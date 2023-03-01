Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

2 thursday

Shared Vision: The Mary Washington Monument, Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St. Panel presentation with Nancy Moore, Jeanette Cadwallender, Chuck Fennell and Anne Darron. Washington Heritage Museums recently received the Mary Washington Monument, Caretaker’s Lodge and surrounding grounds by deed of gift from the city of Fredericksburg. 10 a.m. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Magellan, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Laurence Bergreen, author. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

Live Music Night at the Co-op: Laurie Rose Griffith and Peter Mealy, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. fxbgfood.coop.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through March 5. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

3 friday

Outdoor Adventure & RV Expo, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 1–7 p.m. $9–$10. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.

Film: “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1951) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Jaylin Brown, Curitiba Art Café, 919 Caroline St. Friday night music. 7–9 p.m. Free.

“Stop Kiss,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble, 810 Caroline St. 7 p.m. $20. fredtheatre.org.

“Seussical,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. 7 p.m. $18 in advance, $20 at the door. cytfredericksburg.org.

“Noises Off,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $15–$25. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

“Wait Until Dark,” Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $10. Tickets and COVID/mask policies at fourcp.org. 540/832-5355.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 2 listing.

4 saturday

Oyster roast, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Fried and steamed oysters, hotdogs, cole slaw, chips, desserts and soft drinks. 2–5 p.m. Proceeds divided between Katrina Packard and Kathy Staples. Donate online at riverclubchurch.com/oyster-roast; or mail check payable to Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Fredericksburg VA 22401 with “oyster roast” on memo line.

Outdoor Adventure & RV Expo, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center. 10 a.m.–7 p.m. See March 3 listing.

Film: “Annie,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Columbia, 1982) 2 p.m. “Chicago,” (Miramax, 2002) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See March 2 listing.

Karen Jonas, eleven_eleven, 1111 Lafayette Blvd. “The Restless” album release show. 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. $25. Proceeds benefit Loisann’s Hope House. BYOB, mixers provided. karen-jonas.square.site.

Nick McAlister, Log Home Brewing Co., 5727 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Acoustic rock, blues, country, oldies and originals. 5–8 p.m. Free. 540/895-7011; loghomebrewing.com.

Double Shot of Bluegrass: Skystone Bluegrass and John Jorgenson Band, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 5 p.m. $35. 540/967-2200; louisaarts.org.

Elle Jay and Jorge of Spanglish, Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St. 7–9 p.m. Free.

“Seussical,” Fredericksburg Academy. 2 and 7 p.m. See March 3 listing.

“Stop Kiss,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 2 and 7 p.m. See. March 3 listing.

“Noises Off,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. See March 3 listing.

“Wait Until Dark,” Four County Players. $18–$20. See March 3 listing.

“The Odd Couple,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 108 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. Female version. 8 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 2 listing.

5 sunday

Outdoor Adventure & RV Expo, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. See March 3 listing.

“Seussical,” Fredericksburg Academy. 3 p.m. See March 3 listing.

“Stop Kiss,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 6 p.m. See. March 3 listing.

SOLD OUT: “Noises Off,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. See March 3 listing.

“Wait Until Dark,” Four County Players. 2:30 p.m. $18–$20. See March 3 listing.

“The Odd Couple,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See March 4 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See March 2 listing.

6 monday

Germanna Community Conversations: “The Half-Life of Freedom: Race and Justice in America Today,” online. Jelani Cobb explores the complexities of race and inequality, while offering guidance and hope for the future. 7 p.m. Free. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/ WN_6wqbWv2fSOmf BiMDXVWXCA.

“Earth, Sacred Treasure”: Otterbein University Concert Choir, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. 7 p.m. Free. 540/973-9021; fumcva.org.

7 tuesday

Tea talk and book signing: Heather S. Cole, Mary Washington Monument and Caretaker’s Lodge, 1500 Washington Ave. Tea sandwiches and scones will be served with tea. Cole discusses “Virginia’s Presidents: A History & Guide.” Copies of her book will be available for purchase. Noon–2 p.m. $40, $35 for WHM members. Tickets at washingtonheritagemuseums.org; 530/373-1569.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Sandra Day O’Connor, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Evan Thomas, author. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

8 wednesday

Germanna Community Conversations: “Antisemitism in Virginia and the Nation,” online. Rabbi Michael Knopf addresses the impact of antisemitism on the Jewish community in Virginia how to combat its spread. 7 p.m. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CfE1TpTHSZOnrxI3DLCxfQ.

9 thursday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: The Transcendentalists, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Robert A. Gross, author. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See March 2 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See March 2 listing.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Stories That End in Freedom,” works by Lory Ivey Alexander. Through March 18, with artist talk March 4, 2-4 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Art First Gallery: “Spring into Art” all-member exhibit, March 2 through April 2; First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. Media includes acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Creating Elegance on Silk,” works by featured artist Janey Harrington. Through April 2. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Wanderings,” oil paintings by featured artist Lois Baird, March 2 through April 2. First Friday reception 5-9 p.m. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists, including brush paintings by featured artist Dee Ann Layton. First Friday reception 5:30-8:30 p.m., with studios opening at 4 p.m.

Darbytown Art Studio: Work by featured artist Benji Collins, illustrator, mark maker and portrait artist. First Friday reception 5:30-8:30 p.m., with studios opening at 4 p.m. Collins will offer live portrait-making. Classes available. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: March 2 reopening. New exhibits: “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg, VA,” “Kiwanis: Building Through Service” and “STOMP: FXBC.” famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Faces & Figures” all-media national juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Katharine Owens. Through March. First Friday noon–8:30 p.m. fccagallery.org.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Bloomcore,” all-member exhibit in March. First Friday opening reception. Classes available. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: “Ghosts and Whimsy,” featuring Barbara Powderly’s watercolors and Heather Mechler–Fickes’ wearable art, through March 24 in the Purcell Art Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: In honor of Black History Month, the museum will display the portrait of Caroline County native and community leader Lorenzo Boxley in the Port Royal Portrait Gallery in Town Hall. Plus new additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

UMW Galleries: “Collective Efforts,” featuring the 3D Studio Arts faculty of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, through March 12 in Ridderhof Martin Gallery. “Origin: Celebrating UMW Studio Art Alumna Honor Bowman Hall,” through March 9 in duPont Gallery. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” through March 19; “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

music

The Birchmere: Vanessa Carlton, March 2; Keller Williams and Steve Poltz, March 3. 703/549-7500; birchmere.com.

Carlyle Room: Kevin Howard, March 2. carlyleroom.com.

The Groove Music Hall: Confederate Railroad, March 10. thegroovemusichall.com.

Louisa Arts Center: Double Shot of Bluegrass, March 4. louisaarts.org.

National Harbor: Dreamcatcher, March 2. mgmnationalharbor.com.

St. Mark’s Church: “Shakespeare in Step and Song,” featuring Folger Consort. March 17–19. $45. folger.edu.

The Tin Pan: The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, April 5.

theater

Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: “Silent Sky,” March 24-April 2. onthestage.tickets/chamberlayne-actors-theatre.

Folger Theatre: Eudora Welty Lecture: Elizabeth Strout (“Olive Kitteridge,” “My Name is Lucy Barton”), March 23 at the National Press Club. folger.edu.

Ford’s Theatre: “Shout Sister Shout!” March 15–May 13. fords.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: Virginia Opera: “La Traviata,” March 11-12. cfa.gmu.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Into the Woods,” Feb. 23–March 19. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “Angels in America Part 1: Millennium Approaches,” through March 5. marylandensemble.org.

The National Theatre: “Jagged Little Pill,” March 14–26. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “Kinky Boots,” through March 26; “A Nice Indian Boy,” March 8 to April 9. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” through March 5. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “King Lear,” starring Patrick Page, Feb. 23–March 26. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Selling Kabul,” through April 2 in Ark Theatre; “Pacific Overtures,” March 7–April 9. sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the original French novel. March 3–April 2. synetictheater.org.

Theater Alliance of Washington DC: “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing,” March 1–19. theateralliance.com.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “After December,” March 3–26 at the November Theatre; “Cross Stitch Bandits,” March 9–19 at Gottwald Playhouse; and “War in Pieces-One Act Festival,” March 17–26 at the Virginia War Memorial. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.

The Westmoreland Players: “Noises Off,” March 3–5 and March 10–12. PG-13. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

The Kennedy Center: Family Theater: “The Mortification of Fovea Munson,” March 4-19. $20. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “The Snowy Day and Other Stories,” through March 5. $15. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “She Persisted, The Musical,” through March 12. $17–$21. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.

etc.

Ampersand International Arts Festival: Featuring over 60 events including live performances, film screenings, workshops, panels, author talks, and receptions in Williamsburg. Through March 5. ampersandfestival.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: St. Patrick’s Celebration. Select dates March 3–26. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: “Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality,” through March 6 at the Howell branch. Panel exhibit explores the Black experience in Virginia from 1619 to 2020, highlighting the pivotal role of Black Americans in the shaping of America’s national identity and culture. librarypoint.org/african-american-history.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free. https://spanglish51.wixsite.com.

D.C. Independent Film Forum: Featuring over 50 independent feature films, documentaries, shorts and animated films that explore a range of topics. Through Sunday at Landmark E Street Cinema. $13; forum passes are $45-$105 via Eventbrite.

Ford’s Theatre: Abraham Lincoln Institute Symposium, March 25. With authors and historians Terry Alford, Fred L. Hord, David J. Kent, Jon Meacham and Diana Schaub. Free; advance registration encouraged. Day-of tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. fords.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Picturing New Connections,” a small, welcoming program for people with memory loss, their families or care partners. Interactive tours include guided discussion in the studio and gallery space, followed by a hands-on art experience. March 9, 10:30 a.m. Register at garimelchers.org/learn/picturing-new-connections/

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Love, the Garden,” through March 31; “Lover’s Lane,” featuring yarn bombing by Knitorious M.E.G., through March 31; and Staff Art Show, through March 31. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Richmond Home + Garden Show: Richmond Raceway Complex, March 3-5. Featuring landscape designer Mike Pyle from of the HGTV’s “Inside Out” on Saturday; Henrico County gardening enthusiast and YouTube star Randy Battle, March 3 and March 5. $7-$9; children 12 and under free. richmondhomeandgarden.com.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, through March 12. $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and active military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and ages 12–18; $6 ages 6–11; and free for members and children under age 6. poplarforest.org.

U.S. Botanic Garden: “Discover the World of Orchids” exhibit, through April 30. USBG.gov.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: UMW, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Jan. 19 through March 28. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.