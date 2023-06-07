Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

8 thursday

Summer Concert Series: U.S. Navy Band Country Current, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Weather permitting. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com/calendar.html.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 9. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

9 friday

160th anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station, Brandy Station Battlefield, 19484 Brandy Road, Culpeper. Culpeper Battlefield Tours will host a series of events and re-enactments. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free to attend. culpeperbattlefieldtours.com/news-and-events.

Sounds of Summer: Spanglish Latin American Band, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Latin American. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

Fredericksburg Improv Team: “It’s a Disaster,” 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $15. allstatecommunitytheater.com.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 8 listing.

“Mary Poppins,” King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way. 7 p.m. $18–$20. cytfredericksburg.org.

“Once Upon a Mattress,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18–$22. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

10 saturday

Sophia Street Pottery Throwdown, Sophia Street between Lewis and Amelia streets, near the downtown library. Celebration features local ceramic art, demonstrations and music by the Wellbillies. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. libertytownarts.com.

Strawberry Dinner, Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. Ham or roast beef meal, sides and strawberry shortcake. 5–7 p.m. $18 adults; $7 children.

Fredericksburg Area Black Arts Festival: Revisited, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Presented in conjunction with “Seen: Viewing the Work of African American Artists of Fredericksburg.” famva.org.

Virginia Renaissance Faire: Closing Weekend, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $10–$15; children 5 and younger are free. Cash recommended. No pets. Tickets at varf.org.

160th anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station, Brandy Station Battlefield. See June 9 listing.

Fredericksburg Roller Derby, Fredericksburg Field House, 3411 Shannon Park Drive. 6 p.m. $10; children 5 and younger are free. Bring your own chair. Concessions available for purchase.

Music in the Vines, Backporch Vineyard, 16595 Wilmont Road, King George. Live music, wine, beer and food trucks. 11 a.m.–7 p.m. $10–$20. Bring chairs, blankets. Ages 21 and older only. backporch vineyard.com.

Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and True Spirit. 6–8:30 p.m. A love offering is collected for the bands, and light refreshments are available for purchase. 540/710-3831.

“Oh What a Beautiful Morning,” Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road. 7 p.m. $10 for adults; $5 for seniors 60-plus. Children and students are free. rappahannock-choral-society.org.

“Songs from the Starboard,” Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. Nautical history and music with the Rappahannock Whalers. Historic beverages from Red Dragon Brewery. 5–6:30 p.m., 6:30–8 p.m., or 8–9:30 p.m. $35; $30 for members. Limited to guests ages 21-plus. Register at washingtonheritagemuseums.networkforgood.com/events/57338-songs-from-the- starboard. 540/371-1494.

Fredericksburg Improv Team: “It’s a Disaster,” 810 Caroline St. 3 and 8 p.m. See June 9 listing.

“Alice in Wonderland,” James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. Noon to 2 p.m. or 5:30–7:30 p.m. $20. umbiance dance.com.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 8 listing.

“Magic,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 108 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.

“Mary Poppins,” King George High School. 1 and 7 p.m. See June 9 listing.

“Once Upon a Mattress,” Theater at Vint Hill. See June 9 listing.

Shakespeare on the Lawn, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble’s 1920s-themed take on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” 7–8:30 p.m. Grounds open 5:30 p.m. $15; students 6–17 are $7. Children under 6 are free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Early arrivals may bring a picnic and partake in walk-through tours of Kenmore, 5:30–7 p.m. at no extra charge. 540/373-3381; kenmore.org.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. See June 8 listing.

11 sunday

Virginia Renaissance Faire: Closing Weekend, Lake Anna Winery. See June 10 listing.

160th anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station, Brandy Station Battlefield. See June 9 listing.

“Oh What a Beautiful Morning,” Chancellor High School. 3 p.m. See June 10 listing.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See June 8 listing.

“Magic,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See June 10 listing.

“Mary Poppins,” King George High School. 3 p.m. See June 9 listing.

“Once Upon a Mattress,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See June 9 listing.

Shakespeare on the Lawn, Kenmore. See June 10 listing.

12 monday

Music on the Steps: Spanglish, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 6:30–7:30 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.

13 tuesday

Picnic in the Park: On the Farm Day, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Live music by Peter Mealy and Laurie Rose Griffith. Bring a picnic and blanket. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. fxbgparks.com.

14 wednesday

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See June 8 listing.

15 thursday

Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: Mad Maxx & The Groove Train Band, The Depot, 111 Commerce St., Culpeper. Live music, kids’ activities, food vendors. 5–9 p.m. $10. Season pass $20. Under 21 admitted free. Bring a lawn chair. culpeperdowntown.com/events.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 8 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See June 8 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See June 8 listing.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Painted Musings” by Lukman Ahmad, through June 10. “The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks,” June 16–July 29; artist reception June 24, 6–8 p.m. and artist panel discussion July 15, 2–4 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “Water, Water Everywhere” all-member exhibit, through July 2. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “When Dinosaurs Return,” works by Sally Cooney Anderson, through July 2. artful dimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Water Landscapes,” with works paying homage to Colonial Beach’s water heritage. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. On display through July 9. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Pet portraiture by Andrea Danner. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Art Across the Country,” paintings by Seija Martin, through July 2. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by Iron/metal artwork by guest artist and blacksmith Hunter Perkinson. Through June.

CoBe Workspaces: Paintings by Lee Valentine. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m., with live music.

Colonial Beach Brewing: Open for Second Friday Art Walk.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Curitiba Art Café: “Two Rivers and a Field,” collection of plein air oil paintings of the Fredericksburg area by Michael Dean. Through June. 540/419-8879.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by guest artist Madeleine McGraw. Through June. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by Addison Likins, sculptor, photographer, painter and poet. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members Gallery: Sally Rhone-Kubarek. Through June 30. fccagallery.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Monochromatic,” through July 2. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: Purcell Gallery: “ARTifacts of Louisa County” gallery show, through July 21. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Mason Exhibitions Arlington: “Edges of What I Feel,” works by the Healing Artists Collective, through Aug. 26. Event: Sofar Sounds + Healing Music, June 30 from 7-9 p.m. masonexhibitions.org.

National Museum of American History: Smithsonian Summer Solstice Celebration, June 24 with extended hours until 10 p.m. Enjoy popular culture exhibition, “Entertainment Nation,” hands-on demonstration carts and “American Experiments” activities focused on democracy. american history.si.edu.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: “Remixed 8,” featuring original artwork using 12-inch vinyl record albums by 50-plus local and regional artists. Through July 29. Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Red Dragon Brewery: “Art & Beer” pop-up show, June 22-23, 4-9 p.m. Exhibit theme: “Blue.” Open to artists and photographers. Sponsored by Canal Quarter Arts and Darbytown Art Studio.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room. Open for Second Friday Art Walk.

RMS Designs: Works by artist and graphic designer Jackie Steward. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m., with live music.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Orkendell “Dell” Ford. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m., with hands-on craft project hosted by Diana Morton, all materials provided.

Sunken Well: “Painted Escapes,” featuring works by Joelle Cathleen Studios. Pop-up art show with Tillys Ice Cream. Artist’s reception June 8, from 6-9 p.m.

Tides Inn: Recent work, featuring cyanotype prints by Steve Griffin. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

UMW Galleries: Hurley Convergence Center, Convergence Gallery: “Meant to be looked at,” curated by students in ARTH 317: Laboratory in Museum Studies, through Aug. 3. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

music

The Carlyle Room: Birthday Celebration Concert featuring Brian Lenair and Robert Smoot. June 30. $40-$50. brencore.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Music on the Steps, Mondays from June 5-Aug. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. library point.org/music-steps.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Sounds of Summer, every Friday night from 6:30– 8:30 p.m. in historic Market Square. Through Aug. 25. Free. Bring a lawn chair. Free arts and crafts for the kids. famva.org.

MGM National Harbor: Anthony Hamilton, June 9; Jess Hilarious, June 10; Mika Singh, June 16; Gladys Knight, June 22; Legendary Nights XVII, June 25; Chicago, June 27. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Rappahannock Choral Society: “Oh What a Beautiful Morning” spring concert, at Chancellor High School on June 10 at 7 p.m. and June 11 at 3 p.m. $10 adults and $5 seniors (60 and older); free for children and students. Tickets available online at rappa hannock-choral-society.org or at the door.

theater

Altria Theater: “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” July 11-16. BroadwayInRichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Exclusion,” premiere comedy about what’s true vs. what sells, through June 25. arenastage.org.

Historic Kenmore: Shakespeare on the Lawn: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 7-8:30 p.m. June 10-11 and June 17-18. Grounds open at 5:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Walk-through tours of Kenmore between 5:30-7 p.m. at no extra charge. $15, $7 for students 6-17, free for children under 6. kenmore.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Manassas Ballet Theatre: “Coppelia and MORE!” June 15 at 7:30 p.m. $15. hytoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: New York City Ballet, June 6-11 and “The Lion King,” June 22-July 29; Family Theater: “The Enigmatist,” through July 2; Eisenhower Theatre: “1776,” June 27-July 16. kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “Hadestown,” June 6-18. $60 and up. broadwayat thenational.com.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through July 9. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In,” June 7-18. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “Sweeney Todd,” through July 9; Ark Theatre: “Passing Strange,” through June 18. Event: Broadway in the Park, featuring Megan Hilty and Lea Salonga, June 16. sigtheatre.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: “1776 The Musical,” June 29-June 30 and July 1. $4-$17.76. poplarforest.org.

family

CYT Fredericksburg: “Mary Poppins: The Musical,” June 9-11 and June 16-18 at King George High School. $15-$20. cytfredericksburg.org.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: FAM Fun! Family Workshops: Let’s Go to the Carnival! (June 14, July 19); Let’s Discover Dinosaurs! (June 21, July 26); and Let’s Eat! (June 28, Aug. 2). Free. Due to limited spots, participants must RSVP. famva.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

George Washington Foundation: Archaeology Camp, June 12-16, at Ferry Farm; Camp George vs. George, July 10-14, at Ferry Farm and Kenmore. For ages 8-12. kenmore.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre: “Disney Descendants The Musical,” July 7–8 at 7 p.m. July 8 at 2 p.m. $20 adult; $15 seniors, youth under age 17. hyltoncenter.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: Twilight History, featuring hands-on 18th-century skills, trades and recipes. Explore Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Rising Sun Tavern, Mary Washington House and Mary Washington Monument. July 31-Aug. 3, 6-8 p.m. Ages 8-12. $115 per registrant, $95 WHM members. To register at washingtonheritagemuseums.org. 540/373-5630 or youthprograms@Washington Heritage Museums.org.

etc.

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Enjoy local vendors, food trucks and live performances. Through September. Free admission. ashlandfourthfridays.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food and Wine Festival, featuring over 150 international flavors at 16 themed food and beverage locations throughout the park. Thursdays–Sundays through June 11. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry,” through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee