Local Entertainment Roundup: Oct. 14-21

14 thursday
Stafford County Fair, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. $15 per person per day; kids under 12 are free. Through Oct. 17. Schedule at staffordfair.com.
Online: Germanna Community Conversations: James Clapper, Zoom. Discussion with President Barack Obama’s director of national intelligence. 6 p.m. Free. Register at germanna.edu/conversations.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75, plus processing fee. Through Oct. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
15 fridayStafford County Fair, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. See Oct. 14 listing.
Harvest Party, Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, King George. Food, games, a cake walk and more. 6–8 p.m. Rain date is Oct. 22. 540/775-4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
Community Day of Remembrance and Reflection, Chatham, 120 Chatham Lane. Presentations, tours, living history, music and student art show. 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Free. friendsofchatham.org.
Fossil find, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 3–5 p.m. $3 per person, $8 per family, plus $5 parking fee. Masks required during wagon ride. Dress for weather and wear close-toed shoes that can get wet. Paid reservation required. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Chancellor Ruritan Club fall yard sale, 5994 Plank Road. Housewares, jewelry, toys, pocket knives, CDs, records, tools and more. 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Proceeds fund the club’s college scholarship program.
“The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 7:30 p.m. $15–$29. lowplayers.org.
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $10. Tickets and COVID restrictions at fourcp.org; 540/832-5355.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 14 listing.
16 saturday
Comedian Rich Vos, Courtyard Marriott Fredericksburg. 7 p.m. Ages 18 and older. $20. Tickets available at rahmein.seatengine.com/shows/151704.
Harvest Festival, Main Street, Bowling Green. Artisan crafts, farmers market, food, children’s activities, petting zoo, car and truck, motorcycle and tractor shows. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Beer garden with live music, 2–6 p.m. No dogs. townofbowlinggreen.com.
Fall Festival weekend, Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, corn maze, sunflower walk, family playground, farm animals and the Great Pumpkin. 9 a.m.–6 p.m.$10 per person, age 2 and younger are free. “Pick your own” fields are open, no admission fee; pay what you pick. Through Oct. 31. 540/899-9848.
Fall festival, Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania. 2–4 p.m. Free.
Stafford County Fair, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. See Oct. 14 listing.
Chancellor Ruritan Club fall yard sale, 5994 Plank Road. 7 a.m.–noon. See Oct. 15 listing.
Fall Home & Craft Festival, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $5–$7 plus processing fee; children 12 and younger are free. Tickets only available online. fredericksburgfallhomeandcraftfestival.com.
Blessing of the Animals, Heathsville Farmers Market, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Part of this month’s market, the public is invited to bring their pets for a ceremony courtesy of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. 10 a.m. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org
Federal Tavern Night at the Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. Learn more about drinks of the period and how they were enjoyed. Visit will be scheduled for a small group tour. 6–8 p.m. Register at washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.
Annual Antiques Appraisal Fair, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Oral appraisals of your items. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. $20 per item, three items for $50. Appointments made on the half hour. 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
Reading the Forest Hike, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Ranger-guided hike. 9–11 a.m. $5 parking fee. Registration requested. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Race Toward Autism Acceptance, Old Mill Park. Run or walk a 10K, 5K and children’s 1-mile race then stay for the free Family Festival: board games, DJ, dancing, hula hoop competitions, food trucks, prizes and more. Sponsored by Paragon Autism Services. cookingautism.org/race.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Gospel sing, Montague Baptist Church, 11286 Milbank Road, King George. Featuring One Lane Bridge and Justified. 6 p.m. Ice cream fellowship will follow.
FredNats Oktoberfest, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. Oktoberfest inspired food, seasonal beverages, and live music with 3 Exits to Memphis, Justin Taylor Band and Blue Oyster Cult. Gates open 2 p.m. $35–$60. 540/858-4242; frednatsconcerts.com.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 14 listing.
“The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. See Oct. 15 listing.
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” Four County Players. $14–$18. See Oct. 15 listing.
17 sundayFirst anniversary of Spotsy Dog Park, 10801 Gordon Road. Dogs are asked to come in costume. Goodie bags for each dog. Pavilion will be dedicated to Bob Biscoe. 3–5 p.m. Free. 540/710-6531; 619/948-8374.
Stafford County Fair, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. See Oct. 14 listing.
Fall Festival weekend, Braehead Farm. See Oct. 16 listing.
Fall Home & Craft Festival, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. See Oct. 16 listing.
Chamber Concert Series: Stephen Bell, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Classical guitar. 3 p.m. Free with donations accepted at the door. Masks are required for all visitors over the age of 2. Seating will be staggered to allow for social distancing. 540/373-4133; or stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.
“The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. 2 p.m. See Oct. 15 listing.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Oct. 14 listing.
20 wednesday
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Oct. 14 listing.
21 thursday“Reading the President’s Mail,” Facebook Live. The Papers of James Monroe Project Director Bob Karachuk walks through the process of preparing documents for publication. 6 p.m. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Online “Stratford’s Spirits: Witch Marks and Conjure during the Lee Era,” Zoom. Look into colonial beliefs about witches and spirits and showcase the evidence found carved into the walls of Stratford Hall. 7 p.m. $10 per person; free for Friends of Stratford members. Registration is required. simpletix.com/e/stratfords-spirits-witch-marks-and-conjure-tickets-78503.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Oct. 14 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Oct. 14 listing.
Live music at the Co-op: Steve and Bruce Hickman, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Vocals, marimbas and family-friendly fun. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 14 listing.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by 20 artist-members in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Making Waves,” works by Jennifer Gavin and Kit Paulsen. Through October. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Tin, Tin, Tin,” 10th anniversary celebratory show. Through Oct. 31. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Trees of Life,” works by painter Stacy Gerise, and “Nuts and Bolts,” works by welder and sculptor Pete Zinck. Through October. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Paintings by featured artist Michell Costello. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Performing Arts: Works by artists Sharon Virgil and Nadia Williams.
Colonial Buzz: Paintings by Jennie Grimes. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty: Art fundraiser for the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Exposure Unlimited.” Members’ Gallery: “Artistic Expression,” works by Women’s Eyes. Through October. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Figure Physiognomy: The Art of the Face,” works on paper by Gari Melchers. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Hillwood Museum: “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil” and “A Jazzy, Jolly Holiday.” Through Jan. 9. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by 101-year-old artist Ebby Hynson, Vicki Marckel and Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Fear,” national juried exhibit. Through Oct. 31. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
The Museum of American History in Port Royal: Featuring paintings by Sydney King, early Virginia furniture, the White House china and Collins Toleware Collection. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, plus 1-4 p.m. Thursdays in October. Free; donations appreciated.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte. Combat Art Gallery. Opens Nov. 1. usmcmuseum.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Paintings by Nancy Owens. 804/ 224-7148.
RMS Design: Photographs by Jackie Gover. 804/761-5366.
The Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Bits and Pieces,” by artist, educator and national art consultant Wendy Wells. Through Nov. 20.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
music
The Birchmere: Damien Escobar, Oct. 14; The Manhattans, Oct. 15; Judy Collins with The Imaginaries, Oct. 17; Boney James, Oct. 18-19; Garrison Keillor with Debi Smith, Oct. 20; Tab Benoit, Oct. 21; The Whispers, Oct. 22. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
The Fredericksburg Symphony: Masterworks Series: “On Top of the World,” featuring narrator Abigail Rockwell. Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. at Lifepoint Auditorium. $20 and up. 540/370-2399; fredericksburgsymphony.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Sphinx Virtuosi, Oct. 17, $34-$53. Proof of vaccination (or negative COVID-19 test) required. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: Renée Fleming VOICES series: Jonas Kaufmann, Sunday. kennedy-center.org.
theater
Altria Theatre: “Anastasia,” Oct. 26–31. 800/514-3849; BroadwayInRichmond.com.
Arena Stage: ”Celia and Fidel,” through Nov. 21. arenastage.org.
Ford’s Theatre: “My Lord, What a Night,” Oct. 1-24; $18-$48. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative COVID-19 test) required. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Mason School of Theater: “Footloose” concert presentation, Oct. 29-31. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: “Hadestown,” Oct. 13-31. $45–$175. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative COVID-19 test) required. kennedy-center.org.
Lake of the Woods Players: “The Addams Family: A New Musical,” Lake of the Woods Community Center. Oct. 15-16, 22-23 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 17, 23-24 at 2 p.m. $29 adults, $24 students, $15 children 12 and under. lowplayers.org.
Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “The Revolutionists,” through Oct. 17. $28. marylandensemble.org/the-revolutionists.
Peter’s Alley: “Proof,” Theatre on the Run, Arlington. Oct. 8-31. eventbrite.com/e/peters-alley-presents-proof-by-david-auburn-tickets-.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Bright Star,” bluegrass musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Sept. 15-Oct. 31. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski,” starring David Strathairn. Oct. 6-17. shakespearetheatre.org.
Theater Alliance: “A Chorus Within Her,” Oct. 30 to Nov. 14. theateralliance.com.
family
Caledon State Park: Halloween Campfire and Trunk or Treat, Oct. 30 at 5:30-10 p.m. Prizes for costumes and decorated vehicles. Free. Register at 540/663-3861.
Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: Park After Dark, an evening of spooky, family-friendly stories, 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 22 at Alum Spring Park. For ages 5 and up. $5 per person; registration closes Oct. 17. Other events: FXBG Fall Movie Series: Halloween movie, Oct. 29 at Dixon Park. Gates open at 5 p.m., movie at dusk. Free, all ages. Food truck available. Details on Facebook page.
Fun Land Fredericksburg: Spooky Golf, available every day through Halloween. visitfunland.com.
Massad Family YMCA: Sensory Friendly Carnival & Trunk or Treat. Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m. Free. Advance registration is required. family-ymca.org/programs/special-needs.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Family Series: The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! Oct. 16. $10-$15. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
etc.
Braehead Farm: Fall Festival Weekends, Oct. 2-31. Hayrides through decorated forest, corn maze, interactive game, sunflower walk/maze, visit the Giant Pumpkin and farm animals, and family playgrounds. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10 per person, ages 2 and under free. 540/899-9848; Braeheadfarm.com.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Howl-O-Scream, select dates Sept. 10 through Oct. 31. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Camp Hanover: Hollowed Harvest, featuring dozens of larger-than-life displays with over 7,000 Jack-O’-Lanterns. Family friendly. Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 31. Timed entry. Purchase tickets in advance; no tickets will be sold at the event. HollowedHarvest.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Friends of Dragon Run: Fall paddle trips will be held Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7, weather permitting. Begins at Big Island in King and Queen County. Each trip will accommodate eight guests. $50 donation requested; kayak, paddle and personal flotation device provided. Vaccinations required. Sign up in advance; reservations fill quickly. DragonRun.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt, select nights Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. kingsdominion.com.
Mary Washington House: Mary’s Ribbons. Tie a pink ribbon to the fence during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring visibility to this disease. Sunday, noon–4 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; closed Tuesdays. Free. Through Oct. 31. washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Train Days at the Museum, with the National Capital Trackers. Leatherneck Gallery, Oct. 30-31.
Six Flags America: “Fright Fest,” featuring haunted attractions, scare zones and Halloween-themed shows at night; and fall family fun event BOO during the day. Select dates through Oct. 31. sixflags.com/america.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Yorktown: Yorktown Victory Weekend, a multiday salute of events and activities at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, Yorktown Battlefield and Historic Yorktown. Saturday through Tuesday. 757/890-5900; visityorktown.org.
—Compiled by Tara Lee