Local Entertainment Roundup: March 17–24

17 thursday

St. Patrick’s Day beer dinner, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. Irish-style ales and food pairings. 7–8:30 p.m. $30 for owners, and $35 for non-owners. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through May 8. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

18 friday

Fredericksburg Spring Home Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 1–7 p.m. $5–$8 plus processing fees or $10 at the door. Children 12 and under free. fredericksburghomeshow.com.

Children’s Art Show, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free admission. 540/372-1086; fxbgparks.com.

Book signing: “A History Not Past,” Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. With Nan Harvey. 5–7 p.m. 804/580-5051.

UMW Chamber Music Festival: UMW Flute and Guitar Ensembles and Chamber Trio, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, Pavilion, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. 7:30–8:30 p.m. Free admission; first-come, first-served. Masking and proof of vaccination required. GariMelchers.org.

Outlaws, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 7 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. $25–$45. thegroovemusichall.com.

Voices & Vines, 810 Caroline St., top floor. Wine tasting and musical cabaret. 8 p.m. $30. fredtheatre.org.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 17 listing.

“Noises Off,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18–$22. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

19 saturday

Benefit oyster roast, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Includes fried and steamed oysters, hot dogs, cole slaw, chips, desserts and soft drinks. 2–5 p.m. Donations in cash or check made payable to Fairview Baptist Church with “oyster roast” on memo line. Donations may also be mailed to the church at 900 Charlotte St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

Fredericksburg Spring Home Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. 9–6 p.m. See March 18 listing.

Fried Chicken Dinner, Richardsville Fire and Rescue Station, 29361 Eleys Ford Road, Richardsville. Dinner includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit and dessert. 4–7 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-12, and 5 and under eat free. 540/399-1122.

Children’s Art Show, Dorothy Hart Community Center. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. See March 18 listing.

UMW Chamber Music Festival: “The Sounds of Silents,” Gari Melchers Home and Studio, Pavilion, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Screening of “Easy Street” with Charlie Chaplin and “The Balloonatic” with Buster Keaton, with live musical accompaniment and discussion. 7:30 p.m. Friends of Belmont are free and should reserve tickets with Jenny Pinkerton, 540/654-1842. Non-members are $12 plus transaction fee. Seating is limited. Masking and proof of vaccination will be required. GariMelchers.org.

Carbon Leaf, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $22–$40. thegroovemusichall.com.

Gospel sing, Montague Baptist Church, 11286 Milbank Road, King George. Features Justified and One Lane Bridge. 6 p.m. 540/627-5062.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 17 listing.

“Noises Off,” Theater at Vint Hill. See March 18 listing.

Voices & Vines, 810 Caroline St. See March 18 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

20 sunday

Nature walk, Ni River Trail, intersection of River Stone Drive and River Run Parkway. Learn some bird songs, see some salamanders. Led by Master Naturalists, open to all ages. 9–11 a.m. Free. masternaturalistcrc@gmail.com.

Nature walk, 558 Piedmont Road, Shackleford, Participants will see spring ephemerals, butterflies and dragon flies, and will see and hear migratory songbirds and a host of frogs. Scavenger hunt for all ages. Hot chocolate, hot cider and cookies after the hike. 1–3 p.m. Free. Registration is required. DragonRun.org.

Fredericksburg Spring Home Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. 10–3 p.m. See March 18 listing.

“Hats Off to Jinxie: A Celebration of Local Civic Ladies,” Freedom Society, 1015 Caroline St. Vintage fashion show, tea party and presentation to honor the contributions of notable Fredericksburg women. Tea party includes tea, a cupcake and a scone with clotted cream and jam. 2 or 4 p.m.; seatings limited to 28 guests. $30 HFFI members; $35 nonmembers. Reservations at hffi.org/events; 540/371-4504.

Chamber concert, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Features St. George’s musicians. 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted at the door. Masks are not required but highly recommended. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.

UMW Chamber Music Festival: United States Air Force Woodwind Quintet, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, Pavilion, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. 3 p.m. Free admission, first come, first served. Masking and proof of vaccination required. GariMelchers.org.

The Bobby Blackhat Band, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 4 p.m. $10. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See March 17 listing.

“Noises Off,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See March 18 listing.

21 monday

Book signing: “She Speaks Stories: Finding Hope, Help and Healing in a Hard World,” Towne Centre Branch Library, 390 Spotsylvania Mall Drive. With author Katie Hawkins. 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Online: Germanna Community Conversations: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, “Race in the Workplace.” Moderated discussion on having productive conversations about race in the workplace, the importance of civic engagement in the fight for racial justice and ways to dismantle racist workplace policies. 7 p.m. Free. Sponsored by the Central Rappahannock Regional Library. Register at germanna.edu.

22 tuesday

Online: “Kunta Kinte’s ‘Roots’ in Spotsylvania.” With Chris Haley and Dr. Charles Chavis. 6:30 p.m. Free. Register at germanna.edu.

23 wednesday

Let the Music Speak—History of Gospel Concert, Fredericksburg Area Campus, Sealy Auditorium, 10000 Germanna Point Drive. Features Land of Promise Choir. 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served after the concert. In-person or virtual. germanna.edu.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See March 17 listing.

24 thursday

Culture Fest Diversity Week Event, Fredericksburg Area Campus, 105A/B, 10000 Germanna Point Drive. Showcases and food tasting from different cultures. 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Features Poet S.C. Says at noon and Grammy-nominated Jabali Afrika (drum and dance) at 1 p.m. germanna.edu.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 17 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See March 17 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See March 17 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: ”Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021,” solo exhibit by James Brown Jr. Through March 19. virginiaARTfactory.org.

The Artists’ Alliance: “In Black and White And,” works by Rob Rudick, featuring pictures in black and white with a little color sometimes thrown in. March 11-April 3. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members on display; art by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Ramblings,” works by Anastasia Camarca. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “March Madness” all-member show, March 1-27. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artspace: Works by Elaine Harris, Mona Dworkin and Carl Patow. Through March 19. artspacegallery.org.

Brush Strokes Gallery: All-member exhibit, March 3-27. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

CB Brewery: Works by local artists. 540/760-5661.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Mosaic art and more by Joan Powell. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Featured artist Kathie Moran. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Mixed media creations on glass by Joyce Reid and oil paintings by Marie Roe. 202/733-8448.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Start with Green” all-media national juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: Works by Susanne Lane. Through March 25. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: New art by local makers. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Put a Bird On It” national juried exhibition. Through March 27. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Different Strokes,” featuring the works of Ruth Lefko and Ron Campbell. March 25 to May 20; opening reception March 25 from 6-8 p.m. Purcell Gallery. louisaarts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: New works by local artists. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Special exhibit: “Flags Raised on Iwo Jima,” through March 28. “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Assorted vendors. 804/224-0750.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Natural wood works by Courtney Burke. ponshopstudio.com.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Pebble art and paintings by Kathie Moran. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Sunken Well Tavern: “Calm Chaos,” art by Print Jazz aka Pete Morelewicz. March 10 through April 6.

UMW Galleries: “Healing Through the Preservation of Our Histories and Our Selves,” Ridderhof Martin Gallery and duPont Gallery. Through March 24. Closing reception March 24, 5–7 p.m. umwgalleries.org.

music

The Birchmere: Edwin McCain, March 17; Joshua Radin with Allie Moss, March 18; The Smithereens, March 19; Christian de Mesones, March 20; Langhorne Slim, March 22; Euge Groove, March 24. birchmere.com.

Jammin Java: Steve Forbert, March 19. 703/255-1566; jamminjava.com/shows.

The Spotsylvanians Chorus: Open rehearsals March 21, 7-9 p.m. at Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. For more information, email spotsylvanians@gmail.com or visit spotsylvanianschorus.org.

theater

Altria Theater: “The Lion King,” March 9-20. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com or broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Catch Me If You Can,” March 4 to April 17. arenastage.org.

Center for the Arts: Great Performances at Mason: SW!NG OUT, March 19; Mason School of Dance: 2022 Gala Concert, March 25-26. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.

Chancellor High School: “The SpongeBob Musical,” April 1-2, April 8-9.

Folger Shakespeare Library: “Nathan the Wise,” in association with Theater J, March 16 to April 10 at Theater J. $30–$85. folger.edu.

Ford’s Theatre: “Grace,” world-premiere musical celebrating African American food, family and tradition, March 19 to May 14. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: The Mason Dance Company Gala Concerts, March 25–26; Mason School of Dance: 2022 Mason Dance Fete, March 26. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.

The Kennedy Center: “Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show,” through March 27, $39–$155; Washington National Opera: “Written in Stone,” through March 25, $35–$199, and “Così fan tutte,” through March 26, $69-$200. kennedy-center.org.

Improbable Comedy: Seltzer: A Sober Comedy Show, Silver Spring Black Box Theatre, March 17. eventbrite.com.

LOW Players: “Foxfire,” April 1-3, 8-10 at Lake of the Woods Community Center. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org.

Olney Theatre: “A.D. 16,” a world premiere musical from the creator of “Schmigadoon.” Through March 20. 301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” through May 8. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com

Shakespeare Theatre: “The Merchant of Venice,” March 22 to April 17. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “She Loves Me,” March 2 to April 24; “Daphne’s Dive,” by Quiara Alegría Hudes, through March 20 in the ARK Theater. 703/820-9771; SigTheatre.org.

UMW Theatre: “The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” March 30 to April 16. Pay-what-you-can preview March 30; AfterWords, a post-show talkback with the cast April 3. $10-$30. 540/ 654-1111; FredTix.com.

Virginia Rep: “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” by Ken Ludwig, March 18 to April 17 at the Hanover Tavern. va-rep.org.

family

Agecroft Hall: Shakespeare and the Garden: Kids’ Activity Event, April 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. Ages 7-11. agecrofthall.org.

Dominion Energy Center: “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” March 29 at 6 p.m. 804/814-ETIX; DominionEnergyCenter.com.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “Giggle, Giggle, Quack,” based on the best-selling children’s book. March 5-27. $15. marylandensemble.org.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Home School at the Museum: The Science of Protection, March 22-23 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Train Days: National Capital Trackers Model Train Display, March 26-27. usmcmuseum.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: Girls in Medicine (ages 11-18), March 26, with workshops at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; pre-registration required. Event: Science After Dark: Down to Earth, April 1 from 5-8 p.m.; $15.50 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6 – 12 and seniors ages 60 and older), $10 children ages 3–5. smv.org.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. Select dates March 4-27. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: 1920s Swinging at the FAM, April 8 from 7:30–10 p.m. Hosted by Joel Webber of Dance FXBG with lessons from 7:30–9 p.m. 1920s attire encouraged. $30 FAM members, $35 nonmembers; all proceeds benefit the FAM’s programming. Refreshments available for purchase. Limited capacity. Purchase tickets early at famva.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.

Jamestown Settlement: “Military Through the Ages,” 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All daytime activities and performances included with daytime museum admission: $18 adults, $9 ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and under. jyfmuseums.org/militarythroughtheages.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Love, the Garden,” through March 31. Seasonal Garden-wide event where the community is invited to write and deliver love letters to nature. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Event: Wine & Oyster Festival, April 2-3. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee