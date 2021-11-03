Local Entertainment Roundup: Nov. 4-11

“Four old Fredericksburg veterans walking tour.” Meet in the commuter parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets. Approximately 75-minute walking tour of houses and stories of some of the city’s historic veterans of Lower Caroline Street. 1:30 p.m. $7; $4 for FAM members and children. Hosted by Fredericksburg Area Museum and Hallowed Ground Tours. 540/809-3918.

Veterans Day event and luncheon, Fredericksburg Area Campus, 1000 Germanna Point Drive, Workforce Building, Room 105 A and B. Guest speaker Ted Anderson will speak about his military service and honor those who have served in the defense of our nation. 2 p.m. Free. RSVP to attend at docs.google.com/forms/d/1_zD9g92ExxuQaaAl1RjjEWYML5vXTwp41HHEOvOlSK0/viewform?edit_requested=true; or join via Zoom.

Veterans Day 5K and 1-mile fun run, King George High School Stadium, 10100 Foxes Way. 8:30 a.m. $10–$20. Sponsored by King George High School DECA. Proceeds benefit Some Gave All Foundation. Register at runsignup.com/Race/VA/KingGeorge/VeteransDay5KMileFunRun. 540/775-3535 ext 1225.