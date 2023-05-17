Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

18 thursday

Live Music at the co-op, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. With Dave Guy. 6–7:30 p.m. fxbgfood.coop.

Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: En'Novation, The Depot, 111 Commerce St., Culpeper. Live music, kids' activities, food vendors. 5–9 p.m. $10. Season pass $20. Under 21 admitted free. Bring a lawn chair. culpeperdowntown.com/events.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 9. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

19 friday

Film: “The World, the Flesh and the Devil,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (MGM, 1959) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Patriot Park Concert Series: Patsy & The Country Classics, 5710 Smith Station Road. Classic country. 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. $5 ages 13 and older; $2 ages 9–12; ages 8 and younger are free. First responder night, show ID for $1 off ticket. No alcohol, concessions available. Bring chairs or blankets. Rain location is the Marshall Center.

"Symphony at the Cinema—The Great Film Scores,” Lifepoint Auditorium, 1400 Central Park Blvd. Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. $25–$60. 540/370-2399; fredericksburgsymphony.org.

Jo Dee Messina, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6:30 p.m. $21–$99 plus fees. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 18 listing.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $10. Tickets and COVID/mask policies at fourcp.org. 540/832-5355.

“Sylvia,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $10–$20. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

20 saturday

Mead and Mayhem, Mountain Run Winery, 10753 Mountain Run Lake Road, Culpeper. 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Schedule and ticket information at mountainrunwinery.com/events-2/event/grapes-of-wrath.

Iris show, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road. 12:30–4 p.m. Free admission. Orders for some of the varieties on display will be accepted for delivery in July and August. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Area Iris Society. 540/582-5799; 540/847-1236; fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.

Rappahannock Model Railroaders spring open house, 406 Hudgins Road. See trains operating on various layouts. Club members answer questions regarding model railroading and club activities. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. rmrailroaders.com.

Ukraine benefit, Hopewell United Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Road, Lignum. Silent auction, sale of potted flowers, food, bake sale and clothes, tractor rides, blood pressure checks, State Police handouts and square dancing. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Proceeds will be used by a Ukrainian church to convert an area in its basement into children's classrooms and bomb shelter. 540/399-1843.

Film: “The Johnstown Flood,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Fox, 1926) 2 p.m. With musical accompaniment by Ben Model. “Speed” (20th Century–Fox, 1994) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Safe Boating Week kickoff event, Anna Point Marina, 13721 Anna Point Lane, Mineral. Displays and demonstrations, activities for children, face painting, nautical knots, handouts and giveaways, free hot dogs and drinks. 11 a.m.

Colonial Fair, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Magic and puppet shows, artisans and craft vendors, and live music by Colonial Faire. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. $5–$10, children under 6 are free. 540/373-3381; kenmore.org.

African American Cemetery Symposium, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. A lineup of speakers and panelists will discuss memorializing burial grounds of enslaved Africans and African Americans at plantation sites. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Tickets and pricing at simpletix.com/e/african-american-cemetery-symposium-tickets-126779. stratfordhall.org.

Preakness Party, Providence on the Piankatank River, Deltaville. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, live and silent auctions and a best hat and most dapper contest. 4–7 p.m. $100 per guest. Proceeds support the RCC scholarship program. 804/333-6707; rappahannock.edu/foundation.

Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice's Hotel/Hughlett's Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Featuring Chesapeake Bay Garden Club spring flower show and LVA On the Go! van. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Kilmarnock District & Pipe Band concert at 10:30 a.m. Free. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Spotsylvanians Chorus 20th Anniversary Concert, Grace Church of Fredericksburg, 1141 Heatherstone Drive. Choral music and Disney movie music. 5 p.m. $15; students free. spotsylvanianschorus.org.

Nick McAlister, Backporch Vineyard, 16595 Wilmont Road. Acoustic rock, blues, country, oldies and originals. 2:30–5:30 p.m. Free. 540/940-3939. backporchvineyard.com.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 18 listing.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Four County Players. $16–$20. See May 19 listing.

“Sylvia,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. $15–$25. See May 19 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See May 18 listing.

21 sunday

Spring open house, Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Tour the house, studio and galleries of the famous American painter. 1–5 p.m. Free. garimelchers.org/news/calendar-of-events.

Mead and Mayhem, Mountain Run Winery. See May 20 listing.

Tea & Trifles, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. Features Colonial-era recipes adapted to modern tastes. 10 a.m. $15. Reservations by email to lcrawfor@umw.edu.

From the Field to the Big House, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Historical interpreters highlight the history of some of the enslaved communities at Stratford Hall. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free. simpletix.com/e/from-the-field-to-the-big-house-tickets-129909. stratfordhall.org.

Magnus Lartey, Achim Loch and John Vreeland, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Chamber Concert Series. 3 p.m. Free with donations accepted at the door. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See May 18 listing.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Four County Players. 2:30 p.m. $16–$20. See May 19 listing.

“Sylvia,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. $15–$25. See May 19 listing.

22 monday

Walking tour: "Black Businesses & Entrepreneurship in Fredericksburg, 1787–Present," Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Led by Gaila Sims, tour runs about two hours and includes 12 stops. 4 p.m. $20–$25.famva.org.

23 tuesday

Picnic in the Park: Superhero Day, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Live music by Karen Jonas. Wear your favorite superhero costume. Bring a picnic and blanket. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. fxbgparks.com.

24 wednesday

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See May 18 listing.

25 thursday

Art After Hours, Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Live music by Karen Jonas, beer, wine and food trucks. Visit the studio and galleries. 6–8 p.m. Free admission; first come, first served. Tickets for beer/wine $7; food trucks accept cash or credit. Bring your own blankets, reusable cups and chairs. Shuttle parking for overflow. 540/654-1848; dmillner@umw.edu.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 18 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See May 18 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See May 18 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Painted Musings” by Lukman Ahmad, through June 10. Artist reception May 20, 6–8 p.m. and live painting demonstration June 2, 6–9 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “Ariel Freeman: The Dailies,” through May 28. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Diamonds Are ...” through May 28. Works by Joe Wilkinson consists of pieces made from project leftovers, reclaimed and new wood. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “The Best of the Rest,” by photographer and gallery manager Rob Rudick. Featuring works that demonstrate the artistic effects of printing on different media. Through June 4. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Spring Fling,” all-member show, through May 28. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by Tim Lett, oil pastel artist.

Chany’s Shear Shot Boutique: Abstract paintings and sculptures by featured artist Gary Stewart.

CoBe Workspaces: Paintings and prints by featured artist Aicy Karbstein.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by artist and writer Hugh Harris.

Colonial Beach Historical Society: Now open for the season, 1–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Jelly bean contest through May 31, with $50 prize. To help keep the Museum open, become a member ($15 individual, $25 family, $30 business or $50 donor). To become a member, send checks to The Colonial Beach Historical Society, P.O. Box 215, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by Lidia Slominski, artist and photographer. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: “Fluid Acrylics,” works by artist Andrea Howard.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Life’s Patterns” all-media national juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Dan Ramsey and Beth Shumate. Through May 26. fccagallery.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: 15th annual Patrons’ Show, through May. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: Purcell Gallery: “Happy Places,” through May 19. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by local artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Red Dragon Brewery: Marina Eastman solo art show, through May.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room.

RMS Designs: Watercolor pieces by artist Amanda Lee.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: New mediums and works by Barbara Anthony.

UMW Galleries: Hurley Convergence Center, Convergence Gallery: “Meant to be looked at,” curated by students in ARTH 317: Laboratory in Museum Studies, through Aug. 3. Other exhibits: “Dear Colleagues: Title IX Exhibition,” tracing the 50-year history of Title IX, which prohibited discrimination based on sex at federally funded institutions of education, on display through the end of May in the Simpson Library. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

music

The Carlyle Room: “A Tribute to Legendary Bassists,” May 21; “A Tribute to the Music of Motown,” featuring the Brencore AllStars Band, May 26. $35-$40. carlyleroom.com, brencore.com.

Drum & Strum: John McEuen & The Circle Band, June 4 at 7 p.m. $40. All ages. johnmceuen.com

Patriot Park Concert Series: Patsy and the Country Classics, May 19; Billy and the Backbeats, May 26. Friday nights in May at the Patriot Park Amphitheater. 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.

Spotsylvanians Chorus: 20th anniversary concert featuring a variety of choral music and Disney movie music. Special guests Rappahannock Choral Society and Eric Armstead & Singers. May 20, 5 p.m., at Grace Church of Fredericksburg. $15, students free. spotsylvanianschorus.org.

theater

Altria Theater: “Hadestown,” May 31 through June 4. BroadwayInRichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Exclusion,” premiere comedy about what’s true vs. what sells, through June 25. arenastage.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “The Lion King,” June 22-July 29; Broadway Center Stage: “Spamalot,” May 12-21. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “The Commedia Cinderella,” through May 21. marylandensemble.org.

The National Theatre: “Beetlejuice,” May 16–28. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “The World Goes ‘Round,” through May 21. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through July 9. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Here There are Blueberries,” May 7-28. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “Sweeney Todd,” May 16 to July 9; Ark Theatre: “Passing Strange,” through June 18. Event: Broadway in the Park, featuring Megan Hilty and Lea Salonga, June 16. sigtheatre.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: Twilight History, featuring hands-on 18th-century skills, trades and recipes. Explore Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Rising Sun Tavern, Mary Washington House and Mary Washington Monument. Sessions run June 12-15 and July 31-Aug. 3, both 6-8 p.m. Ages 8-12. $115 per registrant, $95 WHM members. To register at washingtonheritagemuseums.org. 540/373-5630 or youthprograms@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org

etc.

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Enjoy local vendors, food trucks, live performance by Zbey the Poet and an origami workshop in the Ashland Library Plaza. Free admission. ashlandfourthfridays.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food and Wine Festival, featuring over 150 international flavors at 16 themed food and beverage locations throughout the park. Thursdays–Sundays through June 11. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

Jazz in the Country Open House: Learn about Mt Bethel's rich history. June 3 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Mt. Bethel Retreat Center. Pre-registration required by May 25. jazzinthecountry.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry,” through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.