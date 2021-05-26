Local Entertainment Roundup: May 27-June 3

28 fridayMemorial Day observance, Stafford Armed Services Memorial, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford. This year the annual ceremony is dedicated to the fallen of the Vietnam War. Lt. Gen. Ron Christmas is keynote speaker. 10–10:30 a.m. staffordcountyva.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=6919.
Patriot Park Concert Series: Rattlebag Band, 5710 Smith Station Road. Blues, rock, Americana and pop. 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. $2–$5, children 8 and younger are free. Teachers’ Night; bring ID for discount. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Concessions available for purchase. No alcohol. In case of rain, concert moves to the Marshall Center.
29 saturdayPop-up outdoor quilt show, The Presbyterian Church, 810 Princess Anne St. Variety of quilts and quilted wall hangings made by Fredericksburg Modern Quilt Guild members, who will be on hand to answer questions and talk about their work. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. facebook.com/groups/FredericksburgModernQuiltGuild.
Online: Hidden in the Walls: Secrets of the Enslaved Community at Stratford Hall. Lecture and discussion focusing on recent findings and the importance of reevaluating evidence to help render the stories of the enslaved at Stratford Hall. 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. Registration required at simpletix.com/e/hidden-in-the-walls-secrets-of-the-enslave-tickets-67489. stratfordhall.org.
History of Our Homes walking tour of lower Caroline St. Meet and pay the guide in the commuter parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets. A 90-minute, seven-block walking tour of Fredericksburg’s lower Caroline Street neighborhood will discuss the history of the people and the historic homes of that area. 10 a.m. $8; $4 for Fredericksburg Area Museum members and children. 540/809-3918.
Antique Automobile Show, Fredericksburg Nationals Ballpark, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. Antique cars, vintage fashion show and swing dance demonstration presented by Historic Fredericksburg Region / AACA 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain or shine. Free admission. hfraaca.org.
Memorial Day Into the Night, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Live music from Reunion. 6–10 p.m. $10. 716 slice food truck. lawinery.net.
Run 2 Remember, Hooters, 10400 Spotsylvania Ave. Ride to Washington, D.C., memorials and back, followed by raffles and bike wash. Registration 8:30–9:45 a.m.; kickstands up 10 a.m. $20–$30. Rain date is May 30. cake@warriorbrotherhoodvmc.com.
“Kickoff Memorial Day Weekend” fundraiser, Gary’s Ace Hardware, 509 Meadowbrook Drive, Culpeper. Cruisin For Heroes display of classic vehicles, weather permitting. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. BBQ starting at noon. Free admission. cruisinforheroes.com.
30 sunday“wear blue to remember,” Mine Road, Stafford. Walk along a flag-draped route from the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center to honor military members killed while on duty. Sunday evening and all day Monday. wearblueruntoremember.org/memorial-day.
Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists, these informative walks cover a mile of trails in both woodlands and fields and also touch on the historic ruins of Belmont’s past. 2 p.m. Free. Mask and registration required. jwilken@umw.edu.
Take-out BBQ from the Tavern, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Pulled pork, barbecue sauce and Jack Daniels baked beans. Meal also comes with Tavern-made potato salad and coleslaw, a bun, and brownies for dessert. 4–6 p.m. $20 per meal; or $8 for pulled pork by the half-pound container. Purchase in advance at Tavern Gift Shoppe or at rhhtfoundationinc.org. 804/580-3377.
31 monday“wear blue to remember,” Fredericksburg Canal Path from Old Mill Park. 7 a.m.–1 p.m. See May 30 listing.
Wreath Laying Ceremony, Hugh Mercer Monument, on Washington Ave. Retired Brig. Gen. Jack A. Apperson will deliver remarks. A bagpipe will accompany part of a ceremony to honor General Mercer’s sacrifice to our liberty at the Battle of Princeton in 1777. Noon–12:30 p.m. Free.
Memorial Day Ceremony, Memorial to Our Fallen Heroes, Liberty, Barton and George streets. Guest speakers include Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Sen. Bryce Reeves and Rep. Rob Wittman; keynote speaker is retired Master Sgt. Lisa Gregory. 2:45 p.m.
154th Memorial Day Ceremony, Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery. Donald Pfanz, retired NPS historian and author, will speak. 11 a.m. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies’ Memorial Association. In case of inclement weather, the program will be canceled.
Memorial Day Observance, Montross Courthouse Green. Honor our fallen and hear their names read. 11 a.m.–noon. Bring lawn chairs. This year, hot dogs and water will not be provided.
Memorial Day Tour, Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary, Orange County. Noon–2 p.m. Confirmed reservations required at tours@rikkisrefuge.org.
1 tuesdayPicnic in the Park: Baseball Day, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Music by DJ Mike Swain; see the FredNats mascot. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a chair or blanket, and pack a lunch or purchase one from a vendor. Masks required when not social distancing. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/380/Picnic-in-the-Park.
2 wednesdayOnline: Montpelier Book Club: “On Juneteenth” with Annette Gordon–Reed. 7 p.m. Free. Register at montpelier.org/events/virtual-bookclub-annette-gordon-reed.
3 thursdayIndigenous History Walk, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. Jason Sellers leads guided walk along Heritage Trail. 6:30–8:30 p.m. $10–$12. Meet at restrooms. Rain date is June 10. Register at riverfriends.org/event/indigenous-history-walk.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Spring,” featuring paintings and photographs from member artists. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood furniture and basketry. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “Nesting Habits,” works by Ariel Freeman and Elise King–Lynch. Through May. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Botanical Curiosities,” works by Christine Lush–Rodriguez, through May 30. “Expressions of Elizabeth: A Retrospective,” works by Elizabeth Woodford. June 1–27. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: May exhibit features works celebrating the month. June exhibit celebrates summer’s respite. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Patterns.” Members’ Gallery: “Paper and Threads,” works by Ginna Cullen, Karen Julihn and Lorie McCown. Through May. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: “Beauty in the Rough: Preliminary Sketches and Drawings by Gari Melchers,” through June 1. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works of florals and landscapes by featured artist Maureen Kane of Richmond. Also on display: works by Joyce and Carl Thor, and osprey paintings for the virtual Osprey Festival.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Pottery classes for children and adults available. Masks required. Closed Memorial Day. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
National Air and Space Museum: Steven F. Udvar–Hazy Center in Chantilly now open; free timed-entry passes required. Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Sonya Clark: Tatter, Bristle, and Mend,” through May 31; “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe, through Aug. 8. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Open Wednesday through Sunday; timed tickets required. Online: Livestreamed performances honoring museum’s centennial celebration, January to May, free; registration required. phillipscollection.org.Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Online: Paintings and Drawings by Nina Ozbey, through June 6 in Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: Molly Tuttle with Rachel Baiman, May 28; Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul, May 29; The Amish Outlaws, May 30. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Online: Spring Concert, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas, accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant accompanist Kathy Pellegreen. Online donations gratefully accepted. Available for viewing beginning June 12 at brcsings.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Music on the Steps, 7-8 p.m. Mondays beginning June 7 to Aug. 30 at Fredericksburg Area Museum Market Square (enter at Caroline Street). Masks required for those not fully vaccinated and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Bring chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, recorded performances will be posted at a later date on librarypoint.org.
Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: Concert, Market Square, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. June 5 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Bring lawn chair. Reserve tickets online at ccfbg.org/concerts. For more info, ccfbginfo@gmail.com.
Groove Music Hall: Saving Abel, June 5; Upchurch Uprising, June 12; Blackfoot, June 19. Limited capacity. Purchase tickets and read about COVID-19 guidelines at thegroovemusichall.com.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Online: Bruce Stevens, organ; on demand through May 28. modlin.richmond.edu.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Arena Riffs,” three-part commissioned musical series features three different composer and lyricist teams; “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre: a variety of short features on available on YouTube channel. cattheatre.com.
Dance Matrix and Company: DMC & DOWNTOWN GREENS Performance Showcase, 5 p.m. June 5 (raindate June 6). Featuring works that follow the themes of Gardening/The Spirit of Sharing/Natures Bounty. Fundraiser for Downtown Greens. dancematrixcompany.com.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “Necessary Sacrifices: A Radio Play,” exploring two documented encounters between Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln during a period of national crisis, through May; “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. Now open for historic site visits at limited capacity; advance tickets required. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason School of Theater: “Luther’s Trumpet,” starring Edward Gero and Craig Wallace and featuring a cast of faculty, community and student actors. 8 p.m. May 28. Free; registration required. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu/luther-39-s-trumpet.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Manassas Ballet Theatre: “Giselle,” May 29; $25 streaming tickets. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Kennedy Center: Online: Arts Across America series, with focus on cultural leadership and public healing; new episodes every other Saturday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre: Online: MET Comedy Night, available on Twitch. marylandensemble.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” featuring more than 30 classic hits from the ’50s and ’60s. June 2 to July 11. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Blindness,” a Donmar Warehouse production, through June 13. Online: “Will on the Hill,” 7 p.m. June 7 with VIP virtual pre-show reception at 6 p.m.; pay-what-you-will pricing benefits Shakespeare Theatre Company’s education and community engagement programs. “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: Signature Features: “Midnight at the Never Get,” streaming through June 21. $35. sigtheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: Online: “The Wizard of Oz,” June 4-6. Suggested ticket donation is $20 per household; ticket links emailed on morning of performance. stagedoorproductions.org.
Theater Alliance: Online: “City in Transition: The Quadrant Series,” drawing inspiration from the distinct-yet-neighboring communities in Washington, D.C. Available to stream on-demand through June 6. $10-$30. theateralliance.com.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Online: “Animal Wisdom,” through June 13, $19-$49. woollymammoth.net/events/soapbox.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor and indoor attractions are open. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly tours, outdoor scavenger hunts and sketching bags. For visiting guidelines, hours of operation and online resources, visit garimelchers.org.
Historic Kenmore: Camp George vs. George, George Washington’s Ferry Farm and Historic Kenmore, June 7-10. Ages 8-12. $150 plus fees. Registration deadline 4 p.m. May 31. Advance ticket purchase required; program space is limited. Masks will be required. 540/370-0732 ext. 27; events@gwffoundation.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: “Khalida and the Most Beautiful Song,” available for streaming through May 29 on Facebook, YouTube and Hylton website. Free. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Kennedy Center: Online: Performances for Young Audiences digital season, featuring on-demand events for families, with events available for viewing through June. Purchase access at kennedy-center.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, June 19 to Oct 3; additional tickets required. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
Stage Door Productions: Summer camps: Acting Production, July 12-16 (ages 8-11); Acting Production, July 12-16 (ages 11-15); Creative Drama, July 19-24 (ages 7-10); Improvisation and Comedy, July 19-24 (ages 11-15). Alum Springs Park. Registration is through Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation. stagedoorproductions.org; fredericksburgva.gov.
Youth fishing derby, Izaak Walton League, 2729 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 8 a.m.—2 p.m. June 5. Free. In conjunction with the Virginia Free Fishing Weekend; no fishing license required for rod and reel fishing. Hosted by Cub Scout Pack 142. For more information contact Cubmaster Ryan Allen at Ryan.allen21@yahoo.com.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks: May 28-30; special fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.; Kids Weekends, June 4-30. $49.99 and up. Reservations required. With enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: George Washington Whiskey Tasting, Saturdays in May. $50-$60. 703/780-2000; mountvernon.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Stratford Hall: Site is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Paleontology Excursions, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12, July 17 and Aug. 14 (weather dependent). Minimum age requirement is 8 years old. Limited spots available; pre-registration is required. Contact Kelly Childress at kchildress@stratfordhall.org. Other events: Potomac River Sunset Yoga: June 12, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.