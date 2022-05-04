Local Entertainment Roundup: May 5 to 12

5 thursdayWashington Heritage Museums Speaker Series: Historic Cemeteries in Fredericksburg, Central Rappahannock Regional Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St. With Jeanette Cadwallender. 10 a.m. Presented by Washington Heritage Museums with the support of Lewis Insurance Associates. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Live Music at the Co-op: Some Say Ghosts, 320 Emancipation Highway. Folk singer–songwriter. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

Music on Main: Laissez Foure, Taylor Park, West Main Street, Orange. Jazz. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Free.

Stage Door Productions: “Over the River and Through the Woods,” 810 Caroline St. May 5–8 and May 12–14, with performances at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 3 p.m. matinees on May 8 and May 14. onthestage.tickets/stage-door-productions-inc.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75, plus processing fee. Through May 8. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

6 fridayMother–son dance, Lafayette Elementary School, 3 Learning Lane. For boys ages 4–12 and their moms, grandmothers, aunts, sisters or beloved friends. 6:30–8:30 p.m. $8 per person in advance, $10 per person at door if space permits. Dress casual to fancy attire. No dads allowed. 540/372-1086; fxbgparks.com.

May Movie Month: “Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone,” Spotsylvania County Museum, 6159 Plank Road. Gates open at 7 p.m., movie begins at dark. Free. Bring blanket or chairs. Concessions available for purchase.

Patriot Park Concert Series: Acoustic Onion, Patriot Park Amphitheatre, 5710 Smith Station Road. 7 p.m., gates at 6 p.m. $2–$5, children 8 and younger are free. First responders show ID for $1 off ticket. Bring chairs or blanket. No alcohol; concessions available. In case of rain, concerts move indoors at the Marshall Center.

Fredericksburg Symphony Season Finale: Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, Lifepoint Church auditorium, 1400 Central Park Blvd. 7:30 p.m. $20–$55. 540/370-2399; fredericksburgsymphony.org.

Friday Night Bluegrass: Virginia Rain Bluegrass Band, Remington Fire Hall, 200 E. Marshall St., Remington. 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Children 3 and younger are free. Concessions available for purchase. No outside food, beverages, alcohol or smoking. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” Stage Door Productions. See May 5 listing.

“Side by Side by Sondheim,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18–$22. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

“Seussical the Musical,” Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane. 7 p.m. $6–$10. staffordhs.seatyourself.biz.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 5 listing.

7 saturdayJohn J. Wright Alumni Day, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Features book signing by Roger Braxton and student projects on Negro Baseball League. 10 a.m.–1 p.m. jjwmuseum.org.

A Walk Through Mother Mary’s ’Hood. Meet and pay the guide at the corner of 1300 Charles St. Approximately 8-block, 1-1/2 hour walk around the neighborhood and through the streets that Mary Washington would have walked in the 18th century. 10 a.m. $8 for adults; $4 for WHM members and children. Pre-registration requested. 15 people per group will be accepted. An additional group may be added at 1:30 p.m. To register or for more information, call 540/809-3918.

Virginia Renaissance Faire, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through June 5 (closed Memorial Day). $15 adults ages 17 and older; $10 ages 6-16; $12 seniors; free for children under 5. varf.org.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

SOLD OUT: Mother’s Day Tea, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Tour, learn about 18th-century tea practices, enjoy tea and create paper quilled note cards. Black tea, lemonade, cookies and cakes will be served. 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each program will be two hours. $15. Each session has limited seating. To join the waitlist, email learn@gwffoundation.org or call 540/370-0732 ext. 15.

Bomba in the Square, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Bomba class, live music and dancing. 4–6 p.m. Free. Family-friendly. In case of inclement weather, the program will move inside the museum. tcramer@famcc.org; famva.org.

Garden and Grounds Stroll, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. 10:30 a.m. Approximately 45 minutes, rain or shine. Wear proper shoes for uneven terrain. Limited to 12 participants. Friends of Belmont are free; reserve tickets with Jody Wilken, 540/654-1839. Nonmembers are $12 plus transaction fee. garimelchers.org/saturday-garden-and-grounds-stroll.

Orange Uncorked Wine Festival, 10325 Jacksontown Road, Somerset. Local wine, live music, food and artisans. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $10, designated driver and under 21; $30–$40, one-day ticket; $40–$50, two-day ticket. 12 and younger are free. orangevachamber.com/orange-uncorked.

Virginia Farm Festival, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. Young MacDonald’s Farm, SouthLand Dairy, Farmer Ed’s magic show, pony rides, gardening advice, cooking and fitness demonstrations, antique tractors and live music. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $7 per person; children ages 4 and under are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance. StateFairVa.org.

Warbird Showcase tour: “Women and Girls Can Fly!” Warrenton–Fauquier Airport, Midland. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free admission and parking. Schedule and advance ticketing for any warbird ride is available online at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org.

Fredericksburg Concert Band: “Conductor’s Choice,” James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. Concert celebrates conductor Christopher Fens’ 20th anniversary. 7:30 p.m. $10 adults, $5 students. fredericksburgconcertband.org.

“Stratford’s First Family: The Material World of Thomas and Hannah Ludwell Lee,” Stratford Hall. Hosted by Stratford’s curatorial staff. 2 p.m. $10; pre-registration required. In person or virtual. stratfordhall.org.

Barbecue and gospel sing, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. Menu includes barbecue, cole slaw, baked beans, hot dogs, drinks and desserts. Musical guests feature Little Falls Gospel, Virginia Gospel Singers, Justified and Michael Millstead. 1 p.m. $10 donation. 804/448-3166; facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch.

Tayla Lynn & Tre Twitty, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $25. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.

Zoso, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. $20–$35. thegroovemusichall.com.

“The Wild Women of Winedale,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $22–$32. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

Company 360 Dance Theatre: “Dreamt,” 10725 Academy Drive. 2–4 p.m. $15–$20. companythreesixty.org.

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” Stage Door Productions. See May 5 listing.

“Side by Side by Sondheim,” Theater at Vint Hill. See May 6 listing.

“Seussical the Musical,” Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane. 2 and 7 p.m. See May 6 listing.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 5 listing.

8 sundayIris show, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. 1:30–5 p.m. Free. Orders for some of the varieties on display will be accepted for delivery in July and August. 540/582-5799 or 540/846-0713; fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.

Doors to the Past: A Historic Tour of King George, Caroline and Westmoreland Counties, self-guided tour with 24 locations. Proceeds benefit Love Thy Neighbor Food Bank and King George Animal Rescue. May 8–15. Purchase tickets at bellegroveplantation.com.

Mother’s Day Brunch Celebration with Luther Vandross Re-Lives Concert, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center. Starting at noon. $65, includes concert and brunch buffet. brencore.com.

Orange Uncorked Wine Festival, 10325 Jacksontown Road, Somerset. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. See May 7 listing.

“Side by Side by Sondheim,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See May 6 listing.

“The Wild Women of Winedale,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. $15–$25. See May 7 listing.

”Over the River and Through the Woods,” Stage Door Productions. See May 5 listing.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See May 5 listing.

10 tuesdayPicnic in the Park: Sunset Syndicate, Memorial Park, 1301 Kenmore Ave. Bring Your Pet Day. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a picnic lunch or buy one from a park vendor. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/380/Picnic-in-the-Park.

“Sibling Rivalry in Osprey Nests,” Murphy Hall at Westmoreland State Park, 145 Cliff Road, Montross. Northern Neck Master Naturalists presentation by Pam Narney. 2 p.m. Park entrance fee will be waived.

12 thursdayBingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See May 5 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See May 5 listing.

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” Stage Door Productions. See May 5 listing.

local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

The Artists’ Alliance: Works by wildlife photographer Jim Hazzard. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members on display. Through May 8. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “The Spring Show,” with featured artists Sophia Constantine and Wayne Russell. First Friday reception 6–8 p.m. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “A Touch of Magic,” works by Skeeter Scheid. Through May 29. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Blue,” works by fine art photographer Penny Parrish. Through May 29. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. First Friday reception 5–9 p.m. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. First Friday reception 5–8:30 p.m., with sewing demonstration by Canal Quarter Arts artist Harmonie Proctor.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artists. 540/760-5661.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Micki Costello.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Assemblage art by Joan Powell. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local photographers Henry Day, Matt Huntley and Allen Melson. On display for two weeks. First Friday reception 5–8:30 p.m. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Faces and Figures” all-media national juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: Works by Karie Anderson. Through May 27. First Friday noon–8:30 p.m. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: New art by local makers. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Flora and Fauna of Water Bodies,” works of Maureen Kane of Richmond. Plus works by Vicki Marckel, 102-year-old Ebbie Hynson and the owners.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Patron Show,” with works donated by in-house artists as a fundraiser for LibertyTown. Public voucher sales ($175) start at 5 p.m. Friday, with drawing on May 20 from 7-9 p.m.; purchase vouchers in person or by phone. First Friday reception. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Different Strokes,” featuring the works of Ruth Lefko and Ron Campbell. Through May 20. Purcell Gallery. louisaarts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: New works by local artists. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Works by photographer Julie Henderson.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Susan Tilt and Doris Barbee. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Tappahannock Art Gallery: Works by Tappahannock Elementary School, James H. Cary Intermediate School, Aylett Country Day School, Essex High School and St. Margaret’s School. Multimedia works selected by teachers will be on display through May 21 during the gallery’s regular hours from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday–Saturday. Reception May 15 from 1–3 p.m.

Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Grand reopening, May 14–15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring family activities, live music and food trucks. Free. virginiahistory.org.

music

Alden Theatre: The Alden Chamber Music Series: The Suzuki Duo, May 8. $10. mcleancenter.org.

The Birchmere: The North Star Band and The Billy Price Band, May 6; Foy Vance, May 10; Carsie Blanton with Lilli Lewis, May 11; Marcus Miller, May 12. birchmere.com.

Folger Consort: The Roman de Fauvel: Politics and Counterpoint in Medieval France virtual performance May 6 on-demand. $20–$50. folger.edu.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Manassas Symphony Orchestra: “Reflection and Hope,” May 7. hyltoncenter.org.

MGM National Harbor: Tori Amos: Ocean to Ocean Tour, May 8; Atif Aslam, May 13; Rare Essence, May 14; Nelly, May 26. mgmnationalharbor.com.

theater

Alden Theatre: Improvicon of Northern Virginia, presented by Dark Horse Theatre Company and (the) Unruly Theatre Project, May 7. $20. mcleancenter.org.

Arena Stage: “Drumfolk,” presented by Step Afrika! May 31 to June 26. arenastage.org.

Ford’s Theatre: “Grace,” world-premiere musical celebrating African American food, family and tradition, through May 14. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.

Gottwald Playhouse: “Chaos of Spirit,” socio-political dramady, through May 8; “Churchill,” May 14–15. DominionEnergyCenter.com.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Northern Virginia Ballet & Academy of Russian Ballet: “Sleeping Beauty,” May 8. hyltoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: “Yemandja,” by Angélique Kidjo, May 6–7; “Freestyle Love Supreme,” May 10–15; “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 2. kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “Hairspray,” May 10–15. Recommended for ages 8 and up. broadwayatthenational.com.

The Paramount Theater: Charlottesville Ballet’s “Connections,” May 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $20–$75. theparamount.net.

Richmond Triangle Players: “Sugar in Our Wounds,” through May 14. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” through May 8. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Signature Theatre: “The Upstairs Department,” through June 12. Event: Sondheim Gala, May 16 at Capital One Hall; black-tie benefit honoring Carol Burnett with live performances by Bernadette Peters and Santino Fontana. $58. 703/820-9771; sigtheatre.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: “The Day is Past and Gone,” Teresa Harris’ drama about slave life at Poplar Forest, May 20–21. The trilogy is presented in three locations around the octagonal villa. poplarforest.org.

Virginia Rep: “Beehive: the ’60s Musical,” through May 15. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Capital One Hall: ”Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live,” May 6 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. $32.75 and up. capitalonehall.com.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

The Kennedy Center: “Show Way The Musical,” a Kennedy Center–commissioned world premiere for young adults based on the Newbery–winning book from Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Jacqueline Woodson. May 13–29 in the Family Theater. Most enjoyed by ages 7 and up. $20 and up. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “Tomás and the Library Lady,” musical adaptation of the best-selling children’s book by Pat Mora. Through May 22. $15. marylandensemble.org.

etc.

Colonial Beach: Celebrate Friday the 13th, with “Sing the Bay” outdoor concert at the CB Community Center, 4 p.m.; 2nd Friday Art Walk, 6 p.m.; and CBB’s Comedy Night, 7 p.m. All events benefit Colonial Beach Greenspace. 540/ 287-8207; cbgreenspace@gmail.com; Facebook page @cbgreenspace.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food & Wine Festival, featuring 15 globally inspired food and beverage locations, Thursdays through Sundays through June 12, plus Memorial Day. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Richmond Performing Arts Alliance: Parking Lot Party, featuring bands, brews and bites. May 7, from 3-7 p.m. Family-friendly. Proceeds benefit RPAA’s BrightLights Education Initiatives. $20 in advance, $25 at the gate; $10 for under 21 and nondrinkers; free admission for children age 5 and under. rpaalliance.com/ParkingLotParty.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee