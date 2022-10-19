Local Entertainment Roundup: Oct. 20-27

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

20 thursday

Online: Germanna Community Conversation: Michele Norris: How do we talk about our differences? Norris breaks down commonly held beliefs and attitudes on race through important dialogue on current events and social issues. 7 p.m. germanna.edu/conversations.

Live Music at the Co-op: Karen Jonas, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Nov. 6. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

21 friday

Film: “Get Out,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Universal, 2017) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: “A Musical Journey to Italy,” St. George’s Church, 905 Princess Anne St. 7 p.m. Free. Presented by the Fredericksburg–Este Association.

Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra: “Mahler’s Concert No. 1 in D Major,” Lifepoint Auditorium, 1400 Central Park Blvd. Fall concert. 7:30 p.m. $25–$60. 540/370-2399; fredericksburgsymphony.org.

Nick McAlister, Barley Naked Brewing,15 Tech Parkway. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 5–8 p.m. Free. 540/623-4475. barleynaked.com.

Goodtime Alibi, Gourmetlz, 10013 Patriot Highway. Rock music. 7-10 p.m.

“The Bad Seed,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble, 810 Caroline St., top floor. 8 p.m. $20. fredtheatre.org.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 20 listing.

22 saturday

Fall Family Fun Days at the Pumpkin Patch, 166 Embrey Mill Road, Stafford. Hayrides, petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, popcorn and more. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Free. Pumpkins available for sale. Proceeds benefit the Ebenezer Church Imagination Library. 540/659-1349; ebenezerumc.org/pumpkin.

Fall Festival Weekend, Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, mazes, games, family playgrounds, farm animals and visit the Great Pumpkin. $12 per person, children 2 and younger are free. Pumpkins sold separately. No admission fee to pick your own fields. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.

Oktoberfest, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul’s Road. Enjoy activities for children and adults; Christkindlemarkt; and German oompah band Lost Lederhosen. 3–8 p.m.; admission is free. German food, wine, beer and water, sodas, other nonalcoholic beverages for sale. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.

Film: “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Disney, 1993) 2 p.m.; “The Silence of the Lambs,” (Orion, 1991) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Cabinet of Curiosities, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St. The Natural Philosopher’s presentation includes the latest 18th-century scientific discoveries and innovations including hot air ballooning, meteorology and other wonders of the natural world. 2 p.m. Free. Limited seating; reserve tickets at bit.ly/3rPBWDb. 540/373-3362.

Harvest Celebration, 320 Emancipation Highway. Seasonal local foods, local farmers and producers. Proceeds will support the Food for All program. 3–7 p.m. $20 per person. Children under 10 are free. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Dahlgren Base History Tour, Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Parkway, King George. Bus tour of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren followed by a guided tour of the museum. 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Free. eventbrite.com/e/dahlgren-base-history-tour-tickets-410023069037.

Family Movie Night, Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free admission, popcorn and water bottles. Bring a picnic supper, blankets and folding chairs. In the event of rain, the event will move to the gym.

Indoor yard sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Sponsored by the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg; profits will be donated to local community charities.

Fish fry and gospel sing, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. True Spirit, Justified and The Canters will perform. Menu includes catfish, hot dogs, french fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, drinks and dessert. 1 p.m. $10 donation. Outdoor event; bring lawn chairs.

Pork barbecue fundraiser, Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road. 4–6 p.m. $10 adults, $5 children under age 10. Eat in or carry out. 540/840-9982.

Nick McAlister, Backporch Vineyard, 16595 Wilmont Road. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 2:30–5:30 p.m. Free. 540/940-3939. backporchvineyard.com.

Goodtime Alibi, Wild Hare Cider, Rock music. 5–8 p.m.

UMW Chorus & Chamber Choir, 145 Seacobeck Hall. Conducted by Dr. Chris Ryder. 7:30 p.m. cas.umw.edu/music.

Mad Jazz Festival and 40th Anniversary Celebration, Prince Michel Vineyard, 154 Winery Lane, Leon. Featuring jazz saxophonist Tim Warfield, Chelsea Reed and the Fair Weather Five, Clarence Ward III, along with local artisans, food and auction. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. $20–$75. madjazzva.com.

“The Bad Seed,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 2 and 8 p.m. See Oct. 21 listing.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 20 listing.

“The Mascot Mystery,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 108 Hawthorn, Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.

23 sunday

La Rumba Latinx Festival, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. Traditional Latinx food, food trucks, DJ, live music and health screenings. Hosted by Salud a Tu Alcance and FAHASS. 1–5 p.m. Free. facebook.com (search: La Rumba en Fredericksburg).

FXBG 4 Ukraine Art Auction and Reception, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Reception and final bidding 2–5 p.m. $50. Artwork can be viewed and bids can be made through 4 p.m. at fxbg4ukraine.org.

Fall Festival Weekend, Braehead Farm. See Oct. 22 listing.

“The Bad Seed,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 6 p.m. See Oct. 21 listing.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 listing.

“The Mascot Mystery,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See Oct. 22 listing.

25 tuesday

Virtual author talks: Kate Quinn, author of “The Diamond Eye.” 7–8 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

26 wednesday

Trunk or Treat, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center main parking lot, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway. 4:30–6:30 p.m. Free. Participants are encouraged to dress in costume.

Stage Alive: The Everly Set, Culpeper County High School, 14240 Achievement Drive. Tribute to Phil and Don Everly. 7:30 p.m. $25 adult, $5 student. stagealive.org.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Oct. 20 listing.

27 thursday

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 20 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Oct. 20 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Oct. 20 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Entre Dos Mundos (Between Two Worlds)” by David Amoroso, through Nov. 5. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Art First Gallery: “An Eclectic Collaboration: A Uniquely Curated Collection of Traditional and Unconventional Works by Sheryl Crowell & Linda Warshaw,” through Oct. 30. artfirstgallery.com.

Artists Alliance: Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by AA members. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Bremen Town Circus,” works by Barbara Posey, through Oct. 30. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artisans Studio Tour: Featuring 39 artisans in 21 studios. Nov. 12–13, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. artisanstudiotour.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Floral Profusion,” poured acrylic paintings by Ben Childers. Through Oct. 30. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. Watercolor Wonders on Mondays, with instructor Catherine Hillis, Nov. 7–28. For more info, contact 703/431-6877 or catherine.h.hillis@gmail.com.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by watercolorist Kimberly Zook.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by local artists. 804/410-2019.

Dockside Realty: Fluid acrylic art by Andrea Howard.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members Gallery: “Maura Harrison: An Illustrated Comedy.” Through October. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Work by local/regional artists and makers.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by Vicki Marckel, Ebbie Hynson, Carl Thor and Joyce Thor.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Into the Void,” a national juried exhibit. Through Oct. 30. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Show of Shows,” through Nov. 17 in the Purcell Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Barbara Taylor Hall. Through October. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Mason Exhibitions: “Cast/Recast,” a group exhibition of photography, video, sculpture, painting, site-specific installation and live performative work for select programs. Through Dec. 3. masonexhibitions.org.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by Colonial Beach artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Featuring in-house design projects by RMS Designs.

Shannon Airport Museum: Seeking volunteer docents to guide tours. For more information, contact Charlie Russell at 703/930-7450 or carussell@gmail.com.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Parish Hall): Works by Joyce Reid, including glass on glass as well as mosaic bead art. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

UMW Galleries: duPont Gallery: Group exhibit featuring the current members of the Studio Art faculty, through Dec. 4 with artist lecture Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Jan. 29. virginiahistory.org.

music

The Birchmere: Mac McAnally with Dan Navarro, Nov. 8. $45. 703/549-7500; birchmere.com.

Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: “A Musical Journey to Italy,” directed by Joe Eveler, highlighting European choral works with an emphasis on Italian composers. St. George’s Church. Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. Free. fred-este.org.

City Winery: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Nov. 11. citywinery.com.

The Fredericksburg Symphony: Masterworks Series: Symphony No. 1 “Titan”–Mahler, featuring guest conductor Brian Balmages. Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. 540/370-2399; fredericksburgsymphony.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: United States Navy Concert Band, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Free. HyltonCenter.org.

MGM National Harbor: ZZ Top, Oct. 22; RuPaul’s Drag Race: Night of The Living Drag, Oct. 28. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Modlin Center for the Arts: Susanna Phillips accompanied by Craig Terry, Oct. 27. modlin.richmond.edu.

Stage Alive Community Concert Association: The Everly Set, Culpeper County High School. Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. $25 adults, $10 students. Limited single tickets available at the door. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org.

Stratford Hall: Fall Family Fun Day, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pumpkin painting, colonial games and more. Explore the Great House with the new children’s audio tour: Who Lived at Stratford Junior. $5 ages 6 and up; free for ages 5 and under. stratfordhall.org.

theater

Arena Stage: “Holiday,” through Nov. 6 in Fichandler Stage; Sanctuary City,” Oct. 21–Nov. 27 in Kreeger Theater. arenastage.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, Nov. 5; Virginia Opera: “The Pirates of Penzance,” Nov. 12–13. cfa.gmu.edu.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Prince William Little Theatre: “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Oct. 21-23. hyltoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: Eisenhower Theater: “Air Play,” Nov. 4–6. Theater Lab: “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 1, 2023. kennedy-center.org.

Modlin Center for the Arts: Step Afrika! Drumfolk, Oct. 21, with pre-show artist talk at 6:30 p.m. modlin.richmond.edu.

National Theatre: “Tina—the Tina Turner Musical,” through Oct. 23. thenationaldc.com.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ghost the Musical,” through Nov. 6. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre: “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci,” through Oct. 23 in the Michael R. Klein Theatre. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Into the Woods,” Nov. 8–Jan. 29 in MAX Theatre. “No Place to Go,” extended through Oct. 20 in Ark Theatre. sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “Dracula,” through Nov. 6. Event: Vampire Ball, Oct. 28. synetictheater.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Chicken and Biscuits,” through Oct. 30. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Ferry Farm: Learn with Me Day: I Dig George! Explore together with parents or caregivers on a simulated archaeological site. Oct. 29: 9:30–10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.–noon, 1–2 p.m.; 2:30–3:30 p.m. $10 students; $5 parents/caregivers. Space is limited. kenmore.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Mummenschanz: “50 Years,” Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. hyltoncenter.org.

Modlin Center for the Arts: Sonia De Los Santos: Family Arts Day Celebration. Oct. 23 at 3 p.m., with hands-on arts activities, refreshments and art exhibits from 1–3 p.m. in Booth Lobby. modlin.richmond.edu.

National Building Museum: The Big Build, hands-on community day invites visitors of all ages to channel their inner builder and discover what it’s like to wear a hard hat, hammer a nail or drill a hole. Nov. 5. Free. nbm.org.

National Harbor: Harbor Halloween, featuring trick-or-treating, “Hocus Pocus” screening and family-friendly activities, Oct. 30, 12:30-3 p.m. nationalharbor.com/events/harbor-halloween/.

Shannon Airport: Eighth annual Harvest Festival Fly-in, featuring trick-or-treating aviation style, display aircraft, food trucks, activities for kids, food trucks and vendors. Airplane and helicopter rides available for purchase. Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with candy drops at noon and 2 p.m. for ages 12 and under. Proceeds support the Shannon Air Museum. $10 general admission, $5 ages 4-12, free ages 3 and under. Makeup date Oct. 30. 540/373-4431; Facebook (ShannonairportFredericksburg)

ETC.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Howl-O-Scream, select nights through Oct. 31; and The Count’s Spooktacular, featuring new family-friendly themes every weekend through Oct. 30. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Sister Cities Fundraiser to support the people of Ukraine. Silent art auction and reception with refreshments and concert. Oct. 23, from 2–5 p.m. 1201 Caroline St. $50. fxbg4ukraine.org.

Embrey Mill Halloween 5K and Monster Mile: Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Prizes include cash, trophies, best costume awards, and finisher medals for all Halloween 5K and Monster Mile runners. Benefits Project Lifesaver with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Register at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Stafford/Halloween5KandMonsterMile

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. $12 adults, $6 students ages 6-17, free for children ages 5 and under. kenmore.org.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Evening with an Expert: “Voices Strong, Voices True: African American History at the Museum,” presented by Dr. Gaila Sims, Curator of African American History and Special Projects. Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Space is limited; RSVP required. famva.org.

GLOW: Georgetown commercial district. Holiday celebration featuring outdoor public light art installations. Nov. 26–Jan. 22 from 5–10 p.m. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt, select nights through Oct. 30. kingsdominion.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Harvest Fest, with live music, food, adult beverages and family-friendly activities. Oct. 29, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Rain or shine. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Maymont Estate: Garden Glow, presented by Kroger. Through Nov 6. Open 6:30–10 p.m. Times vary. Limited capacity; early registration is encouraged. In advance: $15 general admission, $10 ages 3–12. At the gate: $17 general admission, $12 ages 3–12. Ages 2 and under are free. 804/358-7166; Maymont.org

MGM National Harbor: Marlon Wayans, Oct. 15; RuPaul’s Drag Race Night of The Living Drag, Oct. 28. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Southern Maryland Rock, Mineral and Fossil Club: 26th annual Rock, Mineral and Fossil Show, Old Waldorf School, 3074 Crain Highway, Waldorf, Md. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5. $3-$5; free for under 7. SMRMC.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee