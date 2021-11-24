Local Entertainment Roundup: Nov. 25-Dec. 2

25 thursday
Thanksgiving Day tour and reception, Rikki’s Refuge. 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Reservations required at events@rikkisrefuge.org.
26 friday
“Merry Trees” exhibit, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Miniature trees decorated by second grade students at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools and inspired by a children’s book read in the classroom. $5 for ages 10 and above; admission is free for children under 10. All attendees are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Through Dec. 28. famva.org.
“Gift of the Magi: The Musical,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18–$22. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Dec. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
27 saturdayTinsel Town Market, 117 Butler St., Bowling Green. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Admission is a canned item or $1. Donations will support the local food bank and Caroline County Sheriff’s Department Project Lifesaver program. 540/446-9532.
BoHo Ho Ho Christmas Market, 116 Chase St., Bowling Green. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Admission is a canned item or $1. Donations will support the local food bank and Caroline County Sheriff’s Department Project Lifesaver program. 540/446-9532.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Kevin McCaffrey, Courtyard by Marriott, 620 Caroline St. 7 or 9:30 p.m. $20. rahmein.seatengine.com/events/50936.
28 sunday
Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. Free. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
1 wednesday
2 thursday
Washington Heritage Museums Fall Speaker Series: “Building Materials as a Primary Source: Investigating the Rising Sun Tavern,” Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St. With Michael Spencer. 10 a.m. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Live music at the Co-op: Robert Keelin, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Classic rock, blues, folk and original tunes. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
Steven Curtis Chapman: Acoustic Christmas, Grace Church of Fredericksburg, 1141 Heatherstone Drive. 7 p.m. $27.50–$74.50. stevencurtischapman.com.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance: “A Bit o’ This and a Bit o’ That,” paintings by Nancy Brittle. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Iconic Portraits in Graphite,” a collection by Rick Klingbeil. Through November. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “The Trees of St. Mary’s,” by featured artist Joseph Wilkinson. Through Nov. 29. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Athenaeum: Landscape paintings by Natalie Cox, graduate of James Monroe High School. Nov. 4-Dec. 12. 703/548-0035; nvfaa.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Deck the Walls!” Seasonal works, including wintery landscapes and snow-covered iconic sites of Fredericksburg. Nov. 4–28. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. Through December. Open by appointment. 540/270-3891; carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Paintings and pebble art by Kathleen Moran. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by Shelby Carbaugh Henley.
Colonial Buzz: Works by artist Robert Wayt Smith and photographer Pam Risdon. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty: Works by portrait artist Sonia DePhillip and mixed-media artist Joyce Reid. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Light and Reflection.” Members’ Gallery: “Travel Photography,” by Bonnie Behnke. Through November. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Home for the Holidays,” Nov. 26 to Jan. 2, 2022. Learn how Gari and Corinne Melchers celebrated the season at Belmont. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.
Hawthorn Mercantile: lighted driftwood Christmas trees by Sally Adams.
Hillwood Museum: “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil” and “A Jazzy, Jolly Holiday.” Through Jan. 9. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “6x6x6,” annual exhibit of artwork no larger than 6 inches. Through November. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
The Museum of American History in Port Royal: Featuring paintings by Sydney King, early Virginia furniture, the White House china and Collins Toleware Collection. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. “Afternoons with Bill and Mike,” Nov. 18. Free; donations appreciated.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte. Combat Art Gallery. Through July 24, 2022. usmcmuseum.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: “Artworks Inspired by Life in the Tidewater,” works by Marcia Chavez and Hamp Covert. 804/ 224-7148.
Red Dragon Brewery: “Under the Luminous Moon,” recent works by Caroline Murphy and Courtney Burke. Through November. “Shadow Casting,” art by Print Jazz / aka Pete Morelewicz, Dec. 2 -31. Opening night is Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m.
Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.
UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Where Earth Meets Sky: Reflections on Nature from UMW’s Permanent Collection,” through Dec. 5. duPont Gallery: “Dan Finnegan–Potter,” through Dec. 5. umwgalleries.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: “Nothing in Particular,” photographs by John Berry. Through Dec. 18. Baker Gallery, Walker Fine Arts Center. woodberry.org.
music
The Birchmere: The Seldom Scene and Dry Branch Fire Squad, Nov. 26; Chris Isaak, Nov. 27; Charles Esten, Nov. 28. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Christmas Concert, Dec. 5 at 3:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church. Free; donations accepted.
Folger Theatre: ”A Medieval Christmas,” featuring Folger Consort, Dec. 10-18 at St. Mark’s Church on Capitol Hill; $50. A streaming version will also be available to view on-demand; $20-$50. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/consort.
The Fredericksburg Symphony: Holiday Pops: “The Season of Giving,” Dec. 3. Lifepoint Auditorium. 540/370-2399; fredericksburgsymphony.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: A Chanticleer Christmas, Nov. 28; Manassas Symphony Orchestra Family Concert: Color and Light, Dec. 4; Jane Lynch’s “A Swingin’ Little Christmas,” Dec. 5. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
McLean Community Center: “Joy to the World: A Christmas Musical Journey,” with Damien Sneed, Dec. 1, $30; “A Klezmer Hanukkah” with Seth Kibel and the Kleztet, Dec. 11, $20. aldentheatre.org.
The Kennedy Center: Leslie Odom, Jr. “The Christmas Tour,” Nov. 26-27. kennedy-center.org.
theater
Arena Stage: “Seven Guitars,” Nov. 26 to Dec. 26. arenastage.org.
Ford’s Theatre: ”A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 24-Dec. 27. Online: “A Christmas Carol Radio Play,” available for free with registration Dec. 3-27; “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Virginia National Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 26; Northern Virginia Ballet & Academy of Russian Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 27. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: Miami City Ballet: George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 24-28; “Beautiful—The Carole King Musical,” Dec. 14-Jan. 2, 2022; and Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations,” Dec. 15–Jan. 16, 2022. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative COVID-19 test) required. kennedy-center.org.
National Theatre: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” through Dec. 5. Approximately 85 minutes with no intermission. $50 and up. BroadwayAtTheNational.com.
Olney Theatre: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Nov. 5 to Jan. 2, 2022. $42-$99. 301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.
Richmond Triangle Players: ”A Christmas Kaddish,” through Dec. 18. $10 and up. 804/346-8113; rtriangle.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Meet Me in St. Louis,” based on the classic film starring Judy Garland. Nov. 10 to Dec. 31. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre: ”Once Upon a One More Time,” inspired by the music of Britney Spears. Nov. 20-Jan. 2, 2022 at Sidney Harman Hall. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: ”Rent,” through Jan. 2, 2022. MAX Theatre. Events: post-show discussion Nov. 30. 703 820 9771; SigTheatre.org.
Woolly Mammoth: “A Strange Loop,” Nov. 22 to Jan. 2, 2022. $32 and up. woollymammoth.net.
family
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Santa’s Princess and Superhero Pizza Party, with Santa and Mrs. Claus and various Disney characters. Nov. 27, Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 18. $25; reservations required. Other events: Holy Jolly Golf, featuring over 30,000 lights, 18 holiday scenes and a very merry soundtrack; $10 player or included with all-day wristbands, free for guests 3 years and under. funlandfredericksburg.com.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
The Kennedy Center: “Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard Boogie: Starring Indigo Blume,” world premiere musical based on Kwame Alexander’s children’s books. Nov. 18–27. Family Theater. Most enjoyed by ages 5 and up. kennedy-center.org.
Mount Vernon: Holiday Family Day, Dec. 4. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; sensory-friendly 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Activities and take-home craft kits available while supplies last. Included with admission. mountvernon.org.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Visit with Santa, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon, and Dec. 18 from 3:30-5 p.m. Includes holiday-themed activities and crafts. Guests must provide their own camera. All families must be in line 30 minutes prior to the end of the event to ensure a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
Science Museum of Virginia: 44th annual Model Railroad Show, Nov. 26-28. smv.org.
etc.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town, select dates Nov. 12 through Jan. 2, 2022. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Kings Dominion: Winter Fest, select nights Nov. 20 to Jan. 2, 2022. kingsdominion.com.
Merriment in Georgetown: Featuring a holiday market, neighborhood bonfire, outdoor ice skating rink, holiday lights competition, cookie tour and more. georgetowndc.com/holiday.
Mount Vernon: Mount Vernon by Candlelight, Nov. 26-27, Dec. 3-4, Dec. 10-11, Dec. 19. $18-$36. Reserve tickets at mountvernon.org.
Six Flags America: Holiday in the Park, select dates Nov. 20 to Jan. 2, 2022. sixflags.com/america.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
—Compiled by Tara Lee