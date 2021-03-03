Local Entertainment Roundup: March 4-11

GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason School of Theater: “Come My Beloved,” a play about race, intimacy and Detroit. 8 p.m. March 12. Free; donations appreciated. Register at cfa.calendar.gmu.edu/come-my-beloved.

Kennedy Center: Online: Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.

Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events; “The Olney Home Hour,” a monthly revue celebrating the season with songs and skits. olneytheatre.org.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.