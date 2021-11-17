Local Entertainment Roundup: Nov. 18-25

18 thursday
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Live music at the Co-op: Debbie Bennett and Robert Meunier, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $8–$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
19 friday
Fall flea market, Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. 540/582-5508; christchurchspotsy.com.
Drive In Holiday Movie Series: “Home Alone,” Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. 5–9:30 p.m. Movie will play through your car radio. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.
Guitar Summit, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. With Chris Whiteman and Steve Herberman. 7–9 p.m. $10. lakeannajazz.org.
“Elf: The Musical,” Spotsylvania High School, 6975 Courthouse Road. 7 p.m. $15–$17. cytfredericksburg.org.
“Savannah Sipping Society,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 108 Hawthorn, Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
“The Tell-Tale Farce,” Caroline Community Theatre, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 8 p.m. $10. carolinetheatre.org.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” UMW Theatre. See Nov. 18 listing.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Dec. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
20 saturday
Merry Trees Exhibit, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Miniature trees decorated by second grade students at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools and inspired by a children’s book read in the classroom. All attendees are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Through Dec. 28. famva.org.
Wee Christmas Workshop, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Create a holiday-themed “room box”; expert instruction and all room box materials are provided. 1–3 p.m. Ages 8 and older, $20 plus processing fee, per person. Advance registration required. Masks required inside buildings. learn@gwffoundation.org; 540/370-0732.
Children’s Tree Lighting and Jingle Bell Sing-a-long, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. Bring your jingle bells to jingle along with the live holiday music, Santa and local mascots, vendor tables. 4–5:30 p.m. Free admission. 540/372-1086.
Live music at the Co-op: Bob Patterson and Carol Kramer: “Singing for Change,” Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Christmas craft and vendor show, Hope Presbyterian Church, 11121 Leavells Road. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Admission is free. 540/898-4673; hopechurchva.org
Fall flea market, Christ Episcopal Church. See Nov. 19 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
“Fall into Winter,” Summit Presbyterian Church, 256 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford. Handbell concert featuring Castings. 7 p.m. Stafford Regional Handbell Society. staffordhandbells.org.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” UMW Theatre. See Nov. 18 listing.
“Elf: The Musical,” Spotsylvania High School. 2 and 7 p.m. See Nov. 19 listing.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Nov. 19 listing.
“Savannah Sipping Society,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. See Nov. 19 listing.
“The Tell-Tale Farce,” Caroline Community Theatre. See Nov. 19 listing.
21 sundayOrganist Erik Suter, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. 2:30 p.m. Free with donations accepted at the door. Masks are required for all visitors over the age of 2. Seating will be staggered to allow for social distancing. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” UMW Theatre. UMW Theatre. 2 p.m. See Nov. 17 listing.
“Elf: The Musical,” Spotsylvania High School. 3 p.m. See Nov. 19 listing.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served 1 p.m. See Nov. 19 listing.
“Savannah Sipping Society,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See Nov. 19 listing.
23 tuesday
Thanksgiving dinner and auction, Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. Menu features ham and sausage biscuits, potato salad, pie and drink. Auction items include sausage, pork meat, vegetables, bread, candy, cakes, pickles, plants and handicraft items.. Supper starts at 5 p.m., and auction starts at 6:30 p.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
24 wednesday“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Nov. 19 listing.
25 thursdayThanksgiving Day tour and reception, Rikki’s Refuge. 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Reservations required at events@rikkisrefuge.org.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance: “A Bit o’ This and a Bit o’ That,” paintings by Nancy Brittle. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Iconic Portraits in Graphite,” a collection by Rick Klingbeil. Through November. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “The Trees of St. Mary’s,” by featured artist Joseph Wilkinson. Through Nov. 29. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Athenaeum: Landscape paintings by Natalie Cox, graduate of James Monroe High School. Nov. 4-Dec. 12. 703/548-0035; nvfaa.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Deck the Walls!” Seasonal works, including wintery landscapes and snow-covered iconic sites of Fredericksburg. Nov. 4–28. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. Through December. Open by appointment. 540/270-3891; carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Paintings and pebble art by Kathleen Moran. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by Shelby Carbaugh Henley.
Colonial Buzz: Works by artist Robert Wayt Smith and photographer Pam Risdon. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty: Works by portrait artist Sonia DePhillip and mixed-media artist Joyce Reid. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Light and Reflection.” Members’ Gallery: “Travel Photography,” by Bonnie Behnke. Through November. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Figure Physiognomy: The Art of the Face,” works on paper by Gari Melchers. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Hawthorn Mercantile: lighted driftwood Christmas trees by Sally Adams.
Hillwood Museum: “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil” and “A Jazzy, Jolly Holiday.” Through Jan. 9. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “6x6x6,” annual exhibit of artwork no larger than 6 inches. Through November. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
The Museum of American History in Port Royal: Featuring paintings by Sydney King, early Virginia furniture, the White House china and Collins Toleware Collection. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. “Afternoons with Bill and Mike,” Nov. 18. Free; donations appreciated.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte. Combat Art Gallery. Through July 24, 2022. usmcmuseum.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: “Artworks Inspired by Life in the Tidewater,” works by Marcia Chavez and Hamp Covert. 804/ 224-7148.
Prancing Pony Pottery: Open house and sale, Nov. 20-21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. prancingponypottery.com.
Red Dragon Brewery: “Under the Luminous Moon,” recent works by Caroline Murphy and Courtney Burke. Through November.
Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.
The Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Bits and Pieces,” by artist, educator and national art consultant Wendy Wells. Through Nov. 20.
UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Where Earth Meets Sky: Reflections on Nature from UMW’s Permanent Collection,” through Dec. 5. duPont Gallery: “Dan Finnegan–Potter,” through Dec. 5. umwgalleries.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: “Nothing in Particular,” photographs by John Berry. Through Dec. 18. Baker Gallery, Walker Fine Arts Center. woodberry.org.
music
The Birchmere: Luna with the Natvral, Nov. 18; Jake Shimabukuro “Christmas In Hawaii,” Nov. 22; A Genesis Extravaganza Volume 2, Nov. 23; Hot Tuna with Steve Kimock & Friends, Nov. 24; The Seldom Scene and Dry Branch Fire Squad, Nov. 26; Chris Isaak, Nov. 27; Charles Esten, Nov. 28. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Christmas Concert, Dec. 5 at 3:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church. Free; donations accepted.
The Fredericksburg Symphony: Holiday Pops: “The Season of Giving,” Dec. 3. Lifepoint Auditorium. 540/370-2399; fredericksburgsymphony.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Kevin Elam, Nov. 21; A Chanticleer Christmas, Nov. 28; Manassas Symphony Orchestra Family Concert: Color and Light, Dec. 4; Jane Lynch’s “A Swingin’ Little Christmas,” Dec. 5. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: The Bridge Concert Series: Lyricist Lounge, featuring Rakim, Slick Rick, DJ Jazzy Jeff and KRS-One, Nov. 19. kennedy-center.org.
theater
Arena Stage: “Celia and Fidel,” through Nov. 21. arenastage.org.
Ford’s Theatre: ”A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 24-Dec. 27. Online: “A Christmas Carol Radio Play,” available for free with registration Dec. 3-27; “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Mason Opera: “Cendrillon,” Nov. 19-21; Virginia National Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 26; Northern Virginia Ballet & Academy of Russian Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 27. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: Akram Khan Company, Nov. 18—20; “Beautiful—The Carole King Musical,” Dec. 14-Jan. 2, 2022; and Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations,” Dec. 15–Jan. 16, 2022. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative COVID-19 test) required. kennedy-center.org.
Olney Theatre: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Nov. 5 to Jan. 2, 2022. $42-$99. 301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.
Richmond Triangle Players: ”A Christmas Kaddish,” through Dec. 18. $10 and up. 804/346-8113; rtriangle.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Meet Me in St. Louis,” based on the classic film starring Judy Garland. Nov. 10 to Dec. 31. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre: ”Once Upon a One More Time,” inspired by the music of Britney Spears. Nov. 20-Jan. 2, 2022 at Sidney Harman Hall. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: ”Rent,” through Jan. 2, 2022. MAX Theatre. Events: Pride Night Nov. 19 and post-show discussion Nov. 30. 703 820 9771; SigTheatre.org.
UMW Theatre: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Nov. 17-21. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative PCR or antigen test) required. $25; $20 students, seniors, alumni and military; $8 with UMW/GCC ID. Details at fredtix.com.
Woolly Mammoth: “A Strange Loop,” Nov. 22 to Jan. 2, 2022. $32 and up. woollymammoth.net.
family
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
The Kennedy Center: “Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard Boogie: Starring Indigo Blume,” world premiere musical based on Kwame Alexander’s children’s books. Nov. 18–27. Family Theater. Most enjoyed by ages 5 and up. kennedy-center.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: 44th annual Model Railroad Show, Nov. 26-28. smv.org.
etc.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town, select dates Nov. 12 through Jan. 2, 2022. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Comedian Kevin McCaffrey: Courtyard Marriott downtown Fredericksburg, Nov. 27 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. rahmein.seatengine.com/events/50936.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Kings Dominion: Winter Fest, select nights Nov. 20 to Jan. 2, 2022. kingsdominion.com.
Six Flags America: Holiday in the Park, select dates Nov. 20 to Jan. 2, 2022. sixflags.com/america.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
—Compiled by Tara Lee