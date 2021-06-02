Local Entertainment Roundup: June 3-10

Youth fishing derby, Izaak Walton League, 2729 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Free. In conjunction with the Virginia Free Fishing Weekend; no fishing license required for rod and reel fishing. Hosted by Cub Scout Pack 142. For more information, contact Cubmaster Ryan Allen at Ryan.allen21@yahoo.com .

Hike with a Historian: Brandy Station Battlefield, White Water Trail, Stevensburg. Historian Clark “Bud” Hall and Gettysburg Battlefield Guide Chris Army lead a tour of the key sites of the Battle of Brandy Station. Tour concludes at Old Trade Brewery, where tour guests will be served a light lunch and craft beer tasting. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. $30. Attendees will travel in their own vehicles to meet the guides at each of the four stops of the tour. Maps will be provided; carpooling is appreciated. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. eventbrite.com/e/hike-with-a-historian-brandy-station-battlefield-tickets-149593286547.