Local Entertainment Roundup: March 11-18

Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: Virtual Mock Trial: Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale,” with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer presiding, 7:30 p.m. March 11, $30. “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Features,” with five fully produced shows streaming on demand and released on an ongoing basis throughout the year, $200 per household; $35 single tickets for “Simply Sondheim,” streaming through March 26. Also available: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable; “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights; and “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future with new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Online: “Reset,” an interactive digital collection featuring historical resources, excerpts, and video performances. March 4-31. Free. woollyreset.net.

