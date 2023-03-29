Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

30 thursday

Secretariat celebration, Caroline County Visitor Center, 23724 Rogers Clark Blvd., Ruther Glen. Celebrate 53rd birthday of Secretariat and 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Triple Crown championship with the unveiling of new tourism signage, authors who have written on Secretariat, memorabilia for sale and refreshments. 2 p.m. Free admission. Through April 1. 804/633-3490.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

“Les Misérables — School Edition,” Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road. 7 p.m. $10. mvwildacts.com.

“Something Rotten,” James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. 7 p.m. $15–$17. jmhs.fxbgschools.us.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through May 7. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

31 friday

Fiesta fundraiser for Liam Jackson, Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane. Taco dinner, drink and dessert with silent auction, 50/50 raffle, children’s activities, and entertainment by Becky and Slam. 6–8 p.m. $13 in advance, $15 at the door. fiesta-for-liam.cheddarup.com.

Film: “My Fair Lady,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1964) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

“Mamma Mia!” Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road. 7 p.m. $10.

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $20. onthestage.tickets/stage-door-productions-inc.

1 saturday

National Tartan Day, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St. Scottish Society of Fredericksburg shares Scottish culture and history. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Multicultural Fair, UMW James Farmer Multicultural Center, 1301 College Ave. Entertainment, children’s activities, international and American food, and ethnic craft vendors.10 a.m.–5 p.m. Free. students.umw.edu/multicultural/fair.

Science and Engineering Day, GCC Fredericksburg Campus, 10000 Germanna Point Drive. STEM activities designed for grades K-12. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Canned and boxed food and personal hygiene items will be collected for the food pantry. germanna.edu/about-germanna/news-events/science-and-engineering-day.

Spring Arts & Crafts Fair, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Ticket pricing at fredericksburgexpocenter.com.

Virginia State University Gospel Choir, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $25. 540/967-2200; louisaarts.org.

2 sunday

Easter egg hunt, 160 Willowdale Lane, Stafford. Egg hunt, pony rides, glitter tattoos, bounce pad, animal encounters and farm fun. 2-4 p.m. $20 per participant. Register at campfirecrittersanimalsanctuary.com.

Beeping Egg Hunt, Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. For visually impaired or blind children and their families. Petting zoo, Touch a Tractor station, sensory activities, plus verbal descriptions and touch tours in the art gallery. 2–4 p.m. Register at 540/654-1851 or mdolby@umw.edu.

5 wednesday

6 thursday

Germanna Community Conversations: “How Mothers Shape the World,” online. Author Anna Malaika Tubbs discusses “The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation” and how their stories impact mothers in America today. 7 p.m. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__FIA4G9BRhWGTcyOLW2MRQ.

African American History in Stafford County, Virginia, Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St. With speaker Frank White. 10 a.m. Free. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Live Music at the co-op, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. The Wellbillies play the classic country music of the 1950s–70s. 6–7:30 p.m. fxbgfood.coop.

“Pride and Prejudice,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $20–$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

local roundup

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

Art First Gallery: “Spring into Art” all-member exhibit, through April 2. Media includes acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Creating Elegance on Silk,” works by featured artist Janey Harrington. Through April 2. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “New Awakenings” group exhibit, through April 9; and March Madness all-member event and sale. Works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Works by Wendy Young.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Wanderings,” oil paintings by featured artist Lois Baird, through April 2. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists, including brush paintings by featured artist Dee Ann Layton.

CoBe Workspaces: Works by Debbie Stachkunas.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by painter Nancy Owens.

Darbytown Art Studio: Work by featured artist Benji Collins, illustrator, mark maker and portrait artist. Classes available. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by Joyce Reid and Kathie Moran.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg, VA,” “Kiwanis: Building Through Service” and “STOMP: FXBC.” famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Faces & Figures” all-media national juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Katharine Owens. Through March. fccagallery.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Works by variety of local artists and makers.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Bloomcore,” featuring 55 regional artists with works on the theme of florals and floral motifs. Through April 2. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: “Happy Places” exhibit in the Purcell Art Gallery. March 31 through May 19. Opening reception March 31, 6-8 p.m. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by local artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: “River Life: An Art Show Celebrating the Rappahannock,” opening April 7. First Friday event includes special art exercise for guests benefitting Friends of the Rappahannock. Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: Now on display: portrait of Caroline County native and community leader Lorenzo Boxley in the Port Royal Portrait Gallery in Town Hall; new additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Mirror Mirror,” a look at contemporary women artists who focus on issues of identity, March 30 through April 28; opening reception March 30 from 5–7 p.m. duPont Gallery: Annual Student Art Exhibition, March 30 through April 23; awards of excellence will be announced at the awards ceremony March 30 at 5 p.m. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

music

Blue Ridge Chorale: Spring concert May 6 at the Lake of the Woods Church and May 7 at Culpeper Baptist Church.

The Carlyle Room: “A Tribute to the Music of the Isley Brothers” featuring The Brencore Allstars. March 31. $40 reservations; “A Tribute to the Ladies of Soul,” April 28, $40-$50. carlyleroom.com, brencore.com.

Hard Times Cafe: Chase Matthew, April 21 at 6:15 p.m. With Hayden Coffman.

Louisa Art Center: John Ford Coley, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. $35. louisaarts.org.

The National Theatre: Boz Scaggs, May 13 at 8 p.m. BroadwayAtTheNational.com.

Modlin Center of the Arts: Christian McBride’s New Jawn, March 31; Leyla McCalla, April 12. modlin.richmond.edu.

The Tin Pan: The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, April 5. tinpanrva.org.

theater

The Alden in McLean: Good Humor Men, standup comedy show. April 1. $20-$30.

American Shakespeare Center: “As You Like It” through May 14 and Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice” through May 13. 877/MUCH.ADO; americanshakespearecenter.com.

Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: “Silent Sky,” March 24–April 2. onthestage.tickets/chamberlayne-actors-theatre.

Ford’s Theatre: “Shout Sister Shout!” through May 13. $48–$90. fords.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Les Misérables,” April 11-29; kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “My Fair Lady,” May 6-9. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “A Nice Indian Boy,” through April 9; “The World Goes ‘Round,” April 19-May 21. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ragtime: The Musical,” through May 7. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “King Lear,” starring Patrick Page, through April 16. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Selling Kabul,” through April 2 in Ark Theatre; “Pacific Overtures,” through April 9 in the Max. Event: Merrily We Sing-Along: “West Side Story,” April 14 at Ali’s Bar; limited availability. sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the original French novel. Through April 2. synetictheater.org.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: “Our Verse in Time to Come,” a new play commissioned by the Folger Shakespeare Library. $10–$25. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre.

family

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Sesame Street Kids Weekends, with themed scavenger hunts, dance parties, games, storytime, crafts and a flower maze. Fridays–Sundays from March 31 through April 23. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

The Kennedy Center: Family Theater: “Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story,” April 1–2. kennedy-center.org.

Maymont: Dominion Energy Family Easter, featuring activities, games, crafts and live entertainment, opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. April 8, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Advance reservations recommended. Limited number of admissions for morning and afternoon sessions. maymont.org.

Mountain View High School: “Les Misérables—School Edition,” March 30–31 and April 1. 7 p.m.; runs 3 hours (including a 15-minute intermission). $10. Purchase tickets at mvwildacts.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Six Flags America: Opens for the season April 1, with Hurricane Harbor Maryland opening Memorial Day Weekend. sixflags.com.

Stratford Hall: Hands On History Days, April 15. Educational programs include five 30-minute, experiential learning activities that allow students to explore different facets of Stratford through the lenses of history and science. Space is limited; registration required. stratfordhall.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!” April 14-May 7. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.

etc.

A-Ibañez Museum and Gallery: Month open mic for authors and studio tours, held the fourth Sunday of each month. 199 Whittaker Lane, Kilmarnock. Writers and musicians may sign up to perform by emailing deniseadevries@gmail.com or on arrival. Light refreshments will be provided. facebook.com/AIMKilmarnock.

Colonial Williamsburg: CW Lights, an illuminated open air experience with immersive walking tours accompanied by different 18th century music performances each night. March 31-April 22 in the Governor’s Palace Gardens. $12-$19. colonialwilliamsburg.org.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free. https://spanglish51.wixsite.com.

Gnarly Culpeper Block Party & Brew Fest: April 29, noon-5 p.m. in the Depot District. Featuring local and regional craft brews and ciders; music by Tom Petty Tribute Band, Full Moon Fever and The Unsuitables; artisan craft vendors; and kid’s game area. General admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the gate; children 12 and under free. Unlimited tasting tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the gate. culpeperdowntown.com.

Historic Garden Week: Fredericksburg — King George County, hosted by The Rappahannock Valley Garden Club. Plus floral and horticultural demonstrations, a native plant garden, and artists. April 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $40 in advance. vagardenweek.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: 13th Anniversary Gala, with cocktail reception and special dinner, fundraiser and a live auction, performances by Green and Gold Soul, and jazz vocalist Darden Purcell. April 28. $300. hyltoncenter.org/give/anniversary-gala.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Love, the Garden,” through March 31; “Lover’s Lane,” featuring yarn bombing by Knitorious M.E.G., through March 31; and Staff Art Show, through March 31. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: 18th-Century Carpentry Demonstration with Harold Caldwell of Colonial Williamsburg, April 15; History of BBQ: Colonial Foodways virtual program, April 19; Fossil Hunting Excursions at Stratford Hall, May 7. stratfordhall.org.

U.S. Botanic Garden: “Discover the World of Orchids” exhibit, through April 30. USBG.gov.

Virginia Osprey Festival: Featuring over 30 exhibits and activities, presentations, live raptors, vendors and food trucks. April 15, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Town Hill in Colonial Beach. Tickets required for the presentations at the fisheries building and for the nest tours. virginiaospreyfestival.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: Speaker Series: African American History in Stafford County, Virginia,” with Frank White, local historian. April 6 at 10 a.m. at Central Rappahannock Regional Theater. Free. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: UMW, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Jan. 19 through March 28. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.