Local Entertainment Roundup: May 19 to 26

19 thursday

Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: The Deloreans, The Depot, Commerce Street, Culpeper. Ultimate ’80s tribute band. 5–9 p.m. $10, or a season ticket for $30. Kids are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance at Pepperberries, Museum of Culpeper History and Oak View National Bank. Food vendors present. Lawn games offered in Kids’ Corner. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 10. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

“The Wild Women of Winedale,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $10–$20. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

20 friday

May Movie Month: “Up!” Spotsylvania County Museum, 6159 Plank Road. Gates open at 7 p.m., movie begins at dark. Free. Bring blanket or chairs. Concessions available for purchase.

Patriot Park Concert Series: Chameleon, Patriot Park Amphitheatre, 5710 Smith Station Road. 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. $2–$5, children 8 and younger are free. Spotsy County employees show ID for $1 off ticket. Bring chairs or blanket. No alcohol; concessions available. In case of rain, concerts move indoors at the Marshall Center.

Concerts at Saint Mary: Mozart in May, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave. 8 p.m. A reception in the Parish Life Center with an opportunity to greet the performers and fellowship will follow. 540/373-0259.

Friday Night Bluegrass: Josh Grigsby & County Line, Remington Fire Hall, 200 E. Marshall St., Remington. 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Children 3 and younger are free. Concessions available for purchase. No outside food, beverages, alcohol or smoking. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 19 listing.

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble, 810 Caroline St., top floor. 8 p.m. $20. fredtheatre.org.

“The Wild Women of Winedale,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 7:30 p.m. $15–$25. See May 19 listing.

21 saturday

Spring Market, Summit Presbyterian Church, 256 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford. Character appearance, sluice mining, vendors, Joy Doll Hospital, yard sale. Concessions available for purchase, $1 raffles. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. joydollhospital.org.

Spring Fest, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Featuring music by DJ D-Lux, Major League Band, Sirius Company and Queens of Go-Go. 3–8 p.m. $15–$40 plus processing fee. Sponsored by Can We Talk Life nonprofit. Tickets at eventbrite.com; search Spring Fest 2022.

Preakness Party, Kennersley, 491 Oyster Road, Lottsburg. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, live and silent auctions and a most audacious hat contest. 4–7 p.m. $100/guest and 50% of the cost is tax-deductible. Proceeds support the RCC scholarship program. 804/333-6707; rappahannock.edu/foundation.

Chicken BBQ dinner, Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310-A Old Plank Road. 4–6:30 p.m. Adults $10, children $7. Carryout available. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.

Virginia Renaissance Faire, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through June 5 (closed Memorial Day). $15 adults ages 17 and older; $12 seniors; $10 ages 6-16; free for children under 5. varf.org.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

Spotsylvanians Chorus, Merchant’s Square Pavilion, 9010 Old Battlefield Blvd. 6 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Bring chairs, blankets. Rain location is Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road. spotsylvanianschorus.org.

Music by Rebecca Rose and DJP, Curitiba Art Café, 919 Caroline St. 8-10 p.m. Free

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 19 listing.

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 2 and 8 p.m. See May 20 listing.

“The Wild Women of Winedale,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. $15–$25. See May 19 listing.

22 sunday

Spring Open House, Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Tour the house, studio and galleries. Stroll the restored gardens and woodland trails, visit the restored dairy barn and rebuilt run-in shed. 1–5 p.m. Free. Have a silhouette cut by hand by internationally renowned artist Lauren Muney. $20 per sitter. Reserve a time at garimelchers.org/silhouettes-by-hand.

Scrabble School historical sign unveiling and dedication, 111 Scrabble Road, Castleton. Keynote speaker, yard games, school exhibit, live music by Bobby G and the Heavies, merchandise on sale and free refreshments. 2–5 p.m. Shuttle service, 1–6 p.m., at Mount Lebanon Church, at the corner of Sperryville Pike (Rt. 522) and Scrabble Road. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Bring cash or checks if you plan to make a purchase. 540/661-2013; 540/987-8876; nb_roberts@msn.com; mkopjanski@aol.com.

Organ concert, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. 3 p.m. Free with donations accepted at the door. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.

Blue Ridge Chorale spring concert, Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper. 3:30 p.m. Free.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See May 19 listing.

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 6 p.m. See May 20 listing.

“The Wild Women of Winedale,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. $15–$25. See May 19 listing.

24 tuesday

Picnic in the Park: Spanglish, Memorial Park, 1301 Kenmore Ave. Prince & Princess Day. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a picnic lunch or buy one from a park vendor. 540/372-1086; or fredericksburgva.gov/380/Picnic-in-the-Park.

25 wednesday

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See May 19 listing.

26 thursday

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See May 19 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See May 19 listing.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 19 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

The Artists’ Alliance: Works by Hubert Jackson, who incorporates textures, artifacts and spirituality of his paintings. Through June 5. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “The Spring Show,” with featured artists Sophia Constantine and Wayne Russell. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “A Touch of Magic,” works by Skeeter Scheid. Through May 29. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Blue,” works by fine art photographer Penny Parrish. Through May 29. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artist and comedian. 540/760-5661.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Colonial Beach with artist Kathie Moran.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by Robert (Bob) Smith. 804/410-2019.

Curitiba Art Café: “Thought-provoking Photographic Journey behind Closed Doors” by Blix Birkenbeul. Through May 31. curitibaartcafe.com.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local photographers Henry Day, Matt Huntley and Allen Melson. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by Nancy Owens of White Plains, Md.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Faces and Figures” all-media national juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: Works by Karie Anderson. Through May 27. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: Colonial Beach artists/makers and brewed teas. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by featured artist Maureen Kane.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Patron Show,” with works donated by in-house artists as a fundraiser for LibertyTown. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Different Strokes,” featuring the works of Ruth Lefko and Ron Campbell. Through May 20. Purcell Gallery. louisaarts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: New works by local artists. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Colonial Beach artists and vendors.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Works by featured artist Diane Jackson.

RMS Designs: Works by watercolor artist Amanda Lee.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Vicki Marckel. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Tappahannock Art Gallery: Works by Tappahannock Elementary School, James H. Cary Intermediate School, Aylett Country Day School, Essex High School and St. Margaret’s School. Multimedia works selected by teachers will be on display through May 21 during the gallery’s regular hours from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday–Saturday.

Virginia Art Factory: Prince William Art Society: “Golden Anniversary: 50 Years of PWAS,” through June 4. princewilliamartsociety.com.

Woodberry Forest School: “BozART Fine Art Collective: Painting, Drawing, Photography,” through June 4 in the Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. Reception May 22, from 3-5 p.m. Free. woodberry.org.

music

The Birchmere: Michael W. Smith, May 19;

Rodney Crowell, May 20; Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss, May 21; Bilal, May 22; Bodeans, May 25; Ohio Players, May 27-28. birchmere.com.

MGM National Harbor: Nelly, May 26. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Rappahannock Choral Society: “Yesterday: The Music that Takes Us Back” spring concert, Chancellor High School Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. and June 12 at 3 p.m. $10 adults, $7 seniors 60 and older, students free. Tickets can be purchased from RCS members, at the door or online at rappahannock-choral-society.org/rcs-spring-tickets/. 540/412-6152.

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church: Concerts at Saint Mary: “Mozart in May,” featuring the Saint Mary Schola Antiqua, guest soloists, orchestra and organ. May 20 at 8 p.m. Reception to follow. maryfred.org.

theater

Altria Theater: ”My Fair Lady,” May 31 through June 5. broadwayinrichmond.com/shows.

Arena Stage: “Drumfolk,” presented by Step Afrika! May 31 to June 26. arenastage.org.

Dominion Energy Center: Comedian Chelsea Handler, June 9. dominionenergycenter.com.

Ford’s Theatre: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination. In person June 8-25 and on demand through June 15. Recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Manassas Ballet Theatre: “Cinderella,” May 20-22; ARTfactory Pied Piper Theatre: “Matilda the Musical,” May 28-29. hyltoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: Washington National Opera: “Carmen,” through May 28; “A Monster Calls,” May 25 to June 12; “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 2. kennedy-center.org.

Richmond Triangle Players: “Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties,” June 1-25. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Nunsense,” starring Sally Struthers, May 18 to July 10. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Our Town,” through June 11. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “The Upstairs Department,” through June 12. 703/820-9771; sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” June 30 through July 24. synetictheater.org/midsummer2022.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: “The Day is Past and Gone,” Teresa Harris’ drama about slave life at Poplar Forest, May 20–21. The trilogy is presented in three locations around the octagonal villa. poplarforest.org.

Virginia Rep: “Bonnie and Claire,” through June 12. va-rep.org.

family

Fredericksburg Area Museum: FAM Fun! family workshop series, featuring educational crafts, STEM challenges, interactive gallery activities and a sneak peek into FAM’s collection. June 8: Let’s Go on a Trip!; June 15: Let’s Play! and June 22: Let’s Go to the Fair! 9 a.m. to noon. Free. Due to limited spots, participants must RSVP. famva.org/famfun.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. May 19, 21, 24, 26 from 10-11 a.m. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

The Kennedy Center: “Show Way The Musical,” a Kennedy Center–commissioned world premiere for young adults based on the Newbery–winning book from Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Jacqueline Woodson. May 13–29 in the Family Theater. Most enjoyed by ages 7 and up. $20 and up. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “Tomás and the Library Lady,” musical adaptation of the best-selling children’s book by Pat Mora. Through May 22. $15. marylandensemble.org.

Stratford Hall: Family First Fridays, June 3, July 1 and Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summer program includes tours, a scavenger hunt and 18th-century educational demonstrations. $15 adult and $10 ages 6-13; children 5 and under are free. Contact Mary Bowman at MBowman@StratfordHall.org to register. stratfordhall.org.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food & Wine Festival, featuring 15 globally inspired food and beverage locations, Thursdays through Sundays through June 12, plus Memorial Day. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee