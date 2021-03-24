Local Entertainment Roundup: March 25 to April 1

25 thursdayOnline: “Hidden in Paint: Portrait of a Young Girl with Fan.” Art conservator Perry Hurt discusses this 1626 painting attributed to Wybrand de Geest that is part of the Melchers’ personal art collection. Q&A to follow. Noon–1 p.m. umw-sso.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sO3MY0mFTXqt47DWbbTgmQ.
Online: “Women in the American Revolution.” Author Barbara Oberg examines how women in the time of the American Revolution continued their lives, includes factors such as race, economic background, social class, marital status, region and education status. 6 p.m. James Monroe Museum Facebook Live. 540/654-1043.
26 fridayOnline: Children’s Youth Theater: “The Story (Story of the Bible),” March 26-28. $25. cytfredericksburg.org.
Online: Stage Door Productions: “Women’s History Festival Celebrates Women.” Featuring performances of personal stories and interviews with women of all ages. $15 per household. stagedoorproductions.org/home/box-office.
27 saturdayDog Easter Egg Hunt, Maury Playground, 901 Kenmore Ave. Dogs must be at least 12 weeks old. A small dog area will also be available for dogs under 15 pounds. 1-3 p.m. Registration of $5 allows up to two dogs. Pre-registration required; registration closes March 26. All dog parents must sign release acknowledging their dog(s) are current on shots and are healthy. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/363/Parks-Recreation-Events; Facebook/Dog Easter Egg Hunt.
Online: Stage Door Productions: “Women’s History Festival Celebrates Women.” See Friday’s listing.
28 sundayOnline: Stage Door Productions: “Women’s History Festival Celebrates Women.” See Friday’s listing.
29 mondayOnline: “Belly of the Beast” documentary screening. The film is an exposé of human rights abuses in women’s prisons, highlighting modern-day eugenics and reproductive injustice. 6 p.m., followed by a Q&A session from 7:30-8:30 p.m. with Cynthia Chandler, the lawyer-activist who played a key role in bringing this issue to light. To attend the screening, register at tinyurl.com/bellyofthebeastexpo; post-screening Q&A: umw-sso.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qUFfT_f4Qfqiw9FZXJFZbw.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood furniture and basketry; and driftwood sculpture of a horse, by artist Mary Wenz. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “All-Member Sale,” through March. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Bring on Spring” all-member show, through March 28. “Metal Dreams,” works by Pat Andrews, March 30 to May 2. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Celebrate the Cusp of the Season,” through March. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibit: “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Imagined Realities.” Members’ Gallery: Works by Chris McClintock and Odell Smith. Through March. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
Hirshhorn Museum: Online: “Talking to Our Time,” series of free public discussions with global artists, through May 26. Available on YouTube, Facebook Live and Zoom (registration is required for participation). hirshhorn.si.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Swing Into Spring,” through March 28. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Sonya Clark: Tatter, Bristle, and Mend,” through May 31; “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe. Through April 18. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Online: Livestreamed performances honoring museum’s centennial celebration, January to May, free; registration required. phillipscollection.org.
Sammy T’s Restaurant: Art exhibit and sale to benefit Moss Free Clinic. Oil paintings, acrylic, photographs, prints and woven art for sale with all proceeds going to Moss Free Clinic, which provides quality medical services to eligible individuals ages 18-64. Through April 5.
Tappahannock Art Guild: Spring Show, featuring works by guild and guest artists with decorations provided by local teacher Joyce Crowne–Wilkins using bright art pieces created by her elementary school students. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. In April, hours will extend to noon to 4 p.m. Fridays.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Online: “Close to Home,” Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle’s virtual art exhibition, through April 25. Features 61 pieces of art from 39 artists from Virginia working in varied mediums: oil, acrylic, colored pencil, photography, watercolor, jewelry, fiber and mixed media. firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits, woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Tribute Show, March 25; Free Flowing Musical Experience, March 26; Raul Malo with Emily Julia Kresky, March 27-28; Gene Noble with Karen Linette, April 1. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Groove Music Hall: March 27: Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience ($25-$32). Limited capacity. Purchase tickets and read about COVID-19 guidelines at thegroovemusichall.com.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Online: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Front Row: David Shifrin, clarinet, featuring pianist Gloria Chien. March 26 at 7 p.m. Free with registration; each ticket also provides on-demand access to the broadcast after the performance. modlin.richmond.edu.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre: “Three Women and an Onion”; and “So Long As We Both Shall Live,” a Valentine’s Day reading of Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s Sonnet 43 and William Shakespeare’s Sonnet 18. Available on YouTube. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: O.B. Hardison Folger Poetry Series: Michael Collier and Monica Sok will read work in response to The Phillips Collection’s centenary exhibition. Followed by live Q&A with the poets and Elsa Smithgall, senior curator at The Phillips Collection. 6:30 p.m. April 13. In collaboration with The Phillips Collection. $15 suggested with $5 minimum. Also available: “Macbeth,” 2008 production conceived and directed by Teller (of Penn & Teller) and Aaron Posner, streaming for free on YouTube; “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances; “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show on Instagram Live. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason School of Dance: 2021 Mason Dance Gala and Fête, March 27 at 8 p.m., free.; Dewberry School of Music: Dewberry Artist Series: Brilliant Brass! March 30 at 7 p.m. Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu.
Kennedy Center: Online: Arts Across America series, with focus on cultural leadership and public healing; new episodes every other Saturday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre: Online: “Something Brilliant: The Rise and Fall of the IllumiNation Cult,” a MET original film, now streaming; Zoom watch party March 26. $24. marylandensemble.org.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Online: “Time | In | Space,” UR Dancer’s annual concert, available on demand through March 25. Free with registration. modlin.richmond.edu.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events; “The Olney Home Hour,” a monthly revue celebrating the season with songs and skits. olneytheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Features,” with five fully produced shows streaming on demand and released on an ongoing basis throughout the year, $200 per household; $35 single tickets for “Simply Sondheim” (streaming through April 16) and “Daniel J. Watts’ The Jam: Only Child” (streaming through May 7). Also available: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable; “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights; and “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future with new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Online: “Reset,” an interactive digital collection featuring historical resources, excerpts and video performances. Through March 31. Free. woollyreset.net.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Children’s Youth Theater: Online: “The Story (Story of the Bible),” March 26-28. $25. cytfredericksburg.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor and indoor attractions are open. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Manassas Ballet Theatre Artist Chat: “Peter and the Wolf & More,” March 25 at 7:15 p.m.; Manassas Ballet Theatre: “Peter and the Wolf & More,” March 27 at 7:30 p.m. $25. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu; manassasballet.org/peter-and-the-wolf-more.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history/.
Science Museum of Virginia: Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
Stafford County Public Schools: “Explore the Arts in SCPS,” a monthlong celebration of March’s Music in our Schools Month, Theatre in Our Schools Month and Youth Art Month. Explore virtual galleries showcasing student artwork, performances and compositions, as well as virtual masterclasses, workshops and more. March 29: virtual edition of the annual Band Together to Fight Hunger performance, 7 p.m. sites.google.com/staffordschools.net/scpsarts/home.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, featuring roller coasters and attractions, Irish-themed food and beverages, and live entertainment. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, March 5–28. $39.99 and up. Reservations required. With enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Dino Safari: Drive-thru experience featuring 40 full-size animatronic dinosaurs. Through April 11 at The Plateau at National Harbor, Md. $49.95 per vehicle of up to seven individuals; advance purchase is strongly recommended. DinoSafari.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: Annual Dog Easter Egg Hunt, Maury Park. 1-3 p.m. March 27; $5 registration for up to two dogs (must be at least 12 weeks old). Preregistration required. Photo sessions by Sue Bee Photography; $20 for 5-by-7 photo with additional options available. All proceeds benefit Fredericksburg SPCA. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: “Un-Wine’d” episode featuring Ingleside airs on March 27 at 1 p.m. on PBS. Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.