Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

16 thursday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Lafayette, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Mike Duncan, author of “Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution.” 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Louisa County Restaurant Week. Download Visit Louisa app for restaurant list, check-ins and drawings. Through March 19. louisacounty.gov.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

Live Music at the Co-op: Steven Gellman, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through May 7. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

17 friday

Puppy Yoga, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd. Led by certified yoga instructor. 7–8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $20 per person, $30 per couple and $5 for children 12 years and under. Space is limited. olddominionhumanesociety.org.

Film: “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (New Line Cinema, 2001) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

“The Odd Couple,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 108 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. Female version. 8 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.

“Our Town,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $16–$18. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 16 listing.

18 saturday

“GIDEON AT 60: Celebrating The 60th Anniversary of Gideon v. Wainwright” concert, Strangeways Brewery. Live music by 3 Exits to Memphis; silent auction of items, shows, and experiences in the Fredericksburg area. March 18, from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free. Presented by the Fredericksburg Public Defender’s Office. Silent auction to benefit new Jeremiah Housing Community being developed by MICAH Ecumenical Ministries. jeremiahcommunity.org.

Spring craft show, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Hand-crafted items from local crafters, artisans and vendors, baked goods and more. 9 a.m.–noon. Free admission. Sponsored by Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club; proceeds support community outreach projects.

Gifts From Angels Hop Into Spring vendor/garage sale event, Fraternal Eagles Lodge, 21 Cool Springs Road, Stafford. Vendor/garage sale and toy drive for Mary Washington pediatric unit at Easter; bring new, unopened toy. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Visit from Easter Bunny and Gus from FredNats; scavenger hunt for the kids at 2 p.m.

Film: “Get Your Man,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Paramount, 1927) 2 p.m. “Cabaret,” (Allied Artists, 1972) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See March 16 listing.

The Great DuBois, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. High-energy, two-person circus show. 7:30 p.m. $35. 540/967-2200; louisaarts.org.

“Our Town,” Theater at Vint Hill. See March 17 listing.

“The Odd Couple,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. See March 17 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 16 listing.

19 sunday

Dragon Run guided nature hike, 558 Piedmont Road, Shacklefords. Hike, scavenger hunt, hot cider and cookies. 1–3 p.m. Free; registration required. Spaces are limited, dragonrun.org.

Harry Wilson with the St. George Jazz Ensemble, 905 Princess Anne St. Jazz standards. 3 p.m. Free with donations accepted at the door. Masks are not required but recommended. 540/373-4133; or stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.

“Our Town,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See March 17 listing.

“The Odd Couple,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See March 17 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See March 16 listing.

20 monday

Germanna Community Conversations: “Diversity in S.T.E.A.M. From a Real-Life Guardian of the Galaxy,” online. Moogega Cooper shares her love of STEAM and what it’s like to be responsible for keeping Mars safe from Earth’s contaminants. 7 p.m. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ERCMtu_GQ–Ql4Fobckc4g.

21 tuesday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Queen Isabella, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Kirstin Downey, author of Isabella the Warrior Queen. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

22 wednesday

March Movie Madness: “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” Louisa Arts Center Cooke–Haley Theater, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 6 p.m. $2–$4. Concessions available for purchase. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See March 16 listing.

23 thursday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Bruce Springsteen, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Peter Ames Carlin. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See March 16 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See March 16 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 16 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Stories That End in Freedom,” works by Lory Ivey Alexander. Through March 18. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Art First Gallery: “Spring into Art” all-member exhibit, through April 2. Media includes acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Creating Elegance on Silk,” works by featured artist Janey Harrington. Through April 2. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “New Awakenings” group exhibit, through April 9; and March Madness all-member event and sale. Works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Works by Wendy Young.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Wanderings,” oil paintings by featured artist Lois Baird, through April 2. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists, including brush paintings by featured artist Dee Ann Layton.

CoBe Workspaces: Works by Debbie Stachkunas.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by painter Nancy Owens.

Darbytown Art Studio: Work by featured artist Benji Collins, illustrator, mark maker and portrait artist. Classes available. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by Joyce Reid and Kathie Moran.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg, VA,” “Kiwanis: Building Through Service” and “STOMP: FXBC.” famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Faces & Figures” all-media national juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Katharine Owens. Through March. fccagallery.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Works by variety of local artists and makers.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Bloomcore,” featuring 55 regional artists with works on the theme of florals and floral motifs. Through April 2. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: “Ghosts and Whimsy,” featuring Barbara Powderly’s watercolors and Heather Mechler–Fickes’ wearable art, through March 24 in the Purcell Art Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by local artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: Now on display: portrait of Caroline County native and community leader Lorenzo Boxley in the Port Royal Portrait Gallery in Town Hall; new additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Mirror Mirror,” a look at contemporary women artists who focus on issues of identity, March 30 through April 28; opening reception March 30 from 5–7 p.m. duPont Gallery: Annual Student Art Exhibition, March 30 through April 23; awards of excellence will be announced at the awards ceremony March 30 at 5 p.m. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” through March 19; “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

music

The Birchmere: Al Stewart with The Empty Pockets, March 16; The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw, March 17; Tom Rush, accompanied by Matt Nakoa, & Jonathan Edwards, March 18. 703/549-7500; birchmere.com.

The Carlyle Room: “A Tribute to the Music of the Isley Brothers” featuring The Brencore Allstars. March 31. $40 reservations. carlyleroom.com, brencore.com.

Culpeper County High School: “Nic + Desi: Broadway Song, Dance & Romance,” March 25 at 7:30 p.m. $25 adults and $10 students. Presented by STAGE ALIVE! Community Concert Association. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org.

The Groove Music Hall: Chapel Hart: The Glory Days Tour, March 17; Frank Foster, March 24. thegroovemusichall.com.

Modlin Center of the Arts: Christian McBride’s New Jawn, March 31. modlin.richmond.edu.

St. Mark’s Church: “Shakespeare in Step and Song,” featuring Folger Consort. March 17–19. $45. folger.edu.

The Tin Pan: The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, April 5.

theater

Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: “Silent Sky,” March 24–April 2. onthestage.tickets/chamberlayne-actors-theatre.

Folger Theatre: Eudora Welty Lecture: Elizabeth Strout (“Olive Kitteridge,” “My Name is Lucy Barton”), March 23 at the National Press Club. folger.edu.

Ford’s Theatre: “Shout Sister Shout!” March 15–May 13. fords.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Into the Woods,” Feb. 23–March 19. kennedy-center.org.

McLean Community Center: The Alden: “Makin’ Cake,” March 18. $25. aldentheatre.org.

The National Theatre: “Jagged Little Pill,” March 14–26. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “Kinky Boots,” through March 26; “A Nice Indian Boy,” March 8 to April 9. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ragtime: The Musical,” March 15 to May 7. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “King Lear,” starring Patrick Page, through April 16. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Selling Kabul,” through April 2 in Ark Theatre; “Pacific Overtures,” through April 9 in the Max. Event: Merrily We Sing-Along: “West Side Story,” April 14 at Ali’s Bar; limited availability. sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the original French novel. Through April 2. synetictheater.org.

Theater Alliance of Washington DC: “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing,” through March 19. theateralliance.com.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “After December,” March 3–26 at the November Theatre; “Cross Stitch Bandits,” through March 19 at Gottwald Playhouse; and “War in Pieces-One Act Festival,” March 17–26 at the Virginia War Memorial. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

The Kennedy Center: Family Theater: “The Mortification of Fovea Munson,” through March 19. $20. kennedy-center.org.

Louisa Arts Center: The Great DuBois, circus show for all ages. March 18. $35. louisaarts.org.

Mountain View High School: “Les Miserables—School Edition,” March 24–25, March 30–31 and April 1. 7 p.m.; runs 3 hours (including a 15-minute intermission). $10. Purchase tickets at mvwildacts.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: St. Patrick’s Celebration. Select dates March 3–26. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free. https://spanglish51.wixsite.com.

Ford’s Theatre: Abraham Lincoln Institute Symposium, March 25. With authors and historians Terry Alford, Fred L. Hord, David J. Kent, Jon Meacham and Diana Schaub. Free; advance registration encouraged. Day-of tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. fords.org.

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park: Beginning March 11, the Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Centers and Chatham Manor will be open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Picturing New Connections,” a small, welcoming program for people with memory loss, their families or care partners. Interactive tours include guided discussion in the studio and gallery space, followed by a hands-on art experience. March 9, 10:30 a.m. Register at garimelchers.org/learn/picturing-new-connections/

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Love, the Garden,” through March 31; “Lover’s Lane,” featuring yarn bombing by Knitorious M.E.G., through March 31; and Staff Art Show, through March 31. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

U.S. Botanic Garden: “Discover the World of Orchids” exhibit, through April 30. USBG.gov.

Stratford Hall: 18th-Century Carpentry Demo with Harold Caldwell, March 25. $5 admission; reserve in advance. stratfordhall.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: Speaker Series: African American History in Stafford County, Virginia,” with Frank White, local historian. April 6 a 10 a.m. at Central Rappahannock Regional Theater. Free. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: UMW, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Jan. 19 through March 28. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Women’s History Month Tours, March 25 at Ferry Farm, and March 26 at Historic Kenmore. Hourlong focus tour explores the lives of the women who called Ferry Farm and Kenmore home. Tours offered at noon and 2 p.m. Spaces are limited; online advanced ticket purchase recommended. $12 adults, $6 students; children 5 and under free. For more info, call 540/370-0732, ext. 11 or email learn@gwffoundation.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee