Local Entertainment Roundup: March 4-11

4 thursdayOnline: Great Lives Lecture Series: Zora Neale Hurston / Eudora Welty. Presented by Gary Richards. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. umw.edu/greatlives.
5 fridaySpotsy “To Go” Restaurant Week. Order takeout, delivery or curbside pickup from a number of locally owned restaurants. Collect a stamp from five different spots to earn your chance to win prizes. Through March 14. More information, including a contest passport and list of participating restaurants is available at spotsyrestaurantweek.com.
Online: Enya and the Fellas, 7-8 p.m. on Facebook. Part of Fredericksburg Area Museum’s livestream concert series. Free. famva.org.
RV & Outdoor Adventure Expo, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 1–7 p.m. $10; $5 senior tickets today only. Processing fees apply. Ages 3 and older will need a ticket. All tickets must be purchased online. fredericksburgrvshow.com.
6 saturdayDrive-in movie: “Trolls World Tour,” Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. 6 p.m., gates open 5 p.m. Free. Audio played through car radio. Food truck available. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/363/Parks-Recreation-Events.
RV & Outdoor Adventure Expo, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center. 10 a.m.–7 p.m. See March 5 listing.
Nick McAlister, Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Road. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 6–9 p.m. Free. 540/371-1776; strangewaysbrewing.com.
7 sundayRV & Outdoor Adventure Expo, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. See March 5 listing.
9 tuesdayOnline: Great Lives Lecture Series: St. Augustine. Presented by Jennifer Barry. See March 4 listing.
10 wednesdayDrive-in Family Game Night, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Bingo night. 6:30 p.m., parking lot opens at 6 p.m. $5 per player. Playing cards provided; bring your own marker. Games played through your car radio. Pre-registration required. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/363/Parks-Recreation-Events.
11 thursdayOnline: Great Lives Lecture Series: Mohandas K. Gandhi. Presented by Anand Rao. See March 4 listing.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Special showing of art featuring roses for Valentine’s Day, including photographs, paintings and cards; and abstract art by Kathryn Murray. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood furniture and basketry. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “All-Member Sale.” Through March. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Bring on Spring,” all-member show, March 2-28; opening event March 5, 6-8 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: March exhibit: “Celebrate the Cusp of the Season.” Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. First Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. First Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday. $5; free for children under 10 and members. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Imagined Realities.” Members’ Gallery: Works by Chris McClintock and Odell Smith. Through March. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Kennedy Center REACH campus: “UNITY | PEACE | FORWARD,” free outdoor art installation. A complimentary video featuring quotes from artists and writers the world over will be projected on the REACH Video Wall each Friday and Saturday from 4:30–8:30 p.m. during the exhibit and can be viewed online. Through March 7. kennedy-center.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Works by local artists. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe. Through April 18. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Online: Livestreamed performances honoring museum’s centennial celebration, January to May, free; registration required. phillipscollection.org.
Sammy T’s Restaurant: Art exhibit and sale to benefit Moss Free Clinic. Oil paintings, acrylic, photographs, prints and woven art for sale with all proceeds going to Moss Free Clinic, which provides quality medical services to eligible individuals ages 18-64. Through April 5.
UMW Galleries: duPont Gallery: “Origin, Celebrating UMW Studio Art Alumna Tenee’ Hart,” through March 21. Ridderhoff Martin Gallery: ‘Rows, Collections and Private Spaces: New Work by Chris Gregson,” through March 21. Space is limited in galleries; schedule a visit online. umwgalleries.org.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Virtual exhibition of paintings and sculpture by John and Lena Murray. Through March 5 in the Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: High Noon: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock, March 4; Martin Sexton, March 5; SGGL (Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille), March 6; The English Channel, March 11. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, 8 p.m. March 13. $15-$45, pay-what-you-wish in $5 increments. Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu.
Groove Music Hall: March 20: Saving Abel ($17-$30); March 27: Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience ($25-$32). Limited capacity. Purchase tickets and read about COVID-19 guidelines at thegroovemusichall.com.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Online: David Finkel (cello) and Wu Han (piano) with Arnaud Sussmann (violin) and Paul Neubauer (viola), March 5 at 7 p.m. Free with registration; each ticket also provides on-demand access to the broadcast after the performance. modlin.richmond.edu.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre: “Three Women and an Onion”; and “So Long As We Both Shall Live,” a Valentine’s Day reading of Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s Sonnet 43 and William Shakespeare’s Sonnet 18; and “What’s On TV?” (through March 8) presented by Bifocals, CAT’s theater series for seniors by seniors. Available on YouTube. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: Folger Poetry Series: Irish poet and writer Doireann Ní Ghríofa will read from her work (in both Irish and English), 6:30 p.m. March 15, in collaboration with the Embassy of Ireland. $15 suggested to $5 minimum. Also available: “Macbeth,” 2008 production conceived and directed by Teller (of Penn & Teller) and Aaron Posner, streaming for free on YouTube; “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances; “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show on Instagram Live. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m.; virtual play reading: Donja R. Love’s “Fireflies” (March 24). fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason School of Theater: “Come My Beloved,” a play about race, intimacy and Detroit. 8 p.m. March 12. Free; donations appreciated. Register at cfa.calendar.gmu.edu/come-my-beloved.
Kennedy Center: Online: Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events; “The Olney Home Hour,” a monthly revue celebrating the season with songs and skits. olneytheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Features,” with five fully produced shows streaming on demand and released on an ongoing basis throughout the year, $200 per household; $35 single tickets for “Simply Sondheim,” streaming through March 26. Also available: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable; “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights; and “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future with new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Children’s Youth Theater: Online: “Anne of Green Gables,” March 12-14 and March 19-21; “The Story (Story of the Bible),” March 26-28. $25. cytfredericksburg.org.
Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: Drive-In Family Game Night, Dorothy Hart Community Center parking lot. Every other Wednesday at 6 p.m. Bingo Night ($5 per player) March 10. Pre-registration is required. Register online or call 540/372-1086 ext. 0. Facebook/Drive-In Family Game Nights.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Indoor attractions open daily. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: American Ballet Theatre Presents: “Boys Dance!” read by Read by Joshua Burnham, principal dancer/assistant ballet master (Manassas Ballet Theatre). March 20 at 10:15 a.m. Free. Available to watch until June 30 on the Hylton Center Facebook page, YouTube channel and website. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history/.
Kennedy Center: Online: Family Dance Workshop, with American Ballet Theatre. 10 a.m. March 13. Free; registration required. kennedy-center.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Common Courtesy Day celebration, 1 p.m. March 21 on Facebook Live. Family-friendly event will highlight the “Rules of Civility.” Event activities will be available at washingtonheritagemuseums.org. fb.me/e/210kvv0Xy.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, featuring roller coasters and attractions, Irish-themed food and beverages, and live entertainment. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, March 5–28, and St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. $39.99 and up. Reservations required. With enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, through March 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guided tours offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
University of Mary Washington: William B. Crawley Great Lives lecture series, featuring prerecorded lectures and live Q&A with presenters. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 18. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. umw.edu/greatlives.