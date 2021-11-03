Local Entertainment Roundup: Nov. 4-11

4 thursday
Washington Heritage Museums Fall Speaker Series: “Furnishing Ferry Farm,” Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St. 10 a.m. Masks encouraged. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
34th annual James Monroe Lecture: “James Monroe: A Life”—A Conversation with Author Tim McGrath, Facebook Live. McGrath discusses his comprehensive 2020 biography of James Monroe with Scott Harris. 7 p.m. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Evening with an Expert: “Our Sisters,” Central Rappahannock Regional Library. Panel discussion on Fredericksburg’s five sister cities: Frejus, France; Princes Town, Ghana; Schwetzingen, Germany; Este, Italy; and Kathmandu, Nepal. Free. 7-8:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. famva.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Live music at the Co-op: Steven Gellman, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Folk singer–songwriter. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
“Legally Blonde Jr.,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 7 p.m. $20 online, $25 at the door. Tickets and COVID restrictions at 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.
5 friday
“Legally Blonde, Jr.,” Stage Door Productions. See Nov. 4 listing.
6 saturday
Night in Washington’s Day, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Constellation stories, historic lighting technology and the escape of two enslaved women. 7 and 8 p.m. $7–$15, plus processing fee, children 5 and younger are free. Pre-registration strongly encouraged. Masks required inside all buildings. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org; learn@gwffoundation.org.
“Project Lifesavor” fundraiser, Maltese Brewing Company, 11047 Pierson Drive, Suite B. $1 per pour of “Lifesavor Ale Lite” and two 50/50 raffles support Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver. Noon to 8 p.m. Purchase food from Karla on the GO food truck. Hosted by Newcomers and Old Friends Club and Maltese Brewing Company. newcomersandoldfriends.com.
Fxbg Fall Movie Series: “Cruella,” Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St. 5–9:30 p.m. Bring chairs, blanket. Food trucks available. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.
Women’s Lifestyle Expo, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Shopping, pampering and wine tasting. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.
Wreaths Across America: Mobile Education Exhibit, Mission BBQ, 3515 Plank Road. Featuring interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Hosted by the Washington–Lewis Chapter, NSDAR. wreathsacrossamerica.org/VA0791P.
The Country House Conference, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Explore Virginia’s country homes with speakers from Mount Vernon, Monticello, Menokin, Maymont and Belmont. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. $75. Schedule and tickets available at countryhouseconference2021.eventbrite.com.
Montpelier Hunt Races, 11407 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station. Seven horse races and lots of family activities, tailgating, shopping. Gates open 9 a.m.; terrier races 10:30 a.m.; first post time 12:30 p.m. Admission and parking pass information available at montpelierraces.org.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Fall craft fair and vendor show, Brooke Point High School, 1700 Courthouse Road, Stafford. 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. $3 entry fee. Proceeds support the school’s dance team.
Fall craft show, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Free admission and parking. Concessions available. COVID guidelines will be followed. Rain or shine. 540/373-1294; fredericksburgfair.org.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Quiet Riot, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Woodford. 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. $35–$60. 703/361-7223; thegroovemusichall.com.
Billy Gilman, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $30. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
“Savannah Sipping Society,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 108 Hawthorn, Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
”Legally Blonde Jr.,” Stage Door Productions. See Nov. 4 listing.
7 sunday
Black History walking tour. Meet at public parking lot at 901 Sophia St. Tour highlights new marker commemorating the Freedom Riders and emphasizes Black military history in honor of Veterans Day, includes a sit-down break. 2–4 p.m. $8–$10. Registration required, spaces limited. 540/371-4504; hffi.org/events.
“Legally Blonde Jr.,” Stage Door Productions. 3 p.m. See Nov. 4 listing.
“Savannah Sipping Society,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See Nov. 6 listing.
10 wednesday
Online: Creating Change: Perspectives of Women in Tribal Leadership. Chief Anne Richardson of the Rappahannock Tribe and Chief Glenna J. Wallace of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe highlight their perspective of holding positions of power as women within their respective tribes. 6 p.m. Hosted by the James Farmer Multicultural Center and the James Monroe Museum. facebook.com/James-Monroe-Museum-and-Memorial-Library-177543148635.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $8–$25. Today only, pay what you can preview. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. $55–$75, plus processing fee. Through Dec. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
11 thursday
Veterans Day walking procession and ceremony. Route proceeds along Washington Avenue from Mary Ball Street to George Street, starting at 10 a.m. Ceremony at the Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes Memorial begins at 10:45 a.m. Free. Rain or shine. 540/372-1086; fxbgparks.com.
“Four old Fredericksburg veterans walking tour.” Meet in the commuter parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets. Approximately 75-minute walking tour of houses and stories of some of the city’s historic veterans of Lower Caroline Street. 1:30 p.m. $7; $4 for FAM members and children. Hosted by Fredericksburg Area Museum and Hallowed Ground Tours. 540/809-3918.
Veterans Day event and luncheon, Fredericksburg Area Campus, 1000 Germanna Point Drive, Workforce Building, Room 105 A and B. Guest speaker Ted Anderson will speak about his military service and honor those who have served in the defense of our nation. 2 p.m. Free. RSVP to attend at docs.google.com/forms/d/1_zD9g92ExxuQaaAl1RjjEWYML5vXTwp41HHEOvOlSK0/viewform?edit_requested=true; or join via Zoom.
Veterans Day 5K and 1-mile fun run, King George High School Stadium, 10100 Foxes Way. 8:30 a.m. $10–$20. Sponsored by King George High School DECA. Proceeds benefit Some Gave All Foundation. Register at runsignup.com/Race/VA/KingGeorge/VeteransDay5KMileFunRun. 540/775-3535 ext 1225.
Online: Germanna Community Conversations. With Margot Lee Shetterly, author of “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race.” 7 p.m. Free. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMpdO6vrToiHNJyOk0PAR5HWKcAGK0todrE
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Nov. 4 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Nov. 4 listing.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. See Nov. 10 listing.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” UMW Theatre. See Nov. 10 listing.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by 20 artist-members in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Iconic Portraits in Graphite,” a collection by Rick Klingbeil. Through November. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “The Trees of St Mary’s,” by featured artist Joseph Wilkinson. Through Nov. 29. First Friday opening 6 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Deck the Walls!” Seasonal works, including wintery landscapes and snow-covered iconic sites of Fredericksburg. Nov. 4–28. First Friday opening 5–9 p.m. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. First Friday reception; open until 8:30 p.m. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Paintings by featured artist Michell Costello. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Performing Arts: Works by artists Sharon Virgil and Nadia Williams.
Colonial Buzz: Paintings by Jennie Grimes. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local artists. First Friday reception; open until 8:30 p.m. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty: Art fundraiser for the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. 757/435-5578
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Light and Reflection.” Members’ Gallery: “Travel Photography,” by Bonnie Behnke. Through November. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Figure Physiognomy: The Art of the Face,” works on paper by Gari Melchers. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Hillwood Museum: “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil” and “A Jazzy, Jolly Holiday.” Through Jan. 9. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by 101-year-old artist Ebby Hynson, Vicki Marckel and Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “6x6x6,” annual exhibit of artwork no larger than 6 inches. Through November. First Friday opening. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
The Museum of American History in Port Royal: Featuring paintings by Sydney King, early Virginia furniture, the White House china and Collins Toleware Collection. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. “Afternoons with Bill and Mike,” Nov. 4, 11 and 18. Free; donations appreciated.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte. Combat Art Gallery. Through July 24, 2022. usmcmuseum.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Paintings by Nancy Owens. 804/ 224-7148.
Red Dragon Brewery: “Under the Luminous Moon,” recent works by Caroline Murphy and Courtney Burke. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Nov. 4. On display through November.
RMS Design: Photographs by Jackie Gover. 804/761-5366.
The Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Bits and Pieces,” by artist, educator and national art consultant Wendy Wells. Through Nov. 20.
UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Where Earth Meets Sky: Reflections on Nature from UMW’s Permanent Collection,” through Dec. 5. duPont Gallery: “Dan Finnegan–Potter,” through Dec. 5. umwgalleries.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
music
The Birchmere: Herman’s Hermits, Nov. 4; Stephanie Mills, Nov. 5; Steep Canyon Rangers, Nov. 7. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Capital One Hall: National Symphony Orchestra Concert Series: Nicholas McGegan conducts Bach & Haydn, Nov. 5. $29–$99. capitalonehall.com.
The Groove Music Hall: Quiet Riot, Nov. 6. 703/361-7223; thegroovemusichall.com.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: The War and Treaty, Nov. 14. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: The Bridge Concert Series: Lyricist Lounge, featuring Rakim, Slick Rick, DJ Jazzy Jeff and KRS-One. Nov. 19. kennedy-center.org.
Modlin Center for the Arts: The Just and the Blind, Nov. 4. modlin.richmond.edu.
theater
Arena Stage: “Celia and Fidel,” through Nov. 21. arenastage.org.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: “Sistas the Musical,” Nov. 5-7. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: Washington National Opera: “Come Home: A Celebration of Return,” Nov. 6-14. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative COVID-19 test) required. kennedy-center.org.
Olney Theatre: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Nov. 5 to Jan. 2, 2022. $42-$99. 301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Meet Me in St. Louis,” based on the classic film starring Judy Garland. Nov. 10 to Dec. 31. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Theater Alliance: “A Chorus Within Her,” Oct. 30 to Nov. 14. theateralliance.com.
UMW Theatre: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Nov. 10-14 and Nov. 17-21. $25; $20 students, seniors, alumni and military; $8 with UMW/GCC ID. cas.umw.edu/theatre.
Woolly Mammoth: “A Strange Loop,” Nov. 22 to Jan. 2, 2022. $32 and up. woollymammoth.net.
family
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
The Kennedy Center: “Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard Boogie: Starring Indigo Blume,” world premiere musical based on Kwame Alexander’s children’s books. Nov. 18–27. Family Theater. Most enjoyed by ages 5 and up. kennedy-center.org.
Stratford Hall: Hands-On History Days, Nov. 5. Includes 18th-century cooking demonstration with Dontavius Williams; music of the African Diaspora with drumming demonstrations by Slam Stewart; and talk with museum educators. Pre-registration is required. Space may be limited. Email Mary Bowman at mbowman@stratfordhall.org.
etc.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town, select dates Nov. 12 through Jan. 2. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Friends of Dragon Run: Fall paddle trips will be held Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7, weather permitting. Begins at Big Island in King and Queen County. Each trip will accommodate eight guests. $50 donation requested; kayak, paddle and personal flotation device provided. Vaccinations required. Sign up in advance; reservations fill quickly. DragonRun.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Kings Dominion: Winter Fest, select nights Nov. 20 to Jan. 2, 2022. kingsdominion.com.
Six Flags America: Holiday in the Park, select dates Nov. 20 to Jan. 2, 2022. sixflags.com/america.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
—Compiled by Tara Lee