Local Entertainment Roundup: May 13-20

14 fridayPatriot Park Concert Series: Patsy & The Country Classics, 5710 Smith Station Road. Classic country. 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. $2–$5, children 8 and younger are free. 55+ night; bring ID for discount. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Concessions available for purchase. No alcohol. In case of rain, concert moves to the Marshall Center.
After Hours Concert Series: Jamey Johnson, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $26–$99. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
Night Photography Workshop, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Hands-on photography event to learn to photograph the night sky and stars. 9 p.m. $75 per person. Beginners welcome, but photography experience is preferred. Limited space available; registration required at simpletix.com/e/night-photography-workshop-tickets-68309.
15 saturdayIris Show, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road. Anyone who grows irises is welcome to exhibit. Entries accepted 7:30–9:30 a.m. Exhibit open 12:30–4 p.m. Free. Orders will be accepted for some of the varieties on display for delivery in July and August. For more information, call Lois Rose at 540/582-5799 or 540/846-0713.
FXBG Fair Spring Craft Show, 2400 Airport Ave. More than 75 craft vendors. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Free admission and parking. 540/373-1294; fredericksburgfair.org.
Strawberry Festival, Messick’s Farm Market, 6025 Catlett Road, Bealeton. Strawberry picking, barrel train rides, bounce house, slides, pebble pit, goats and more. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $10 per person, $5 seniors. Children 3 and younger are free. 540/439-8900; messicksfarmmarket.com.
Lake Fest, Lake Anna Taphouse, 208 Lake Front Drive, Mineral. Live music, vendors and games. 10 a.m. Free admission. lakeannataphouse.com.
Go Topless Day Jeep Show, Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Road, Culpeper. Raffles, vendors, food and drink on site. Family friendly; dogs welcome. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Culpeper County SAFE. 540/729-1740; oldtradebrewery.com.
Outdoor Movie Night: “Night at the Museum,” Spotsylvania County Museum at Lick Run, 6161 Plank Road. Gates open at 7 p.m.; movie begins at dusk. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. facebook.com/VisitSpotsy.
Farmers Market, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Includes a flower show sponsored by the Chesapeake Bay Garden Club. 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Gospel sing, Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road. Featuring The Reverent Quartet. 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken for the group. Concessions will not be available. wildernessbaptistchurch.org.
16 sundayStrawberry Festival, Messick’s Farm Market. See May 15 listing.
18 tuesdayPicnic in the Park: First Responders Day, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Music by DJ Bill Carroll. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a chair or blanket, and pack a lunch or purchase one from a vendor. Masks required when not social distancing. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/380/Picnic-in-the-Park.
20 thursdayOnline: “Route One: The History of Driving in Fredericksburg.” Virtual talk led by Barbra Anderson, HFFI board member and local history teacher. 7 p.m. Free; suggested donation $5. Registration required. hffi.org/events.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Spring,” featuring paintings and photographs from member artists. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood furniture and basketry. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “Nesting Habits,” works by Ariel Freeman and Elise King-Lynch. Through May. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Botanical Curiosities,” works by Christine Lush-Rodriguez, through May 30. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: May exhibit features works celebrating the month. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Patterns.” Members’ Gallery: “Paper and Threads,” works by Ginna Cullen, Karen Julihn and Lorie McCown. Through May. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: “Beauty in the Rough: Preliminary Sketches and Drawings by Gari Melchers,” through June 1. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
Hirshhorn Museum: Online: “Talking to Our Time,” series of free public discussions with global artists, through May 26. Available on YouTube, Facebook Live and Zoom (registration is required for participation). hirshhorn.si.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works of florals and landscapes by featured artist Maureen Kane of Richmond. Also on display: works by Joyce and Carl Thor, and osprey paintings for the virtual Osprey Festival.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: 13th annual Patron Show, through May 21. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
National Air and Space Museum: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly now open; free timed-entry passes required. Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Sonya Clark: Tatter, Bristle, and Mend,” through May 31; “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe. Through Aug. 8. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Open Wednesday through Sunday; timed tickets required. Online: Livestreamed performances honoring museum’s centennial celebration, January to May, free; registration required. phillipscollection.org.
Tappahannock Art Gallery: Open 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday on Tappahannock’s Market Day, with Kidzart activities led by artist members during Market Day hours.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Online: Paintings and Drawings by Nina Ozbey, through June 6 in Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: Jordan Rudess (of Dream Theater), May 13; Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience, May 14; A Tribute to Little Feat, May 15; Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, May 16; Ana Popovic, May 20; Tommy Emmanuel, CGP, with special guest Yasmin Williams, May 21; White Ford Bronco, May 22. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Online: Spring Concert, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas, accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant accompanist Kathy Pellegreen. Online donations gratefully accepted. Available for viewing beginning June 12 at brcsings.com.
Groove Music Hall: Saving Abel, June 5. Limited capacity. Purchase tickets and read about COVID-19 guidelines at thegroovemusichall.com.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Online: Anne O’Byrne and Ingrid Keller in Concert, free. Available on demand through May 14. modlin.richmond.edu.
Rappahannock Choral Society: Online: Free voice classes, led by conductor and artistic director Jordan Davidson, May 24 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. All ages and voices welcome; no previous experience is required. facebook.com/RCSCommunityChorus.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Arena Riffs,” three-part commissioned musical series features three different composer and lyricist teams; “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre: a variety of short features on available on YouTube channel. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: Shakespeare Lightning Round: Rebecca J. Ennals, artistic director of the San Francisco Shakespeare Festival. 5 p.m. May 26. Free. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “Necessary Sacrifices: A Radio Play,” exploring two documented encounters between Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln during a period of national crisis, through May; “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason School of Theater: “Luther’s Trumpet,” 8 p.m. May 28. Free; registration required. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Manassas Ballet Theatre: “Giselle,” May 14-16, $35-$65; $25 streaming tickets on May 29. Online: Hylton at Home: Ordway Conservatory: “Thumbelina,” 7:15 p.m. May 20, free. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Kennedy Center: Online: Arts Across America series, with focus on cultural leadership and public healing; new episodes every other Saturday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre: Online: MET Comedy Night, available on Twitch. marylandensemble.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” featuring more than 30 classic hits from the ’50s and ’60s. June 2 to July 11. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Blindness,” a Donmar Warehouse production, through June 13. Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: Signature Features: “Midnight at the Never Get,” streaming through June 21. $35. sigtheatre.org.
Theater Alliance: Online: “City in Transition: The Quadrant Series,” drawing inspiration from the distinct-yet-neighboring communities in Washington, D.C. Available to stream on-demand through May 24. $10-$30. theateralliance.com.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: “The Day is Past and Gone,” Teresa Harris’ original drama about slave life at Poplar Forest. May 15 at 6:30 p.m. (rain date May 16). Bring lawn chair or blanket. $15 adults ages 18 and older; $10 students (ages 6-17 and college); $4 children ages 5 and under. 434/525-1806; poplarforest.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Online: “Animal Wisdom,” May 15 through June 13, $19-$49. woollymammoth.net/events/soapbox.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor and indoor attractions are open. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly tours, outdoor scavenger hunts and sketching bags. In-person Preschool Palette classes scheduled for May. For visiting guidelines, hours of operation and online resources, visit garimelchers.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: “Khalida and the Most Beautiful Song,” 10:15 a.m. May 15. Available for streaming through May 29 on Facebook, YouTube and Hylton website. Free. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Kennedy Center: Online: Performances for Young Audiences digital season, featuring on-demand events for families, with events available for viewing through June. Purchase access at kennedy-center.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food and Wine Festival, featuring roller coasters and attractions, international food and beverages, and live entertainment. Thursdays through Sundays through May 23. $49.99 and up. Reservations required. With enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: George Washington Whiskey Tasting, Saturdays in May. $50-$60. Online: Ford Evening Book Talk and official book launch of “The Indispensables” with Patrick K. O’Donnell, 7-8 p.m. May 17; free. 703/780-2000; MountVernon.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.