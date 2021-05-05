Local Entertainment Roundup: May 6-13

Walk Through Mother Mary’s ’Hood. Meet and pay the guide at St. James House, 1300 Charles St. An approximately 8-block, 1-1/2 hour walk around the neighborhood and through the streets that Mary Washington would have walked in the 18th century. Hear about each building’s architecture and see the gardens of her home and other Washington Heritage Museum properties, as well as the Lewis Store. 10 a.m. $8 for adults and $4 for WHM members and children. Only 15 people per group will be accepted; an additional group may be added at 1:30 p.m., depending on registrations. To register or for more information, call Hallowed Ground Tours at 540/809-3918.