exhibition, through June 27. Opening reception Friday. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
National Air and Space Museum: Steven F. Udvar–Hazy Center in Chantilly now open; free timed-entry passes required. Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe, through Aug. 8. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Open Wednesday through Sunday; timed tickets required. Online: Livestreamed performances honoring museum’s centennial celebration, January to May, free; registration required. phillipscollection.org.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Online: Paintings and Drawings by Nina Ozbey, through June 6 in Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: The Reagan Years, June 4; Prince Tribute, featuring Junie Henderson “Prince Birthday Celebration,” June 5; Lisa Fischer with Taylor Eigsti “The Badass & The Beautiful,” June 6; Between The Dark and Light: The Grateful Dead Photography of Jay Blakesberg, June 9; Cris Jacobs, June 11; Tusk, June 12. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Online: Spring Concert, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas, accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant accompanist Kathy Pellegreen. Online donations gratefully accepted. Available for viewing beginning June 12 at brcsings.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Music on the Steps: Acoustic Onion, June 7. Series runs 7-8 p.m. Mondays beginning June 7 to Aug. 30 at Fredericksburg Area Museum Market Square (enter at Caroline Street). Masks required for those not fully vaccinated and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Bring chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, recorded performances will be posted at a later date on librarypoint.org.
Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: Concert, Market Square, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. June 5 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Bring lawn chair. Reserve tickets online at ccfbg.org/concerts. For more info, ccfbginfo@gmail.com.
Groove Music Hall: Saving Abel, June 5; Upchurch Uprising, June 12; Blackfoot, June 19. Limited capacity. Purchase tickets and read about COVID-19 guidelines at thegroovemusichall.com.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Arena Riffs,” three-part commissioned musical series features three different composer and lyricist teams; “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre: a variety of short features on available on YouTube channel. cattheatre.com.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. Now open for historic site visits at limited capacity; advance tickets required. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason School of Theater: “Luther’s Trumpet,” starring Edward Gero and Craig Wallace and featuring a cast of faculty, community and student actors. Streaming through June 4 at 5 p.m. Free; registration required. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu/luther-39-s-trumpet.
Kennedy Center: Online: Arts Across America series, with focus on cultural leadership and public healing; new episodes every other Saturday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre: Online: MET Comedy Night, available on Twitch. marylandensemble.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” featuring more than 30 classic hits from the ’50s and ’60s. Through July 11. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Blindness,” a Donmar Warehouse production, through June 13. Online: “Will on the Hill,” 7 p.m. June 7 with VIP virtual pre-show reception at 6 p.m.; pay-what-you-will pricing benefits Shakespeare Theatre Company’s education and community engagement programs. “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: Signature Features: “Midnight at the Never Get,” streaming through June 21. $35. sigtheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: Online: “The Wizard of Oz,” June 4-6. Suggested ticket donation is $20 per household; ticket links emailed on morning of performance. stagedoorproductions.org.
Theater Alliance: Online: “City in Transition: The Quadrant Series,” drawing inspiration from the distinct-yet-neighboring communities in Washington, D.C. Available to stream on-demand through June 6. $10-$30. theateralliance.com.
Thomas Jefferson’ Poplar Forest: “1776,” with performances June 24-26 at 7:30 p.m. (Rain date Sunday, June 27). $4-$17.76. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Online: “Animal Wisdom,” through June 13, $19-$49. “Where We Belong, a filmed solo piece by Madeline Sayet, streaming June 14—July 11; produced in association with the Folger Shakespeare Library. woollymammoth.net/events/soapbox.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor and indoor attractions are open. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly tours, outdoor scavenger hunts and sketching bags. For visiting guidelines, hours of operation and online resources, visit garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Kennedy Center: Online: Performances for Young Audiences digital season, featuring on-demand events for families, with events available for viewing through June. Purchase access at kennedy-center.org.
Prince William County Fairgrounds: Northern Virginia Reptile Expo, June 19. $8 adults, $3 children 6-11, free for 5 and under. mdreptilefarm.com.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, June 19 to Oct. 3; additional tickets required. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
Stage Door Productions: Summer camps: Acting Production, July 12-16 (ages 8-11); Acting Production, July 12-16 (ages 11-15); Creative Drama, July 19-24 (ages 7-10); Improvisation and Comedy, July 19-24 (ages 11-15). Alum Springs Park. Registration is through Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation. stagedoorproductions.org; fredericksburgva.gov.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Kids Weekends, June 4-30. $49.99 and up. Reservations required. With enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Craft Beer Festival, 6–9 p.m. June 19-20. $48 general public, $40 members. Other events: Independence Fireworks, 6-9:45 p.m. June 25-26. Available with/without mansion tours; see website for pricing. 703/780-2000; mountvernon.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Prince Williams County Historic Sites: Father’s Day Tours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19-20. $5 per person; complimentary tour of one historic sites for fathers and children under 6.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Events: Paleontology Excursions, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12, July 17 and Aug. 14 (weather dependent). Minimum age requirement is 8 years old. Limited spots available; pre-registration is required. Contact Kelly Childress at kchildress@stratfordhall.org. Potomac River Sunset Yoga: June 12, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
World War II Warbird Showcase: Frederick (MD) Municipal Airport, June 19-20. Rides available in one of three vintage aircraft: the TBM “Avenger’ “Doris Mae,” L-5 ‘Sentinel’ “Gayle Ann,” or open-cockpit Coast Guard N2S-4 “Stearman.” See website to purchase rides and for more information. capitalwingwarbirdrides.org.