Local Entertainment Roundup: May 26 to June 2

26 thursday

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 10. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

27 friday

Stafford County Memorial Day Ceremony, Armed Services memorial, George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford. This year’s ceremony honors Korean War veterans. 10 a.m. RSVP or watch the event live at facebook.com/StaffordCountyGovernment.

Live Music at the Co-op: Steven Gellman, 320 Emancipation Highway. Folk singer–songwriter. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

Patriot Park Concert Series: Patsy & The Country Classics, Patriot Park Amphitheatre, 5710 Smith Station Road. 7 p.m., gates at 6 p.m. $2–$5, children 8 and younger are free. Attendees 55-plus show ID for $1 off ticket. Bring chairs or blanket. No alcohol; concessions available. In case of rain, concerts move indoors at the Marshall Center.

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble, 810 Caroline St., top floor. 8 p.m. $20. fredtheatre.org.

28 saturday

Memorial Day Weekend Luminaria, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, Sunken Road and Lafayette Boulevard. 8–11 p.m. Free. Park at the UMW lot at the corner of William Street and Sunken Road. The Fredericksburg Trolley will provide free shuttle service between the parking area and the national cemetery. Accessible parking for vehicles with state-issued accessible hangtags or license plates will be available in the Visitor Center lot at 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Pets are not permitted in the cemetery. Rain date is May 29. nps.gov/frsp.

Food Truck Music Festival, Funland, 1351 Central Park Blvd. Food trucks and live music from Island Gerry, Sixty Miles South, The Excellent Drivers, Big Rob Ralston, Crowfoot Bottom and R3B0RN. Noon–8 p.m. Free admission. See full schedule at visitfunland.com.

A Walk Through Mother Mary’s ’Hood. Meet and pay the guide at St. James House, 1300 Charles St. Eight-block, 1-1/2 hour walk around the streets Mary Washington would have walked in the 18th century. 11 a.m. $8 for adults, $4 for WHM members and children. Sign-ups limited to 15 people; an additional group may be added at 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration is requested. Rain date is May 30. Register at 540/809-3918.

Michael Huntley, Eden Try Winery, 6818 River Road, Spotsylvania. 1–3 p.m. edentrywinery.com.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 2 and 8 p.m. See May 20 listing.

29 sunday

Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. Free. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Held rain or shine, except for severe weather. No registration is required. GariMelchers.org.

Food Truck Music Festival, Funland. See May 28 listing.

Chris Forzano and Mark Tarallo, Eden Try Winery, 6818 River Road, Spotsylvania. 4–7 p.m. edentrywinery.com.

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 6 p.m. See May 27 listing.

30 monday

Memorial Day Wreath Ride, Stonewall Harley-Davidson, 385 Waugh Blvd. #1861, Orange. Ride to ceremony at Culpeper National Cemetery. 9 a.m.–noon. Free.

Memorial Day Ceremony, Confederate Cemetery, Washington Ave. 10 a.m.

Memorial Day Ceremony, Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 U.S. Ave, Culpeper. 11 a.m. 540/825-0027.

Memorial Day Commemoration, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, Sunken Road and Lafayette Boulevard. Retired Air Force Col. Marcum L. Thompson is guest speaker. The 23rd Regiment United States Colored Troops living history unit will provide the color guard. Noon. Guided walking tours of the Sunken Road at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free. In the event of rain, the event will be canceled. Pets are not permitted in the cemetery. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.

Wreath Laying, Hugh Mercer Monument, Washington Ave. Charles G. McDaniel will deliver remarks. 1–1:30 p.m. Free. 540/373-3362; HMAS@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Memorial Day Ceremony, Fredericksburg Area War Memorial, Liberty, Barton and George Streets. 2:30 p.m.

Memorial Day Concert: Quantico Marine Corps Band, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle. 3–4 p.m. Free. Bring blanket or chair. Weather permitting. usmcmuseum.com.

Memorial Day tour, Rikki’s Refuge. 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Reservations required at tours@rikkisrefuge.org.

1 wednesday

2 thursday

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See May 26 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See May 26 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

The Artists’ Alliance: Works by Hubert Jackson, who incorporates textures, artifacts and spirituality of his paintings. Through June 5. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “The Spring Show,” with featured artists Sophia Constantine and Wayne Russell. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “A Touch of Magic,” works by Skeeter Scheid. Through May 29. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Blue,” works by fine art photographer Penny A. Parrish. Through May 29. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artists. 540/760-5661.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Colonial Beach with artist Kathie Moran.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by Robert (Bob) Smith. 804/410-2019.

Curitiba Art Café: “Thought-provoking Photographic Journey behind Closed Doors” by Blix Birkenbeul. Through May 31. curitibaartcafe.com.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local photographers Henry Day, Matt Huntley and Allen Melson. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by Nancy Owens of White Plains, Md.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Faces and Figures” all-media national juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: Works by Karie Anderson. Through May 27. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: Colonial Beach artists/makers and brewed teas. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by featured artist Maureen Kane.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Patron Show,” with works donated by in-house artists as a fundraiser for LibertyTown. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: New works by local artists. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Colonial Beach artists and vendors.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Works by featured artist Diane Jackson.

RMS Designs: Works by watercolor artist Amanda Lee.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Vicki Marckel. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Virginia Art Factory: Prince William Art Society: “Golden Anniversary: 50 Years of PWAS,” through June 4. princewilliamartsociety.com.

Woodberry Forest School: “BozART Fine Art Collective: Painting, Drawing, Photography,” through June 4 in the Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org.

music

The Birchmere: Ohio Players, May 27-28; The Gilmour Project, June 1; All-Star Purple Party, June 3; Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, June 4; Jose Feliciano, June 5. birchmere.com.

Columbia Pike Blues Festival, S. Walter Reed Drive from Columbia Pike to Ninth Street South, Arlington. June 18. Free admission. columbia-pike.org.

MGM National Harbor: Nelly, May 26; Air Supply, June 3; Neha Kakkar, June 12. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Rappahannock Choral Society: “Yesterday: The Music that Takes Us Back” spring concert, Chancellor High School June 11 at 7 p.m. and June 12 at 3 p.m. $10 adults, $7 seniors 60 and older, students free. Tickets can be purchased from RCS members, at the door or online at rappahannock-choral-society.org/rcs-spring-tickets/. 540/412-6152.

theater

Altria Theater: “My Fair Lady,” May 31 through June 5. broadwayinrichmond.com/shows.

Arena Stage: “Drumfolk,” presented by Step Afrika! May 31 to June 26. arenastage.org.

Dominion Energy Center: Comedian Chelsea Handler, June 9. dominionenergycenter.com.

Ford’s Theatre: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination. In person June 8-25 and on demand through June 15. Recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: ARTfactory Pied Piper Theatre: “Matilda the Musical,” May 28-29. hyltoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: Washington National Opera: “Carmen,” through May 28; “A Monster Calls,” May 25 to June 12; “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 2. kennedy-center.org.

Olney Theatre: “ A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” May 31 and June 1; “A Raisin in the Sun,” June 2-4. Pay-what-you-can. Reserved in advance at olneytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 301/942-3400.

Richmond Triangle Players: “Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties,” June 1-25. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Nunsense,” starring Sally Struthers, through July 10. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Our Town,” through June 11. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “The Upstairs Department,” through June 12. 703/820-9771; sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” June 30 through July 24. synetictheater.org/midsummer2022.

Virginia Rep: “Bonnie and Claire,” through June 12. va-rep.org.

family

Fredericksburg Area Museum: FAM Fun! family workshop series, featuring educational crafts, STEM challenges, interactive gallery activities and a sneak peek into FAM’s collection. June 8: Let’s Go on a Trip!; June 15: Let’s Play! and June 22: Let’s Go to the Fair! 9 a.m. to noon. Free. Due to limited spots, participants must RSVP. famva.org/famfun.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

The Kennedy Center: “Show Way The Musical,” a Kennedy Center–commissioned world premiere for young adults based on the Newbery–winning book from Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Jacqueline Woodson. Through May 29 in the Family Theater. Most enjoyed by ages 7 and up. $20 and up. kennedy-center.org.

National Air and Space Museum: ”Innovations in Flight” fly-in, June 18 at Steven F. Udvar–Hazy Center. View over 50 vintage, modern and commercial aircraft. Free tickets are required to attend. airandspace.si.edu/udvar-hazy-center.

Stratford Hall: Family First Fridays, June 3, July 1 and Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summer program includes tours, a scavenger hunt and 18th-century educational demonstrations. $15 adult and $10 ages 6-13; children 5 and under are free. Contact Mary Bowman at MBowman@StratfordHall.org to register. stratfordhall.org.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food & Wine Festival, featuring 15 globally inspired food and beverage locations, Thursdays through Sundays through June 12, plus Memorial Day. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Historic Town of Occoquan Riverfest and Craft Show: Featuring local and regional artists and vendors, river and clean water advocates, MV Sea Dog—Potomac Riverkeeper Network’s floating lab. Plus Beer & Wine Garden and concert series at River Mill Park. June 4-5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Satellite parking and shuttle available. potomacriverkeepernetwork.org.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee

