Local Entertainment Roundup: March 10–17

10 thursdayCulpeper Downtown Restaurant Week, featuring specially priced menu options. $35 per person includes a three-course dinner (appetizer, entrée and dessert). March 7–13. View participating restaurants at culpeperdowntown.com/restaurant-week.html or facebook.com/events/310164817728405.

Online: Women’s History Month Lecture: Revolutionary Women. Examines women’s critical roles during the war and explores the important changes in gender ideology after the war. 6 p.m. Register via Zoom or watch on Facebook. Hosted by James Monroe Museum and Memorial Library and Mary Washington House. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Great Lives Lecture Series: C.S. Lewis, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Devin Brown, author of “A Life Observed: A Spiritual Biography of C.S. Lewis.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.

“Julius Caesar,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. Pay-what-you-can performance. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. $15 online, $20 at the door. Tickets and COVID restrictions at 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.

“Moonlight and Magnolias,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $10–$20. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

11 fridayFredericksburg Fine Arts Show & Sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Features 275 artworks from local artists in a variety of mediums. 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Free. Sponsored by the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg and Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events. 540/372-1086; FXBGparks.com.

Fredericksburg Symphony: “A European Fantasy,” Lifepoint Church auditorium, 1400 Central Park Blvd. 7:30 p.m. $20–$55. 540/370-2399; fredericksburgsymphony.org.

“Julius Caesar,” UMW Theatre. $5–$15. See March 10 listing.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Stage Door Productions. 8 p.m. See March 10 listing.

“Moonlight and Magnolias,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. $15–$25. See March 10 listing.

“Noises Off,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18–$22. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

12 saturdayFredericksburg Fine Arts Show & Sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. See March 11 listing.

Family Day: Women’s History, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle. Activities based on the contributions and accomplishments of female Marines. 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Lecture for adult audiences at 10:30 a.m. and noon. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.

Brides on a Budget, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane. Budget-friendly vendors, newlyweds sell their gently used wedding items. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free admission. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary. FOPlodge15auxiliary@gmail.com.

Stage Alive: America’s Sweethearts, Culpeper County High School, 14240 Achievement Drive, Culpeper. Big band classics to Broadway. 7:30 p.m. $10–$25. stagealive.org.

Skystone Bluegrass Band, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $12. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.

Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane. Featuring Justified and Virginia Gospel Singers. 6 p.m. A love offering is collected for the bands, and light refreshments will be available for purchase. 540/710-3831.

“Julius Caesar,” UMW Theatre. 2 and 7:30 p.m. See March 10 listing.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Stage Door Productions. 8 p.m. See March 10 listing.

“Moonlight and Magnolias,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. See March 10 listing.

“Noises Off,” Theater at Vint Hill. See March 11 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

13 sundayStafford Regional Choral Society: “Night of Broadway,” Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Courthouse Road, Stafford. 3 p.m. Free; freewill donations accepted. Masks requested. facebook.com/StaffordChoralSociety.

Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show & Sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. See March 11 listing.

Shakespeare in the Park: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” encore performance, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. 3 p.m. $15 online, $20 at the door. Tickets and COVID restrictions at 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.

“Julius Caesar,” UMW Theatre. 2 p.m. See March 10 listing.

“Moonlight and Magnolias,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. See March 10 listing.

“Noises Off,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See March 11 listing.

16 wednesday“Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through May 8. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com

17 thursdaySt. Patrick’s Day beer dinner, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. Irish-style ales and food pairings. 7–8:30 p.m. $30 for owners, and $35 for non-owners. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See March 10 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See March 10 listing.

local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: ”Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021,” solo exhibit by James Brown Jr. Through March 19. virginiaARTfactory.org.

The Artists’ Alliance: “In Black and White And,” works by Rob Rudick, featuring pictures in black and white with a little color sometimes thrown in. March 11-April 3. Second Friday Art Walk March 11, 6-9 p.m. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members on display; art by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Ramblings,” works by Anastasia Camarca. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “March Madness” all-member show, March 1-27. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artspace: Works by Elaine Harris, Mona Dworkin and Carl Patow. Through March 19. artspacegallery.org.

Brush Strokes Gallery: All-member exhibit, March 3-27. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

CB Brewery: Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m., with live music by Carlos Castro. 540/760-5661.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. with live music. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Mosaic art and more by Joan Powell. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Featured artist Kathie Moran. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Mixed media creations on glass by Joyce Reid and oil paintings by Marie Roe. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 202/733-8448.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Start with Green” all-media national juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: Works by Susanne Lane. Through March 25. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: New art by local makers and complimentary specialty brewed tea. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Put a Bird On It” national juried exhibition. Through March 27. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Different Strokes”, featuring the works of Ruth Lefko and Ron Campbell. March 25 to May 20; opening reception March 25 from 6-8 p.m. Purcell Gallery. louisaarts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: “Where The Locals Go,” by featured artist Patty O’Brien. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Special exhibit: “Flags Raised on Iwo Jima,” through March 28; fourth annual Marine Corps Student Art Competition, March 1–15; “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Assorted vendors. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/224-0750.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Natural wood works by Courtney Burke. ponshopstudio.com.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Pebble art and paintings by Kathie Moran. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Sunken Well Tavern: “Calm Chaos,” art by Print Jazz aka Pete Morelewicz. March 10 through April 6. Opening reception March 10, 6-9 p.m.

UMW Galleries: “Healing Through the Preservation of Our Histories and Our Selves,” Ridderhof Martin Gallery and duPont Gallery. Through March 24. Closing reception March 24, 5–7 p.m. umwgalleries.org.

music

The Birchmere: Oak Ridge Boys, March 10; The Voices of Motown, March 11; An Evening with Tom Rush with special guest Tom Paxton, March 12; Harmony Sweepstakes, March 13; Edwin McCain, March 17. birchmere.com.

Fredericksburg Symphony: “A European Fantasy,” March 11 at 7:30 p.m. Lifepoint Auditorium. $20-$55. fredericksburgsymphony.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: Fairfax Symphony Orchestra: An Evening of Brahms & Tchaikovsky, March 12. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.

The Groove Music Hall: Outlaws, March 18; Carbon Leaf, March 19. 703/361-7223; thegroovemusichall.com.

Jammin Java: Steve Forbert, March 19. 703/255-1566; jamminjava.com/shows.

The Tin Pan: Debórah Bond, 8 p.m. Friday. $25. tinpanrva.com.theater

Altria Theater: “The Lion King,” March 9-20. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com or broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Catch Me If You Can,” March 4 to April 17. arenastage.org.

Center for the Arts: Great Performances at Mason: SW!NG OUT, March 19; Mason School of Dance: 2022 Gala Concert, March 25-26. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.

Chancellor High School: “The SpongeBob Musical,” April 1-2, April 8-9.

Folger Shakespeare Library: “Nathan the Wise,” in association with Theater J, March 16 to April 10 at Theater J. $30–$85. folger.edu.

Ford’s Theatre: “Grace,” world-premiere musical celebrating African American food, family and tradition, March 19 to May 14. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: The Mason Dance Company Gala Concerts, March 25–26; Mason School of Dance: 2022 Mason Dance Fete, March 26. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.

The Kennedy Center: “Jesus Christ Superstar,” through March 13. $49–$185. kennedy-center.org.

Improbable Comedy: Seltzer: A Sober Comedy Show, Silver Spring Black Box Theatre, March 17. eventbrite.com.

Olney Theatre: “A.D. 16,” a world premiere musical from the creator of “Schmigadoon.” Through March 20. 301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.

Perisphere Theater: “Blue Door,” through March 12. perispheretheater.com.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot,” through May 8. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com

Shakespeare Theatre: “The Merchant of Venice,” March 22 to April 17. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “She Loves Me,” March 2 to April 24; “Daphne’s Dive,” by Quiara Alegría Hudes, through March 20 in the ARK Theater. SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings: free tickets required for both in-person and online streaming and can be reserved online. 703/820-9771; SigTheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” March 10–12. $20 online; $25 at the door. Event: Shakespeare in the Park at Hurkamp Park, encore performance March 13 at 3 p.m. stagedoorproductions.org.

UMW Theatre: “Julius Caesar,” March 10-13. Pay-what-you-can preview March 10; AfterWords, a post-show talkback with the cast March 13. $15. 540/ 654-1111; FredTix.com.

Virginia Rep: “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” by Ken Ludwig, March 18 to April 17 at the Hanover Tavern. va-rep.org.

family

Agecroft Hall: Shakespeare and the Garden: Kids’ Activity Event, April 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. Ages 7-11. agecrofthall.org.

Dominion Energy Center: “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” March 29 at 6 p.m. 804/814-ETIX; DominionEnergyCenter.com.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “Giggle, Giggle, Quack,” based on the best-selling children’s book. March 5-27. $15. marylandensemble.org.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Home School at the Museum: The Science of Protection, March 22-23 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Train Days: National Capital Trackers Model Train Display, March 26-27. usmcmuseum.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: Girls in Medicine, March 26. The four hour-long workshops start at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Ages 11-18. Pre-registration required. smv.org.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. Select dates March 4-27. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: 1920s Swinging at the FAM, April 8 from 7:30–10 p.m. Hosted by Joel Webber of Dance FXBG with lessons from 7:30–9 p.m. 1920s attire encouraged. $30 FAM members, $35 nonmembers; all proceeds benefit the FAM’s programming. Refreshments available for purchase. Limited capacity. Purchase tickets early at famva.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Love, the Garden,” through March 31. Seasonal Garden-wide event where the community is invited to write and deliver love letters to nature. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Event: Wine & Oyster Festival, April 2-3; early bird tickets on sale through March 16. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, Saturdays and Sundays through March 13. Hourlong guided tour offered by docents (when available) at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. $6-$18; free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. poplarforest.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee

