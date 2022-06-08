Local Entertainment Roundup: June 9 to June 16

9 thursday“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 10. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

10 fridayFilm screening: “Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone,” Spotsylvania County Museum, 6159 Plank Road. Gates open at 7 p.m., movie begins at dark. Free. Bring blanket or chairs. Concessions available for purchase.

Sounds of Summer: Spanglish, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

Moonshine Bandits, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. Special guest Mon-T and WhatDaBug. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $22–$65. thegroovemusichall.com.

Music and Wine: Micah Fletcher, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 6–8 p.m. Free. Family friendly. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic basket or buy refreshments on-site. No outside alcohol. louisaarts.org.

Stage Door Youth: “The Little Princess,” 810 Caroline St. 7 p.m. $20–$25. 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way. 7 p.m. $15. cytfredericksburg.org.

“James and the Giant Peach,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18–$22. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 9 listing.

11 saturday18th-century Colonial Fair, Historic Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Performances, games, crafts and walk-through tours of Kenmore House. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. $5 ages 5 and up; children under 5 are free. kenmore.org/events.

Splash Bash Block Party, Northside Baptist Church, 445 Woodford St. Wet games, waterslide, bounce house and dry games. Hamburgers and hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn and other refreshments. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Free. Nonperishable food items will be collected at the gate for the Fredericksburg Area Regional Food Bank. Wear a swimsuit, bring a towel.

Garden tour, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St. Explore the garden with one of the apothecary’s guides. 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. $10. Register in advance. 540/373-3362; WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Sophia Street Pottery Throwdown, 1100 block of Sophia Street. Fifth annual celebration of local ceramic art, live music from Bruce Middle Trio and a raffle of a collaborative pottery piece to benefit Empowerhouse. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. facebook.com/Sophia-Street-Studios-167510773265568.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open 3:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Features The Virginia Gospel Singers and Madison Creek. 6–8:30 p.m. Love offering is collected for the bands, and light refreshments are available for purchase.

Rappahannock Choral Society: “Yesterday: The Music that Takes Us Back…,” Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road. 7 p.m. $10 adults, $7 seniors ages 60 and older, students free. Tickets at the door or online at rappahannock-choral-society.org/rcs-spring-tickets. 540/412-6152.

Shakespeare on the Lawn: “Taming of the Shrew,” Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. 7–8:30 p.m. $15 adults; $7 students, plus processing fees. Children 5 and under are free. Grounds open at 5:30 p.m. Bring chairs or blankets. kenmore.org/events.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” King George High School. 2 and 7 p.m. See June 10 listing.

“James and the Giant Peach,” Theater at Vint Hill. See June 10 listing.

“The Little Princess,” 810 Caroline St. 3 and 7 p.m. See June 10 listing.

“A Gilbert and Sullivan Fun Fest,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 108 Hawthorn, Colonial Beach. 7 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 9 listing.

12 sunday“Yesterday: The Music that Takes Us Back…,” Chancellor High School. 3 p.m. See June 11 listing.

Shakespeare on the Lawn: “Taming of the Shrew,” Kenmore. See June 11 listing.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” King George High School. 3 p.m. See June 10 listing.

“James and the Giant Peach,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See June 10 listing.

“The Little Princess,” 810 Caroline St. 3 p.m. See June 10 listing.

“A Gilbert and Sullivan Fun Fest,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See June 11 listing.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See June 9 listing.

13 mondayMusic on the Steps: bOn, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Members of Acoustic Onion. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring chairs, blankets. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org/music-steps.

14 tuesdayPicnic in the Park: Colebrooke, Memorial Park, 1301 Kenmore Ave. Flag Day Day. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a picnic lunch or buy one from a park vendor. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/380/Picnic-in-the-Park.

15 wednesday“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See June 9 listing.

16 thursdayArt After Hours outdoor concert: Fredericksburg Concert Band, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Enjoy live music on the lawn and food trucks; studio and galleries will be open. 6–8 p.m. Free admission; first-come, first-served. Tickets for beer/wine are $7, and food trucks accept cash or credit. Bring blankets and chairs. Shuttle parking for overflow. 540/654-1015; garimelchers@umw.edu.

Live Music at the Co-op: Robert Keelin, 320 Emancipation Highway. Classic rock and country, pop, Americana, blues, folk and original tunes. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: The Entertainers, The Depot, Commerce Street, Culpeper. Classic beach music. 5–9 p.m. $10, or a season ticket for $30. Kids are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance at Pepperberries, Museum of Culpeper History and Oak View National Bank. Food vendors present. Lawn games offered in Kids’ Corner. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See June 9 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See June 9 listing.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 9 listing.

local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

The Artists’ Alliance: Floral art paintings by featured artist Kathleen Walsh, along with floral art works by Artists’ Alliance members. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Impressions from Nature,” a collection of new works by Karen Julihn. Through June 26. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Colors of the Sea,” fiber-art works by Sally Cooney Anderson that incorporates the colors and textures of the seaside. Through June 26. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Sea and Sky,” paintings by Hailey Light. Through June 26. Other member works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists.

Chamber of Commerce: Works by Andrea Clement. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m.

Colonial Beach Brewery: “Weird Wicked Art” by Taylor Carlton. Open for Second Friday Art Walk. 540/760-5661.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m., plus live music. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Colonial Beach with artist Kathie Moran.

Colonial Beach Museum: New display featured. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by Robert (Bob) Smith. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Photography by featured artist Thomas Fortune. Through June. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by featured artists Kathy Waltermire and Doris Barbee. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artists’ Choice” regional all-media juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: Works by Kathryn Murray. Through June 24. Event: Red Tag Art Sale, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; proceeds will benefit the museum’s outreach art education programs. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: Colonial Beach artists/makers. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Artist’s Grab Bag II,” through June 26. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “In Space and Time,” featuring artists from Louisa and surrounding counties, June 10 through July 15. Purcell Gallery. Opening reception June 10, from 6–8 p.m. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: New works by local artists. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Colonial Beach artists and vendors. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Works by featured artist photographer Ellen Cosby. Open for Second Friday Art Walk.

RMS Designs: Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Renee Sessions. Open for Second Friday Art Walk. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Barbara M. Collins: The Artist At Work,” paintings by 95-year-old Barbara M. Collins. Through July 5.

music

The Birchmere: Dixie Longate: Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets, June 9; Tusk, June 10; Four Bitchin’ Babes, June 11; Gaelic Storm, June 12; We Three, June 13; Debbie Gibson, June 15; NRBQ and Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun, June 17. birchmere.com.

Columbia Pike Blues Festival, S. Walter Reed Drive from Columbia Pike to Ninth Street South, Arlington. June 18. Free admission. columbia-pike.org.

FredNats Concert Series: rock bands Hinder and Buckcherry, June 26 at 6 p.m., $30 and up; and ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m., $49 and up. Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium. FredNatsConcerts.com.

MGM National Harbor: Neha Kakkar, June 12; Big Time Rush: Forever Tour, June 23; Patti LaBelle, June 24; Midnight Oil, June 25. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Music on the Steps: Select Mondays from 7–8 p.m. on the front steps of CRRL’s Fredericksburg Branch. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Rappahannock Choral Society: “Yesterday: The Music that Takes Us Back” spring concert, Chancellor High School. June 11 at 7 p.m. and June 12 at 3 p.m. $10 adults, $7 seniors 60 and older, students free. Tickets can be purchased from RCS members, at the door or online at rappahannock-choral-society.org/rcs-spring-tickets/. 540/412-6152.

theater

Altria Theater: “Jesus Christ Superstar,” June 21–26. broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Drumfolk,” presented by Step Afrika! Through June 26. arenastage.org.

Dominion Energy Center: Comedian Chelsea Handler, June 9. dominionenergycenter.com.

Ford’s Theatre: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination. In person June 8-25 and on demand through June 15. Recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.

The Kennedy Center: New York City Ballet: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Opera House, through Sunday; “A Monster Calls,” Eisenhower Theater, through Sunday; “Shear Madness,” TheaterLab, through Oct. 2. kennedy-center.org.

Richmond Triangle Players: “Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties,” June 1–25. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Nunsense,” starring Sally Struthers, through July 10. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Our Town,” through June 11. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “The Upstairs Department,” through June 12; Broadway in the Park, with Kelli O’Hara and Adrienne Warren, June 24. 703/820-9771; sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” June 30 through July 24. synetictheater.org/midsummer2022.

Virginia Rep: “Bonnie and Claire,” through June 12. va-rep.org.

family

Fredericksburg Area Museum: FAM Fun! family workshop series, featuring educational crafts, STEM challenges, interactive gallery activities and a sneak peek into FAM’s collection. June 15: Let’s Play! and June 22: Let’s Go to the Fair! 9 a.m. to noon. Free. Space is limited; participants must RSVP. famva.org/famfun.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

National Air and Space Museum: ”Innovations in Flight” fly-in, June 18 at Steven F. Udvar–Hazy Center. View over 50 vintage, modern and commercial aircraft. Free tickets are required to attend. airandspace.si.edu/udvar-hazy-center.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Preschool Playdate: Animals, June 14 from 10 a.m. to noon; Dog Days, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Family Day: Animals in the Marine Corps, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. usmcmuseum.com.

Stage Door Productions: “The Little Princess,” June 10–12. $20. stagedoorproductions.org.

Stratford Hall: Family First Fridays, July 1 and Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summer program includes tours, a scavenger hunt and 18th-century educational demonstrations. $15 adult and $10 ages 6-13; children 5 and under are free. Contact Mary Bowman at MBowman@StratfordHall.org to register. stratfordhall.org.

Widewater State Park: Junior Ranger Program, Friday mornings June through August. Learn about the park’s wildlife, native and non-native species and the history of park and its surrounding area. For ages 5-10. $10 per child for one day and includes all materials. Space is limited to 15 children. Pre-registration is required; registration can be made in person at the Visitor Center or by calling 540/288-1400.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food & Wine Festival, featuring 15 globally inspired food and beverage locations, Thursdays through Sundays through June 12. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee

