Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

23 thursday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Bruce Springsteen, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Peter Ames Carlin. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through May 7. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

24 friday

CulpeperCon, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center. Cosplay contest, Kosplay 5K, movie screening, comic book and graphic novel discussions, demonstrations, panels, free play opportunities for trading card games and board games, Live Action Role Play demonstrations and more. Guest speaker is Grace D. Gipson. 5–9 p.m. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. cclva.org.

Frank Foster with Crawford and Power, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Thornburg. 8 p.m. $25-$35. thegroovemusichall.com.

Film: “A Few Good Men,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Columbia, 1992) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

UMW Chamber Music Festival, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. 7:30 p.m.

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. Through April 2. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. onthestage.tickets/stage-door-productions-inc.

“Les Miserables — School Edition,” Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road. 7 p.m. $10. mvwildacts.com.

“Our Town,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $16–$18. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 23 listing.

25 saturday

Women’s History Month tours, Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. Noon and 2 p.m. $12 adults, $6 students; children 5 and younger are free. Advance ticket purchase recommended. kenmore.org/events.

Brick Fair LEGO Fan Expo, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $10–$20. brickfair.com/VA.

Film: “12 Angry Men,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (United Artists, 1957) 2 p.m. “Superman,” (Warner Bros., 1978) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

CulpeperCon, Culpeper County Library. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. See March 24 listing.

Quarter Auction, Fraternal Order of Eagles 4123, 21 Cool Springs Road. 11 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. $5 per bidding paddle. Sponsored by Ladies Auxiliary. Renee Sullivan, 540/371-6538 ext 6.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See March 23 listing.

Nick McAlister, Backporch Vineyard, 16595 Wilmont Road, King George. Acoustic rock, blues, country, oldies and originals. 2:30–5:30 p.m. Free. 540/940-3939; backporchvineyard.com.

UMW Chamber Music Festival, Gari Melchers Home and Studio. See March 24 listing.

Stage Alive: Nic & Desi, Culpeper County High School, 14240 Achievement Drive. Swing and dance through Broadway. 7:30 p.m. $25 adult, $5 student. stagealive.org.

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Stage Door Productions. See March 24 listing.

“Les Miserables — School Edition,” Mountain View High School. See March 24 listing.

“Our Town,” Theater at Vint Hill. See March 24 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 23 listing.

26 sunday

Women’s History Month tours, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Noon and 2 p.m. $12 adults, $6 students; children 5 and younger are free. Advance ticket purchase recommended. kenmore.org/events.

Bunco, Rowser Building, 1739 Richmond Highway. Light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages provided. 3 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Sponsored by the Stafford Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Proceeds benefit the SVFD Scholarship Fund. stafford-volunteer-firemans-association.square.site.

“Grub in the Burg: The History of Restaurants in Fredericksburg,” Water’s End Brewery at Fredericksburg Square, 525 Caroline St. Presented by Barbra Anderson from the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation. 4–6 p.m. Free.

Brick Fair LEGO Fan Expo, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. See March 25 listing.

UMW Chamber Music Festival, Gari Melchers Home and Studio. 3 p.m. See March 24 listing.

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Stage Door Productions. See March 24 listing.

“Our Town,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See March 24 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See March 23 listing.

28 tuesday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Colin Powell, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Karen DeYoung. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

29 wednesday

March Movie Madness: “The Goonies,” Louisa Arts Center Cooke–Haley Theater, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 6 p.m. $2–$4. Concessions available for purchase. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See March 23 listing.

30 thursday

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See March 23 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See March 23 listing.

“Les Miserables — School Edition,” Mountain View High School. See March 24 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 23 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

Art First Gallery: “Spring into Art” all-member exhibit, through April 2. Media includes acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Creating Elegance on Silk,” works by featured artist Janey Harrington. Through April 2. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “New Awakenings” group exhibit, through April 9; and March Madness all-member event and sale. Works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Works by Wendy Young.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Wanderings,” oil paintings by featured artist Lois Baird, through April 2. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists, including brush paintings by featured artist Dee Ann Layton.

CoBe Workspaces: Works by Debbie Stachkunas.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by painter Nancy Owens.

Darbytown Art Studio: Work by featured artist Benji Collins, illustrator, mark maker and portrait artist. Classes available. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by Joyce Reid and Kathie Moran.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg, VA,” “Kiwanis: Building Through Service” and “STOMP: FXBC.” famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Faces & Figures” all-media national juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Katharine Owens. Through March. fccagallery.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Works by variety of local artists and makers.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Bloomcore,” featuring 55 regional artists with works on the theme of florals and floral motifs. Through April 2. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: “Ghosts and Whimsy,” featuring Barbara Powderly’s watercolors and Heather Mechler–Fickes’ wearable art, through March 24 in the Purcell Art Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by local artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: Now on display: portrait of Caroline County native and community leader Lorenzo Boxley in the Port Royal Portrait Gallery in Town Hall; new additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Mirror Mirror,” a look at contemporary women artists who focus on issues of identity, March 30 through April 28; opening reception March 30 from 5–7 p.m. duPont Gallery: Annual Student Art Exhibition, March 30 through April 23; awards of excellence will be announced at the awards ceremony March 30 at 5 p.m. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

music

The Carlyle Room: “A Tribute to the Music of the Isley Brothers” featuring The Brencore Allstars. March 31. $40 reservations. carlyleroom.com, brencore.com.

Culpeper County High School: “Nic + Desi: Broadway Song, Dance & Romance,” March 25 at 7:30 p.m. $25 adults and $10 students. Presented by STAGE ALIVE! Community Concert Association. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org.

Modlin Center of the Arts: Christian McBride’s New Jawn, March 31. modlin.richmond.edu.

The Tin Pan: The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, April 5.

theater

Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: “Silent Sky,” March 24–April 2. onthestage.tickets/chamberlayne-actors-theatre.

Folger Theatre: Eudora Welty Lecture: Elizabeth Strout (“Olive Kitteridge,” “My Name is Lucy Barton”), March 23 at the National Press Club. folger.edu.

Ford’s Theatre: “Shout Sister Shout!” through May 13. $48–$90. fords.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Les Miserables,” April 11-29; Eisenhower Theater: Washington National Opera: “Blue,” March 25. kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “Jagged Little Pill,” through March 26. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “Kinky Boots,” through March 26; “A Nice Indian Boy,” through April 9. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ragtime: The Musical,” through May 7. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “King Lear,” starring Patrick Page, through April 16. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Selling Kabul,” through April 2 in Ark Theatre; “Pacific Overtures,” through April 9 in the Max. Event: Merrily We Sing-Along: “West Side Story,” April 14 at Ali’s Bar; limited availability. sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the original French novel. Through April 2. synetictheater.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “After December,” through March 26 at the November Theatre; and “War in Pieces-One Act Festival,” through March 26 at the Virginia War Memorial. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.

family

GalaxyCon: a three-day celebration of fandom with celebrities, creators, voice actors, cosplayers, entertainers, fan groups, gamers, panelists, and more. Greater Richmond Convention Center, March 24-26. galaxycon.com.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

The Kennedy Center: Family Theater: “Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story,” April 1-2. kennedy-center.org.

Mountain View High School: “Les Miserables—School Edition,” March 24–25, March 30–31 and April 1. 7 p.m.; runs 3 hours (including a 15-minute intermission). $10. Purchase tickets at mvwildacts.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

etc.

A-Ibañez Museum and Gallery: Month open mic for authors and studio tours, held the fourth Sunday of each month. March: poet Ed Haile, reading from his collected poems. 199 Whittaker Lane, Kilmarnock. March 26, 3-5 p.m. Free. Writers and musicians may sign up to perform by emailing deniseadevries@gmail.com or on arrival. Light refreshments will be provided. facebook.com/AIMKilmarnock.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: St. Patrick’s Celebration. Select dates March 3–26. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free. https://spanglish51.wixsite.com.

Ford’s Theatre: Abraham Lincoln Institute Symposium, March 25. With authors and historians Terry Alford, Fred L. Hord, David J. Kent, Jon Meacham and Diana Schaub. Free; advance registration encouraged. Day-of tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. fords.org.

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park: Beginning March 11, the Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Centers and Chatham Manor will be open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news

Historic Garden Week: Fredericksburg — King George County, hosted by The Rappahannock Valley Garden Club. Plus floral and horticultural demonstrations, a native plant garden, and artists. April 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $40 in advance. vagardenweek.org.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Love, the Garden,” through March 31; “Lover’s Lane,” featuring yarn bombing by Knitorious M.E.G., through March 31; and Staff Art Show, through March 31. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: 18th-Century Carpentry Demo with Harold Caldwell, March 25. $5 admission; reserve in advance. stratfordhall.org.

U.S. Botanic Garden: “Discover the World of Orchids” exhibit, through April 30. USBG.gov.

Washington Heritage Museums: Speaker Series: African American History in Stafford County, Virginia,” with Frank White, local historian. April 6 a 10 a.m. at Central Rappahannock Regional Theater. Free. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: UMW, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Jan. 19 through March 28. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

—Compiled by Tara Lee