Local Entertainment Roundup: Oct. 21-28

“Reading the President’s Mail,” Facebook Live. The Papers of James Monroe Project Director Bob Karachuk walks through the process of preparing documents for publication. 6 p.m. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Online: “Stratford’s Spirits: Witch Marks and Conjure during the Lee Era,” Zoom. Look into colonial beliefs about witches and spirits and showcase the evidence found carved into the walls of Stratford Hall. 7 p.m. $10 per person; free for Friends of Stratford members. Registration is required. simpletix.com/e/stratfords-spirits-witch-marks-and-conjure-tickets-78503.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Live music at the Co-op: Steve and Bruce Hickman, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Vocals, marimbas and family-friendly fun. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75, plus processing fee. Through Oct. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
22 fridayBelmont Club of Women Scrapbooking Crop weekend, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral. 1–11 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.–9 p.m. $65 includes Friday dinner, Saturday lunch and dinner, 6-foot table, door prizes, vendors and more. For registration and info, call 540/219-3646 or email corbinanne@gmail.com.
“The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 7:30 p.m. $15–$29. lowplayers.org.
“Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble, 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $20. Tickets and COVID protocols at fredericksburgtheatre.org.
Richmond Home Show, Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. Featuring local home improvement, landscaping and gardening experts. Through Sunday. $8 adults (at the door) or $6 (online), free for ages 12 and under. richmondhomeshow.com.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 21 listing.
23 saturdayTrunk or Treat, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd. Trunk or treat, “Haunted Van,” dogs available for adoption. 4–6 p.m. Free. Pawtastic Pawdicure Package available for $45; free for dogs adopted at event. olddominionhumanesociety.org.
Fall Festival weekend, Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, corn maze, sunflower walk, family playground, farm animals and the Great Pumpkin. 9 a.m.–6 p.m.$10 per person, age 2 and younger are free. “Pick your own” fields are open, no admission fee; pay what you pick. Through Oct. 31. 540/899-9848.
Vendor show, Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department. Vendors and concessions. Sponsored by the squad’s Support Team and the Ladies’ Auxiliary. Rain or shine.
Motorcycle show, American Legion Chapter 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania Courthouse. Food, bikes, vendors and tattoo artists. Enter your bike into the contest for $15. Proceeds support local veterans, military and their families. Hosted by Legion Riders Chapter 320. spotsylvaniapost320.org.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Gospel sing and fish fry, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. Features True Spirit, Justified, The Canters, Madison Creek and Paul Kirk & Friends. 2 p.m. $10 a plate. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.
The Seldom Scene, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $38. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 21 listing.
“The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. See Oct. 22 listing.
“Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. See Oct. 22 listing.
Richmond Home Show, Richmond Raceway Complex. See Oct. 22 listing.
24 sundayFall festival, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Games, prizes, pumpkin painting, chili and snacks, and an art show. 12:30–2:30 p.m. Free. fumcva.org.
Fall Festival weekend, Braehead Farm. See Oct. 23 listing.
Eagle tour, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 10 a.m.–noon. $3 per person, $8 per family, plus $5 parking fee. Masks required during wagon ride. Paid registration required. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Wildlife wagon ride, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 2–4 p.m. $3 per person, $8 per family, plus $5 parking fee. Masks required during wagon ride. Paid registration required. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
“The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. 2 p.m. See Oct. 22 listing.
“Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 7 p.m. See Oct. 22 listing.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Oct. 21 listing.
Richmond Home Show, Richmond Raceway Complex. See Oct. 22 listing.
27 wednesdayTrunk or Treat, Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, King George. 6–7 p.m. 540/775-4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Oct. 21 listing.
28 thursdayBingo, American Legion Post 320. See Oct. 21 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Oct. 21 listing.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 21 listing.
“Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. See Oct. 22 listing.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by 20 artist-members in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Making Waves,” works by Jennifer Gavin and Kit Paulsen. Through October. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Tin, Tin, Tin,” 10th anniversary celebratory show. Through Oct. 31. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Trees of Life,” works by painter Stacy Gerise, and “Nuts and Bolts,” works by welder and sculptor Pete Zinck. Through October. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Paintings by featured artist Michell Costello. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Performing Arts: Works by artists Sharon Virgil and Nadia Williams.
Colonial Buzz: Paintings by Jennie Grimes. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. Sidewalk Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty: Art fundraiser for the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. 757/435-5578
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Exposure Unlimited.” Members’ Gallery: “Artistic Expression,” works by Women’s Eyes. Through October. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Figure Physiognomy: The Art of the Face,” works on paper by Gari Melchers. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Hillwood Museum: “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil” and “A Jazzy, Jolly Holiday.” Through Jan. 9. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by 101-year-old artist Ebby Hynson, Vicki Marckel and Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Fear,” national juried exhibit. Through Oct. 31. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
The Museum of American History in Port Royal: Featuring paintings by Sydney King, early Virginia furniture, the White House china and Collins Toleware Collection. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, plus 1-4 p.m. Thursdays in October. Free; donations appreciated.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte. Combat Art Gallery. Opens Nov. 1. usmcmuseum.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Paintings by Nancy Owens. 804/ 224-7148.
RMS Design: Photographs by Jackie Gover. 804/761-5366.
The Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Bits and Pieces,” by artist, educator and national art consultant Wendy Wells. Through Nov. 20.
UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Where Earth Meets Sky: Reflections on Nature from UMW’s Permanent Collection,” Oct. 28–Dec. 5, with opening reception Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m. duPont Gallery: “Dan Finnegan–Potter,” Oct. 28–Dec. 5, with opening reception Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m. umwgalleries.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
music
The Birchmere: Tab Benoit, Oct. 21; The Whispers, Oct. 22; Rick Wakeman with Calista Garcia, Oct. 24; Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Oct. 29; Hayes Carll, Oct. 30. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
The Fredericksburg Symphony: Masterworks Series: “On Top of the World,” featuring narrator Abigail Rockwell. Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. at Lifepoint Auditorium. $20 and up. 540/370-2399; fredericksburgsymphony.org.
The Groove Music Hall: Mark Willis, Oct. 30; Quiet Riot, Nov. 6; 703/361-7223; thegroovemusichall.com.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Oct. 23. modlin.richmond.edu.
theater
Altria Theatre: “Anastasia,” Oct. 26–31. 800/514-3849; BroadwayInRichmond.com.
Arena Stage: “Celia and Fidel,” through Nov. 21. arenastage.org.
Ford’s Theatre: “My Lord, What a Night,” Oct. 1-24; $18-$48. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative COVID-19 test) required. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Mason School of Theater: “Footloose” concert presentation, Oct. 28-31. $15-$30 adults. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: “Hadestown,” Oct. 13-31. $45–$175. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative COVID-19 test) required. kennedy-center.org.
Lake of the Woods Players: “The Addams Family: A New Musical,” Lake of the Woods Community Center. Oct. 22-23 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 23-24 at 2 p.m. $29 adults, $24 students, $15 children 12 and under. lowplayers.org.
Modlin Center for the Arts: “Cartography,” fusing map-making, film and sound sensor technology to tell stories of migration driven by climate change, war and poverty. Friday, with post-performance conversation with the audience. modlin.richmond.edu.
Peter’s Alley: “Proof,” Theatre on the Run, Arlington. Oct. 8-31. eventbrite.com/e/peters-alley-presents-proof-by-david-auburn-tickets-.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Bright Star,” bluegrass musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Sept. 15-Oct. 31. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Theater Alliance: “A Chorus Within Her,” Oct. 30 to Nov. 14. theateralliance.com.
family
Caledon State Park: Halloween Campfire and Trunk or Treat, Oct. 30 at 5:30-10 p.m. Prizes for costumes and decorated vehicles. Free. Register at 540/663-3861.
Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: FXBG Fall Movie Series: Halloween movie, Oct. 29 at Dixon Park. Gates open at 5 p.m., movie at dusk. Free, all ages. Food truck available. Details on Facebook page.
Fun Land Fredericksburg: Spooky Golf, available every day through Halloween. visitfunland.com.
Massad Family YMCA: Sensory Friendly Carnival & Trunk or Treat. Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m. Free. Advance registration is required. family-ymca.org/programs/special-needs.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: HarvestFest, featuring live music, food and adult beverages, plus family-friendly activities. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. All activities included with regular Garden admission; food available for purchase. lewisginter.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: Spooky Science Weekend, Oct. 30-31. Registration is required for Forge workshops. All activities except the Dome feature are included with Science Museum admission; “Phantom of the Universe” screening requires an additional ticket. smv.org.
etc.
Braehead Farm: Fall Festival Weekends, Oct. 2-31. Hayrides through decorated forest, corn maze, interactive game, sunflower walk/maze, visit the Giant Pumpkin and farm animals, and family playgrounds. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10 per person, ages 2 and under free. 540/899-9848; Braeheadfarm.com.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Howl-O-Scream, select dates Sept. 10 through Oct. 31. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Camp Hanover: Hollowed Harvest, featuring dozens of larger-than-life displays with over 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns. Family friendly. Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 31. Timed entry. Purchase tickets in advance; no tickets will be sold at the event. HollowedHarvest.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Friends of Dragon Run: Fall paddle trips will be held Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7, weather permitting. Begins at Big Island in King and Queen County. Each trip will accommodate eight guests. $50 donation requested; kayak, paddle and personal flotation device provided. Vaccinations required. Sign up in advance; reservations fill quickly. DragonRun.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Howard Theatre: Red Bull Dance Your Style street dance competition and dance workshops, Oct. 23. $15. See schedule at redbull.com/danceyourstylefinals.
Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt, select nights Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. kingsdominion.com.
Mary Washington House: Mary’s Ribbons. Tie a pink ribbon to the fence during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring visibility to this disease. Sunday, noon–4 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; closed Tuesdays. Free. Through Oct. 31. washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Train Days at the Museum, with the National Capital Trackers. Leatherneck Gallery, Oct. 30-31.
Six Flags America: “Fright Fest,” featuring haunted attractions, scare zones and Halloween-themed shows at night; and fall family fun event BOO during the day. Select dates through Oct. 31. sixflags.com/america.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
