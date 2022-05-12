Local Entertainment Roundup: May 12 to 19

12 thursday

Fredericksburg Photography Show, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. 4–8 p.m. Free. fbgphotoclub.com.

Stage Door Productions: “Over the River and Through the Woods,” 810 Caroline St. May 12–14, with performances at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 3 p.m. matinee on May 14. onthestage.tickets/stage-door-productions-inc.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

13 friday

May Movie Month: “National Treasure,” Spotsylvania County Museum, 6159 Plank Road. Gates open at 7 p.m., movie begins at dark. Free. Bring blanket or chairs. Concessions available for purchase.

Patriot Park Concert Series: Spanglish, Patriot Park Amphitheatre, 5710 Smith Station Road. 7 p.m., gates at 6 p.m. $2–$5, children 8 and younger are free. Teachers show ID for $1 off ticket. Bring chairs or blanket. No alcohol; concessions available. In case of rain, concerts move indoors at the Marshall Center.

Friday Night Bluegrass: Just Wingin It Bluegrass Band, Remington Fire Hall, 200 E. Marshall St., Remington. 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Children 3 and younger are free. Concessions available for purchase. No outside food, beverages, alcohol or smoking. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.

“Sing the Bay” concert, Colonial Beach Community Center, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. Janie Meneely and Rob Van Sante. 4-6 p.m. $20 donation. Bring lawn chairs or blanket and your own cooler. Aimee’s Sandwiches Food Truck will be onsite. Benefits an Oyster Wars & Berkeley Muse Historical Marker. 540/287-8207; Facebook @cbgreenspace.

Company 360 Dance Theatre: “Dreamt,” 10725 Academy Drive. 7–9 p.m. $12.50–$20. companythreesixty.org.

“Side by Side by Sondheim,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18–$22. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

Fredericksburg Photography Show, Dorothy Hart Community Center. See May 12 listing.

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” Stage Door Productions. See May 12 listing.

“The Wild Women of Winedale,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $15–$25. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

14 saturday

Romanian Picnic, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road. Traditional Romanian food, music and dance. Noon–7 p.m. Free admission.

Fredericksburg Photography Show, Dorothy Hart Community Center. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Two free classes at 1 p.m.: “Introduction to Photography,” followed by “Composition.” See May 12 listing.

FXBG Tacos and Beer Festival, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. $40. Supports Frederikson Outreach Coalition. fxbgtacofest.com.

Base history tour of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Bus departs from Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Parkway, King George. Plan to arrive by 10:45 a.m.; bus departs promptly at 11 a.m. Bus tour will be followed by a guided tour of the museum. Free. Reserve tickets at eventbrite.com/o/jeron-hayes-3575066505. 540/663-3680; dahlgrenmuseum.org.

Family Fun Day, United Faith Christian Ministry, 150 Susa Drive, Stafford. Music, food, games/entertainment for all ages, blood pressure and glucose readings, and resource materials. COVID-19 vaccinations for those interested in this service. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Free. ncnwsfs@gmail.com.

Family Day: Aviation, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle. Learn about the role of different types of aircraft across the history of the Marine Corps, how Marine aviation has evolved, and enjoy aviation-themed activities. 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.

Paint Night in the Square, 907 Princess Anne St., May 14, 4 and 7 p.m. Session one features the railroad bridge over the Rappahannock River. Session two artwork features pop-culture fashion. $40 per session or $75 for both. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Tickets available at famva.org.

Virginia Renaissance Faire, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through June 5 (closed Memorial Day). $15 adults ages 17 and older; $12 seniors; $10 ages 6-16; free for children under 5. varf.org.

Port Royal History Day, 506 Main St. Features living history activities and demonstrations, period musicians and children’s games, and tours throughout the day. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BBQ Cook-Off and Craft Show, Walton Park, Mineral. Includes children’s activities and live music by Billy Brockman from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and Big Gavel Band from 1–4 p.m. Free admission. louisa.org.

The Spotsylvanians Chorus spring concert, Patriot Park Amphitheater, 5710 Smith Station Road. 6 p.m. $10 adults. Bring picnic and blanket. spotsylvanianschorus.org.

Jack Tierney, Curitiba Art Café, 919 Caroline St. Acoustic music 8–10 p.m. Free.

Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and One Lane Bridge. 6–8:30 p.m. Love offering is collected for the bands; light refreshments available for purchase.

Fredericksburg Roller Derby exhibition game, Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St. 4–7 p.m.; followed by open skate. Free. Bring a chair.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

Company 360 Dance Theatre: “Dreamt,” 10725 Academy Drive. See May 13 listing.

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” Stage Door Productions. See May 12 listing.

“Side by Side by Sondheim,” Theater at Vint Hill. See May 13 listing.

“The Wild Women of Winedale,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. See May 13 listing.

15 sunday

Golden Hour Photography Session, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Belmont’s grounds will be open after hours for photographers to catch that “golden hour” with their clients, 6–8 p.m. $50. Call 540/654-1843 to register. garimelchers.org.

Fredericksburg Area Iris Society open garden day. Two area gardens open free to the public. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. For more information, call 540/582-5799 or 540/847-1236; or e-mail fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.

Gospel sing, Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford. Features David Palmer and Mike Milstead and Justified. 6 p.m. A love offering will benefit Rachel Myrick, a young woman who in 2017 was bitten by a snake outside a local restaurant. Fellowship and refreshments will follow. 540/373-6862; roundoakchurch.org.

Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Special guests include Richard and Remona Morris, Carol Young, Randy Sheads, Julia Carter and Elizabeth Elmore. 2:30 p.m. Free music and refreshments, an offering will be taken to benefit the Spotsylvania Woman’s Club.

Fredericksburg Photography Show, Dorothy Hart Community Center. Noon–4 p.m. See May 12 listing.

“Side by Side by Sondheim,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See May 13 listing.

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” Stage Door Productions. See May 12 listing.

“The Wild Women of Winedale,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. See May 13 listing.

17 tuesday

Picnic in the Park: Harry Wilson Jazz Quartet, Memorial Park, 1301 Kenmore Ave. Wizard of Oz Day. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a picnic lunch or buy one from a park vendor. 540/372-1086; or fredericksburgva.gov/380/Picnic-in-the-Park.

18 wednesday

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 10. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

19 thursday

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See May 12 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See May 12 listing.

Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: The Deloreans, The Depot, Commerce Street, Culpeper. Ultimate ’80s tribute band. 5–9 p.m. $10, or a season ticket for $30. Kids are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance at Pepperberries, Museum of Culpeper History and Oak View National Bank. Food vendors present. Lawn games offered in Kids’ Corner. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. See May 18 listing.

“The Wild Women of Winedale,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 7:30 p.m. $10–$20. See May 13 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

The Artists’ Alliance: Works by Hubert Jackson, who incorporates textures, artifacts and spirituality of his paintings. Through June 5. Second Friday Art Walk 5-9 p.m. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “The Spring Show,” with featured artists Sophia Constantine and Wayne Russell. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “A Touch of Magic,” works by Skeeter Scheid. Through May 29. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Blue,” works by fine art photographer Penny Parrish. Through May 29. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artist and comedian. Second Friday Art Walk. Open late. 540/760-5661.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. Open for Second Friday Art Walk with live music. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Colonial Beach with artist Kathie Moran. Second Friday Art Walk from 6–9 p.m.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by Robert (Bob) Smith. Second Friday Art Walk from 6–9 p.m. 804/410-2019.

Curitiba Art Café: “Thought-provoking Photographic Journey behind Closed Doors” by Blix Birkenbeul. Through May 31. curitibaartcafe.com

Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local photographers Henry Day, Matt Huntley and Allen Melson. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by Nancy Owens of White Plains, Md. Second Friday Art Walk from 6–9 p.m.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Faces and Figures” all-media national juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: Works by Karie Anderson. Through May 27. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: Colonial Beach artists/makers and brewed teas. Open for Second Friday Art Walk. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by featured artist Maureen Kane. Second Friday Art Walk from 6–9 p.m.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Patron Show,” with works donated by in-house artists as a fundraiser for LibertyTown. Public voucher sales ($175) start at 5 p.m. Friday, with drawing on May 20 from 7-9 p.m.; purchase vouchers in person or by phone. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Different Strokes,” featuring the works of Ruth Lefko and Ron Campbell. Through May 20. Purcell Gallery. louisaarts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: New works by local artists. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Colonial Beach artists and vendors. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Works by featured artist Diane Jackson. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m.

RMS Designs: Works by watercolor artist Amanda Lee. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Vicki Marckel. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.; artist Susan Tilt will host a mini workshop “Play with Clay,” all materials provided. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Tappahannock Art Gallery: Works by Tappahannock Elementary School, James H. Cary Intermediate School, Aylett Country Day School, Essex High School and St. Margaret’s School. Multimedia works selected by teachers will be on display through May 21 during the gallery’s regular hours from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday–Saturday. Reception May 15 from 1–3 p.m.

Virginia Art Factory: Prince William Art Society: “Golden Anniversary: 50 Years of PWAS,” through June 4. Artist reception May 14, 6–8 p.m. Free; RSVP at inyurl.com/PWASReception. princewilliamartsociety.com.

Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Grand reopening, May 14–15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring family activities, live music and food trucks. Free. virginiahistory.org.

Woodberry Forest School: “BozART Fine Art Collective: Painting, Drawing, Photography,” through June 4 in the Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. Reception May 22, from 3-5 p.m. Free. woodberry.org.

music

The Birchmere: Marcus Miller, May 12; Najee, May 14; After 7, May 15; John 5 with The Haxans, May 16; David Foster with special guest Katharine McPhee, May 17; Victor Wooten, and Steve Bailey & Gregg Bissonette, May 18; Michael W. Smith, May 19. birchmere.com.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: American Festival Pops Orchestra: Broadway’s Best, May 14; OBCO Goes to the Movies: A Tribute to John Williams, May 15. hyltoncenter.org.

MGM National Harbor: Atif Aslam, May 13; Rare Essence, May 14; Nelly, May 26. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Rappahannock Choral Society: “Yesterday: The Music that Takes Us Back” spring concert, Chancellor High School Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. and June 12 at 3 p.m. $10 adults, $7 seniors 60 and older, students free. Tickets can be purchased from RCS members, at the door or online at rappahannock-choral-society.org/rcs-spring-tickets/. 540/412-6152.

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church: Concerts at Saint Mary: “Mozart in May,” featuring the Saint Mary Schola Antiqua, guest soloists, orchestra and organ. May 20 at 8 p.m. Reception to follow. maryfred.org

theater

Arena Stage: “Drumfolk,” presented by Step Afrika! May 31 to June 26. arenastage.org.

Ford’s Theatre: “Grace,” world-premiere musical celebrating African American food, family and tradition, through May 14. fords.org.

Gottwald Playhouse: “Churchill,” May 14–15. DominionEnergyCenter.com.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Manassas Ballet Theatre: “Cinderella,” May 20-22; ARTfactory Pied Piper Theatre: “Matilda the Musical,” May 28-29. hyltoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: “Freestyle Love Supreme,” May 10–15; “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 2. kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “Hairspray,” May 10–15. Recommended for ages 8 and up. broadwayatthenational.com.

Richmond Triangle Players: “Sugar in Our Wounds,” through May 14. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Nunsense,” starring Sally Struthers, May 18 to July 10. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Our Town,” May 12 to June 11. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “The Upstairs Department,” through June 12. Event: Sondheim Gala, May 16 at Capital One Hall; black-tie benefit honoring Carol Burnett with live performances by Bernadette Peters and Santino Fontana. $58. 703/820-9771; sigtheatre.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: “The Day is Past and Gone,” Teresa Harris’ drama about slave life at Poplar Forest, May 20–21. The trilogy is presented in three locations around the octagonal villa. poplarforest.org.

Virginia Rep: “Beehive: the ’60s Musical,” through May 15. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Fredericksburg Area Museum: FAM Fun! family workshop series, featuring educational crafts, STEM challenges, interactive gallery activities and a sneak peek into FAM’s collection. June 8: Let’s Go on a Trip!; June 15: Let’s Play! and June 22: Let’s Go to the Fair! 9 a.m. to noon. Free. Due to limited spots, participants must RSVP. famva.org/famfun.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. May 19, 21, 24, 26 from 10-11 a.m. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

The Kennedy Center: “Show Way The Musical,” a Kennedy Center–commissioned world premiere for young adults based on the Newbery–winning book from Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Jacqueline Woodson. May 13–29 in the Family Theater. Most enjoyed by ages 7 and up. $20 and up. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “Tomás and the Library Lady,” musical adaptation of the best-selling children’s book by Pat Mora. Through May 22. $15. marylandensemble.org.

etc.

Colonial Beach: Celebrate Friday the 13th, with “Sing the Bay” outdoor concert at the CB Community Center, 4 p.m.; 2nd Friday Art Walk, 6 p.m.; and CBB’s Comedy Night, 7 p.m. All events benefit Colonial Beach Greenspace. 540/ 287-8207; cbgreenspace@gmail.com; Facebook page @cbgreenspace.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food & Wine Festival, featuring 15 globally inspired food and beverage locations, Thursdays through Sundays through June 12, plus Memorial Day. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee