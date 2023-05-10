Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

11 thursday

The ArtsLIVE! annual Chamber Music Festival, UMW’s Seacobeck Hall. Pre-concert performance by Colonial Forge Chamber Ensembles. 7 p.m. $35, $30 for seniors 65 and older, free for students. Purchase tickets at https://34thChamberMusicFestival.eventbrite.com. artsliveva.org.

Spanglish Duo, Wilderness Run Vineyards, 11109 Plank Road. 5:30–8:30 p.m. Free.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

12 friday

Book signing: “The Richest Poor Man,” Barnes & Noble, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. With author Carole Kastrinos. 6–8 p.m. carolekastrinos.com.

Film: “Airport 1975,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Universal, 1974) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Patriot Park Concert Series: Cactus Jack, 5710 Smith Station Road. Country and classic rock. 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. $5 ages 13 and older; $2 ages 9–12; ages 8 and younger are free. Spotsy County employee night, show badge for $1 off ticket. No alcohol, concessions available. Bring chairs or blankets. Rain location is the Marshall Center.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18–$22. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

“Into the Woods,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 7 p.m. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $10. Tickets and COVID/mask policies at fourcp.org. 540/832-5355.

“Steel Magnolias,” 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $20. allstatecommunitytheater.com.

“Sylvia,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $15–$25. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

13 saturday

Dog Day in Colonial Beach, Colonial Beach Yacht Center, 1787 Castlewood Drive. Parade followed by fun and games, including fetch, best trick, find the bone, stay & recall, agility, and water retrieval. Music provided by Hard To Tell. 8–11 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Colonial Beach Humane Society and Colonial Beach Rivah Dogs.

RACSB — Kenmore Club Art Sale, 632 Kenmore Ave. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Free admission. Proceeds benefit artists in mental health recovery. rappahannockareacsb.org.

Virginia Wine Love Weekend. Fifty wineries in seven wine regions host specialty wine tastings, private tours, trivia contests, book signings and wine discounts. Checks in at each winery to enter a special drawing. A complete list of participating wineries and event is available at virginiawinelove.com/va-wine-love-weekend.

Games in the Garden, Mary Washington House. Games of the 18th century. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Free; tours at standard admission prices. 540/373-1569; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

A Walk Through Mother Mary’s ‘Hood. Meet and pay the guide at St. James’ House, 1300 Charles St. Approximately 8-block, 1-1/2 hour walk. 10 a.m. $8 adults, $4 for WHM members and children. Pre-registration requested. Registration is limited to 15 people. 540/809-3918.

Living history event, Museum of American History and the Old Port Royal School, 506 Main St., Port Royal. Living history activities and demonstrations.10 a.m.-4 p.m. Cleopatra Coleman will portray Harriet Tubman at 11 a.m.; Park Service Historian Jeffrey Schroeder will speak at 2 p.m. Free admission. Concessions available for purchase. Rain or shine. facebook.com/historicportroyal.net

Film: “The High and the Mighty,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Paramount, 1954) 2 p.m. “Airplane!” (Paramount, 1980) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

An Evening with Hazel Run, FOR Headquarters, 3219 Fall Hill Ave. Americana, soul and rock music. 5:30–8 p.m. $20–$25. Benefit concert for Friends of the Rappahannock. Bring chairs; seating is limited. riverfriends.org.

Lake Anna Jazz Fest, Cooling Pond Brewery & Winery, 4411 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral. 1–7 p.m. Free admission. Bring picnic, blankets and chairs. No outside alcohol. lakeannajazz.org.

Picnic and music at Bloomsbury, 11010 Bloomsbury Road, Orange. Period music. Bring a picnic. 4–7 p.m. $20 per car. Space limited. thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.

Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Old Time Way Singers. 6 p.m. Refreshments available for purchase; love offering collected for the bands. 540/710-3831. tworiversbc.com.

Zoso—Led Zeppelin Tribute, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 8 p.m. $20–$60 plus fees. thegroovemusichall.com.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” Theater at Vint Hill. See May 12 listing.

“Into the Woods,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. 1 and 7 p.m. See May 12 listing.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Four County Players. $16–$20. See May 12 listing.

“Steel Magnolias,” 810 Caroline St. 3 and 8 p.m. See May 12 listing.

“Sylvia,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. See May 12 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See May 11 listing.

14 sunday

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See May 12 listing.

“Into the Woods,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. 2 p.m. See May 12 listing.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Four County Players. 2:30 p.m. $16–$20. See May 12 listing.

“Steel Magnolias,” 810 Caroline St. 3 p.m. See May 12 listing.

“Sylvia,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. See May 12 listing.

16 tuesday

Picnic in the Park: Around the World Day, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Live music by Acoustic Onion. Bring a picnic and blanket. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. fxbgparks.com.

17 wednesday

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 9. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

18 thursday

Live Music at the co-op, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. With Dave Guy. 6–7:30 p.m. fxbgfood.coop.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. See May 17 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See May 11 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See May 11 listing.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Painted Musings” by Lukman Ahmad, through June 10. Artist reception May 20, 6–8 p.m. and live painting demonstration June 2, 6–9 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “Ariel Freeman: The Dailies,” through May 28. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Diamonds Are ...” through May 28. Works by Joe Wilkinson consists of pieces made from project leftovers, reclaimed and new wood. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “The Best of the Rest,” by photographer and gallery manager Rob Rudick. Featuring works that demonstrate the artistic effects of printing on different media. Through June 4. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Book signing and meet and greet with “Raising the Worst Dog Ever: A Survival Guide” author and expert dog trainer Dale M. Ward. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Spring Fling,” all-member show, through May 28. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by Tim Lett, oil pastel artist.

Chany’s Shear Shot Boutique: Abstract paintings and sculptures by featured artist Gary Stewart. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

CoBe Workspaces: Paintings and prints by featured artist Aicy Karbstein. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by artist and writer Hugh Harris. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Colonial Beach Historical Society: Now open for the season, 1–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Jelly bean contest through May 31, with $50 prize. To help keep the Museum open, become a member ($15 individual, $25 family, $30 business or $50 donor). To become a member, send checks to The Colonial Beach Historical Society, P.O. Box 215, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.

Colonial Beach Brewing: Open for Second Friday Art Walk.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by Lidia Slominski, artist and photographer. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: “Fluid Acrylics,” works by artist Andrea Howard. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Life’s Patterns” all-media national juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Dan Ramsey and Beth Shumate. Through May 26. fccagallery.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: 15th annual Patrons’ Show, through May. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: Purcell Gallery: “Happy Places,” through May 19. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by local artists and makers. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8:30 p.m., with music.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Red Dragon Brewery: Marina Eastman solo art show, through May.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room. Open for Second Friday Art Walk until 10 p.m.

RMS Designs: Watercolor pieces by artist Amanda Lee. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m., with live music.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: New mediums and works by Barbara Anthony. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8:30 p.m.

UMW Galleries: Hurley Convergence Center, Convergence Gallery: “Meant to be looked at,” curated by students in ARTH 317: Laboratory in Museum Studies, through Aug. 3. Other exhibits: “Dear Colleagues: Title IX Exhibition,” tracing the 50-year history of Title IX, which prohibited discrimination based on sex at federally funded institutions of education, on display through the end of May in the Simpson Library. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

music

The Carlyle Room: “A Tribute to Legendary Bassists,” May 21; “A Tribute to the Music of Motown,” featuring the Brencore AllStars Band, May 26. $35-$40. carlyleroom.com, brencore.com.

Drum & Strum: John McEuen & The Circle Band, June 4 at 7 p.m. $40. All ages. johnmceuen.com

Fredericksburg Symphony: Season finale: Symphony at the Cinema: “The Great Film Scores,” May 19. $30-$60. Fiddlestix Instrument Petting Zoo, free family event before show. fredericksburgsymphony.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: CAMMO Voices, featuring Voices of Service and American Military Spouses Choir, Tommy Stanley, Donnie Isaacs, and @Eaze. May 13. hyltoncenter.org.

Lake Anna Jazz Fest: May 13 from 1-7 p.m. at Cooling Pond Brewery & Winery in Mineral. Lineup includes Veronica Swift and Wyatt Michael. lakeannajazz.org.

The National Theatre: Boz Scaggs, May 13 at 8 p.m. BroadwayAtTheNational.com.

Patriot Park Concert Series: Cactus Jack, May 12; Patsy and the Country Classics, May 19; Billy and the Backbeats, May 26. Friday nights in May at the Patriot Park Amphitheater. 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.

Spotsylvanians Chorus: 20th anniversary concert featuring a variety of choral music and Disney movie music. Special guests Rappahannock Choral Society and Eric Armstead & Singers. May 20, 5 p.m., at Grace Church of Fredericksburg. $15, students free. spotsylvanianschorus.org.

UMW: ArtsLIVE! annual Chamber Music Festival: 7 p.m. May 10-11 and 3 p.m. May 13 at Seacobeck Hall. Pre-concert performance by Colonial Forge Chamber Ensembles, May 10-11; $35, $30 for seniors 65 and older, free for students. Family concert May 13; $20 adults, $40 family, free for UMW students. artsliveva.org. Purchase tickets at https://34thChamberMusicFestival.eventbrite.com.

theater

Altria Theater: “Hadestown,” May 31 through June 4. BroadwayInRichmond.com.

American Shakespeare Center: “As You Like It” through May 14 and Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice” through May 13. 877/MUCH.ADO; americanshakespearecenter.com.

Arena Stage: “Exclusion,” premiere comedy about what’s true vs. what sells, through June 25. arenastage.org.

Ford’s Theatre: “Shout Sister Shout!” through May 13. $48–$90. fords.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “The Lion King,” June 22-July 29; Broadway Center Stage: “Spamalot,” May 12-21. kennedy-center.org.

Lake of the Woods Players: “Into The Woods,” May 12-14 at the LOW Players Community Theater, Locust Grove. lowplayers.org/intothewoods.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “The Commedia Cinderella,” through May 21. marylandensemble.org.

The National Theatre: “Beetlejuice,” May 16 — 28. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “The World Goes ‘Round,” through May 21. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ragtime: The Musical,” through May 7. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Here There are Blueberries,” May 7-28. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “Sweeney Todd,” May 16 to July 9; Ark Theatre: “Passing Strange,” through June 18. Event: Broadway in the Park, featuring Megan Hilty and Lea Salonga, June 16. sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: “Steel Magnolias,” May 12-14 at Allstate Community Theater. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. $20 online, $25 at the door. stagedoorproductions.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: Twilight History, featuring hands-on 18th-century skills, trades and recipes. Explore Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Rising Sun Tavern, Mary Washington House and Mary Washington Monument. Sessions run June 12-15 and July 31-Aug. 3, both 6-8 p.m. Ages 8-12. $115 per registrant, $95 WHM members. To register at washingtonheritagemuseums.org. 540/373-5630 or youthprograms@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food and Wine Festival, featuring over 150 international flavors at 16 themed food and beverage locations throughout the park. Thursdays–Sundays through June 11. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry,” through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: A Walk Through Mother Mary’s ‘Hood, May 13 at 10 a.m. $8 adults, $4 for WHM members and children. WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

