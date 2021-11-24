Local Entertainment Roundup: Nov. 25-Dec. 2

Mount Vernon: Holiday Family Day, Dec. 4. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; sensory-friendly 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Activities and take-home craft kits available while supplies last. Included with admission. mountvernon.org.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Visit with Santa, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon, and Dec. 18 from 3:30-5 p.m. Includes holiday-themed activities and crafts. Guests must provide their own camera. All families must be in line 30 minutes prior to the end of the event to ensure a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free. usmcmuseum.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: 44th annual Model Railroad Show, Nov. 26-28. smv.org.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town, select dates Nov. 12 through Jan. 2, 2022. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.