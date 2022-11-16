Local Entertainment Roundup: Nov. 17-24

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

17 thursday

Online: 35th annual Monroe Lecture. White House Assistant Curator Melissa Naulin discusses the 17-year project to conserve the Blue Room’s Bellangé furniture suite purchased by James Monroe in 1817. 6 p.m. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

Live Music Night at the Co-op: Razor Hill, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. Contemporary and traditional folk music, covers and originals. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Stage Alive: Hits & Grins, Culpeper County High School, 14240 Achievement Drive. Stories, country songs. 7:30 p.m. $25 adult, $5 student. stagealive.org.

“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Dec. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

“The Rocky Horror Show,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $25–$30. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

18 friday

Film: “L.A. Confidential,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1997) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

“Deathtrap,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $15–$25. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

“Elf: The Musical,” Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $10. Tickets and COVID/mask policies at fourcp.org. 540/832-5355.

"The Music Man," Spotsylvania High School, 6975 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 7 p.m. $15 in advance; $17 at the door. cytfredericksburg.org.

“The Rocky Horror Show,” UMW Theatre. 10 p.m. See Nov. 17 listing.

“Scrooge the Musical,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 7:30 p.m. $15–$29. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble, 810 Caroline St., top floor. 8 p.m. $20. fredtheatre.org.

19 saturday

Fredtoberfest, Fredericksburg Nationals ballpark, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. Oompah band, hand-crafted Virginia beer, cider and seltzer, food, vendors and activities for all ages. Live concert starts at 4 p.m. Noon–10 p.m. $15 in advance; $20 at the gate. 6bgbrewingco.com/fredtoberfest.

Living history program, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane. Marks the 160th anniversary of the United States Army of the Potomac’s arrival outside Fredericksburg in November 1862. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. nps.gov/frsp/learn/historyculture/chatham.htm.

Lewis Store grand reopening, 1200 Caroline St. Recreation of Fielding Lewis’ colonial store with colonial musicians, costumed guides, tours of the store, special sales and free refreshments. 1–4 p.m.

Spirits of the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Candlelight tour highlights the residents who are said to still reside in the house. Culpeper Paranormal Investigations will be on hand to share experiences and evidence captured at the MWH. 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. $10. Tickets limited to 20 per tour. bit.ly/3TS1rQk; 540/373-1569.

Film: “Sunset Blvd.,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Paramount, 1950) 2 p.m.; “Mulholland Drive” (Universal, 2001) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Christmas craft and vendor show, Hope Presbyterian Church, 11121 Leavells Road. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Food trucks and raffle prizes also available. 540/898-HOPE (4673); Hopechurchva.org.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

Fredericksburg Concert Band: “The One That Got Away,” James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. 7:30 p.m. $10, students $5. fredericksburgconcertband.org.

Voices of Service, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $35. 540/967-2200; louisaarts.org.

Ginny & The Tonics, Callie Opie’s Orchard, 4533 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral. Music from The Cold War. 7–10 p.m. $8 in advance, $10 at the event. lakeannajazz.org/upcoming-events.

Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Less Like Me. 6–8:30 p.m. Love offering collected for the bands, and light refreshments available for purchase. 540/710-3831.

All My Rowdy Friends, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15–$30. thegroovemusichall.com.

“Deathtrap,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. See Nov. 18 listing.

“Elf: The Musical,” Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. $16–$20. See Nov. 18 listing.

“The Music Man,” Spotsylvania High School. 2 and 7 p.m. See Nov. 18 listing.

“Scrooge the Musical,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. 2 and 7:30 p.m. See Nov. 18 listing.

“The Rocky Horror Show,” UMW Theatre. See Nov. 17 listing.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 2 and 8 p.m. See Nov. 18 listing.

20 sunday

Community Tree Lighting, Culpeper Depot. 4:30–6:30 p.m. With Blue Ridge Chorale at 5 p.m. brcsings.com.

Chamber concert, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. The St. George Voices. 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted at the door. Masks not required but recommended. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.

UMW Philharmonic, Dodd Auditorium. With UMW Choirs, including the Requiem by Gabriel Fauré. 7:30 p.m. cas.umw.edu/music.

“Deathtrap,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. See Nov. 18 listing.

“The Music Man,” Spotsylvania High School. 3 p.m. See Nov. 18 listing.

“Scrooge the Musical,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. 2 p.m. See Nov. 18 listing.

“The Rocky Horror Show,” UMW Theatre. 2 p.m. See Nov. 17 listing.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 7 p.m. See Nov. 18 listing.

21 monday

Mural Ribbon Cutting, Lafayette Elementary School, 3 Learning Lane, courtyard garden. “Life Cycles,” a 1,240-square-foot mural, is a collaboration between Gabriel Pons of PONSHOP and James Monroe High School senior Sophia Pineda. 2:30 p.m. ponshopstudio.com.

22 tuesday

Thanksgiving Supper and Auction, Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. Supper, 5–6:30 p.m., includes ham and sausage biscuits, potato salad, pie and drink. Auction at 6:30 p.m. includes sausage, pork, vegetables, bread, cakes, candy, pickles, plants and handicraft items. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.

23 wednesday

“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Nov. 17 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

Art First Gallery: “Color,” all-member exhibit, featuring a range of subject matter presented, with some artists focusing on autumn themes. Nov 3–27. artfirstgallery.com.

Artists Alliance: Paintings by featured artist Rita Kovach. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by AA members. Through Dec. 9. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Spirit Animals,” works by Charlene Woods. Nov. 1–27. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artisans Studio Tour: Featuring 39 artisans in 21 studios. Nov. 12–13, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. artisanstudiotour.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Featured artist Abe’naa Pieisi, artist/educator from Northern Neck.

Brush Strokes Gallery: Holiday Gift Giving,” all-member exhibit featuring sights and scenes of our natural world and of our town. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. Watercolor Wonders on Mondays, with Hillis, Nov. 7–28. For more info, contact 703/431-6877 or catherine.h.hillis@gmail.com.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artists. Open late Second Friday Art Walk.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by watercolorist Kimberly Zook.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by local artists. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Art Studio: Watercolor portraits by Peter Glancy, 241E Charles St. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Retrospective of works by 102-year-old Ebbie Hynson, and works by Micki Costello.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: “A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia” now on display. Museum will be closed January-February; free presentations on the auction block exhibit will be held Jan. 6 at noon; Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.; Jan. 23 at 11 a.m.; Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.; Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Blues Overall.” Members Gallery: “Linda Larochelle Linocuts: Past and Present.” Through November. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Work by local/regional artists and makers.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: A collection of works by 102-year-old painter Ebbie Hynson. Works include flowers, landscapes, Colonial period-pieces, portraits and still-life studies.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “6x6x6,” through November. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Show of Shows,” through Nov. 22 in the Purcell Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Dr. David Johnson. Through Feb. 24. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Mason Exhibitions: “Cast/Recast,” a group exhibition of photography, video, sculpture, painting, site-specific installation and live performative work for select programs. Through Dec. 3. masonexhibitions.org.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by Colonial Beach artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Prancing Pony Pottery: Open house and sale, Nov. 19-20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wheel-thrown and hand-built stoneware by Anna Marie Torre Wright, raku and crystalline pottery of Tessem Stoneware as well as Chiana’s Chain. prancingponypottery.com.

RMS Designs: Featuring in-house design projects by RMS Designs.

Sherri’s Garden Studio: Works by mosaic artist Sherri Sundberg, the founder of Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk. Featured artist Andrea Clement.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Parish Hall): Small artworks from local artists featured this month. 804/224-7186.

UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Intern Curated Exhibition: Raw & Unfinished,” works by Julien Binford, Salvador Dali, Alfred Levitt, Pablo Picasso, Phyllis Ridderhof Martin and Margaret Sutton; through Dec. 4. duPont Gallery: Group exhibit featuring the current members of the Studio Art faculty, through Dec. 4. umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Jan. 29. First Fridays: free museum admission, food trucks, family-friendly activities, live entertainment and happy hour specials, from 5-8 p.m. virginiahistory.org.

music

The Birchmere: Della Mae & Sister Sadie, Nov. 20; An Evening with The Seldom Scene, Nov. 25; Mary Prankster “Pranksgiving 2022” with Jason Butcher, Nov. 26; Musiq Soulchild, Nov. 29.

Blue Ridge Chorale: Holiday Open House Community Tree Lighting at the Culpeper Depot. Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.

Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: “Once Upon A December” holiday concert, Dec. 10 at 2 and 7 p.m. at Fredericksburg Baptist Church.

Fredericksburg Concert Band: “The One That Got Away” fall concert, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at James Monroe High School. $10, students $5. fredericksburgconcertband.org.

Fredericksburg Expo Center: “A Motown Christmas,” with the Brencore Allstars Band, on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. Featuring songs by the Temptations, Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder Diana Ross and the Jackson 5. $75, includes dinner buffet. brencore.com.

GMU Center for the Arts: Jazz4Justice concert and fundraiser, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. Raises funds to directly support legal services for low-income Northern Virginians as well as financial support for the Mason Jazz Studies department, including scholarships, trips, recordings, and student projects. cfa.gmu.edu.

Goodtime Alibi: Strangeways Brewery, Nov. 26, from 7-10 p.m. Rock.

James Monroe High School: The USAF Heritage of America Band: “Holiday Traditions,” Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Hosted by Shannon Air Museum. Free; reserve tickets at eventbrite.com.

MGM National Harbor: Gloria Trevi—Isla Divina Tour, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Stage Alive Community Concert Association: Hits & Grins, Nov. 17 at Culpeper County High School. $25 adults and $10 students available at the door. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org.

theater

Altria Theater: “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Nov. 22-27. broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Sanctuary City,” through Nov. 27 in Kreeger Theater. arenastage.org.

Folger Theatre: "The Tempest,” Nov. 23 through Jan. 1 at Round House Theatre. $39–$85. folger.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo: “Cendrillon,” Nov. 17-20; Theater Lab: “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 1, 2023. kennedy-center.org.

Louisa Arts Center: The Flying Karamazov Brothers, Dec. 10. $35 adult; $25 youth. louisaarts.org.

Modlin Center for the Arts: “Miss You Like Hell,” new musical by Quiara Alegría Hudes with music by Erin McKeown. Nov. 17–20. modlin.richmond.edu

Olney Theatre Center: Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas,” Nov. 25–Jan. 1, 2023. olneytheatre.org.

Paramount Theater: “NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet,” Nov. 20, 1 and 5 p.m. talmientertainment.com.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Nov. 16-Dec. 31. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Signature Theatre: “Into the Woods,” Nov. 8–Jan. 29 in MAX Theatre. “Which Way to the Stage,” Dec. 6 through Jan. 22, 2023, in the ARK Theatre. sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “Snow Maiden,” Dec. 1–23 in National Landing. synetictheater.org.

UMW Theatre: “The Rocky Horror Show,” Nov. 9-20, with late show Nov. 18. Rocky Horror Fun Packs $2 when reserving tickets or $3 at the performance. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 at November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

The Kennedy Center: Family Theater: “The Day You Begin,” Nov. 19-Dec. 18. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells,” Nov. 26–Dec. 18. marylandensemble.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: 45th annual Model Railroad Show presented by Dominion Energy. Nov. 25–27. Timed entry. Purchase tickets at smv.org.

ETC.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town, featuring heartwarming holiday shows and classics such as Santa’s Workshop, the Christmas Town Express and ‘Twas that Night ice skating show. Select dates Nov. 11 through Jan. 8. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. $12 adults, $6 students ages 6-17, free for children ages 5 and under. kenmore.org.

GLOW: Georgetown commercial district. Holiday celebration featuring outdoor public light art installations. Nov. 26–Jan. 22 from 5–10 p.m. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.

Kings Dominion: WinterFest. Select dates Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. kingsdominion.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, featuring holiday lights, family activities and more. 5–10 p.m. Nov. 21 through Jan. 8; closed Thanksgiving and Dec. 24-25. Timed entry; tickets available online only. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Light Up the Tracks: Downtown Ashland transform into a vintage Christmas village, with a light display and special events. Celebration, Nov. 19, 5-7 p.m., with a holiday show at Town Hall including Randolph-Macon College Choir, Ashland Dance Academy, and Central Virginia Masterworks Chorale. Free. Details at LightUptheTracks.com.

Maymont Estate: Merry Market, Dec. 2-3 at Carriage House Lawn. Online ticket purchase is recommended. 804/358-7166; Maymont.org.

The Office Experience: Immersive experience featuring iconic set recreations, original show costumes and props. Through Jan. 16 at 1020 G St. NW, Washington, D.C. theofficeexperience.com.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Compiled by Tara Lee