Local Entertainment Roundup: Nov. 11-18

11 thursday

Veterans Day walking procession and ceremony. Route proceeds along Washington Ave. from Mary Ball St. to George St., starting at 10 a.m. Ceremony at the Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes Memorial begins at 10:45 a.m. Free. Rain or shine. 540/372-1086; fxbgparks.com.

“Four old Fredericksburg veterans walking tour.” Meet in the commuter parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets. Approximately 75-minute walking tour of houses and stories of some of the city’s historic veterans of Lower Caroline Street. 1:30 p.m. $7; $4 for FAM members and children. Hosted by Fredericksburg Area Museum and Hallowed Ground Tours. 540/809-3918.

Veterans Day event and luncheon, Fredericksburg Area Campus, 1000 Germanna Point Drive, Workforce Building, Room 105 A & B. Guest speaker Ted Anderson will speak about his military service and honor those who have served in the defense of our nation. 2 p.m. Free. RSVP to attend at docs.google.com/forms/d/1_zD9g92ExxuQaaAl1RjjEWYML5vXTwp41HHEOvOlSK0/viewform?edit_requested=true; or join via Zoom.