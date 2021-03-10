Local Entertainment Roundup: March 11-18

11 thursday
Online: Great Lives Lecture Series: Mohandas K. Gandhi. Presented by Anand Rao. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. umw.edu/greatlives.
Spotsy “To Go” Restaurant Week. Order takeout, delivery or curbside pickup from a number of locally owned restaurants. Collect a stamp from five different spots to earn your chance to win prizes. Through March 14. More information, including a contest passport and list of participating restaurants, is available at spotsyrestaurantweek.com.
12 friday
Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Free admission. Masks are required, and the number of visitors will be limited. Proceeds from this show benefit the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg’s local scholarship program and Parks, Recreation and Events programs. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/1306/Fine-Art-Show.
Spotsy “To Go” Restaurant Week. See March 11 listing.
13 saturday
Spotsy “To Go” Restaurant Week. See March 11 listing.
Online: “Ordinary Woman, Extraordinary Life.” Author Suzanne Woods Fisher offers a glimpse into the life of Cora Wilson Stewart, who founded a movement to help eliminate adult illiteracy found, in her new book “The Moonlight School.” 11 a.m. Free. Register in advance; space is limited. Sponsored by Culpeper County Library. cclva.org.
Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. See March 12 listing.
14 sunday
Spotsy “To Go” Restaurant Week. See March 11 listing.
Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. See March 12 listing.
15 monday
Gari Melchers Home and Studio reopens. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. 540/654-1844; garimelchers.org.
16 tuesday
Online: Great Lives Lecture Series: Artemisia Gentileschi. Presented by Marjorie Och. See March 11 listing.
18 thursday
Online: Great Lives Lecture Series: Lillian Hellman. Presented by Gregg Stull. See March 11 listing.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood furniture and basketry; and driftwood sculpture of a horse, by artist Mary Wenz. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “All-Member Sale,” through March. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Bring on Spring” all-member show, through March 28. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Celebrate the Cusp of the Season,” through March. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibit: “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Imagined Realities.” Members’ Gallery: Works by Chris McClintock and Odell Smith. Through March. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Swing Into Spring,” March 5-28. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe. Through April 18. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Online: Livestreamed performances honoring museum’s centennial celebration, January to May, free; registration required. phillipscollection.org.
Sammy T’s Restaurant: Art exhibit and sale to benefit Moss Free Clinic. Oil paintings, acrylic, photographs, prints and woven art for sale with all proceeds going to Moss Free Clinic, which provides quality medical services to eligible individuals ages 18-64. Through April 5.
UMW Galleries: duPont Gallery: “Origin, Celebrating UMW Studio Art Alumna Tenee’ Hart,” through March 21. Ridderhoff Martin Gallery: ‘Rows, Collections and Private Spaces: New Work by Chris Gregson,” through March 21. Space is limited in galleries; schedule a visit online. umwgalleries.org.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Online: “Close to Home,” Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle’s virtual art exhibition, March 15 through April 25. Features 61 pieces of art from 39 artists from Virginia working in varied mediums: oil, acrylic, colored pencil, photography, watercolor, jewelry, fiber and mixed media. firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits, woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: The English Channel, March 11; Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band, March 12; The Nighthawks, March 13; The Barry White Experience, March 14; So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience, March 18. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, 8 p.m. March 13. $15-$45, pay-what-you-wish in $5 increments. Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu.
Groove Music Hall: March 20: Saving Abel ($17-$30); March 27: Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience ($25-$32). Limited capacity. Purchase tickets and read about COVID-19 guidelines at thegroovemusichall.com.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre: “Three Women and an Onion”; and “So Long As We Both Shall Live,” a Valentine’s Day reading of Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s Sonnet 43 and William Shakespeare’s Sonnet 18. Available on YouTube. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: Folger Poetry Series: Irish poet and writer Doireann Ní Ghríofa will read from her work (in both Irish and English), 6:30 p.m. March 15, in collaboration with the Embassy of Ireland. $15 suggested to $5 minimum. Also available: “Macbeth,” 2008 production conceived and directed by Teller (of Penn & Teller) and Aaron Posner, streaming for free on YouTube; “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances; “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show on Instagram Live. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m.; virtual play reading: Donja R. Love’s “Fireflies” (March 24). fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason School of Theater: “Come My Beloved,” a play about race, intimacy and Detroit. 8 p.m. March 12. Free; donations appreciated. Register at cfa.calendar.gmu.edu/come-my-beloved.
Improbable Comedy: Online: “The Mother of All Comedy Shows,” featuring Bria Beddo, Mary Jane French, Linette Palladino and Jackie Kashian, March 11 at 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Pay what you can. Register at improbablecomedy.com.
Kennedy Center: Online: Arts Across America series, with focus on cultural leadership and public healing; new episodes every other Saturday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events; “The Olney Home Hour,” a monthly revue celebrating the season with songs and skits. olneytheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: Virtual Mock Trial: Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale,” with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer presiding, 7:30 p.m. March 11, $30. “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Features,” with five fully produced shows streaming on demand and released on an ongoing basis throughout the year, $200 per household; $35 single tickets for “Simply Sondheim,” streaming through March 26. Also available: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable; “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights; and “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future with new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Online: “Reset,” an interactive digital collection featuring historical resources, excerpts, and video performances. March 4-31. Free. woollyreset.net.
family
American Legion Post 55: “History for Kids—Resource Giveaway,” March 13, 2-4 p.m. History resources will be given to interested parents who want to augment what their children are learning about American history (Civil War). Door prize for the first six visitors to register (limit 1 per family), with three second prizes and one “Lalapalooza” grand prize. Registration is in person at the Post (461 Woodford St.); visitors do not need be present at the drawing to win.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Children’s Youth Theater: Online: “Anne of Green Gables,” March 12-14 and March 19-21; “The Story (Story of the Bible),” March 26-28. $25. cytfredericksburg.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Indoor attractions open daily. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: American Ballet Theatre Presents: “Boys Dance!” read by Read by Joshua Burnham, principal dancer/assistant ballet master (Manassas Ballet Theatre). March 20 at 10:15 a.m. Free. Available to watch until June 30 on the Hylton Center Facebook page, YouTube channel and website. March 21: Broadway Princess Party, starring Susan Egan, Aisha Jackson, Laura Osnes and Courtney Reed. 4 p.m. $15-$45, Pay-what-you-wish in $5 increments. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history/.
Kennedy Center: Online: Family Dance Workshop, with American Ballet Theatre, 10 a.m. March 13. Free; registration required. “Lunch Doodles” with Mo Willems, special episode to reflect on the past year and create art together, 1 p.m. March 15. kennedy-center.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
Stafford County Public Schools: “Explore the Arts in SCPS,” a monthlong celebration of March’s Music in our Schools Month, Theatre in Our Schools Month and Youth Art Month. Explore virtual galleries showcasing student artwork, performances and compositions, as well as virtual masterclasses, workshops and more. March 29: virtual edition of the annual Band Together to Fight Hunger performance, 7 p.m. sites.google.com/staffordschools.net/scpsarts/home.
Washington Heritage Museums: Common Courtesy Day celebration, 1 p.m. March 21 on Facebook Live. Family-friendly event will highlight the “Rules of Civility.” Event activities will be available at washingtonheritagemuseums.org. fb.me/e/210kvv0Xy.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, featuring roller coasters and attractions, Irish-themed food and beverages, and live entertainment. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, March 5–28, and St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. $39.99 and up. Reservations required. With enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Dino Safari: Drive-thru experience featuring 40 full-size animatronic dinosaurs. March 18 through April 11 at The Plateau at National Harbor, Md. $49.95 per vehicle of up to seven individuals; advance purchase is strongly recommended. DinoSafari.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: Annual Dog Easter Egg Hunt, Maury Park. 1-3 p.m. March 27; $5 registration for up to two dogs (must be at least 12 weeks old). Preregistration required. Photo sessions by Sue Bee Photography; $20 for 5-by-7 photo with additional options available. All proceeds benefit Fredericksburg SPCA. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Zoom happy hour, March 12 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the PBS “Un-Wine’d” series; Ingleside episode airs on March 27 at 1 p.m. Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, through March 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guided tours offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
University of Mary Washington: William B. Crawley Great Lives lecture series, featuring prerecorded lectures and live Q&A with presenters. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 18. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. umw.edu/greatlives.