Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

9 thursday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: The Transcendentalists, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Robert A. Gross, author. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

10 friday

Fine Arts Show and Sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Kids’ Art Show also on display. 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Club of Fredericksburg charitable programs and programs offered by Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events. 540/372-1086; fxbgparks.com.

Book signing: “The Richest Poor Man,” Barnes and Noble, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. With Carole Kastrinos. 6–8 p.m.

Film: “The Odd Couple,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Paramount, 1968) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Confederate Railroad, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $22–$115. thegroovemusichall.com.

“The Odd Couple,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 108 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. Female version. 8 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.

“Our Town,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $16–$18. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

“Stop Kiss,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble, 810 Caroline St. 7 p.m. $20. fredtheatre.org.

“Seussical,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. 7 p.m. $18 in advance, $20 at the door. cyt fredericksburg.org.

SOLD OUT: “Noises Off,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 804/529-9345; westmoreland players.org.

“Wait Until Dark,” Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $10. Tickets and COVID/mask policies at fourcp.org. 540/832-5355.

11 saturday

Fine Arts Show and Sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. See March 10 listing

Spring Forward with the FredNats, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. Open house, single game tickets, inflatables, live music, concession stands and catch on the field. 12:30–3:30 p.m. Free admission. milb.com/fredericksburg/events/open-house.

Film: “A Raisin in the Sun,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Columbia, 1961) 2 p.m. “The Music Man,” (Warner Bros., 1962) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Author Talk with Gina Schaefer, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. Author of “Recovery Hardware: A Nuts and Bolts Story About Building a Business, Restoring a Community, and Renovating Lives.” 4 p.m. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Women of the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Guided tour features female residents of the Mary Washington House. 6–7:30 p.m. $12, $10 for WHM members. Tickets at washingtonheritage museums.org; 530/373-1569.

Brides on a Budget, FOP Lodge 15, 3700 Fallwood Lane. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Shop for gently used decorations, wedding items and wedding dresses. lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.

Corned beef and cabbage dinner fundraiser, Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road. 4–6 p.m. $10 adults, $5 children under 10. Eat in or carry out. 540/840-9982.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See March 9 listing.

Gospel sing, Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 11007 W. Catharpin Road. Featuring True Spirit Gospel Band and Ronnie Williams and The Carter Family Sound. 6 p.m. Free, a love offering will be collected for church ministries. Refreshments will be served. 540/972-2012.

Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and The Morris Family. 6 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase, and a love offering will be collected for the bands. 540/710-3831. tworiversbc.com.

“Our Town,” Theater at Vint Hill. See March 10 listing.

“The Odd Couple,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. See March 10 listing.

“Seussical,” Fredericksburg Academy. 2 and 7 p.m. See March 10 listing.

“Stop Kiss,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 2 and 7 p.m. See. March 10 listing.

SOLD OUT: “Noises Off,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. See March 10 listing.

“Wait Until Dark,” Four County Players. $18–$20. See March 10 listing.

12 sunday

Fine Arts Show and Sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. See March 10 listing

Take-out BBQ fundraiser, Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Pulled pork, BBQ sauce and baked beans, potato salad and coleslaw, a bun, and brownies for dessert. 4–6 p.m. $25. Meals must be bought in advance. rhhtfoundationinc.org; 804/580-3377.

“Our Town,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See March 10 listing.

“Seussical,” Fredericksburg Academy. 3 p.m. See March 10 listing.

“Stop Kiss,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 6 p.m. See March 10 listing.

SOLD OUT: “Noises Off,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. See March 10 listing.

“Wait Until Dark,” Four County Players. 2:30 p.m. $18–$20. See March 10 listing.

“The Odd Couple,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See March 10 listing.

14 tuesday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Anne Frank, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Rosemary Sullivan. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Health and Wellness Fair, University of Mary Washington, Cedric Rucker University Center. Includes more than 40 exhibitors offering information, demonstrations, and free samples of products and services that promote all facets of good health and wellness. Noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, email rbenedic @umw.edu, or call 540/654-2169.

“From the Ground Up: Sustainable Farming & Gardening,” Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. With author John Wilson. 6–7 p.m. fxbgfood.coop/events.

15 wednesday

March Movie Madness: “Elvis,” Louisa Arts Center Cooke–Haley Theater, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 6 p.m. $2–$4. Concessions available for purchase. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through May 7. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

16 thursday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Lafayette, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Mike Duncan, author of “Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution.” 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See March 9 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See March 9 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. See March 15 listing.

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Stories That End in Freedom,” works by Lory Ivey Alexander. Through March 18. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Art First Gallery: “Spring into Art” all-member exhibit, through April 2. Media includes acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Creating Elegance on Silk,” works by featured artist Janey Harrington. Through April 2. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “New Awakenings” group exhibit, March 10 through April 9; and March Madness all-member event and sale. Works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. Second Friday Art Walk opening 6-9 p.m. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Works by Wendy Young. Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk 6-8:30 p.m.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Wanderings,” oil paintings by featured artist Lois Baird, through April 2. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists, including brush paintings by featured artist Dee Ann Layton.

CoBe Workspaces: Works by Debbie Stachkunas. Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk 6-8:30 p.m.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists. Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk 6-8:30 p.m. with live music.

Colonial Beach Brewing: Open for Second Friday Art walk until 10 p.m.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by painter Nancy Owens. Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk 6-8:30 p.m.

Darbytown Art Studio: Work by featured artist Benji Collins, illustrator, mark maker and portrait artist. Classes available. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by Joyce Reid and Kathie Moran. Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk 6-8:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg, VA,” “Kiwanis: Building Through Service” and “STOMP: FXBC.” famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Faces & Figures” all-media national juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Katharine Owens. Through March. fccagallery.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Works by variety of local artists and makers. Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk 6-8:30 p.m.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Bloomcore,” featuring 55 regional artists with works on the theme of florals and floral motifs. Through April 2. Classes available. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: “Ghosts and Whimsy,” featuring Barbara Powderly’s watercolors and Heather Mechler–Fickes’ wearable art, through March 24 in the Purcell Art Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by local artists and makers. Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk 6-8:30 p.m.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: Now on display: portrait of Caroline County native and community leader Lorenzo Boxley in the Port Royal Portrait Gallery in Town Hall; new additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor. Open for Second Friday Art Walk.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Art, snacks and free mini workshop. Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk 6-8:30 p.m.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

UMW Galleries: “Collective Efforts,” featuring the 3D Studio Arts faculty of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, through March 12 in Ridderhof Martin Gallery. “Origin: Celebrating UMW Studio Art Alumna Honor Bowman Hall,” through March 9 in duPont Gallery. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” through March 19; “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

music

The Birchmere: Aoife O’Donovan, March 15; Al Stewart with The Empty Pockets, March 16; The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw, March 17; Tom Rush, accompanied by Matt Nakoa, & Jonathan Edwards, March 18. 703/549-7500; birchmere.com.

The Groove Music Hall: Confederate Railroad, March 10; Chapel Hart: The Glory Days Tour, March 17; Frank Foster, March 24. thegroovemusichall.com.

St. Mark’s Church: “Shakespeare in Step and Song,” featuring Folger Consort. March 17–19. $45. folger.edu.

Strangeways Brewery: “GIDEON AT 60: Celebrating The 60th Anniversary of Gideon v. Wainwright” concert. Live music by 3 Exits to Memphis; silent auction of items, shows, and experiences in the Fredericksburg area. March 18, from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free. Presented by the Fredericksburg Public Defender’s Office. Silent auction to benefit new Jeremiah Housing Community being developed by MICAH Ecumenical Ministries. jeremiahcommunity.org.

The Tin Pan: The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, April 5.

theater

Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: “Silent Sky,” March 24–April 2. onthestage.tickets/chamberlayne-actors-theatre.

Folger Theatre: Eudora Welty Lecture: Elizabeth Strout (“Olive Kitteridge,” “My Name is Lucy Barton”), March 23 at the National Press Club. folger.edu.

Ford’s Theatre: “Shout Sister Shout!” March 15–May 13. fords.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: Virginia Opera: “La Traviata,” March 11–12. cfa.gmu.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Into the Woods,” Feb. 23–March 19. kennedy-center.org.

McLean Community Center: The Alden: “Makin’ Cake,” March 18. $25. aldentheatre.org.

The National Theatre: “Jagged Little Pill,” March 14–26. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “Kinky Boots,” through March 26; “A Nice Indian Boy,” March 8 to April 9. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ragtime: The Musical,” March 15 to May 7. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “King Lear,” starring Patrick Page, Feb. 23–March 26. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Selling Kabul,” through April 2 in Ark Theatre; “Pacific Overtures,” March 7–April 9 in the Max. sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the original French novel. March 3–April 2. synetictheater.org.

Theater Alliance of Washington DC: “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing,” March 1–19. theateralliance.com.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “After December,” March 3–26 at the November Theatre; “Cross Stitch Bandits,” March 9–19 at Gottwald Playhouse; and “War in Pieces-One Act Festival,” March 17–26 at the Virginia War Memorial. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

The Kennedy Center: Family Theater: “The Mortification of Fovea Munson,” March 4–19. $20. kennedy-center.org.

Louisa Arts Center: The Great DuBois, circus show for all ages. March 18. $35. louisaarts.org.

Mountain View High School: “Les Miserables—School Edition,” March 24–25, March 30–31 and April 1. 7 p.m.; runs 3 hours (including a 15-minute intermission). $10. Purchase tickets at mvwildacts.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “She Persisted, The Musical,” through March 12. $17–$21. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: St. Patrick’s Celebration. Select dates March 3–26. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Culpeper Downtown Restaurant Week: Through March 12. Pre-fixed menus, including lunch and brunch options for $15 and $25 or dinner selections for $35 and $50. culpeperdowntown.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free. https://spanglish51.wixsite.com.

Ford’s Theatre: Abraham Lincoln Institute Symposium, March 25. With authors and historians Terry Alford, Fred L. Hord, David J. Kent, Jon Meacham and Diana Schaub. Free; advance registration encouraged. Day-of tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. fords.org.

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park: Beginning March 11, the Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Centers and Chatham Manor will be open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Picturing New Connections,” a small, welcoming program for people with memory loss, their families or care partners. Interactive tours include guided discussion in the studio and gallery space, followed by a hands-on art experience. March 9, 10:30 a.m. Register at garimelchers.org/learn/picturing-new-connections/

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Love, the Garden,” through March 31; “Lover’s Lane,” featuring yarn bombing by Knitorious M.E.G., through March 31; and Staff Art Show, through March 31. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, through March 12. $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and active military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and ages 12–18; $6 ages 6–11; and free for members and children under age 6. poplarforest.org.

U.S. Botanic Garden: “Discover the World of Orchids” exhibit, through April 30. USBG.gov.

Washington Heritage Museums: Speaker Series: African American History in Stafford County, Virginia,” with Frank White, local historian. April 6 a 10 a.m. at Central Rappahannock Regional Theater. Free. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: UMW, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Jan. 19 through March 28. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Women’s History Month Tours, March 25 at Ferry Farm, and March 26 at Historic Kenmore. Hourlong focus tour explores the lives of the women who called Ferry Farm and Kenmore home. Tours offered at noon and 2 p.m. Spaces are limited; online advanced ticket purchase recommended. $12 adults, $6 students; children 5 and under free. For more info, call 540/370-0732, ext. 11 or email learn@gwffoundation.org.