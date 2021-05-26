Local Entertainment Roundup: May 27-June 3

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: “Beauty in the Rough: Preliminary Sketches and Drawings by Gari Melchers,” through June 1. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works of florals and landscapes by featured artist Maureen Kane of Richmond. Also on display: works by Joyce and Carl Thor, and osprey paintings for the virtual Osprey Festival.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Pottery classes for children and adults available. Masks required. Closed Memorial Day. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.