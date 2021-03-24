Local Entertainment Roundup: March 25 to April 1

Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Features,” with five fully produced shows streaming on demand and released on an ongoing basis throughout the year, $200 per household; $35 single tickets for “Simply Sondheim” (streaming through April 16) and “Daniel J. Watts’ The Jam: Only Child” (streaming through May 7). Also available: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable; “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights; and “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future with new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.