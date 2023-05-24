Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

25 thursday

Art After Hours, Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Live music by Karen Jonas, beer, wine and food trucks. Visit the studio and galleries. 6–8 p.m. Free admission; first come, first served. Tickets for beer/wine $7; food trucks accept cash or credit. Bring your own blankets, reusable cups and chairs. Shuttle parking for overflow. 540/654-1848; dmillner@umw.edu.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 9. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

26 friday

Memorial Day Ceremony, Armed Services Memorial, George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford. Ceremony is dedicated to the armed service members who died serving our country during the Gulf War. All families of fallen service members and veterans are asked to identify themselves to the greeters for special seating. Keynote speaker is Craig Crenshaw. Stafford County Public Schools will provide the national anthem and special music. Pastor Chris Brown will give the invocation. Marine Corps Base Quantico is providing a color guard. Rolling Thunder Chapter VA 3 will be special guests and present a special formation. All those with motorcycles who would like to honor the fallen are welcome to the ceremony and asked to park in the front row of the parking lot next to the Memorial. 10 a.m. The ceremony will be streamed live on Stafford County’s Facebook page.

Memorial Day in Semper Fidelis Memorial Park, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Pick up a free flag from the Medal of Honor Theater to place by a commemorative brick, rally point or monument erected to honor Marines who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Flags provided by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, while supplies last. Through May 29. usmcmuseum.com/calendar.html.

Patriot Park Concert Series: Billy & The Backbeats, 5710 Smith Station Road. Rock ‘n’ roll, R&B, soul hits. 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. $5 ages 13 and older; $2 ages 9–12; ages 8 and younger are free. Teachers night, show ID for $1 off ticket. No alcohol, concessions available. Bring chairs or blankets. Rain location: the Marshall Center.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 25 listing.

“The Odd Couple (the female version),” 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $20. onthestage.tickets/fredericksburg-theatre-ensamble.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $10. Tickets and COVID/mask policies at fourcp.org. 540/832-5355.

27 saturday

Memorial Day Weekend Luminaria, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, Sunken Road and Lafayette Boulevard. Bugler plays taps every 30 minutes, park staff relate stories about some of the soldiers, and 15,300 luminaria are lit throughout the cemetery. 8–11 p.m. Free. Park at the UMW lot at the corner of William Street and Sunken Road; Fredericksburg Trolley will provide shuttle service. Accessible parking available in the visitor center parking lot, 1013 Lafayette Boulevard. Rain date: May 28. Pets are not permitted in the cemetery. 540/693-3200; or go.nps.gov/fredericksburg-luminaria.

“History of Our Homes” walking tour, meet in commuter lot at Caroline and Frederick streets. A 90-minute, seven-block, guided walking tour of Fredericksburg’s Lower Caroline Street neighborhood. 10 a.m. $8; $4 for FAM members and children. Reservations encouraged. Rain date is May 29. 540/809-3918.

Preserving Fredericksburg: A Walking Tour, meet at Lewis Store, 1200 Caroline St. Five local experts highlight their latest projects around town. 10 a.m.-noon. $12, $10 members. Hffi.org/events.

International Family Day, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. Craft demonstrations, hands-on activities and light refreshments. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free admission. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 25 listing.

“Mary Poppins Jr.,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10725 Academy Drive. 3 and 6 p.m. $8. talentsfxbg.com.

“The Odd Couple (the female version),” 810 Caroline St. 2 and 8 p.m. See May 26 listing.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Four County Players. $16–$20. See May 26 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See May 25 listing.

28 sunday

Gospel sing, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. Featuring The Kellys and Justified. 4 p.m. Food will be available. Outdoors, weather permitting. Chairs available or bring your own. 804/448-3166; facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See May 25 listing.

“Mary Poppins Jr.,” Fredericksburg Academy. See May 27 listing.

“The Odd Couple (the female version),” 810 Caroline St. 6 p.m. See May 26 listing.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Four County Players. 2:30 p.m. $16–$20. See May 26 listing.

29 monday

Wreath Laying at the Hugh Mercer Monument, Washington Ave. Speaker: Mark Maloy, author of several books on the period, including “Victory or Death: The Battles of Trenton and Princeton.” Includes bagpipe accompaniment. 1 p.m. Free. 540/373-5630; info@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Memorial Day observance, Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, 1100 Washington Ave. 10 a.m. Erik Nelson is guest speaker. Rain location: Crowninshield Building, Kenmore. Sponsored by the Ladies’ Memorial Association.

Memorial Day Commemoration, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, Sunken Road and Lafayette Boulevard. Keynote speaker is Lewis Rogers, superintendent of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. The 23rd Regiment United States Colored Troops living history unit provides the color guard. Noon. Guided tours of the Sunken Road start at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free. Weather permitting. Pets are not permitted in the cemetery. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Memorial Day Ceremony, Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 U.S. Ave., Culpeper. 11 a.m.–noon. Free. 540/825-0027.

Memorial Day Ceremony, Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle. 11 a.m.–noon. Free. 703/221-2183.

Memorial Day observance, Essex County War Memorial. Honors native son Marine Lance Cpl. Richard Everett Barrett. James Edward “Ed” Brown will offer remarks. Military Veterans Combined Choir will perform, wreath laying playing of taps. 10 a.m. Bring your own seating.

30 tuesday

Family Day, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Parents accompanying youth ages 6–17 receive free admission. Tickets for youth ages 6–17 are $3; children under 6 years of age are admitted free. 540/373-5630; info@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

31 wednesday

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See May 25 listing.

1 thursday

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 25 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See May 25 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See May 25 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Painted Musings” by Lukman Ahmad, through June 10. Live painting demonstration June 2, 6–9 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “Ariel Freeman: The Dailies,” through May 28. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Diamonds Are ...” through May 28. Works by Joe Wilkinson consists of pieces made from project leftovers, reclaimed and new wood. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “The Best of the Rest,” by photographer and gallery manager Rob Rudick. Featuring works that demonstrate the artistic effects of printing on different media. Through June 4. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Spring Fling,” all-member show, through May 28. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by Tim Lett, oil pastel artist.

Chany’s Shear Shot Boutique: Abstract paintings and sculptures by featured artist Gary Stewart.

CoBe Workspaces: Paintings and prints by featured artist Aicy Karbstein.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by artist and writer Hugh Harris.

Colonial Beach Historical Society: Now open for the season, 1–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Jelly bean contest through May 31, with $50 prize. To help keep the Museum open, become a member ($15 individual, $25 family, $30 business or $50 donor). To become a member, send checks to The Colonial Beach Historical Society, P.O. Box 215, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by Lidia Slominski, artist and photographer. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: “Fluid Acrylics,” works by artist Andrea Howard.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Life’s Patterns” all-media national juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Dan Ramsey and Beth Shumate. Through May 26. fccagallery.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: 15th annual Patrons’ Show, through May. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: Purcell Gallery: “ARTifacts of Louisa County” gallery show, June 2-July 21. Opening reception June 2, from 6-8 p.m. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by local artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Red Dragon Brewery: Marina Eastman solo art show, through May.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room.

RMS Designs: Watercolor pieces by artist Amanda Lee.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: New mediums and works by Barbara Anthony.

UMW Galleries: Hurley Convergence Center, Convergence Gallery: “Meant to be looked at,” curated by students in ARTH 317: Laboratory in Museum Studies, through Aug. 3. Other exhibits: “Dear Colleagues: Title IX Exhibition,” tracing the 50-year history of Title IX, which prohibited discrimination based on sex at federally funded institutions of education, on display through the end of May in the Simpson Library. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

music

The Carlyle Room: “A Tribute to the Music of Motown,” featuring the Brencore AllStars Band, May 26. $35-$40. carlyleroom.com, brencore.com.

Drum & Strum: John McEuen & The Circle Band, June 4 at 7 p.m. $40. All ages. johnmceuen.com.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Manassas Chorale: “From Sea to Shining Sea,” June 2 at 7:30 p.m. $23-$25; free to Mason students and children 18 years and younger. hyltoncenter.org.

Patriot Park Concert Series: Billy and the Backbeats, May 26. Friday nights in May at the Patriot Park Amphitheater. 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.

theater

Altria Theater: “Hadestown,” May 31 through June 4. BroadwayInRichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Exclusion,” premiere comedy about what’s true vs. what sells, through June 25. arenastage.org.

Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble: “The Odd Couple (Female Version),” May 26-28 and June 2-4 at the Allstate Community Theater, 810 Caroline St. $20. fredericksburgtheatre.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Manassas Ballet Theatre: “Coppelia and MORE!” June 15 at 7:30 p.m. $15. hytoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: Washington National Opera: “La bohème,” through May 27; “The Lion King,” June 22-July 29. Eisenhower Theater: “Scottish Ballet: “The Crucible,” through May 28. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “South & Saints,” through June 4. marylandensemble.org.

The National Theatre: “Beetlejuice,” through May 28. broadwayatthenational.com.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through July 9. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Here There are Blueberries,” May 7-28. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “Sweeney Todd,” through July 9; Ark Theatre: “Passing Strange,” through June 18. Event: SigWorks: Monday Night Play Reading: “Dharma,” by Nayna Agrawal, June 5; Broadway in the Park, featuring Megan Hilty and Lea Salonga, June 16. sigtheatre.org.

family

CYT Fredericksburg: “Mary Poppins: The Musical,” June 9-11 and June 16-18 at King George High School. $15-$20. cytfredericksburg.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre: “Disney Descendants The Musical,” July 7–8 at 7 p.m. July 8 at 2 p.m. $20 adult; $15 seniors, youth under age 17. hyltoncenter.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: Twilight History, featuring hands-on 18th-century skills, trades and recipes. Explore Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Rising Sun Tavern, Mary Washington House and Mary Washington Monument. Sessions run June 12-15 and July 31-Aug. 3, both 6-8 p.m. Ages 8-12. $115 per registrant, $95 WHM members. To register at washingtonheritagemuseums.org. 540/373-5630 or youthprograms@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org

etc.

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Enjoy local vendors, food trucks, live performance by Zbey the Poet and an origami workshop in the Ashland Library Plaza. May 26 from 5-8 p.m. Free admission. ashlandfourthfridays.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food and Wine Festival, featuring over 150 international flavors at 16 themed food and beverage locations throughout the park. Thursdays–Sundays through June 11. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

Jazz in the Country Open House: Learn about Mt. Bethel’s rich history. June 3 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Mt. Bethel Retreat Center. Pre-registration required by May 25. jazzinthecountry.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry,” through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee