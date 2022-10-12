Local Entertainment Roundup: Oct. 13-20

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

13 thursday

Stafford County Agricultural Fair, University of Mary Washington, 121 University Blvd. Free admission and parking. Through Oct. 16. Schedule online at staffordfair.com.

Virtual author talks: Dr. Aziz Gazipura, author of “Not Nice—Stop People Pleasing, Staying Silent, & Feeling Guilty.” 4–5 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Nov. 6. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

14 friday

Film: “The Night of the Hunter,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (United Artists, 1955) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Dahlgren Downtown, The Inn at Old Silk Mill, 1707 Princess Anne St. Historical and technology displays, range boat, STEM activities, food truck and music. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 540/653-8152; nswcdd.Info@navy.mil.

Oddbox Studios 10th anniversary celebration, 526-1 Wolfe St. Concert, food and dancing. Ribbon cutting and premiere of pop-up concert truck at 6 p.m., music in the CYC studio at 7 p.m. and afterparty at 8 p.m. facebook.com/events/1155911135019022/?ref=newsfeed

Lecture: “The Idea of Italy in Music History,” St. George’s Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Presented by James Kuykendall, UMW professor of music and department chair. 7 p.m., with refreshments at 6:30 p.m. Free. Use George Street entrance. Presented by the Fredericksburg–Este Association.

15 saturday

Village Fest: Beers, Brats & Bowling, 51 Towne Centre Blvd. Music, food, movies, arcade games and giveaways. Free commemorative gift for the first 1,000 guests. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Free admission. A portion from the food and beverage sales will be donated to The Brisben Center and Loisann’s Hope House. paragontheaters.com/villagefest.

World Singing Day, The Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Sing along with The Spotsylvanians Chorus. 2–4 p.m. Free. Rain location is inside near food court. fb.me/e/3uLUL3Ysy.

Film: “The List of Adrian Messenger,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Universal, 1963) 2 p.m.; “The Cremator,” (Czech, 1969) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Community Day of Remembrance and Reflection at Chatham, 120 Chatham Lane. Live music, demonstrations from craftspeople, children’s activities, plein air artists at work, scheduled greenhouse and garden tours, living history presentations, and interpretive presentations by NPS personnel. 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Free. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news/a-community-day-of-remembrance-and-reflection-at-chatham.htm.

Historical funeral procession, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. The historical funeral procession of Capt. Griffin Foushee, a veteran of the War of 1812 and an owner of the tavern during the mid-1800s, will include an antique horse-drawn hearse, an 1812 color guard, bagpipes, drum and fife, riderless horse, eulogy, brief prayer and costumed mourners. 10:45 a.m. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Serenity Day: Touched by a Horse, Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary, 2854 Byrd Mill Road, Louisa. Equine demonstrations, vendors, hayrides, cake walk, art activities, games, raffles and fun. Visit with fainting goats, horses, donkeys, ponies and mule. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Free admission, donations welcome. Tickets will be sold for participation in some of the activities such as the cake walk, hayride and raffle. Grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and bake sale items available for purchase. Rain date Oct. 29. serenity.horse.

Dog Day in Colonial Beach, Colonial Beach Yacht Center, 1787 Castlewood Drive. Parade, live music and games, including fetch, best trick, find the bone, stay and recall, agility, and water retrieval. 8–11 a.m. Sign up to participate with your dog or volunteer to help at bit.ly/CBVA_DogDay. Proceeds benefit the Colonial Beach Humane Society and Colonial Beach Rivah Dogs.

Market in the Garden Festival, 712–714 Caroline St. Fall fun, artisan market, Cold Brew Coffee Bar featuring Blanchard’s Coffee and fresh apple cider and locally made doughnuts. Hosted by Ponshop and Duly Noted. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Admission is free; $28 VIP pass includes a limited edition canvas tote bag (artwork designed by Duly Noted), a cup of apple cider and doughnut, and 10 percent off entire purchase at both Ponshop and Duly Noted. ponshopstudio.com, shopdulynoted.com.

Fall festival, Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania. 2–4 p.m. goshenbaptistchurch.net.

Fall Home & Craft Festival, The Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Home improvement companies and handmade crafters. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. $6–$7. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.

Motorcycle show, Spotsylvania American Legion Riders Chapter 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Bike show, raffles and vendors. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Proceeds benefit local veterans, military and their families. spotsylvaniapost320.org.

Car show, Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Food and drinks available, oldies music and 50/50 raffle. 8:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Trophies awarded at 2 p.m.

Warrenton Wizard Walk, Old Town Warrenton. Wizard-themed entertainment and activities celebrate iconic fantasy collections, including “Narnia,” “The Lord of the Rings,” “Harry Potter” and “The Wizard of Oz.” 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Free. Rain or shine.

Fall Festival Weekend, Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, mazes, games, family playgrounds, farm animals and visit the Great Pumpkin. $12 per person, children 2 and younger are free. Pumpkins sold separately. No admission fee to pick your own fields. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.

Barbecue fundraiser and gospel sing, Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. Meal includes barbecue, coleslaw, baked beans and mac and cheese. 5–9 p.m. $10 per plate. Gospel sing featuring Virginia Gospel Singers at 6 p.m. Proceeds go to the building fund.

Art in the Park, Hurkamp Park, Prince Edward and George streets. Local rock band Goodtime Alibi performs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. fxbgfarmersmarket.com/events.

An Evening of Jazz Standards, Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd. 7–9 p.m. Free; donations collected will go to Micah Ministries’ planned Jeremiah Community.

16 sunday

Market in the Garden Festival, 712–714 Caroline St. See Oct. 15 listing.

Fall Festival Weekend, Braehead Farm. See Oct. 15 listing.

Fall Home & Craft Festival, The Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. See Oct. 15 listing.

Chamber concert: Hazel Run, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. 3 p.m. Free, donations accepted at the door. Masks not required but recommended. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.

19 wednesday

Dahlgren Heritage Museum Speaker Series: Lt. Col. Jonathan Smith, The Estate at White Hall Vineyard stables, 3668 White Hall Road, King George. U.S. Space Force at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. 5 p.m. Reception at 4:40 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. dahlgrenmuseum.org; 540/846-3382.

20 thursday

Online: Germanna Community Conversation: Michele Norris: How do we talk about our differences? Norris breaks down commonly held beliefs and attitudes on race through important dialogue on current events and social issues. 7 p.m. germanna.edu/conversations.

Live Music at the Co-op: Karen Jonas, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Oct. 13 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Oct. 13 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Entre Dos Mundos (Between Two Worlds)” by David Amoroso, through Nov. 5. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Art First Gallery: “An Eclectic Collaboration: A Uniquely Curated Collection of Traditional and Unconventional Works by Sheryl Crowell & Linda Warshaw,” through Oct. 30. artfirstgallery.com.

Artists Alliance: Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by AA members. Second Friday Art Walk 6–8:30 p.m. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Bremen Town Circus,” works by Barbara Posey, Oct. 4–30. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artisans Studio Tour: Featuring 39 artisans in 21 studios. Nov. 12–13, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. artisanstudiotour.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Floral Profusion,” poured acrylic paintings by Ben Childers. Through Oct. 30. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. Watercolor Wonders on Mondays, with instructor Catherine Hillis, Nov. 7–28. For more info, contact 703/431-6877 or catherine.h.hillis@gmail.com.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. Second Friday Art Walk 6–8:30 p.m., with live music and refreshments. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artists. Open for Second Friday Art Walk.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by watercolorist Kimberly Zook. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8:30 p.m.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk 6–8:30 p.m. 804/410-2019.

Dockside Realty: Fluid acrylic art by Andrea Howard. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members Gallery: “Maura Harrison: An Illustrated Comedy.” Through October. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Work by local/regional artists and makers. Second Friday Art Walk 6–8:30 p.m.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by Vicki Marckel, Ebbie Hynson, Carl Thor and Joyce Thor. Second Friday Art Walk 6–8:30 p.m.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Into the Void,” a national juried exhibit. Through Oct. 30. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Show of Shows,” through Nov. 17 in the Purcell Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Barbara Taylor Hall. Through October. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Mason Exhibitions: “Cast/Recast,” a group exhibition of photography, video, sculpture, painting, site-specific installation and live performative work for select programs. Oct. 14–Dec. 3. masonexhibitions.org.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by Colonial Beach artists and makers. Second Friday Art Walk 6–8:30 p.m.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Featuring in-house design projects by RMS Designs. Second Friday Art Walk 6–8:30 p.m.

Shannon Airport Museum: Seeking volunteer docents to guide tours. For more information, contact Charlie Russell at 703/930-7450 or carussell@gmail.com.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Parish Hall): Works by Joyce Reid, including glass on glass as well as mosaic bead art. Second Friday Art Walk 6–8:30 p.m. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Steve Griffin: Recent Paintings, 2020–2022,” abstract paintings by UMW Professor Emeritus Steve Griffin, through Oct. 16. duPont Gallery: Group exhibit featuring the current members of the Studio Art faculty, through Dec. 4 with artist lecture Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Jan. 29. virginiahistory.org.

music

The Birchmere: Mac McAnally with Dan Navarro, Nov. 8. $45. 703/549-7500; birchmere.com.

Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: “A Musical Journey to Italy,” directed by Joe Eveler, highlighting European choral works with an emphasis on Italian composers. St. George’s Church. Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. Free. fred-este.org.

The Fredericksburg Symphony: Masterworks Series: Symphony No. 1 “Titan”–Mahler, featuring guest conductor Brian Balmages. Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. 540/370-2399; fredericksburgsymphony.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: United States Navy Concert Band, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Free. HyltonCenter.org.

Mad Jazz Festival and 40th Anniversary Celebration: Featuring jazz saxophonist Tim Warfield, Chelsea Reed and the Fair Weather Five, Clarence Ward III, along with local artisan vendors and food. Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery. Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. $20–$75. madjazzva.com.

MGM National Harbor: ZZ Top, Oct. 22. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Modlin Center for the Arts: Susanna Phillips accompanied by Craig Terry, Oct. 27. modlin.richmond.edu.

Stage Alive Community Concert Association: The Everly Set, Culpeper County High School. Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. $25 adults, $10 students. Limited single tickets available at the door. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org.

theater

Arena Stage: “Holiday,” through Nov. 6 in Fichandler Stage; Sanctuary City,” Oct. 21–Nov. 27 in Kreeger Theater. arenastage.org.

Ford’s Theatre: “The Trip to Bountiful,” through Oct. 16. fords.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, Nov. 5; Virginia Opera: “The Pirates of Penzance,” Nov. 12–13. cfa.gmu.edu.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Manassas Ballet Theatre: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Oct. 14-16; Prince William Little Theatre: “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Oct. 14-16 and Oct. 21-23. hyltoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: Eisenhower Theater: Broadway Center Stage: “Guys and Dolls,” Oct. 7–16. Concert Hall: “Weird Al” Yankovic: The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, Oct. 19. Theater Lab: “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 1, 2023. kennedy-center.org.

Modlin Center for the Arts: “Bill Irwin, On Beckett,” Oct. 14; Step Afrika! Drumfolk, Oct. 21, with pre-show artist talk at 6:30 p.m. modlin.richmond.edu.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ghost the Musical,” through Nov. 6. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre: “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci,” through Oct. 23 in the Michael R. Klein Theatre. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Into the Woods,” Nov. 8–Jan. 29 in MAX Theatre. “No Place to Go,” through Oct. 16 in Ark Theatre. sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “Dracula,” Oct. 13 through Nov. 6. Event: Vampire Ball, Oct. 28. synetictheater.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Chicken and Biscuits,” through Oct. 30. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Ferry Farm: Learn with Me Day: I Dig George! Explore together with parents or caregivers on a simulated archaeological site. Oct. 29: 9:30–10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.–noon, 1–2 p.m.; 2:30–3:30 p.m. $10 students; $5 parents/caregivers. Space is limited. kenmore.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Mummenschanz: “50 Years,” Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. hyltoncenter.org.

Modlin Center for the Arts: Sonia De Los Santos: Family Arts Day Celebration. Oct. 23 at 3 p.m., with hands-on arts activities, refreshments and art exhibits from 1–3 p.m. in Booth Lobby. modlin.richmond.edu.

National Building Museum: The Big Build, hands-on community day invites visitors of all ages to channel their inner builder and discover what it’s like to wear a hard hat, hammer a nail or drill a hole. Nov. 5. Free. nbm.org.

National Harbor: Harbor Halloween, featuring trick-or-treating, “Hocus Pocus” screening and family-friendly activities, Oct. 30, 12:30-3 p.m. nationalharbor.com/events/harbor-halloween/.

Shannon Airport: Eighth annual Harvest Festival Fly-in, featuring trick-or-treating aviation style, display aircraft, food trucks, activities for kids, food trucks and vendors. Airplane and helicopter rides available for purchase. Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with candy drops at noon and 2 p.m. for ages 12 and under. Proceeds support the Shannon Air Museum. $10 general admission, $5 ages 4-12, free ages 3 and under. Makeup date Oct. 30. 540-373-4431; Facebook (ShannonairportFredericksburg)

ETC.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Howl-O-Scream, select nights through Oct. 31; and The Count’s Spooktacular, featuring new family-friendly themes every weekend through Oct. 30. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Sister Cities Fundraiser to support the people of Ukraine. Silent art auction and reception with refreshments and concert. Oct. 23, from 2–5 p.m. 1201 Caroline St. $50. fxbg4ukraine.org.

Embrey Mill Halloween 5K and Monster Mile: Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Prizes include cash, trophies, best costume awards, and finisher medals for all Halloween 5K and Monster Mile runners. Benefits Project Lifesaver with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Register at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Stafford/Halloween5KandMonsterMile

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. $12 adults, $6 students ages 6-17, free for children ages 5 and under. kenmore.org.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Evening with an Expert: “Voices Strong, Voices True: African American History at the Museum,” presented by Dr. Gaila Sims, Curator of African American History and Special Projects. Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Space is limited; RSVP required. famva.org.

Fredericksburg–Este Association: “The Idea of Italy in Music History,” with Dr. Brooks Kuykendall, St. George’s Church. Oct. 14, with light refreshments at 6:30 p.m. and lecture at 7 p.m. Free. fred-este.org.

Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium, Oct. 15. Two-hour waves offered from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., 1:30-3:30 p.m., 4-6 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your own Nerf gun and protective eyewear. All ages. Pre-registration is required. $10 per person per wave. Register at FXBGparks.com or at the Dorothy Hart Community Center.

GLOW: Georgetown commercial district. Holiday celebration featuring outdoor public light art installations. Nov. 26–Jan. 22 from 5–10 p.m. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Historic Yorktown: 241st anniversary of Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown, Oct. 15-19. Includes Yorktown Victory Celebration at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown on Oct. 15; wreath-laying ceremonies Oct. 18; self-guided battlefield tours, Oct. 19; and Yorktown Day Parade and Commemorative Ceremony, Oct. 19. jyfmuseums.org.

Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt, select nights through Oct. 30. kingsdominion.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Harvest Fest, with live music, food, adult beverages and family-friendly activities. Oct. 29, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Rain or shine. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

MGM National Harbor: Marlon Wayans, Oct. 15; RuPaul’s Drag Race Night of The Living Drag, Oct. 28. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

