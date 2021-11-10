Local Entertainment Roundup: Nov. 11-18

11 thursday
Veterans Day walking procession and ceremony. Route proceeds along Washington Ave. from Mary Ball St. to George St., starting at 10 a.m. Ceremony at the Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes Memorial begins at 10:45 a.m. Free. Rain or shine. 540/372-1086; fxbgparks.com.
“Four old Fredericksburg veterans walking tour.” Meet in the commuter parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets. Approximately 75-minute walking tour of houses and stories of some of the city’s historic veterans of Lower Caroline Street. 1:30 p.m. $7; $4 for FAM members and children. Hosted by Fredericksburg Area Museum and Hallowed Ground Tours. 540/809-3918.
Veterans Day event and luncheon, Fredericksburg Area Campus, 1000 Germanna Point Drive, Workforce Building, Room 105 A & B. Guest speaker Ted Anderson will speak about his military service and honor those who have served in the defense of our nation. 2 p.m. Free. RSVP to attend at docs.google.com/forms/d/1_zD9g92ExxuQaaAl1RjjEWYML5vXTwp41HHEOvOlSK0/viewform?edit_requested=true; or join via Zoom.
Veterans Day 5K and 1-mile fun run, King George High School Stadium, 10100 Foxes Way. 8:30 a.m. $10–$20. Sponsored by King George High School DECA. Proceeds benefit Some Gave All Foundation. Register at runsignup.com/Race/VA/KingGeorge/VeteransDay5KMileFunRun. 540/775-3535 ext 1225.
Online: Germanna Community Conversations. With Margot Lee Shetterly, author of “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race.” 7 p.m. Free. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMpdO6vrToiHNJyOk0PAR5HWKcAGK0todrE
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $8–$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Dec. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
12 friday
Latin Night, Curitiba Art Café, 919 Caroline St. Salsa Class with Elle Jay from Spanglish Latin American Band and Latin DJ. 6–9 p.m. Free. Food and drink available for purchase. 540/370-8800.
“All Together Now!” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. Musical revue part of a global theater fundraiser by Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.” $20–$25 online, $25–$30 at the door. Tickets and COVID restrictions at 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.
“Elf: The Musical,” Spotsylvania High School, 6975 Courthouse Road. 7 p.m. $15–$17. cytfredericksburg.org.
“Savannah Sipping Society,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 108 Hawthorn, Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
“The Tell-Tale Farce,” Caroline Community Theatre, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 7 p.m. $25; includes dinner. carolinetheatre.org.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” UMW Theatre. See Nov. 11 listing.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Nov. 11 listing.
13 saturday
Online festival: “Walk on the WILD Side.” Featuring the film “Cascade Crossroads” and musical performances. Viewing will begin at 6 p.m. Free, but donations are appreciated. Become a member or renew your membership in Wild Virginia for $10. Register to receive viewing password. wildvirginia.org.
Family Day: Happy Birthday Marine Corps! National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Celebrate the birthday of the Marine Corps and the 15th anniversary of the museum with fun birthday themed crafts. Noon–3 p.m. Free admission. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Author talk and book signing: Sam Baltrusis, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Baltrusis presents his new book, “Ghosts of the American Revolution,” and leads a demonstration of a paranormal investigation. 8–10 p.m. $40. Autographed copy of the book is included. Limited to 10 people. Masks encouraged. Register at fb.me/e/1UCHxb5gY. 540/373-1569.
Oyster Roast, The Inn and Tavern at Meander, 2333 N. James Madison Highway, Locust Dale. Features oysters from different Rappahannock oyster growers and two drink tickets for WAR Craft Brewery or DuCard Vineyards. 12:30-3 p.m. $70. Additional drink tickets are $5. riverfriends.org.
Online: Science Saturday at Stratford Hall: “Monsters of the Miocene.” Jon Bachman explores the world of ancient sea creatures of Westmoreland County. 11 a.m. Free. Pre-registration is required. stratfordhall.org.
Katora Comedy Showcase, Katora Coffee, 615 Caroline St. Local comedic talent. 7–9 p.m.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Young Entrepreneur’s Expo, Caroline County Community Services Center, 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford. Children ages 4-18 promote, network and sell their products. Noon–4 p.m. Hosted by Caroline’s Promise. carolinespromise@gmail.com.
Belmont Art and Craft Fair, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral. Local artisans and crafters, music, raffle prizes. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Free admission. Food available for purchase. Wine tasting 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Proceeds support club’s college scholarship. belmontcraftfair@hotmail.com.
Christmas Bazaar, Salem Baptist Church, 24032 Sparta Road, Milford. Homemade jams, jellies and pickles, baked goods, Christmas items, Brunswick stew. Lunch available. 9–1 p.m.
FOP 15 Auxiliary Fall Vendor and Craft Fair, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15, 3700 Fallwood Lane. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. lodge15auxiliary@gmail.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Nick McAlister, Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Highway. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 6–9 p.m. Free. 540/709-2020. highmarkbrewery.com.
Philadelphia Brass, Culpeper County High School. 7:30 p.m. Presented by STAGE ALIVE! Community Concert Association. $25 at the door, $10 students. stagealive.org.
“All Together Now!” Stage Door Productions. See Nov. 12 listing.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” UMW Theatre. See Nov. 11 listing.
“Elf: The Musical,” Spotsylvania High School. 2 and 7 p.m. See Nov. 12 listing.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Nov. 11 listing.
“Savannah Sipping Society,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. See Nov. 12 listing.
“The Tell-Tale Farce,” Caroline Community Theatre. See Nov. 12 listing.
14 sunday
Suffragette Tea Party, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. 2 p.m. $20 per person. Limited seating. 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
Sierra Club nature hike and beach cleanup, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Meet at visitor’s center. Guided hike for 1.5 miles. Beach cleanup along Potomac River shore. Return via wagon ride to the visitor’s center. 1 p.m. $5 parking fee. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Limited to 20 participants. Sign waiver at trail-head. Register with geoffwithrgsc@gmail.com.
“All Together Now!” Stage Door Productions. 3 and 8 p.m. See Nov. 12 listing.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” UMW Theatre. Includes AfterWords post-show discussion. 2 p.m. See Nov. 11 listing.
“Elf: The Musical,” Spotsylvania High School. 3 p.m. See Nov. 12 listing.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served 1 p.m. See Nov. 11 listing.
“Savannah Sipping Society,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See Nov. 12 listing.
“The Tell-Tale Farce,” Caroline Community Theatre. 2 p.m. $10. Dinner not available. See Nov. 12 listing.
16 tuesday
Online: Colonial baker Justin Cherry. Learn tips from the chef and owner of Half Crown Bakehouse in Charleston, S.C. 7 p.m. $10 per person; free for Friends of Stratford. Pre-registration is required. Next program: Nov. 23 (savory pies and pastries). stratfordhall.org.
17 wednesday”The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” UMW Theatre. See Nov. 11 listing.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Nov. 11 listing.
18 thursdayBingo, American Legion Post 320. See Nov. 11 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Nov. 11 listing.
Live music at the Co-op: Debbie Bennett and Robert Meunier, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Nov. 11 listing.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” UMW Theatre. See Nov. 11 listing.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance: “A Bit o’ This and a Bit o’ That,” paintings by Nancy Brittle. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Iconic Portraits in Graphite,” a collection by Rick Klingbeil. Through November. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “The Trees of St. Mary’s,” by featured artist Joseph Wilkinson. Through Nov. 29. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Athenaeum: Landscape paintings by Natalie Cox, graduate of James Monroe High School. Nov. 4-Dec. 12. 703/548-0035; nvfaa.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Deck the Walls!” Seasonal works, including wintery landscapes and snow-covered iconic sites of Fredericksburg. Nov. 4–28. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Paintings and pebble art by Kathleen Moran. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by Shelby Carbaugh Henley. Open for Second Friday Art Walk.
Colonial Buzz: Works by artist Robert Wayt Smith and photographer Pam Risdon. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty: Works by portrait artist Sonia DePhillip and mixed-media artist Joyce Reid. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m. 757/435-5578
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Light and Reflection.” Members’ Gallery: “Travel Photography,” by Bonnie Behnke. Through November. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Figure Physiognomy: The Art of the Face,” works on paper by Gari Melchers. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Hawthorn Mercantile: lighted driftwood Christmas trees by Sally Adams. Open on Second Friday Art Walk until 8 p.m.
Hill Center D.C.: Pottery on the Hill online auction and sale, including works by Fredericksburg’s Dan Finnegan. Begins 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. hillcenterdc.org.
Hillwood Museum: “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil” and “A Jazzy, Jolly Holiday.” Through Jan. 9. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “6x6x6,” annual exhibit of artwork no larger than 6 inches. Through November. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
The Museum of American History in Port Royal: Featuring paintings by Sydney King, early Virginia furniture, the White House china and Collins Toleware Collection. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. “Afternoons with Bill and Mike,” Nov. 11 and 18. Free; donations appreciated.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte. Combat Art Gallery. Through July 24, 2022. usmcmuseum.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: “Artworks Inspired by Life in the Tidewater,” works by Marcia Chavez and Hamp Covert. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m. 804/ 224-7148.
Red Dragon Brewery: “Under the Luminous Moon,” recent works by Caroline Murphy and Courtney Burke. Through November.
Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.
The Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Bits and Pieces,” by artist, educator and national art consultant Wendy Wells. Through Nov. 20.
UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Where Earth Meets Sky: Reflections on Nature from UMW’s Permanent Collection,” through Dec. 5. duPont Gallery: “Dan Finnegan–Potter,” through Dec. 5. umwgalleries.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: “Nothing in Particular,” photographs by John Berry. Through Dec. 18; reception 3-5 p.m. Sunday (mask required). Baker Gallery, Walker Fine Arts Center. woodberry.org.
music
The Birchmere: 10,000 Maniacs, Nov. 12; David Bromberg Big Band, Nov. 13; Hiroshima, Nov. 14; Rosanne Cash, Nov. 15-16; John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band, Nov. 17; Luna with the Natvral, Nov. 18; Jake Shimabukuro “Christmas In Hawaii,” Nov. 22. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
The Fredericksburg Symphony: Holiday Pops: “The Season of Giving,” Dec. 3. Lifepoint Auditorium. 540/370-2399; fredericksburgsymphony.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: The War and Treaty, Nov. 14. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: The Roots Residency—Questlove: Music is History, conversation with Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch and moderated by New Yorker editor Ben Greenman, Nov. 13; The Bridge Concert Series: Lyricist Lounge, featuring Rakim, Slick Rick, DJ Jazzy Jeff and KRS-One, Nov. 19. kennedy-center.org.
theater
Arena Stage: “Celia and Fidel,” through Nov. 21. arenastage.org.
Ford’s Theatre: ”A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 24-Dec. 27. Online: “A Christmas Carol Radio Play,” available for free with registration Dec. 3-27; “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.
The Kennedy Center: Washington National Opera: “Come Home: A Celebration of Return,” Nov. 6-14. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative COVID-19 test) required. kennedy-center.org.
Olney Theatre: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Nov. 5 to Jan. 2, 2022. $42-$99. 301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Meet Me in St. Louis,” based on the classic film starring Judy Garland. Nov. 10 to Dec. 31. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre: ”Once Upon a One More Time,” inspired by the music of Britney Spears. Nov. 20-Jan. 2, 2022 at Sidney Harman Hall. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: ”Rent,” through Jan. 2, 2022. MAX Theatre. Events: Pride Night Nov. 19 and post-show discussions Nov. 17 and Nov. 30. 703 820 9771; SigTheatre.org.
Theater Alliance: “A Chorus Within Her,” Oct. 30 to Nov. 14. theateralliance.com.
UMW Theatre: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Nov. 10-14 and Nov. 17-21. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative PCR or antigen test) required. $25; $20 students, seniors, alumni and military; $8 with UMW/GCC ID. Details at fredtix.com.
Woolly Mammoth: “A Strange Loop,” Nov. 22 to Jan. 2, 2022. $32 and up. woollymammoth.net.
family
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
The Kennedy Center: “Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard Boogie: Starring Indigo Blume,” world premiere musical based on Kwame Alexander’s children’s books. Nov. 18–27. Family Theater. Most enjoyed by ages 5 and up. kennedy-center.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: 44th annual Model Railroad Show, Nov. 26-28. smv.org.
etc.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town, select dates Nov. 12 through Jan. 2. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Kings Dominion: Winter Fest, select nights Nov. 20 to Jan. 2, 2022. kingsdominion.com.
Six Flags America: Holiday in the Park, select dates Nov. 20 to Jan. 2, 2022. sixflags.com/america.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
—Compiled by Tara Lee