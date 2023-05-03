Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

4 thursday

Live Music at the Co-op, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. With Deborah Bennett and Robert Meunier. 6–7:30 p.m. fxbgfood.coop.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through May 7. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

5 friday

Commemoration of the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Chancellorsville, Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Center. Programs for all ages that explore, evaluate and contemplate the battle. Through May 7. For event updates, visit go.nps.gov/ChancellorsvilleAnniversary.

Film: “Twister,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1996) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Online: Wild Virginia Film Experience: "Window to the Wild." 6 p.m. Through May 7 at 6 p.m. Free; $15 donation appreciated. wildvirginia.org/our-programs/recreation/film-festival.

Patriot Park Concert Series: Uncle Drew & The Scoundrels, 5710 Smith Station Road. Rock and Americana. 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. $5 ages 13 and older; $2 ages 9–12; ages 8 and younger are free. 55-plus night, $1 off ticket. No alcohol, concessions available. Bring chairs or blankets. Rain location is the Marshall Center.

Nick McAlister, Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 7–10 p.m. Free. 540/373-1313; irishbrigadetavern.com.

Cinco De Mayo with Spanglish Trio, 6 Bears and Goat, 1140 International Parkway. 6:30–9:30 p.m. Free admission.

“Always a Bridesmaid,” Caroline Community Theatre, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 8 p.m. $15. carolinetheatre.org.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18–$22. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

“Into the Woods,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 7 p.m. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 4 listing.

“Ruth: An Original Musical,” Crossroads Baptist Church, 4236 Lee Hill School Drive. 5 p.m. $10.

“Steel Magnolias,” 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $20. allstatecommunitytheater.com.

“Sylvia,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Opening night gala. 7:30 p.m. $25–$35. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

6 saturday

Film: “San Francisco,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (MGM, 1936) 2 p.m. “The Poseidon Adventure” (20th Century–Fox, 1972) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Living History: All Day Programs at Fairview, Chancellorsville Battlefield tour stop 10. Horse-drawn artillery demonstrations, talks and informal conversations with living historians, and a Night on the Battlefield evening program. 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Presented in partnership with living historians of the Liberty Rifles and First Section. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

James Madison Garden Club annual spring plant sale, King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George. Plants grown by JMGC members, raffle of garden items, bake sale, free gardening activities for children, plant doctor—Ask the Expert. 9 a.m.–noon. Free admission. More information is on the group's Facebook page.

Mother's Day Tea with the Ladies of Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. $20. Advance purchase required. 540/373-3381; kenmore.org.

Fish fry, Brooke Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 222 Andrew Chapel Road. Menu includes whiting, catfish, hotdogs, hush puppies, baked beans, cole slaw, potato salad, cake, sweet and unsweet tea. 2–6 p.m. $12–$18; kids 5 and younger eat free. Donations appreciated. facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082029084269.

Car show, Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Registration for entries is 8:30 a.m.–noon and $20. Rain date May 13. For more information call Roger Williams at 540/785-4451 or 540/846-5192. christchurchspotsy.com.

Chicken BBQ, Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. 4–6:30 p.m. Adults are $12 for a half-chicken; children are $8 for a quarter-chicken. Carry-out available. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.

Brews & BBQ, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road Stratford. Locally crafted beer, wine, spirits, barbeque, live entertainment and more in a unique historic setting. Learn about the history of barbeque and beer in colonial Virginia through historic cooking demonstrations. 11 a.m.–7 p.m. $20. simpletix.com/e/brews-bbq-festival-at-stratford-hall-ticke-tickets-122746.

Nick McAlister, Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Highway. Acoustic rock, blues, country, oldies and originals. 6–9 pm. Free. 540/709-2020; highmarkbrewery.com.

Blue Ridge Chorale spring concert, The Lake of the Woods Church, 1 Church Lane, Locust Grove. 6:30 p.m. Free. brcsings.com.

Tony DeSare: Song Diaries, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. Singer and pianist. 7:30 p.m. $30. 540/967-2200; louisaarts.org.

“Always a Bridesmaid,” Caroline Community Theatre. See May 5 listing.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” Theater at Vint Hill. See May 5 listing.

“Into the Woods,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. See May 5 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 4 listing.

“Ruth: An Original Musical,” Crossroads Baptist Church, 7:30 p.m. See May 5 listing.

“Steel Magnolias,” 810 Caroline St. 3 and 8 p.m. See May 5 listing.

“Sylvia,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 7:30 p.m. $15–$25. See May 5 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See May 4 listing.

7 sunday

Salem Church open house, 12026 Old Salem Church Road. Discuss the fighting that took place here, the civilian experience, the care of casualties, and the burial of the dead in the aftermath of battle. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Blue Ridge Chorale spring concert, Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. 3:30 p.m. Free. brcsings.com.

“Across,” Reed Theatre, Fredericksburg Academy, 10725 Academy Drive. Modern take on Pyramus and Thisbe. 2 and 7 p.m. $12–$24. companythreesixty.org/across.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See May 5 listing.

“Into the Woods,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. 2 p.m. See May 5 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See May 4 listing.

“Steel Magnolias,” 810 Caroline St. 3 p.m. See May 5 listing.

“Sylvia,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. $15–$25. See May 5 listing.

9 tuesday

Picnic in the Park: Bring Your Pet Day, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Bring a picnic and blanket and your pet. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. fxbgparks.com.

SOLD OUT: Iris Talk & Tea with Lois Rose, Mary Washington House. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

11 thursday

Spanglish Duo, Wilderness Run Vineyards, 11109 Plank Road. 5:30–8:30 p.m. Free.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See May 4 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See May 4 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Painted Musings” by Lukman Ahmad, through June 10. Artist reception May 20, 6–8 p.m. and live painting demonstration June 2, 6–9 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “Ariel Freeman: The Dailies," May 4-28. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: "Diamonds Are ..." May 2-28. Works by Joe Wilkinson consists of pieces made from project leftovers, reclaimed and new wood. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Water, Water Everywhere” by Catherine Hillis, featuring watery landscapes from her travels and plein air painting escapades. Through May 7. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Works by pet artist Andrea Danner.

Brush Strokes Gallery: "Spring Fling," all-member show. May 4-28. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. First Friday reception 5-9 p.m. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by Tim Lett, oil pastel artist. First Friday 5-8:30 p.m.

Chany’s Shear Shot Boutique: Landscapes florals and mixed media work by featured artist Taylor Stout.

CoBe Workspaces: Works by featured artist Lee Valentine.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by painter Nancy Owens.

Colonial Beach Historical Society: Now open for the season, 1–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Jelly bean contest through May 31, with $50 prize. To help keep the Museum open, become a member ($15 individual, $25 family, $30 business or $50 donor). To become a member, send checks to The Colonial Beach Historical Society, P.O. Box 215, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by Lidia Slominski, artist and photographer. First Friday 5-8:30 p.m. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by assemblage artist Joan Powell.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg." Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project, which was started by Clarence Todd in the mid 1970s. Meet some of the artists during First Friday 5-9 p.m.; admission free. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Life’s Patterns” all-media national juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Dan Ramsey and Beth Shumate. Through May 26. First Friday noon-8:30 p.m. fccagallery.org.

Fredericksburg-Este Association: “Franco Rubini: A Vision of the World,” international images in black and white, on display through April. Venues: The Visitor Center, Salem Church Library and Howell Library. fred-este.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Showcasing Lina Therese, author Pocahontas Schuck and “Fairy Jessie,” a fair tinsel hair stylist.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: 15th Annual Patrons' Show, through May. First Friday 5-9 p.m. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: Purcell Gallery: “Happy Places,” through May 19. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by local artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Red Dragon Brewery: Marina Eastman solo art show, through May. Opening reception May 6, 2-6 p.m.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor.

RMS Designs: Featured artist Chris McClintock, fine art photographer.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by local artists.

UMW Galleries: Hurley Convergence Center, Convergence Gallery: “Meant to be looked at,” curated by students in ARTH 317: Laboratory in Museum Studies, through Aug. 3. Other exhibits: “Dear Colleagues: Title IX Exhibition,” tracing the 50-year history of Title IX, which prohibited discrimination based on sex at federally funded institutions of education, on display through the end of May in the Simpson Library. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

music

Blue Ridge Chorale: Spring concert May 6 at the Lake of the Woods Church and May 7 at Culpeper Baptist Church.

The Carlyle Room: "A Tribute to Legendary Bassists," May 21. $35-$40. carlyleroom.com, brencore.com.

Hits & Grins: May 4 at Culpeper County High School. Limited single tickets available at the door. $25 adults and $10 students. Presented by STAGE ALIVE! Community Concert Association. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: CAMMO Voices, featuring Voices of Service and American Military Spouses Choir, Tommy Stanley, Donnie Isaacs, and @Eaze. May 13. hyltoncenter.org.

Lake Anna Jazz Fest: May 13 from 1-7 p.m. at Cooling Pond Brewery & Winery in Mineral. Lineup includes Veronica Swift and Wyatt Michael. lakeannajazz.org.

The National Theatre: Boz Scaggs, May 13 at 8 p.m. BroadwayAtTheNational.com.

Patriot Park Concert Series: Uncle Drew and the Scoundrels, May 5; Cactus Jack, May 12; Patsy and the Country Classics, May 19; Billy and the Backbeats, May 26. Friday nights in May at the Patriot Park Amphitheater. 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.

Spotsylvanians Chorus: 20th anniversary concert featuring a variety of choral music and Disney movie music. Grace Church of Fredericksburg. May 20, 5 p.m. $15, students free. spotsylvanianschorus.org.

UMW: ArtsLIVE! annual Chamber Music Festival: May 10-11 and May 13 Seacobeck Hall. Purchase tickets at https://34thChamberMusicFestival.eventbrite.com

theater

Altria Theater: “Hadestown,” May 31 through June 4. BroadwayInRichmond.com.

American Shakespeare Center: “As You Like It” through May 14 and Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice” through May 13. 877/MUCH.ADO; americanshakespearecenter.com.

Arena Stage: “Exclusion,” premiere comedy about what’s true vs. what sells, May 5 through June 25. arenastage.org.

Ford’s Theatre: “Shout Sister Shout!” through May 13. $48–$90. Sensory-friendly performance May 6 at 2 p.m. fords.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Mason School of Theater concert presentation: “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” May 5–7. hyltoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: "The Lion King," June 22-July 29. Eisenhower Theater: The Washington Ballet: "The Sleeping Beauty," May 4-7; Broadway Center Stage: “Spamalot,” May 12-21. kennedy-center.org.

Lake of the Woods Players: “Into The Woods,” May 5-7 and May 12-14 at the LOW Players Community Theater, Marion Pronk Hall, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. lowplayers.org/intothewoods.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “The Commedia Cinderella,” through May 21. marylandensemble.org.

The National Theatre: “My Fair Lady,” May 6-9. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “The World Goes ‘Round,” through May 21. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ragtime: The Musical,” through May 7. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Here There are Blueberries,” May 7-28. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “Sweeney Todd,” May 16 to July 9; Ark Theatre: “Passing Strange,” through June 18. Event: Broadway in the Park, featuring Megan Hilty and Lea Salonga, June 16. sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: "Steel Magnolias," May 5-7 and May 12-14 at Allstate Community Theater. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. $20 online, $25 at the door. stagedoorproductions.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

The Kennedy Center: National Symphony Orchestra: Cirque de la Symphonie, May 4-6. 100 minutes. Most enjoyed by ages 5 and up. kennedy-center.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!” through May 7. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food and Wine Festival, featuring over 150 international flavors at 16 themed food and beverage locations throughout the park. Thursdays–Sundays through June 11. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

Horatio Alger Society: Book sale, May 6, at 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites, Fredericksburg-South, Spotsylvania Room. horatioalgersociety.net.

Historic Kenmore: Mother’s Day Tea, May 6 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. rain or shine. $20. Space is limited; purchase in advance. kenmore.org.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry," through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Meadow Event Park: Virginia Farm Festival, with farm animals, AGtivity zone, fair food favorites, and food demonstrations and live entertainment. May 5-6. Open 3-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. virginiafarmfestival.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Fossil Hunting Excursions at Stratford Hall, May 7. stratfordhall.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: A Walk Through Mother Mary's 'Hood, May 13 at 10 a.m. $8 adults, $4 for WHM members and children. WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee