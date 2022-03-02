Local Entertainment Roundup: March 3–10

3 thursday

Washington Heritage Museums Speaker Series: Restoration Projects of the Garden Club of Virginia, Central Rappahannock Regional Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St. With Elaine Burden. 10 a.m. Presented by Washington Heritage Museums with the support of Lewis Insurance Associates. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Great Lives Lecture Series: Dolly Parton, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Sarah Smarsh, author of “She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.

Evening with an Expert: Years of Turmoil: Fredericksburg’s Women Confront Crisis and War, Fredericksburg Area Museum. With John Hennessy. 7–8:30 p.m. $20 FAM members; $25 non-members. Attendance limited; face covering required. famva.org.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. $15 online, $20 at the door. Tickets and COVID restrictions at 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.

4 friday

Fredericksburg RV & Outdoor Adventure Expo, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 1–7 p.m. Friday-only admission $5. All weekend admission $7–$8. fredericksburgrvshow.com.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Stage Door Productions. 8 p.m. See March 3 listing.

“Moonlight and Magnolias,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $15–$25. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

“Newsies,” Spotsylvania High School, 6975 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 7 p.m. $15–$17. cytfredericksburg.org.

Book signing with Melinda Crocker, Canal Quarter Arts, 1517 Princess Anne St. Crocker is the author of suspense/mystery novels “Where Has Summer Gone?” “Chasing Winter,” “The Truth About Autumn” and “Killing Spring.” First Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.

5 saturday

Fredericksburg RV & Outdoor Adventure Expo, Fredericksburg Expo Center. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. See March 4 listing.

Drive-in movie series: “Monsters, Inc.,” Old Mill Park. 6 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m. Free admission. Movie played through your car radio. Food trucks will be available. fxbgparks.com.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

Mike Neville Memorial Show: Patsy and the Country Classics, 21 Cool Springs Road, Stafford. Fundraiser. 7–11 p.m. $10 donation. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Eagles 4123.

Helen Jane Long, University of Mary Washington, Dodd Auditorium. Piano and strings. 7:30–9:30 p.m. $55–$85. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Nightrain, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15–$30. thegroovemusichall.com.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Stage Door Productions. 8 p.m. See March 3 listing.

“Moonlight and Magnolias,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. See March 4 listing.

“Newsies,” Spotsylvania High School. 2 and 7 p.m. See March 4 listing.

“Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $40–$55 plus processing fee. Through March 6. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

6 sunday

Fredericksburg RV & Outdoor Adventure Expo, Fredericksburg Expo Center. 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. See March 4 listing.

Take-out BBQ dinner, Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, “Jack Daniels” baked beans, tavern-made potato salad and coleslaw, a bun and brownies. 4–6 p.m. $25 per meal. Meals must be pre-paid. rhhtfoundationinc.org.

The Ranier Trio, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 4 p.m. $10. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Stage Door Productions. 3 p.m. See March 3 listing.

“Moonlight and Magnolias,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. See March 4 listing.

“Newsies,” Spotsylvania High School. 3 p.m. See March 4 listing.

“Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See March 5 listing.

7 monday

Book signing: “She Speaks Stories: Finding Hope, Help and Healing in a Hard World,” Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road. With author Katie Hawkins. 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Culpeper Downtown Restaurant Week, featuring specially priced menu options. $35 per person includes a three-course dinner (appetizer, entrée and dessert). March 7-13. View participating restaurants at culpeperdowntown.com/restaurant-week.html or facebook.com/events/310164817728405.

8 tuesday

Great Lives Lecture Series: Sylvia Plath, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Heather Clark, author of “Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.

10 thursday

Online: Women’s History Month Lecture: Revolutionary Women. Examines women’s critical roles during the war and explores the important changes in gender ideology after the war. 6 p.m. Register via Zoom or watch on Facebook. Hosted by James Monroe Museum and Memorial Library and Mary Washington House. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Great Lives Lecture Series: C.S. Lewis, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Devin Brown, author of “A Life Observed: A Spiritual Biography of C.S. Lewis.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See March 3 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See March 3 listing.

“Julius Caesar,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. Pay-what-you-can performance. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Stage Door Productions. See March 3 listing.

“Moonlight and Magnolias,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. This performance $10–$20. See March 4 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: ”Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021,” solo exhibit by James Brown Jr. Through March 19. virginiaARTfactory.org.

The Artists’ Alliance: “The Splendor of Winter,” featuring works in many media, through March 6. Also on display: “Eateries,” interiors, exteriors and food, by photographer Rob Rudick. Art by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries, plus a show from local artist Ebbie Hynson. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Ramblings,” works by Anastasia Camarca. First Friday, March 4 from 6-9 p.m. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “March Madness” all-member show, March 1-27. First Friday, March 4 from 6-9 p.m. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artspace: Works by Elaine Harris, Mona Dworkin and Carl Patow. Through March 19. artspacegallery.org.

Brush Strokes Gallery: All-member exhibit, March 3-27. First Friday, March 4 from 5-9 p.m. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Featured artist Kathie Moran. First Friday, March 4 from 5-8:30 p.m. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Start with Green” all-media national juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: Works by Susanne Lane. Through March 25. First Friday, March 4 from noon–8:30 p.m. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Put a Bird On It” national juried exhibition. Through March 27. First Friday virtual tour 1 p.m.; show opens at 5 p.m. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: “Where The Locals Go,” by featured artist Patty O’Brien. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Special exhibit: “Flags Raised on Iwo Jima,” through March 28; fourth annual Marine Corps Student Art Competition, March 1–15; “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Natural wood works by Courtney Burke. First Friday, March 4, from 5-9 p.m. ponshopstudio.com.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Sunken Well Tavern: “Calm Chaos,” art by Print Jazz aka Pete Morelewicz. March 10 through April 6. Opening reception March 10, 6-9 p.m.

UMW Galleries: “Healing Through the Preservation of Our Histories and Our Selves,” Ridderhof Martin Gallery and duPont Gallery. Through March 24. Closing reception March 24, 5–7 p.m. umwgalleries.org.

Woodberry Forest School: “From the Moment: Break on Through to the Other Side,” recent paintings by Darrell Rose. Baker Gallery, Walker Fine Arts Center. Through March 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Works can also be viewed online. woodberry.org.

music

The Birchmere: White Ford Bronco, March 4; Avery Sunshine, March 5; Oak Ridge Boys, March 10. birchmere.com.

The Broadberry: Banding Together: A Benefit Concert for RPS Elementary School Music Programs. Featuring NO BS! Brass, Fear of Music, the Prabir Trio, Erin Lunsford, Landon Elliott, Buenas. 8 p.m. Saturday. $20 and up. Plus: kid-focused show featuring the Diggity Dudes, Jonathan the Juggler and Buenas. 2:30 p.m. Saturday; free for ages 12 and under. thebroadberry.com.

Fredericksburg Symphony: “A European Fantasy,” March 11 at 7:30 p.m. Lifepoint Auditorium. $20-$55. fredericksburgsymphony.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: Dewberry School of Music: Mason Symphony Orchestra Concert 2022, March 7; Dewberry School of Music: University Singers Concert, March 9; Fairfax Symphony Orchestra: An Evening of Brahms & Tchaikovsky. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.

The Groove Music Hall: Nightrain with Axecident, March 5; Outlaws, March 18; Carbon Leaf, March 19; Radio Romance, April 9; “A Tribute to the Music of Motown,” April 16. 703/361-7223; thegroovemusichall.com.

theater

Altria Theater: “The Lion King,” March 9-20. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com or broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Catch Me If You Can,” March 4 to April 17. “Change Agent,” in association with Huntington Theatre Company through March 6. Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle. arenastage.org.

Folger Shakespeare Library: “Nathan the Wise,” In Association with Theater J, March 16 – April 10 at Theater J. $30–$85. folger.edu.

Ford’s Theatre: “Grace,” world-premiere musical celebrating African American food, family and tradition, March 19 to May 14. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: The Mason Dance Company Gala Concerts March 25–26. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.

The Kennedy Center: “Jesus Christ Superstar,” through March 13. $49–$185. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “Detroit ’67,” through March 6. $28. marylandensemble.org.

Olney Theatre: “A.D. 16,” a world premiere musical from the creator of “Schmigadoon.” Extended through March 20. 301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.

Perisphere Theater: “Blue Door,” through March 12. perispheretheater.com.

Rooftop Productions: “Love, Loss and What I Wore” by Nora and Delia Ephron. Performances will be followed by a brief talk back with the ensemble and director. March 4–6. $20. VirginiaArtfactory.org/Tickets.

Shakespeare Theatre: “The Merchant of Venice,” March 22 to April 17. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Daphne’s Dive,” by Quiara Alegría Hudes, through March 20 in the ARK Theater. SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings: “Dinner and Cake” by Tuyet Thi Pham on March 7 ; free tickets required for both in-person and online streaming and can be reserved online. Online: “The Signature Show,” featuring performances, interviews and a behind-the-scenes look of “Daphne’s Dive,” streaming free on YouTube. 703/820-9771; SigTheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” March 3–6 and March 10–12. $20 online; $25 at the door. Event: Shakespeare in the Park at Hurkamp Park, encore performance March 13 at 3 p.m. stagedoorproductions.org.

UMW Theatre: “Julius Caesar,” March 10-13. Pay-what-you-can preview March 10; AfterWords, a post-show talkback with the cast March 13. $15. 540/ 654-1111; FredTix.com.

Virginia Rep: “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” by Ken Ludwig, March 18 to April 17 at the Hanover Tavern. va-rep.org.

family

Dominion Energy Center: “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” March 29 at 6 p.m. 804/814-ETIX; DominionEnergyCenter.com.

Ferry Farm: Girl Scout Day, March 5 from 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. $10 scouts and $3 adults, space is limited. kenmore.org.

Fun Land of Fredericksburg: New Sky Trail attraction, featuring a ropes course with 25 interactive challenges and a unique zip line element. Included with all-day attraction wristbands and annual memberships, or $10 per person to experience the course. visitfunland.com.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “Giggle, Giggle, Quack,” based on the best-selling children’s book. March 5-27. $15. marylandensemble.org.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. Select dates March 4-27. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Love Letters” exhibit by Amanda McCauley, through March 3, Ginter Gallery II in the Kelly Education Center. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Richmond Home and Garden Show: Featuring indoor and outdoor living experts, Pottery Barn “Ask a Designer” and home improvement and garden and landscape design pros. Richmond Raceway Complex, March 4-6.$9 adults ($7 online); free for children 12 and under. richmondhomeandgarden.com.

RVA Environmental Film Festival: Through March 4. All in-person and virtual screenings are free. Registration is required due to capacity limitations. See complete listing and schedule at RVAEFF.org.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Event: Wine & Oyster Festival, April 2-3; early bird tickets on sale through March 16. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, Saturdays and Sundays through March 13. Hourlong guided tour offered by docents (when available) at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. $6-$18; free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. poplarforest.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee

