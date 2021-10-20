Local Entertainment Roundup: Oct. 21-28

Science Museum of Virginia: Spooky Science Weekend, Oct. 30-31. Registration is required for Forge workshops. All activities except the Dome feature are included with Science Museum admission; “Phantom of the Universe” screening requires an additional ticket. smv.org.

Braehead Farm: Fall Festival Weekends, Oct. 2-31. Hayrides through decorated forest, corn maze, interactive game, sunflower walk/maze, visit the Giant Pumpkin and farm animals, and family playgrounds. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10 per person, ages 2 and under free. 540/899-9848; Braeheadfarm.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Howl-O-Scream, select dates Sept. 10 through Oct. 31. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Camp Hanover: Hollowed Harvest, featuring dozens of larger-than-life displays with over 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns. Family friendly. Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 31. Timed entry. Purchase tickets in advance; no tickets will be sold at the event. HollowedHarvest.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.