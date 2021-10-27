Local Entertainment Roundup: Oct. 28-Nov. 4

Fredericksburg Symphony Masterworks Series: “On Top of the World,” Lifepoint Church auditorium, 1400 Central Park Blvd. With Abigail Rockwell as narrator. 7:30 p.m. $20–$55. 540/370-2399; fredericksburgsymphony.org.

“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 28 listing.

“Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. See Oct. 28 listing.

30 saturdayFall Festival weekend, Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, corn maze, sunflower walk, family playground, farm animals and the Great Pumpkin. 9 a.m.–6 p.m.$10 per person, age 2 and younger are free. “Pick your own” fields are open, no admission fee; pay what you pick. Through Oct. 31. 540/899-9848.

Harvest Festival Fly in, Shannon Airport, 3380 Shannon Airport Circle. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. $10; ages 4–12, $5; ages 3 and younger, free. Candy drop for children 5 and younger at noon; for children 6 and older at 2 p.m. Warbird rides may be purchased in advance at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org; unsold flights will be available for purchase onsite the day of the event. Rain date Oct. 31. shannonairmuseum.com.