Local Entertainment Roundup: Nov. 10-17

10 thursday

Veterans Day celebration, Public Safety Building, 9119 Dean Ridings Lane, Spotsylvania. Parade, static displays, flyovers and more. 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Marine Corps Birthday Celebration, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Cake cutting ceremony in Leatherneck Gallery. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free. Visitors encouraged to arrive at least one hour before either ceremony begins and tour the galleries afterward to learn more about the Corps’ rich history. 703/784-6107; usmcmuseum.com.

Earthquest, Wild Birds Unlimited, 1937 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Meet a Northern goshawk, great horned owl, barred owl, aplomado falcon, peregrine falcon and Storm the Andean condor. 2–6 p.m. Presentation at 3 p.m. 540/548-9393; fredericksburg.wbu.com.

Online: Germanna Community Conversation: Dr. Shaun Harper on Teaching and Relational Practices for Underserved Students. Harper will discuss how creating a classroom climate of success for underserved students can lead to more equitable outcomes for all students. 7 p.m. germanna.edu/conversations.

Allison Zak with the Human Beaver Coexistence Fund, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Benefits of coexisting with beavers. 7–8 p.m. Free. Sponsored by Tree Fredericksburg.

Evening with an Expert: “Voices Strong, Voices True: African American History at the Museum,” FAM, 907 Princess Anne St. Presented by Gaila Sims. 7–8:30 p.m. Free. RSVP at famva.org/evening-with-an-expert-with-dr-gaila-sims.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

Ensemble Aubade, Seacobeck Hall 145. Flute, viola and piano. 7:30 p.m. cas.umw.edu/music.

“Away: An Original Mid-Century-Modern Horror Ballet,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. 7 p.m. $10–$20 plus service fee. companythreesixty.org/away.

“The Rocky Horror Show,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $25–$30. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

11 friday

Fredericksburg Veterans Day Procession, Washington Avenue Mall. Procession of veterans from Memorial Park at Mary Ball Street down Washington Avenue to William and Barton streets begins at 10 a.m. Procession concludes at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial, where the traditional Veterans Day Ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m. Free. Rain or shine. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/1595/Veterans-Day-Events.

Veterans Day 5K & 1-mile Fun Run, King George High School Stadium. Check in 8 and 8:30 a.m.; races start 9 and 9:15 a.m. $10–$20. Proceeds benefit Some Gave All Foundation. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/VA/KingGeorge/VeteransDay5Kand1milerun. Write checks to “King George High School” with “KG DECA 5K” in the memo; exact cash is also welcome. 540/775-3535 ext 1225; kgdeca.org.

“Away: An Original Mid-Century-Modern Horror Ballet,” Fredericksburg Academy. See Nov. 10 listing.

“Deathtrap,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $10–$20. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

“The Music Man, Spotsylvania High School, 6975 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 7 p.m. $15 in advance; $17 at the door. cytfredericksburg.org.

“The Rocky Horror Show,” UMW Theatre. See Nov. 10 listing.

“Scrooge the Musical,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 7:30 p.m. $15–$29. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org.

“The Velveteen Rabbit,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 7 p.m. $20. 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.

12 saturday

Wine & Food Expo, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Sample wineries, cideries and distilleries, demonstrations, specialty food vendors. Noon–5 p.m. $45. fxbgwinefoodexpo.com.

Film: “Double Indemnity,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (RKO Radio, 1947) 2 p.m.; “Devil in a Blue Dress” (Columbia–TriStar, 1995) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Patawomeck Indian Tribe craft show, Eagles Lodge 4124, 21 Cool Springs Road. Indoor craft show. All items handmade. Lunch available for purchase. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. 540/842-0501; cowboy_john1@msn.com.

Fall Vendor and Craft Fair, FOP Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Drive. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Part of the proceeds benefit The Wounded Warrior Project.

Salem Baptist Church bazaar, 24032 Sparta Road, Milford. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Belmont Art and Craft Fair, Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral. Local artisans and crafters, food available for purchase, raffle. 9 a.m.–3 p.m., wine tasting is noon–3 p.m. Free admission. Benefits Belmont Club of Women College Scholarship. bwc7124.org.

Rappahannock Model Railroaders at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre, near the food court. Trains operate on O-gauge modular layout. Club members answer questions regarding model railroading and club activities. 10 a.m.–8 p.m. rmrailroaders.com.

Sierra Club river cleanup, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. 10 a.m. Free. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Sign waiver at trail-head. Register with geoffwithrgsc@gmail.com.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

An Evening with Hazel Run, 3219 Fall Hill Ave. 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. $20–$25. Every admission ticket includes one complimentary alcoholic beverage. Wine, beer and raffle tickets available to purchase. Benefits Friends of the Rappahannock. Bring a chair. riverfriends.org.

Guitar Summit–Round Two, Lake Anne Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 7–9 p.m. $10. lakeannajazz.org/guitar-summit.

“Away: An Original Mid-Century-Modern Horror Ballet,” Fredericksburg Academy. 2 and 7 p.m. See Nov. 10 listing.

“Deathtrap,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. $15–$25. See Nov. 11 listing.

“The Music Man,” Spotsylvania High School. 2 and 7 p.m. See Nov. 11 listing.

“Revival at Possum Kingdom Community Church,” Caroline Community Theatre, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 8 p.m. $15. carolinetheatre.org.

“Scrooge the Musical,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. See Nov. 11 listing.

“The Rocky Horror Show,” UMW Theatre. See Nov. 10 listing.

“The Velveteen Rabbit,” Stage Door Productions. 3 and 7 p.m. See Nov. 11 listing.

13 sunday

Rappahannock Model Railroaders at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre, near the food court. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. See Nov. 12 listing.

“Deathtrap,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. $15–$25. See Nov. 11 listing.

“The Music Man,” Spotsylvania High School. 3 p.m. See Nov. 11 listing.

“Revival at Possum Kingdom Community Church,” Caroline Community Theatre. 2 p.m. See Nov. 12 listing.

“Scrooge the Musical,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. 2 p.m. See Nov. 11 listing.

“The Rocky Horror Show,” UMW Theatre. 2 p.m. AfterWords post-performance discussion. See Nov. 10 listing.

“The Velveteen Rabbit,” Stage Door Productions. 3 p.m. See Nov. 11 listing.

16 wednesday

Wondrous Stories to Share: A Virginia Writers Series, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. With Rob Hedelt. 5–7 p.m. $10 per person. Refreshments and parking are included. Wine available for purchase. Make a reservation at 804/462-5030; or email belleisle@dcr.virginia.gov.

Online: “Ghost Forests of the Chesapeake Bay: Implications for Dragon Run?” Zoom. Presented by Mathew Kirwan. 7 p.m. Register at dragonrun.org.

“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Dec. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

17 thursday

Online: 35th annual Monroe Lecture. White House Assistant Curator Melissa Naulin discusses the 17-year project to conserve the Blue Room’s Bellangé furniture suite purchased by James Monroe in 1817. 6 p.m. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Nov. 10 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Nov. 10 listing.

Stage Alive: Hits & Grins, Culpeper County High School, 14240 Achievement Drive. Stories, country songs. 7:30 p.m. $25 adult, $5 student. stagealive.org.

“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. See Nov. 16 listing.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

Art First Gallery: “Color,” all-member exhibit, featuring a range of subject matter presented, with some artists focusing on autumn themes. Nov 3–27. artfirstgallery.com.

Artists Alliance: Paintings by featured artist Rita Kovach. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by AA members. Second Friday Art Walk from 5-9 p.m. Through Dec. 9. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Spirit Animals,” works by Charlene Woods. Nov. 1–27. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artisans Studio Tour: Featuring 39 artisans in 21 studios. Nov. 12–13, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. artisanstudiotour.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Featured artist Abe’naa Pieisi, artist/educator from Northern Neck.

Brush Strokes Gallery: Holiday Gift Giving,” all-member exhibit featuring sights and scenes of our natural world and of our town. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. Watercolor Wonders on Mondays, with Hillis, Nov. 7–28. For more info, contact 703/431-6877 or catherine.h.hillis@gmail.com.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. Second Friday Art Walk from 6-8:30 p.m., with music. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artists. Open late Second Friday Art Walk.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by watercolorist Kimberly Zook.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by local artists. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Art Studio: Watercolor portraits by Peter Glancy, 241E Charles St. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Retrospective of works by 102-year-old Ebbie Hynson, and works by Micki Costello. Second Friday Art Walk from 6-8:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: “A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia” now on display. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Blues Overall.” Members Gallery: “Linda Larochelle Linocuts: Past and Present.” Through November. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Work by local/regional artists and makers. Second Friday Art Walk from 6-8:30 p.m.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: A collection of works by 102-year-old painter Ebbie Hynson. Works include flowers, landscapes, Colonial period-pieces, portraits and still-life studies. Second Friday Art Walk from 6-9 p.m.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “6x6x6,” through November. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Show of Shows,” through Nov. 22 in the Purcell Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Dr. David Johnson. Through Feb. 24. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Mason Exhibitions: “Cast/Recast,” a group exhibition of photography, video, sculpture, painting, site-specific installation and live performative work for select programs. Through Dec. 3. masonexhibitions.org.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by Colonial Beach artists and makers. Second Friday Art Walk from 6-8:30 p.m.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

RMS Designs: Featuring in-house design projects by RMS Designs.

Sherri’s Garden Studio: Works by mosaic artist Sherri Sundberg, the founder of Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk. Featured artist Andrea Clement. Second Friday Art Walk from 6-8:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Parish Hall): Small artworks from local artists featured this month. Second Friday Art Walk from 6-8:30 p.m. 804/224-7186.

UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Intern Curated Exhibition: Raw & Unfinished,” works by Julien Binford, Salvador Dali, Alfred Levitt, Pablo Picasso, Phyllis Ridderhof Martin and Margaret Sutton; through Dec. 4. duPont Gallery: Group exhibit featuring the current members of the Studio Art faculty, through Dec. 4. umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: Free admission on Veterans Day for active military and veterans. virginiahistory.org.

music

Altria Theater: “Disney Princess: The Concert,” Nov. 16. Featuring Christy Altomare, Isabelle McCalla, Anneliese van der Pol and Syndee Winters, with Benjamin Rauhala and Adam J. Levy. broadwayinrichmond.com.

The Birchmere: Damien Escobar, Nov. 10; Paula Poundstone, Nov. 11-12; Rodney Crowell, Nov. 13; Zoe Keating, Nov. 14; Jake Shimabukuro, Nov. 15; Tower of Power, Nov. 16. 703/549-7500; birchmere.com.

Blue Ridge Chorale: Holiday Open House Community Tree Lighting at the Culpeper Depot. Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.

City Winery: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Nov. 11. citywinery.com.

Fredericksburg Concert Band: “The One That Got Away” fall concert, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at James Monroe High School. $10, students $5. fredericksburgconcertband.org.

Goodtime Alibi: Strangeways Brewery, Nov. 26, from 7-10 p.m. Rock.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra: Salute to the Military, Nov. 12. HyltonCenter.org.

Modlin Center for the Arts: Aaron Diehl Trio, Nov. 10; Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Nov. 13. modlin.richmond.edu.

theater

Arena Stage: “Sanctuary City,” through Nov. 27 in Kreeger Theater. arenastage.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: Virginia Opera: “The Pirates of Penzance,” Nov. 12–13. cfa.gmu.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: Washington National Opera’s “Elektra,” through Nov. 12. Theater Lab: “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 1, 2023. kennedy-center.org.

Library of Congress: “Live! At the Library: Honor Veteran Stories with Modern Warrior Live,” Nov. 10, from 7-9:15 p.m. at the Thomas Jefferson Building, Coolidge Auditorium. Free; tickets required. loc.gov/events.

Signature Theatre: “Into the Woods,” Nov. 8–Jan. 29 in MAX Theatre. sigtheatre.org.

UMW Theatre: “The Rocky Horror Show,” Nov. 9-20, with post-show discussion Nov. 13, late show Nov. 18. Rocky Horror Fun Packs $2 when reserving tickets or $3 at the performance. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Steel Magnolias,” through Nov. 13 at Hanover Tavern; “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 at November Theatre. va-rep.org.

ETC.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town, featuring heartwarming holiday shows and classics such as Santa’s Workshop, the Christmas Town Express and ‘Twas that Night ice skating show. Select dates Nov. 11 through Jan. 8. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Chatham Manor: Living History Program, to mark the 160th anniversary of the United States Army of the Potomac’s arrival outside Fredericksburg in November 1862. Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Historic Fredericksburg Foundation: “George Washington Shopped Here” grand reopening event, Nov. 19 from 1-4 p.m. Featuring Colonial musicians and soldiers, costumed guides, free refreshments, tours of the store, and more.

Light Up the Tracks: Downtown Ashland transform into a vintage Christmas village, with a light display and special events. Celebration, Nov. 19, 5-7 p.m., with a holiday show at Town Hall including Randolph-Macon College Choir, Ashland Dance Academy, and Central Virginia Masterworks Chorale. Free. Details at LightUptheTracks.com.

Mary Washington House: Spirits of the Mary Washington House, featuring members of the Culpeper Paranormal Investigations. Nov. 19, with candlelight tours at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Spaces limited to 20 per tour. Tickets are nonrefundable. $10; purchase at https://bit.ly/3TS1rQk. 540/373-1569; MWHouse@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee