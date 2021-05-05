Local Entertainment Roundup: May 6-13

6 thursdayOnline: “Prohibition: The History of (not) Drinking in Fredericksburg.” Virtual talk led by Barbra Anderson, HFFI board member and local history teacher. 7 p.m. Free, suggested donation $5. Registration required. hffi.org/events.
7 fridayPatriot Park Concert Series: Cactus Jack, 5710 Smith Station Road. Country and classic rock. 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. $2–$5, children 8 and younger are free. First responder night; bring ID for discount. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Concessions available for purchase. No alcohol. In case of rain, concert moves to the Marshall Center. spotsylvania.va.us/248/Parks-Recreation.
Virginia Man with Dawson Hollow, Market Square. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m. $15 pre-sale, $20 door. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.
Mother’s Day Cruise-in, Systech Auto, 10901 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Free. 540/274-2222; systechauto.com.
8 saturdayFeed the Hunger Ride, Indian Motorcycle of Fredericksburg, 10151 Southpoint Parkway. Ride to Colonial Beach, lunch on your own. 50/50 raffle at return. Kickstands up 10 a.m. $15–$20, plus nonperishable food item. imrgf.com/feed-the-hunger-ride.
Mother’s Day Tea in the Garden, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Meet Mary Washington and Betty Lewis, house tour and tea. Seatings at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. $60 for up to 5 guests; $10 per additional guest to a maximum of 7 per family. Social distancing and masks required. 540/370-0732 ext. 27; kenmore.org/events.
Walk Through Mother Mary’s ’Hood. Meet and pay the guide at St. James House, 1300 Charles St. An approximately 8-block, 1-1/2 hour walk around the neighborhood and through the streets that Mary Washington would have walked in the 18th century. Hear about each building’s architecture and see the gardens of her home and other Washington Heritage Museum properties, as well as the Lewis Store. 10 a.m. $8 for adults and $4 for WHM members and children. Only 15 people per group will be accepted; an additional group may be added at 1:30 p.m., depending on registrations. To register or for more information, call Hallowed Ground Tours at 540/809-3918.
Tacos & Beer Festival, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Sample tacos, beer, cider, wine and spirits. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. $45. Masks and social distancing required. fxbgtacofest.com.
Strawberry Festival, Messick’s Farm Market, 6025 Catlett Road, Bealeton. Strawberry picking, barrel train rides, bounce house, slides, pebble pit, goats and more. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $10 per person, $5 seniors. Children 3 and younger are free. 540/439-8900; messicksfarmmarket.com.
Online: Science Saturday at Stratford Hall—The Mystery of Sharks. A fossil-filled journey with Jon Bachman, the man who found the earliest record of dinosaurs from the Cretaceous period of Virginia. 11 a.m. Free, but donations appreciated. Virtual program via Zoom. Registration required at simpletix.com/e/science-saturday-at-stratford-hall-the-mys-tickets-66897.
Online: Caribbean Rum and the Making of the Atlantic World, Stratford Hall. Lecture and discussion with Fred Smith, author of “Caribbean Rum: A Social and Economic History.” 7 p.m. Free, but donations appreciated. Virtual program via Zoom. Registration required at simpletix.com/e/caribbean-rum-and-the-making-of-the-atlant-tickets-67488.
Not Your Mama’s yard sale and fundraiser, Fraternal Order of Eagles 4123, 21 Cool Spring Road. 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Free admission. Outdoor event, COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit Ellie’s Elves. facebook.com/PrincessElliesElves.
Flea Market, N. Main and Chase streets, Bowling Green. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Free admission. Hosted by Bowling Green Farmer’s Market.
Nick McAlister, Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Highway. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 6–9 p.m. Free. 540/709-2020; highmarkbrewery.com.
Mother’s Day All White Celebration with DJ Cleve, Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Woodford. 7 p.m. to midnight. $25 general admission; $300 VIP experiences. Reserve tickets on eventbrite.com.
9 sundayStrawberry Festival, Messick’s Farm Market. See May 8 listing.
11 tuesdayPicnic in the Park: Flowers for Mom’s Day, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Music by Karen Jonas and a special craft for kids. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a chair or blanket, and pack a lunch or purchase one from a vendor. Masks required when not social distancing. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/380/Picnic-in-the-Park.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Spring,” featuring paintings and photographs from member artists. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood furniture and basketry. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “Nesting Habits,” works by Ariel Freeman and Elise King-Lynch. Through May. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Botanical Curiosities,” works by Christine Lush-Rodriguez, May 4-30. Opening event 6-8 p.m. Friday. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: May exhibit features works celebrating the month. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. First Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. First Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. First Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Patterns.” Members’ Gallery: “Paper and Threads,” works by Ginna Cullen, Karen Julihn and Lorie McCown. Through April. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: “Beauty in the Rough: Preliminary Sketches and Drawings by Gari Melchers,” through June 1. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
Hirshhorn Museum: Online: “Talking to Our Time,” series of free public discussions with global artists, through May 26. Available on YouTube, Facebook Live and Zoom (registration is required for participation). hirshhorn.si.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Osprey art in conjunction with the (virtual) Osprey Festival in Colonial Beach. colonialbeachospreyfestival.org. 804/224-7200.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Works by local artists. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Sonya Clark: Tatter, Bristle, and Mend,” through May 31; “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe. Through Aug. 8. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Open Wednesday through Sunday; timed tickets required. Online: Livestreamed performances honoring museum’s centennial celebration, January to May, free; registration required. phillipscollection.org.
The St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour: Online: 29th annual event features works by 66 participating potters, including local artist Dan Finnegan. Potters’ online shops open at 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday. minnesotapotters.com, danfinneganpottery.com.
Tappahannock Art Guild: Spring Show, featuring works by guild and guest artists with decorations provided by local teacher Joyce Crowne–Wilkins using bright art pieces created by her elementary school students. Open noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Online: Paintings and Drawings by Nina Ozbey, through June 6 in Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery
music
The Birchmere: Stephen Kellogg, May 7; We Are One X-perience, May 8; Troubadours—A Tribute to James Taylor and Carole King, May 9; Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience, May 14; A Tribute to Little Feat, May 15; Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, May 16. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason Arts at Home: “A Song of Freedom,” featuring world premieres by Evelyn Simpson–Curenton and Michael W. Nickens, showcases works by Black composers as well as selections inspired by the African American experience. 8 p.m. May 8. Free; register online. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Groove Music Hall: Saving Abel, June 5. Limited capacity. Purchase tickets and read about COVID-19 guidelines at thegroovemusichall.com.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Online: Anne O’Byrne and Ingrid Keller in Concert, free. Available on demand through May 14. modlin.richmond.edu.
Rappahannock Choral Society: Online: Free voice classes, led by conductor and artistic director Jordan Davidson, May 10 and May 24 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. All ages and voices welcome; no previous experience is required. facebook.com/RCSCommunityChorus.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Arena Riffs,” three-part commissioned musical series features three different composer and lyricist teams; “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre: a variety of short features on available on YouTube channel. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: O.B. Hardison Poetry Series with poet Billy Collins, a former U.S. Poet Laureate, 7:30 p.m. May 10; in collaboration with the National Gallery of Art. Free; registration is required. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “Necessary Sacrifices: A Radio Play,” exploring two documented encounters between Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln during a period of national crisis, through May; “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason Arts at Home: “Black Voices” screening, a storytelling and movement initiative based on lived experiences of students from Mason’s School of Dance. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Free; register online. Available on CFA website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton Center Celebration of the Arts Alliance, featuring performances by members of the Arts Alliance, interviews by Arts Alliance and Hylton Center leaders, and the opportunity to Raise Your Paddle to support the work of the Arts Alliance at the Hylton Center. 7 p.m. May 6, free. Register for streaming link. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Kennedy Center: Online: Arts Across America series, with focus on cultural leadership and public healing; new episodes every other Saturday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre: Online: “Something Brilliant: The Rise and Fall of the IllumiNation Cult,” a MET original film, $24; and “Loving Frederick,” interactive Zoom show, 8 p.m. Saturdays. marylandensemble.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “The Olney Home Hour,” a monthly revue celebrating the season with songs and skits, through May 7. olneytheatre.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” June 2 to July 11. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Blindness,” a Donmar Warehouse production, through June 13. Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: Signature Features: “Midnight at the Never Get” and “Daniel J. Watts’ The Jam: Only Child” (streaming through May 7). $35. sigtheatre.org.
Theater Alliance: Online: “City in Transition: The Quadrant Series,” drawing inspiration from the distinct-yet-neighboring communities in Washington, D.C. Available to stream on-demand through May 24. $10-$30. theateralliance.com.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: “The Day is Past and Gone,” Teresa Harris’ original drama about slave life at Poplar Forest. May 15 at 6:30 p.m. (rain date May 16). Bring lawn chair or blanket. $15 adults ages 18 and older; $10 students (ages 6-17 and college); $4 children ages 5 and under. 434/525-1806; poplarforest.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Online: “Animal Wisdom,” May 15 through June 13, $19-$49. woollymammoth.net/events/soapbox.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor and indoor attractions are open. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly tours, outdoor scavenger hunts and sketching bags. In-person Preschool Palette classes scheduled for April and May. For visiting guidelines, hours of operation and online resources, visit garimelchers.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: “Khalida and the Most Beautiful Song,” 10:15 a.m. May 15. Available for streaming through May 29 on Facebook, YouTube and Hylton website. Free. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Kennedy Center: Online: Performances for Young Audiences digital season, featuring on-demand events for families, with events available for viewing through June. Purchase access at kennedy-center.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food and Wine Festival, featuring roller coasters and attractions, international food and beverages, and live entertainment. Thursdays through Sundays through May 23. $49.99 and up. Reservations required. With enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Historic Plant and Garden Sale, May 7-8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 703/780-2000; MountVernon.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Jamestown Settlement: Jamestown Day, featuring with a variety of family friendly interpretive programs, military salutes, maritime demonstrations, accompanied by special Indigenous Arts Day activities. May 8. Purchase tickets in advance. historyisfun.org/jamestown-settlement/jamestown-day.
Osprey Festival: Online: Third annual festival, featuring osprey walk with Caledon State Park ornithologist Mike Callahan; birdwatching basics; gardening for birds and other wildlife; osprey and bird-related activities for children. colonialbeachospreyfestival.org.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org. Event: Night Photography Workshop, led by Josh Stansfield. 9 p.m. May 14, $75 per person. Beginners welcome, but photography experience is preferred. Limited space available; registration is required. For more info, contact Alex Withers at awithers@stratfordhall.org.Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.