Local Entertainment Roundup: Oct. 28-Nov. 4

28 thursday
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75, plus processing fee. Through Oct. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble, 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $20. Tickets and COVID protocols at fredericksburgtheatre.org.
29 fridayFall Halloween Movie, Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St. 5–9:30 p.m. Bring chairs, blanket. Food trucks available. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.
HowlOween Ghoul-a-pa-looza, Main Street, Orange. Trick-or-Treating. 4–6 p.m. townoforangeva.org.
Old Growth Forest Hike, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Ranger-led hike. 9 a.m.–noon. $5 parking fee. Variable and steep terrain. Wear good hiking/walking shoes, bring water and bug spray. Reservations suggested. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Fredericksburg Symphony Masterworks Series: “On Top of the World,” Lifepoint Church auditorium, 1400 Central Park Blvd. With Abigail Rockwell as narrator. 7:30 p.m. $20–$55. 540/370-2399; fredericksburgsymphony.org.
30 saturdayFall Festival weekend, Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, corn maze, sunflower walk, family playground, farm animals and the Great Pumpkin. 9 a.m.–6 p.m.$10 per person, age 2 and younger are free. “Pick your own” fields are open, no admission fee; pay what you pick. Through Oct. 31. 540/899-9848.
Harvest Festival Fly in, Shannon Airport, 3380 Shannon Airport Circle. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. $10; ages 4–12, $5; ages 3 and younger, free. Candy drop for children 5 and younger at noon; for children 6 and older at 2 p.m. Warbird rides may be purchased in advance at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org; unsold flights will be available for purchase onsite the day of the event. Rain date Oct. 31. shannonairmuseum.com.
One Eyed Zed’s Zombie Games, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Military-style obstacle course guarded by zombies. 4–5:30 p.m. $15–$25 and up; free for spectators. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Halloween Campfire and Trunk-or-Treat, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. S’mores, spooky stories, prizes for costumes and decorated vehicles awarded at end of event. 5:30–10 p.m. Registration requested. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
National Capital Trackers Model Railroad Displays, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. “O” Gauge electric train enthusiasts will have their model trains running in Leatherneck Gallery. 9a.m.–5 p.m. Free admission and parking. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Drift into the Holiday Season, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Make your own driftwood tree. Noon–3 p.m. $30 per tree plus $5 parking fee. Paid reservations required. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Scary Music for Organ, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Come in costume. 7:30 p.m. Free with donations accepted at the door. Masks are required for all visitors over the age of 2. Seating will be staggered to allow for social distancing. 540/373-4133; or stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.
Patsy and the Country Classics, Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 3 p.m. $15. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.
31 sundayFall Festival weekend, Braehead Farm. See Oct. 30 listing.
Trunk or Treat, Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, Stafford. 6–8 p.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.
National Capital Trackers Model Railroad Displays, National Museum of the Marine Corps. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. See Oct. 30 listing.
Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. Free. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
1 mondayBand Together to Fight Hunger, Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road, Stafford. High school band performances and food collection. 7–9 p.m. Admission is free with a non-perishable food item benefitting the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. staffordschools.net.
4 thursdayWashington Heritage Museums Fall Speaker Series: “Furnishing Ferry Farm,” Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St. 10 a.m. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
34th annual James Monroe Lecture: “James Monroe: A Life”—A Conversation with Author Tim McGrath, Facebook Live. McGrath discusses his comprehensive 2020 biography of James Monroe with Scott Harris. 7 p.m. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Live music at the Co-op: Steven Gellman, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Folk singer-songwriter. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
“Legally Blonde Jr.,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 7 p.m. $20 online, $25 at the door. Tickets and COVID restrictions at 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by 20 artist-members in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Making Waves,” works by Jennifer Gavin and Kit Paulsen. Through October. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Tin, Tin, Tin,” 10th anniversary celebratory show. Through Oct. 31. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Trees of Life,” works by painter Stacy Gerise, and “Nuts and Bolts,” works by welder and sculptor Pete Zinck. Through October. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Paintings by featured artist Michell Costello. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Performing Arts: Works by artists Sharon Virgil and Nadia Williams.
Colonial Buzz: Paintings by Jennie Grimes. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty: Art fundraiser for the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. 757/435-5578
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Exposure Unlimited.” Members’ Gallery: “Artistic Expression,” works by Women’s Eyes. Through October. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Figure Physiognomy: The Art of the Face,” works on paper by Gari Melchers. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Hillwood Museum: “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil” and “A Jazzy, Jolly Holiday.” Through Jan. 9. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by 101-year-old artist Ebby Hynson, Vicki Marckel and Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Fear,” national juried exhibit. Through Oct. 31. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
The Museum of American History in Port Royal: Featuring paintings by Sydney King, early Virginia furniture, the White House china and Collins Toleware Collection. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, plus 1-4 p.m. Thursdays in October. “Afternoons with Bill and Mike,” Nov. 4, 11 and 18. Free; donations appreciated.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte. Combat Art Gallery. Opens Nov. 1. usmcmuseum.com.
National Museum of the American Indian: Día de los Muertos celebration (Day of the Dead), Oct. 28 online. Free. americanindian.si.edu.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Paintings by Nancy Owens. 804/ 224-7148.
RMS Design: Photographs by Jackie Gover. 804/761-5366.
The Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Bits and Pieces,” by artist, educator and national art consultant Wendy Wells. Through Nov. 20.
UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Where Earth Meets Sky: Reflections on Nature from UMW’s Permanent Collection,” Oct. 28–Dec. 5, with opening reception Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m. duPont Gallery: “Dan Finnegan–Potter,” Oct. 28–Dec. 5, with opening reception Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m., and artist lecture Oct. 29 at noon in the Hurley Convergence Center and via Zoom. umwgalleries.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
music
The Birchmere: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Oct. 29; Hayes Carll, Oct. 30; Tom Paxton, The DonJuans and John McCutcheon, Oct. 31; The Fixx with fastball, Nov. 1; Shovels & Rope, Nov. 2; Chicks with Hits, Nov. 3; Herman’s Hermits, Nov. 4; Stephanie Mills, Nov. 5; Steep Canyon Rangers, Nov. 7. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
The Fredericksburg Symphony: Masterworks Series: “On Top of the World,” featuring narrator Abigail Rockwell. Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. at Lifepoint Auditorium. $20 and up. 540/370-2399; fredericksburgsymphony.org.
The Groove Music Hall: Mark Willis, Oct. 30; Quiet Riot, Nov. 6. 703/361-7223; thegroovemusichall.com.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra: Swingin’ with the Met, Oct. 30; The War and Treaty, Nov. 14. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Will Liverman baritone, Oct. 28; The Just and the Blind, Nov. 4. modlin.richmond.edu.
theater
Altria Theatre: “Anastasia,” Oct. 26–31. 800/514-3849; BroadwayInRichmond.com.
Arena Stage: “Celia and Fidel,” through Nov. 21. arenastage.org.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Mason School of Theater: “Footloose” concert presentation, Oct. 28-31. $15-$30 adults. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: ARTfactory: “Sweeney Todd,” Oct. 29; “Sistas the Musical,” Nov. 5-7. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: “Hadestown,” Oct. 13-31. $45–$175; Washington National Opera: “Come Home: A Celebration of Return,” Nov. 6-14. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative COVID-19 test) required. kennedy-center.org.
Olney Theatre: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Nov. 5 to Jan. 2, 2022. $42-$99. 301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.
Peter’s Alley: “Proof,” Theatre on the Run, Arlington. Oct. 8-31. eventbrite.com/e/peters-alley-presents-proof-by-david-auburn-tickets-.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Bright Star,” bluegrass musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Sept. 15-Oct. 31. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Theater Alliance: “A Chorus Within Her,” Oct. 30 to Nov. 14. theateralliance.com.
UMW Theatre: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Nov. 10-14 and Nov. 17-21. $25; $20 students, seniors, alumni and military; $8 with UMW/GCC ID.
Woolly Mammoth: “A Strange Loop,” Nov. 22 to Jan. 2, 2022. $32 and up. woollymammoth.net.
family
Fun Land Fredericksburg: Spooky Golf, available every day through Halloween. Meet & Greet Trick or Treat, Halloween; $15, reservations required. visitfunland.com.
Massad Family YMCA: Sensory Friendly Carnival & Trunk or Treat. Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m. Free. Advance registration is required. family-ymca.org/programs/special-needs.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Science Museum of Virginia: Spooky Science Weekend, Oct. 30-31. Registration is required for Forge workshops. All activities except the Dome feature are included with Science Museum admission; “Phantom of the Universe” screening requires an additional ticket. smv.org.
etc.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Howl-O-Scream, select dates Sept. 10 through Oct. 31. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Camp Hanover: Hollowed Harvest, featuring dozens of larger-than-life displays with over 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns. Family friendly. Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 31. Timed entry. Purchase tickets in advance; no tickets will be sold at the event. HollowedHarvest.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Friends of Dragon Run: Fall paddle trips will be held Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7, weather permitting. Begins at Big Island in King and Queen County. Each trip will accommodate eight guests. $50 donation requested; kayak, paddle and personal flotation device provided. Vaccinations required. Sign up in advance; reservations fill quickly. DragonRun.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt, select nights Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. kingsdominion.com.
Mary Washington House: Mary’s Ribbons. Tie a pink ribbon to the fence during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring visibility to this disease. Sunday, noon–4 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; closed Tuesdays. Free. Through Oct. 31. washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Train Days at the Museum, with the National Capital Trackers. Leatherneck Gallery, Oct. 30-31.
Six Flags America: “Fright Fest,” featuring haunted attractions, scare zones and Halloween-themed shows at night; and fall family fun event BOO during the day. Select dates through Oct. 31. sixflags.com/america.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Wreaths Across America: Mobile Education Exhibit, featuring interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories. Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mission BBQ, 3515 Plank Road. Free. Hosted by the Washington-Lewis Chapter, NSDAR. wreathsacrossamerica.org/VA0791P.
Compiled by Tara Lee