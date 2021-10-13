Local Entertainment Roundup: Oct. 14-21

Mary Washington House: Mary’s Ribbons. Tie a pink ribbon to the fence during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring visibility to this disease. Sunday, noon–4 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; closed Tuesdays. Free. Through Oct. 31. washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Train Days at the Museum, with the National Capital Trackers. Leatherneck Gallery, Oct. 30-31.

Six Flags America: “Fright Fest,” featuring haunted attractions, scare zones and Halloween-themed shows at night; and fall family fun event BOO during the day. Select dates through Oct. 31. sixflags.com/america.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.

Yorktown: Yorktown Victory Weekend, a multiday salute of events and activities at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, Yorktown Battlefield and Historic Yorktown. Saturday through Tuesday. 757/890-5900; visityorktown.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee