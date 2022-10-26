Local Entertainment Roundup: Oct. 27-Nov. 3

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

27 thursday

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Nov. 6. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

28 friday

Film: “Suspiria,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. The original. (20th Century-Fox, 1977) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Blue Ridge Chorale BBQ and dancing fundraiser, Culpeper Baptist Church Worship Center, 318 S. West St. 5–7 p.m. $20 per adult; children eat free with a paying adult. Carryout available.

Goodtime Alibi, Colonial Beach Brewing, 215C Washington Ave., Colonial Beach. Rock music. 7-10 p.m.

“The Bad Seed,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble, 810 Caroline St., top floor. 8 p.m. $20. fredtheatre.org.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 27 listing.

“The Mascot Mystery,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 108 Hawthorn, Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.

29 saturday

Costume Stroll & Treats on the Streets, meet at the VRE Lot (Caroline and Frederick streets at 9:15 a.m.). Costume stroll begins at 9:30 a.m.; walking, stroller or wagons only. Treats on the Streets, from 10 a.m. to noon; trick-or-treating at participating downtown businesses (look for the balloons). fxbg.com.

Harvest Festival Fly-In, Shannon Airport, 3380 Shannon Airport Circle. Candy drops at noon and 2 p.m., trick-or-treating, displays, museum, kids’ activities, vendors, food and more. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. $5–$10; children 3 and younger are free. shannonezf.com.

Fall Family Fun Days at the Pumpkin Patch, 166 Embrey Mill Road, Stafford. Hayrides, petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, popcorn and more. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Free. Pumpkins available for sale. Proceeds benefit the Ebenezer Church Imagination Library. 540/659-1349; ebenezerumc.org/pumpkin.

Fall Festival Weekend, Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, mazes, games, family playgrounds, farm animals and visit the Great Pumpkin. $12 per person, children 2 and younger are free. Pumpkins sold separately. No admission fee to pick your own fields. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.

Film: “Frankenstein,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Universal, 1931) 2 p.m. Ben Model will provide live musical accompaniment. “Rosemary’s Baby,” (Paramount, 1968) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Gothic Ghosts, Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. Live readings of the most hair-raising tales by the early republic’s gothic writers. 5:30–7:30 p.m. and 7:30–9:30 p.m. $20. Light refreshments will be served. Spaces are limited to 20 tickets for each time slot. Tickets are nonrefundable. 540/371-1494; bit.ly/3RO7MuW.

FXBG Pet Palooza, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Vendors, demonstrations from top animal experts, pet costume contest and more. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $6–$7. Pets welcome; waiver required. Sponsored by Off-Leash K-9 Training. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.

Trunk or Treat, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd. Treats and dogs available for adoption. 4–6 p.m. Free. ODHS is accepting canned dog food donations. olddominionhumanesociety.org.

Halloween 5K and Monster Mile, Embrey Mill Park, 1600 Mine Road, Stafford. Races and costume contest. 8–10 a.m. 5K registration is $35–$40. Monster Mile registration for ages 12 and younger is $20–$25. Proceeds benefit Project Lifesaver with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Register at runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=86385&eventId=551075.

Kenmore Club Fall Festival, 632 Kenmore Ave. Games, bake sale and family fun. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Free admission. Cornhole tournament starts at noon, with a $5 entry fee. Event proceeds benefit adults with mental illness.

Fall Festival, Northside Baptist Church, 445 Woodford St. Family event includes candy, games, bounce house, food, crafts and other fun. 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Fall festival, Richardsville Fire and Rescue Department, 29361 Elys Ford Road, Richardsville. Featuring costume contest (no scary costumes), hayrides and moon bounce. 5–8 p.m.

The Fall Soirée, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Dinner and dancing. Harold Melvin’s Bluenotes, The Intruders Revue, The Unifics along with DJ Darrell Scott and DJ Marvelous. Hosted by Comedian Laughin Lenny. 7 p.m.–midnight. Doors open 6 p.m. $75. 301/221-4855; the-fall-soiree-tickets.eventbrite.com.

Scary Music for Organ, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. 7:30 pm. Free; donations accepted at the door. Masks are not required but recommended. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.

“The Bad Seed,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. See Oct. 28 listing.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 27 listing.

“The Mascot Mystery,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. See Oct. 28 listing.

30 sunday

Fall Festival Weekend, Braehead Farm. See Oct. 29 listing.

FXBG Pet Palooza, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. See Oct. 29 listing.

Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. Free. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Held rain or shine, except for severe weather. No registration is required. GariMelchers.org.

“The Bad Seed,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 6 p.m. See Oct. 28 listing.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. Oct. 27 listing.

“The Mascot Mystery,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See Oct. 28 listing.

31 monday

Tower Fest, Strong Tower Church, 234 Ferry Road. Games, pumpkin patch inflatables, food, Trunk or Treat and chili cook-off competition. 6–9 p.m. Free.

1 tuesday

Band Together to Fight Hunger, Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road. Student and military musical performance and food collection. 7–9 p.m. Admission is free with a nonperishable food item benefitting the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. In honor of Military Family Appreciation Month, local active and veteran military members and their families are invited to join the students in the final combined performance.

2 wednesday

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Oct. 27 listing.

3 thursday

“Tourism Talk—Where We Are and Where We Hope to Be,” Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St. MC Morris provides a brief overview of the past year and talks about what is on the horizon for city tourism. 10 a.m. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Evening with an Expert: “Voices Strong, Voices True: African American History at the Museum,” Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Presented by Gaila Sims. 7–8:30 p.m. Free. RSVP at famva.org/evening-with-an-expert-with-dr-gaila-sims.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Oct. 27 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Oct. 27 listing.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 27 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Entre Dos Mundos (Between Two Worlds)” by David Amoroso, through Nov. 5. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Art First Gallery: “An Eclectic Collaboration: A Uniquely Curated Collection of Traditional and Unconventional Works by Sheryl Crowell & Linda Warshaw,” through Oct. 30. “Color,” all-member exhibit, featuring a range of subject matter presented, with some artists focusing on autumn themes. Nov 3-27. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. artfirstgallery.com.

Artists Alliance: Works by featured painter Barbara Brennan. Through Nov. 6. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by AA members. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Bremen Town Circus,” works by Barbara Posey, through Oct. 30. “Spirit Animals,” works by Charlene Woods. Nov. 1-27. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artisans Studio Tour: Featuring 39 artisans in 21 studios. Nov. 12–13, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. artisanstudiotour.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Floral Profusion,” poured acrylic paintings by Ben Childers. Through Oct. 30. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. Watercolor Wonders on Mondays, with instructor Catherine Hillis, Nov. 7–28. For more info, contact 703/431-6877 or catherine.h.hillis@gmail.com.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by watercolorist Kimberly Zook.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by local artists. 804/410-2019.

Dockside Realty: Fluid acrylic art by Andrea Howard.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Opening of “A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia,” Nov. 5 from 4:30–6 p.m. Includes remarks from community members and museum staff. Free. Refreshments provided. famva.org/famevents.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members Gallery: “Maura Harrison: An Illustrated Comedy.” Through October. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Work by local/regional artists and makers.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by Vicki Marckel, Ebbie Hynson, Carl Thor and Joyce Thor.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Into the Void,” a national juried exhibit. Through Oct. 30. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Show of Shows,” through Nov. 17 in the Purcell Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Dr. David Johnson. Oct. 28–Feb. 24. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Mason Exhibitions: “Cast/Recast,” a group exhibition of photography, video, sculpture, painting, site-specific installation and live performative work for select programs. Through Dec. 3. masonexhibitions.org.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by Colonial Beach artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Featuring in-house design projects by RMS Designs.

Shannon Airport Museum: Seeking volunteer docents to guide tours. For more information, contact Charlie Russell at 703/930-7450 or carussell@gmail.com.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Parish Hall): Works by Joyce Reid, including glass on glass as well as mosaic bead art. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

UMW Galleries: duPont Gallery: Group exhibit featuring the current members of the Studio Art faculty, through Dec. 4 with artist lecture Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Jan. 29. First Fridays: free museum admission, food trucks, family-friendly activities, live entertainment and happy hour specials, from 5-8 p.m. starting Nov. 4. virginiahistory.org.

music

Altria Theater: “Disney Princess: The Concert,” Nov. 16. Featuring Christy Altomare, Isabelle McCalla, Anneliese van der Pol and Syndee Winters, with Benjamin Rauhala and Adam J. Levy. broadwayinrichmond.com.

The Anthem: Trampled By Turtles, Nov. 4. theanthemdc.com.

The Birchmere: We Are One X-perience, Oct. 28; Raven’s Night, Oct. 29; Tom Paxton and The DonJuans, Oct. 30; Squirrel Nut Zippers, Oct. 31; Joep Neving, Nov. 1; John Moreland, Nov. 3; Phillip Phillips, Nov. 4; Mac McAnally with Dan Navarro, Nov. 8. $45. 703/549-7500; birchmere.com.

Brencore Entertainment: 16th anniversary celebration, Oct. 29 at the Bowie Center for the Performing Arts. $35 in advance, $40 day of event. brencore.com.

City Winery: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Nov. 11. citywinery.com.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: United States Navy Concert Band, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m., free; Aida Cuevas with Mariachi Aztlán, Oct. 29, $30-$50; and Farruquito, Oct. 30, $30-$50. HyltonCenter.org.

Jazz4Justice: Concert features community gospel choir and the UMW Street Chorus. Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at UMW’s Dodd Auditorium. Raises funds for Legal Aid Works’ mission and music scholarships for UMW jazz students. $10 adults, $5 seniors and students. After-party at Colonial Tavern, with local jazz musicians. legalaidworks.org/jazz4justice, jazz4justice.com.

MGM National Harbor: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Night of The Living Drag, Oct. 28. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Modlin Center for the Arts: Susanna Phillips accompanied by Craig Terry, Oct. 27. modlin.richmond.edu.

theater

Altria Theater: “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Nov. 22-27. broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Holiday,” through Nov. 6 in Fichandler Stage; Sanctuary City,” Oct. 21–Nov. 27 in Kreeger Theater. arenastage.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, Nov. 5; Virginia Opera: “The Pirates of Penzance,” Nov. 12–13. cfa.gmu.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Eisenhower Theater: “Air Play,” Nov. 4–6. Theater Lab: “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 1, 2023. kennedy-center.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ghost the Musical,” through Nov. 6. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Signature Theatre: “Into the Woods,” Nov. 8–Jan. 29 in MAX Theatre. sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “Dracula,” through Nov. 6. Event: Vampire Ball, Oct. 28. synetictheater.org.

UMW Theatre: “The Rocky Horror Show,” Nov. 9-20, with pay-what-you-can Nov. 9, post-show discussion Nov. 13, late show Nov. 18. Rocky Horror Fun Packs $2 when reserving tickets or $3 at the performance. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Chicken and Biscuits,” through Oct. 30. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Ferry Farm: Learn with Me Day: I Dig George! Explore together with parents or caregivers on a simulated archaeological site. Oct. 29: 9:30–10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.–noon, 1–2 p.m.; 2:30–3:30 p.m. $10 students; $5 parents/caregivers. Space is limited. kenmore.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

National Building Museum: The Big Build, hands-on community day invites visitors of all ages to channel their inner builder and discover what it’s like to wear a hard hat, hammer a nail or drill a hole. Nov. 5. Free. nbm.org.

National Harbor: Harbor Halloween, featuring trick-or-treating, “Hocus Pocus” screening and family-friendly activities, Oct. 30, 12:30-3 p.m. nationalharbor.com/events/harbor-halloween/.

Shannon Airport: Eighth annual Harvest Festival Fly-in, featuring trick-or-treating aviation style, display aircraft, food trucks, activities for kids, food trucks and vendors. Airplane and helicopter rides available for purchase. Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with candy drops at noon and 2 p.m. for ages 12 and under. Proceeds support the Shannon Air Museum. $10 general admission, $5 ages 4-12, free ages 3 and under. Makeup date Oct. 30. 540/373-4431; Facebook (ShannonairportFredericksburg)

Stratford Hall: Fall Family Fun Day, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pumpkin painting, colonial games and more. Explore the Great House with the new children’s audio tour: Who Lived at Stratford Junior. $5 ages 6 and up; free for ages 5 and under. stratfordhall.org.

ETC.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Howl-O-Scream, select nights through Oct. 31; and The Count’s Spooktacular, featuring new family-friendly themes every weekend through Oct. 30. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Embrey Mill Halloween 5K and Monster Mile: Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Prizes include cash, trophies, best costume awards, and finisher medals for all Halloween 5K and Monster Mile runners. Benefits Project Lifesaver with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Register at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Stafford/Halloween5KandMonsterMile

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. $12 adults, $6 students ages 6-17, free for children ages 5 and under. kenmore.org.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Evening with an Expert: “Voices Strong, Voices True: African American History at the Museum,” presented by Dr. Gaila Sims, Curator of African American History and Special Projects. Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Space is limited; RSVP required. famva.org.

GLOW: Georgetown commercial district. Holiday celebration featuring outdoor public light art installations. Nov. 26–Jan. 22 from 5–10 p.m. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.

Historic Kenmore: The George Washington Foundation’s Centennial Celebration Event: USO Night, featuring live music performed by the Fredericksburg Big Band and dance performances by Dance FXBG: Lindy in the ‘Burg. Nov. 11, from 7-9:30 p.m. $35 general public, $25 veterans and active military. Hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks included with admission; alcoholic beverage tickets available for purchase $6. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt, select nights through Oct. 30. kingsdominion.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Harvest Fest, with live music, food, adult beverages and family-friendly activities. Oct. 29, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Rain or shine. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Maymont Estate: Garden Glow, presented by Kroger. Through Nov 6. Open 6:30–10 p.m. Times vary. Limited capacity; early registration is encouraged. In advance: $15 general admission, $10 ages 3–12. At the gate: $17 general admission, $12 ages 3–12. Ages 2 and under are free. 804/358-7166; Maymont.org

The Office Experience: Immersive experience featuring iconic set recreations, original show costumes and props. Through Jan. 16 at 1020 G St. NW, Washington, D.C. theofficeexperience.com.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Southern Maryland Rock, Mineral and Fossil Club: 26th annual Rock, Mineral and Fossil Show, Old Waldorf School, 3074 Crain Highway, Waldorf, Md. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5. $3-$5; free for under 7. SMRMC.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee