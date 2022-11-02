Local Entertainment Roundup: Nov. 3-10

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

3 thursday

“Tourism Talk—Where We Are and Where We Hope to Be,” Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St. MC Morris provides a brief overview of the past year and talks about what is on the horizon for city tourism. 10 a.m. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Evening with an Expert: “Voices Strong, Voices True: African American History at the Museum,” Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Presented by Gaila Sims. 7–8:30 p.m. Free. RSVP at famva.org/evening-with-an-expert-with-dr-gaila-sims.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Nov. 6. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

4 friday

Film: “The Player,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1992) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Fall bazaar, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Features handmade gift items. Baked goods and lunch will also be available for purchase. Silent auction of Festival of Wreaths. 6–8 p.m. Proceeds benefit the church. Park in Charlotte Street parking lot.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Nov. 3 listing.

“The Mascot Mystery,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 108 Hawthorn, Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.

“Revival at Possum Kingdom Community Church,” Caroline Community Theatre, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 7 p.m. $30 includes dinner. carolinetheatre.org.

5 saturday

“Coffee and the White House: Early American Social and Consumer Culture,” 908 Charles St. Coffee tasting and lecture by Tianna Mobley. 10 a.m. $10. In partnership with Hyperion. Pre-registration required; email lcrawfor@umw.edu.

“Thanks to our Veterans: Let’s Talk,” Unionville Brewery Company, 24333 Narrow Gauge Road, Unionville. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Hosted by Orange County American Legion Post 156, Veterans of Foreign Wars James Madison Post 2217 and Horse & Soul Counselling to reach out to all veterans to help support and advise them on issues that are important to them. Keynote speakers Michael Wade and Katherine Rosemond. hayesfam3@gmail.com; or jtmorey65@yahoo.com.

Night in Washington’s Day, Historic Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. 7 p.m. $7–$15 plus processing fee; ages 5 and younger are free. kenmore.org.

Film: “The Big Sleep,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1946) 2 p.m.; “Harper” (Warner Bros., 1966) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Fall craft show, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave.,10 a.m.–3 p.m. Free admissions and parking. Concessions available for purchase. fredericksburgfair.org.

Fall bazaar, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. 8:30–1 p.m. See Nov. 4 listing. Fall Festival starts 11 a.m. with bounce house, games and prizes, snacks, kettle corn for sale, and more.

Brooke Point Dance Team Fall Craft Fair, 1700 Courthouse Road, Stafford. 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. $3. Fundraiser for dance team.

Holiday Bazaar, 9151 Elys Ford Road. Baked goods, crafts, raffle baskets. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Sponsored by the Battlefield Ladies Auxiliary.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

Jazz4Justice concert, Dodd Auditorium, University of Mary Washington. Event raises funds for both Legal Aid Works’ mission and music scholarships for UMW jazz students. 7:30 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students. legalaidworks.org/jazz4justice.

Harry Chapin Band, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $35. 540/967-2200; louisaarts.org.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Nov. 3 listing.

“The Mascot Mystery,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. See Nov. 4 listing.

“Revival at Possum Kingdom Community Church,” Caroline Community Theatre. See Nov. 4 listing.

6 sunday

Holiday Vendor & Craft Market, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. Vendors, silent auction, food and baked goods. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Proceeds go to Sumerduck Ruritan Club for community programs.

Holiday Bazaar, 9151 Elys Ford Road. 8 a.m.–2 p.m. See Nov 5 listing.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 listing.

“The Mascot Mystery,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See Nov. 4 listing.

“Revival at Possum Kingdom Community Church,” Caroline Community Theatre. 2 p.m. $15. Dinner not included. See Nov. 4 listing.

7 monday

Fall Showcase, Spotsylvania High School, 6975 Courthouse Road. Featuring the marching bands of Spotsylvania County high schools. 7 p.m. Free admission. Donations will be collected to benefit Treasure House. Feminine hygiene products, toiletries, laundry and cleaning supplies are needed.

Seacobeck Series concert, 145 Seacobeck Hall. Prof. John Vreeland, piano, with the St. George’s Jazz Ensemble. 7:30 p.m. cas.umw.edu/music.

9 wednesday

Cultures in the Classroom: Thoughts on Decolonizing Native American History, UMW’s Chandler Ballroom A&B. Wunneanatsu Lamb–Cason (Ho–Chunk/Schagthicoke) discusses her work to decolonize education. 6 p.m. Email lcrawfor@umw.edu or call 540/654-2111 for more details.

Healing Thru Music: Sur Sudha, Himalayan Heritage, 10336 Spotsylvania Ave. Concert featuring Nepal’s premier traditional music group. 7 p.m. Free. Reservations required. Buffet dinner of Nepal fare available for purchase. Reserve a seat at bit.ly/3eVNVfK. info@fxbgnepal.org.

10 thursday

Online: Germanna Community Conversation: Dr. Shaun Harper on Teaching and Relational Practices for Underserved Students. Harper will discuss how creating a classroom climate of success for underserved students can lead to more equitable outcomes for all students. 7 p.m. germanna.edu/conversations.

Evening with an Expert: “Voices Strong, Voices True: African American History at the Museum,” FAM, 907 Princess Anne St. Presented by Gaila Sims. 7–8:30 p.m. Free. RSVP at famva.org/evening-with-an-expert-with-dr-gaila-sims.

Marine Corps Birthday Celebration, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Cake cutting ceremony in Leatherneck Gallery. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free. Visitors encouraged to arrive at least one hour before either ceremony begins and tour the galleries afterward to learn more about the Corps’ rich history. 703/784-6107; usmcmuseum.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Nov. 3 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Nov. 3 listing.

Ensemble Aubade, Seacobeck Hall 145. Flute, viola and piano. 7:30 p.m. cas.umw.edu/music.

“Away: An Original Mid-Century-Modern Horror Ballet,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. 7 p.m. $10–$20 plus service fee. companythreesixty.org/away.

“The Rocky Horror Show,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $25–$30. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Entre Dos Mundos (Between Two Worlds)” by David Amoroso, through Nov. 5. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Art First Gallery: “Color,” all-member exhibit, featuring a range of subject matter presented, with some artists focusing on autumn themes. Nov 3–27. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. artfirstgallery.com.

Artists Alliance: Works by featured painter Barbara Brennan. Through Nov. 6. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by AA members. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Spirit Animals,” works by Charlene Woods. Nov. 1–27. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artisans Studio Tour: Featuring 39 artisans in 21 studios. Nov. 12–13, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. artisanstudiotour.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: Holiday Gift Giving,” all-member exhibit featuring sights and scenes of our natural world and of our town. First Friday reception 5–9 p.m. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. Events: “Fables From the Field,” Catherine Hillis will tell tales of her adventures painting en plein air across America, 6-7 p.m. Friday; Watercolor Wonders on Mondays, with Hillis, Nov. 7–28. For more info, contact 703/431-6877 or catherine.h.hillis@gmail.com.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by watercolorist Kimberly Zook.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by local artists. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Art Studio: Watercolor portraits by Peter Glancy, 241E Charles St. Open for First Friday. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Fluid acrylic art by Andrea Howard.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Opening of “A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia,” Nov. 5 from 4:30–6 p.m. Includes remarks from community members and museum staff. Free. Refreshments provided. famva.org/famevents.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Blues Overall.” Members Gallery: “Linda Larochelle Linocuts: Past and Present.” Through November. First Friday: Noon-8:30 p.m. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Work by local/regional artists and makers.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by Vicki Marckel, Ebbie Hynson, Carl Thor and Joyce Thor.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “6x6x6,” through November. First Friday opening reception. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Show of Shows,” through Nov. 22 in the Purcell Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Dr. David Johnson. Through Feb. 24. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Mason Exhibitions: “Cast/Recast,” a group exhibition of photography, video, sculpture, painting, site-specific installation and live performative work for select programs. Through Dec. 3. masonexhibitions.org.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by Colonial Beach artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

Prancing Pony Pottery: Open house and sale, Nov. 19-20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wheel-thrown and hand-built stoneware by Anna Marie Torre Wright, raku and crystalline pottery of Tessem Stoneware as well as Chiana’s Chain. prancingponypottery.com.

RMS Designs: Featuring in-house design projects by RMS Designs.

Shannon Airport Museum: Seeking volunteer docents to guide tours. For more information, contact Charlie Russell at 703/930-7450 or carussell@gmail.com.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Parish Hall): Works by Joyce Reid, including glass on glass as well as mosaic bead art. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Intern Curated Exhibition: Raw & Unfinished,” works by Julien Binford, Salvador Dali, Alfred Levitt, Pablo Picasso, Phyllis Ridderhof Martin and Margaret Sutton; Nov. 3 through Dec. 4, with with opening reception Nov. 3 from 5-7 p.m. duPont Gallery: Group exhibit featuring the current members of the Studio Art faculty, through Dec. 4 with artist lecture Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Jan. 29. First Fridays: free museum admission, food trucks, family-friendly activities, live entertainment and happy hour specials, from 5-8 p.m. starting Nov. 4. virginiahistory.org.

music

Altria Theater: “Disney Princess: The Concert,” Nov. 16. Featuring Christy Altomare, Isabelle McCalla, Anneliese van der Pol and Syndee Winters, with Benjamin Rauhala and Adam J. Levy. broadwayinrichmond.com.

The Anthem: Trampled By Turtles, Nov. 4. theanthemdc.com.

The Birchmere: John Moreland, Nov. 3; Phillip Phillips, Nov. 4; Mac McAnally with Dan Navarro, Nov. 8; Jeff “Skunk” Baxter and the American Vinyl All Star Band, Nov. 9; Paula Poundstone, Nov. 11-12. 703/549-7500; birchmere.com.

Blue Ridge Chorale: Holiday Open House Community Tree Lighting at the Culpeper Depot. Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.

City Winery: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Nov. 11. citywinery.com.

GMU Center for the Arts: Jazz4Justice concert and fundraiser, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. Raises funds to directly support legal services for low-income Northern Virginians as well as financial support for the Mason Jazz Studies department, including scholarships, trips, recordings, and student projects. cfa.gmu.edu.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra: Salute to the Military, Nov. 12. HyltonCenter.org.

Jazz4Justice: Concert features community gospel choir and the UMW Street Chorus. Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at UMW’s Dodd Auditorium. Raises funds for Legal Aid Works’ mission and music scholarships for UMW jazz students. $10 adults, $5 seniors and students. After-party at Colonial Tavern, with local jazz musicians. legalaidworks.org/jazz4justice, jazz4justice.com.

Stage Alive Community Concert Association: Hits & Grins, Nov. 17 at Culpeper County High School. $25 adults and $10 students available at the door. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org.

theater

Altria Theater: “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Nov. 22-27. broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Holiday,” through Nov. 6 in Fichandler Stage; Sanctuary City,” through Nov. 27 in Kreeger Theater. arenastage.org.

Folger Theatre: The Tempest,” Nov. 23 through Jan. 1 at Round House Theatre. $39–$85. folger.edu.

GMU Center for the Arts: Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, Nov. 5; Virginia Opera: “The Pirates of Penzance,” Nov. 12–13. cfa.gmu.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Eisenhower Theater: “Air Play,” Nov. 4–6. Theater Lab: “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 1, 2023. kennedy-center.org.

Library of Congress: “Live! At the Library: Honor Veteran Stories with Modern Warrior Live,” Nov. 10, from 7-9:15 p.m. at the Thomas Jefferson Building, Coolidge Auditorium. Free; tickets required. loc.gov/events.

Louisa Arts Center: The Flying Karamazov Brothers, Dec. 10. $35 adult; $25 youth. louisaarts.org.

Olney Theatre Center: Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas,” Nov. 25–Jan. 1, 2023. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ghost the Musical,” through Nov. 6. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Signature Theatre: “Into the Woods,” Nov. 8–Jan. 29 in MAX Theatre. sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: Fredericksburg Improv Team: “The Improv Before Christmas,” 8 p.m. Friday, and 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. stagedoorproductions.org.

Synetic Theater: “Dracula,” through Nov. 6; “Snow Maiden,” Dec. 1–23 in National Landing. synetictheater.org.

UMW Theatre: “The Rocky Horror Show,” Nov. 9-20, with pay-what-you-can Nov. 9, post-show discussion Nov. 13, late show Nov. 18. Rocky Horror Fun Packs $2 when reserving tickets or $3 at the performance. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Steel Magnolias,” through Nov. 13 at Hanover Tavern; “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 at November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells,” Nov. 26–Dec. 18. marylandensemble.org.

National Building Museum: The Big Build, hands-on community day invites visitors of all ages to channel their inner builder and discover what it’s like to wear a hard hat, hammer a nail or drill a hole. Nov. 5. Free. nbm.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: 45th annual Model Railroad Show presented by Dominion Energy. Nov. 25–27. Timed entry. Purchase tickets at smv.org.

Stratford Hall: Fall Family Fun Day, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pumpkin painting, colonial games and more. Explore the Great House with the new children’s audio tour: Who Lived at Stratford Junior. $5 ages 6 and up; free for ages 5 and under. stratfordhall.org.

ETC.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town, featuring heart-warming holiday shows and classics such as Santa’s Workshop, the Christmas Town Express and ‘Twas that Night ice skating show. Select dates Nov. 11 through Jan. 8. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. $12 adults, $6 students ages 6-17, free for children ages 5 and under. kenmore.org.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Evening with an Expert: “Voices Strong, Voices True: African American History at the Museum,” presented by Dr. Gaila Sims, Curator of African American History and Special Projects. Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Space is limited; RSVP required. famva.org.

GLOW: Georgetown commercial district. Holiday celebration featuring outdoor public light art installations. Nov. 26–Jan. 22 from 5–10 p.m. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.

Historic Kenmore: The George Washington Foundation’s Centennial Celebration Event: USO Night, featuring live music performed by the Fredericksburg Big Band and dance performances by Dance FXBG: Lindy in the ‘Burg. Nov. 11, from 7-9:30 p.m. $35 general public, $25 veterans and active military. Hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks included with admission; alcoholic beverage tickets available for purchase $6. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Kings Dominion: WinterFest. Select dates Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. kingsdominion.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, featuring holiday lights, family activities and more. 5–10 p.m. Nov. 21 through Jan. 8; closed Thanksgiving and Dec. 24-25. Timed entry; tickets available online only. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Light Up the Tracks: Downtown Ashland transform into a vintage Christmas village, with a light display and special events. Details at LightUptheTracks.com.

Mary Washington House: Spirits of the Mary Washington House, featuring members of the Culpeper Paranormal Investigations. Nov. 19, with candlelight tours at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Spaces limited to 20 per tour. Tickets are nonrefundable. $10; purchase at https://bit.ly/3TS1rQk. 540/373-1569; MWHouse@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Maymont Estate: Garden Glow, presented by Kroger. Through Nov 6. Open 6:30–10 p.m. Times vary. Limited capacity; early registration is encouraged. In advance: $15 general admission, $10 ages 3–12. At the gate: $17 general admission, $12 ages 3–12. Ages 2 and under are free. 804/358-7166; Maymont.org

The Office Experience: Immersive experience featuring iconic set recreations, original show costumes and props. Through Jan. 16 at 1020 G St. NW, Washington, D.C. theofficeexperience.com.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Southern Maryland Rock, Mineral and Fossil Club: 26th annual Rock, Mineral and Fossil Show, Old Waldorf School, 3074 Crain Highway, Waldorf, Md. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5. $3-$5; free for under 7. SMRMC.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee