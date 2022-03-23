Local Entertainment Roundup: March 24–31

24 thursdayCulture Fest Diversity Week Event, Fredericksburg Area Campus, 105A/B, 10000 Germanna Point Drive. Showcases and food tasting from different cultures. 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Features Poet S.C. Says at noon and Grammy-nominated Jabali Afrika (drum and dance) at 1 p.m. germanna.edu.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through May 8. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

25 fridayUMW Music Spring Showcase, UMW Dodd Auditorium. A selection of student solo and ensemble performances, including the Concert Band, the Flute Ensemble, Aquila Ventis [Eagle Winds] chamber trio, and the UMW Jazz Ensemble. 8-9:30 p.m. Free; reserve tickets at eventbrite.com/e/umw-music-spring-showcase-tickets-267107524797.

Women’s Symposium, Fredericksburg Nationals Ballpark, Club level. Mimosa & Muffins Mingle, guest speakers, dedicated networking time and lunch. 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. $100–$125. fredericksburgchamber.org/events/cnew-womens-symposium.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 24 listing.

“Noises Off,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18–$22. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

26 saturdayTrain Days: National Capital Trackers Model Train Display, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle. National Capital Trackers, a club of “O” Gauge electric train enthusiasts, will have their model trains running in Leatherneck Gallery. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Free admission and parking. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 24 listing.

“Noises Off,” Theater at Vint Hill. See March 25 listing.

Nick McAlister, Backporch Vineyard, 16595 Wilmont Road, King George. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 2:30–5:30 p.m. Free. 540/940-3939; backporchvineyard.com.

Anna Graham, UMW 145 Seacobeck Hall. Senior recital, piano. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

27 sundayMovie screening: “Sabina, Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years,” Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. 6 p.m. Admission is free. Masks are strongly recommended for those not vaccinated. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.

Train Days: National Capital Trackers Model Train Display, National Museum of the Marine Corps. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. See March 26 listing.

Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. Free. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Held rain or shine, except for severe weather. No registration is required. GariMelchers.org.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See March 24 listing.

“Noises Off,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See March 25 listing.

29 tuesday“Jefferson’s Children: The Story of One American Family,” University of Mary Washington, Dodd Auditorium. Thomas Jefferson’s Statute of Religious Freedom annual lecture with keynote speaker Shannon LaNier, Jefferson’s sixth great-grandson. 7–9 p.m. cprd@mail.umw.edu.

Reservoir clean-up day, Motts Run Reservoir. 9 a.m.–1 p.m., or noon–4 p.m. Lunch provided for registered volunteers. Must register by March 22. 540/372-1086 ext. 0; fxbgparks.com.

An Evening at Brock’s Riverside Grill, 503 Sophia St. Fundraiser features delicious food and fun gift baskets to win. 6–8 p.m. $40 per person. Your check is your reservation and may be mailed to Friends of Chatham, Box 36, Fredericksburg, VA 22404. walkerck921@gmail.com; or friendsofchatham@gmail.com.

30 wednesdayRace & Religion panel presentations, UMW, University Center rooms 104 A and B. Sessions on Race & Religion in Time and Race & Religion in Politics with panel discussions. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Free. cprd@mail.umw.edu.

Kenny Endo, UMW, Dodd Auditorium. Taiko master performs with his contemporary ensemble. 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. cprd@mail.umw.edu.

“25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. Pay-what-you-can preview. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See March 24 listing.

31 thursdayStafford County Improv Fest, Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane. Improv comedy show featuring students from across Stafford County. 7 p.m. $3–$5. staffordhs.seatyourself.biz.

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” UMW Theatre. $8–$25. See March 30 listing.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 24 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See March 24 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See March 24 listing.local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

The Artists’ Alliance: “In Black and White And,” works by Rob Rudick, featuring pictures in black and white with a little color sometimes thrown in. March 11-April 3. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members on display; art by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Ramblings,” works by Anastasia Camarca. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “March Madness” all-member show, March 1-27. “Singin’ in the Rain” all-member show, March 29 to May 1. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: All-member exhibit, March 3-27. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

CB Brewery: Works by local artists. 540/760-5661.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Mosaic art and more by Joan Powell. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Featured artist Kathie Moran. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Mixed media creations on glass by Joyce Reid and oil paintings by Marie Roe. 202/733-8448.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Start with Green” all-media national juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: Works by Susanne Lane. Through March 25. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: New art by local makers. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Put a Bird On It” national juried exhibition. Through March 27. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com

Louisa Arts Center: “Different Strokes,” featuring the works of Ruth Lefko and Ron Campbell. March 25 to May 20; opening reception March 25 from 6-8 p.m. Purcell Gallery. louisaarts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: New works by local artists. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Special exhibit: “Flags Raised on Iwo Jima,” through March 28. “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Assorted vendors. 804/224-0750.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Natural wood works by Courtney Burke. ponshopstudio.com.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Pebble art and paintings by Kathie Moran. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Sunken Well Tavern: “Calm Chaos,” art by Print Jazz aka Pete Morelewicz. March 10 through April 6.

UMW Galleries: “Healing Through the Preservation of Our Histories and Our Selves,” Ridderhof Martin Gallery and duPont Gallery. Through March 24. Closing reception March 24, 5–7 p.m. umwgalleries.org.

music

The Birchmere: Euge Groove, March 24; The High Kings, March 25-26; Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, March 28; Delta Spirit with Palm Palm, March 29; Pokey Lafarge, March 30; Joan Osbourne, March 31. birchmere.com.

Bright Box Theater: Seldom Scene, March 27 at 4 and 7:30 p.m. $40. 540/665-2878; brightboxwinchester.com.

theater

Altria Theater: “The Fiddler on the Roof,” April 5-10. $39.50–$98.50. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com or broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Catch Me If You Can,” March 4 to April 17. arenastage.org.

Center for the Arts: Mason School of Dance: 2022 Gala Concert, March 25-26. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.

Chancellor High School: “The SpongeBob Musical,” April 1-2, April 8-9.

Folger Shakespeare Library: “Nathan the Wise,” in association with Theater J, March 16 to April 10 at Theater J. $30–$85. folger.edu.

Ford’s Theatre: “Grace,” world-premiere musical celebrating African American food, family and tradition, March 19 to May 14. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: The Mason Dance Company Gala Concerts, March 25–26; Mason School of Dance: 2022 Mason Dance Fete, March 26. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.

The Kennedy Center: “Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show,” through March 27, $39–$155; Washington National Opera: “Written in Stone,” through March 25, $35–$199, and “Così fan tutte,” through March 26, $69-$200. kennedy-center.org.

LOW Players: “Foxfire,” April 1-3, 8-10 at Lake of the Woods Community Center. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” through May 8. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com

Shakespeare Theatre: “The Merchant of Venice,” March 22 to April 17. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “She Loves Me,” March 2 to April 24. 703/820-9771; SigTheatre.org.

UMW Theatre: “The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” March 30 to April 16. Pay-what-you-can preview March 30; AfterWords, a post-show talkback with the cast April 3. $10-$30. 540/ 654-1111; FredTix.com.

Virginia Rep: “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” by Ken Ludwig, March 18 to April 17 at the Hanover Tavern. va-rep.org.

family

Agecroft Hall: Shakespeare and the Garden: Kids’ Activity Event, April 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. Ages 7-11. agecrofthall.org.

Dominion Energy Center: “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” March 29 at 6 p.m. 804/814-ETIX; DominionEnergyCenter.com.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

The Kennedy Center: “Beastgirl” world premiere based on New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Acevedo’s collection of folkloric poems. April 7-22. $20. Most enjoyed by ages 12 and up. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “Giggle, Giggle, Quack,” based on the best-selling children’s book. March 5-27. $15. marylandensemble.org.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Train Days: National Capital Trackers Model Train Display, March 26-27. usmcmuseum.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: Girls in Medicine (ages 11-18), March 26, with workshops at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; pre-registration required. Event: Science After Dark: Down to Earth, April 1 from 5-8 p.m.; $15.50 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6 – 12 and seniors ages 60 and older), $10 children ages 3–5. smv.org.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. Select dates March 4-27. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: 1920s Swinging at the FAM, April 8 from 7:30–10 p.m. Hosted by Joel Webber of Dance FXBG with lessons from 7:30–9 p.m. 1920s attire encouraged. $30 FAM members, $35 nonmembers; all proceeds benefit the FAM’s programming. Refreshments available for purchase. Limited capacity. Purchase tickets early at famva.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Love, the Garden,” through March 31. Seasonal Garden-wide event where the community is invited to write and deliver love letters to nature. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Event: Wine & Oyster Festival, April 2-3. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee