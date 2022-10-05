Local Entertainment Roundup: Oct. 6-13

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

6 thursday

Fall opening of St. James’ House, 1300 Charles St. St. James’ House and garden fall opening. 1–4 p.m. $5 per person, WHM members free. Through Oct. 8. 540/373-5630.

Music on Main: Affrolachian On-Time Music, Taylor Park, West Main Street, Orange. Afrolachian and blues. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Free.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Nov. 6. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

“The Miracle Worker,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 7:30 p.m. $20–$25. 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.

“What is Involved in Renovating an Old House?” Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St. Jan Bieneck discusses the process of restoring a historic home. 10 a.m. Free. Attendees are invited to tour her nearby home, which dates to the late 18th century, after the program. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

7 friday

Film: “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. The original cult favorite. (Allied Artists, 1956) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Drowning Pool, Hard Times Cafe–Four Mile Fork. With special guests Through Fire. 7:15 p.m., doors 6 p.m. $25. For tickets, 540/710-6771 or national-acts.com.

Nick McAlister, Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 7–10 p.m. Free. 540/373-1313; irishbrigadetavern.com.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 6 listing.

“The Miracle Worker,” Stage Door Productions. 8 p.m. See Oct. 6 listing.

8 saturday

Art Attack, 600–1000 block Caroline St. and 100–300 block William St. Artists create on the city’s streets. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free. Register at artattackproject.com.

Neighborhood walking tour of Lower Caroline Street, meet in commuter parking lot at Caroline and Frederick streets. Ninety-minute, seven-block, guided walking tour of Fredericksburg’s Lower Caroline Street neighborhood. 10 a.m. $8; $4 for museum members and children. Pay guide at beginning of walk. Rain date Oct. 10. 540/809-3918.

Film: “Monsters, Inc.,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Disney–Pixar, 2001) 2 p.m.; “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” A remake that stands up to the original. (MGM, 1978) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Fredericksburg Roller Derby Scrimmage Toys for Tots, 1300 Dixon St. 4 p.m. In lieu of admission ticket, attendees are requested to bring a new, unwrapped toy or donation to Toys for Tots. Theme is Halloween vs. Christmas; attendees are encouraged to dress like Halloween or Christmas and can participate in half-time costume contest.

King George Fall Festival: Peace & Liberty for All, King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way. Fun run; live music; parade; craft and food vendors; children’s activities; car, truck and bike show. Schedule at kgfallfestival.com.

Now and Then Doll Club show and sale, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge #875, 11309 Tidewater Trail. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. $3–$6 at the door. Lunch will be available. Handicap accessible. Free parking.

Fall Festival Weekend, Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, mazes, games, family playgrounds, farm animals and visit the Great Pumpkin. $12 per person, children 2 and younger are free. Pumpkins sold separately. No admission fee to pick your own fields. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.

Romanian Festival, Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road. Traditional Romanian food, live music, folk dances. Free admission. Noon–7 p.m.

Courtland Car Show, Courtland High School, 6701 Smith Station Road. Cars and bikes on display, kids’ activities and food. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Proceeds benefit CTE at Courtland High School. spotsylvania.k12.va.us/o/courtlandhs/page/car-show.

Fredericksburg Eagles Car and Truck Show, 21 Cool Spring Road. Cars and trucks of all kinds, DJ, food, vendors and more. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Free to spectators; $20 to show a vehicle. 540/287-5539.

Church of the Messiah Fall Bazaar, 12201 Spotswood Furnace Road. Food, baked goods, kids activities and more. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. churchofthemessiahva.org/fall-bazaar.

Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club annual fall craft show, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Wallers Baptist Church fall festival, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow. Features homemade apple butter, a car show, a yard sale, pumpkins and crafts for the children, and more. 10 a.m. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.

Remington Fall Festival, Main Street, Remington. Breakfast at Remington Baptist Church, street vendors, live entertainment and food court. 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Pit-cooked barbecue chicken dinner, Tabernacle Methodist Church, 7310 Old Plank Road. 4–6:30 p.m. Adults $12 (half-chicken), children $8 (quarter-chicken). Carryout available. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. 540/786-6162.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 6 listing.

“The Miracle Worker,” Stage Door Productions. 8 p.m. See Oct. 6 listing.

9 sunday

Fredericksburg Fashion Week “Homecoming” VIP Runway Sho, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Performances by Models Inc. and Ayzha Nyree. Breast cancer awareness. 5–7 p.m. $50. fxbgfashionweek.com/shop-the-runway.

Fall Festival Weekend, Braehead Farm. See Oct. 8 listing.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 listing.

“The Miracle Worker,” Stage Door Productions. 3 p.m. See Oct. 6 listing.

11 tuesday

USAF Heritage Winds, Louisa Arts Center Cooke–Haley Theater, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 5:30 p.m. Free. Louisaarts.org.

12 wednesday

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Oct. 6 listing.

13 thursday

Stafford County Agricultural Fair, University of Mary Washington, 121 University Blvd. Through Oct. 16. Schedule online at staffordfair.com.

Virtual author talks: Dr. Aziz Gazipura, author of “Not Nice—Stop People Pleasing, Staying Silent, & Feeling Guilty.” 4–5 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Oct. 6 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Oct. 6 listing.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 6 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Entre Dos Mundos (Between Two Worlds)” by David Amoroso, through Nov. 5. Artist reception Oct. 8, 6–8 p.m. RSVP at Tinyurl.com/AmorosoReception. Event: Dia de los Muertos Celebration, Nov. 1, free. (time TBD). VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Artists Alliance: Works by featured artist, painter Maria Chavez. Also on display: “Art for Your Bathroom,” in the bathroom gallery, and painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by AA members. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “An Eclectic Collaboration: A Uniquely Curated Collection of Traditional and Unconventional Works by Sheryl Crowell & Linda Warshaw,” through Oct. 30. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Bremen Town Circus,” works by Barbara Posey, Oct. 4-30. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Floral Profusion,” poured acrylic paintings by Ben Childers. Through Oct. 30. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artists.

Colonial Beach Museum: New display featured.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by local artists. 804/410-2019.

Dockside Realty: Works by featured artist Kimberly Zook.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members Gallery: “Maura Harrison: An Illustrated Comedy.” Through October. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Work by local/regional artists and makers.

James Monroe Museum: New exhibit: “Chatty History: Selected Artifacts from Our Online Programming.” 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: 15th anniversary celebration, featuring artists who have appeared at the gallery and variety of works including landscapes, seascapes, still life, abstracts and photographs.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Into the Void,” a national juried exhibit. Through Oct. 30. Opening reception: virtual tour at 1 p.m., show opens at 5 p.m. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Show of Shows,” through Nov. 17 in the Purcell Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Barbara Taylor Hall. Through October. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by Colonial Beach artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Featuring in-house design projects by RMS Designs.

Shannon Airport Museum: Seeking volunteer docents to guide tours. For more information, contact Charlie Russell at 703/930-7450 or carussell@gmail.com.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Parish Hall): Featured artist is Abénaa Pieisie. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Steve Griffin: Recent Paintings, 2020–2022,” abstract paintings by UMW Professor Emeritus Steve Griffin, through Oct. 16. duPont Gallery: Group exhibit featuring the current members of the Studio Art faculty, through Dec. 4 with artist lecture Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Jan. 29. virginiahistory.org.

music

Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: “A Musical Journey to Italy,” directed by Joe Eveler, highlighting European choral works with an emphasis on Italian composers. St. George’s Church. Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. Free. fred-este.org.

The Fredericksburg Symphony: Masterworks Series: Symphony No. 1 “Titan”-Mahler, featuring guest conductor Brian Balmages. Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. 540/370-2399; fredericksburgsymphony.org.

Richmond Folk Festival: Featuring six stages and showcasing music and dance from more than 30 performing groups from around Virginia, the nation and the world. Oct. 7-9. richmondfolkfestival.org.

Stage Alive Community Concert Association: The Everly Set, Culpeper County High School. Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. $25 adults, $10 students. Limited single tickets available at the door. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org.

Tin Pan: Dana Cooper with Michael Lille & Kyle Davis on Oct. 6. 804/447-8189; tinpanrva.com.

theater

Ford’s Theatre: “The Trip to Bountiful,” through Oct. 16. fords.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: Virginia Opera: “The Valkyrie,” from Richard Wagner’s “Ring” cycle, Oct. 8-9. cfa.gmu.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Hamilton,” through Oct. 9. Eisenhower Theater: Broadway Center Stage: “Guys and Dolls,” Oct. 7-16. Theater Lab: “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 1, 2023. kennedy-center.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ghost the Musical,” through Nov. 6. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre: “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci,” through Oct. 23 in the Michael R. Klein Theatre. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “The Color Purple,” through Oct. 9 in MAX Theatre. “No Place to Go,” through Oct. 16 in Ark Theatre. sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: “The Miracle Worker,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $20–$25. 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.

Synetic Theater: “Dracula,” Oct. 13 through Nov. 6. Event: Vampire Ball, Oct. 28. synetictheater.org.

Theater Week: Tickets available for $22, $33 or $44 at venues throughout the D.C. area. Through Oct. 9. theatreweek.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Chicken and Biscuits,” through Oct. 30. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Ferry Farm: Learn with Me Day: I Dig George! Explore together with parents or caregivers on a simulated archaeological site. Oct. 29: 9:30–10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.–noon, 1–2 p.m.; 2:30–3:30 p.m. $10 students; $5 parents/caregivers. Space is limited. kenmore.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

ETC.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Howl-O-Scream, select nights through Oct. 31; and The Count’s Spooktacular, featuring new family-friendly themes every weekend through Oct. 30. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. $12 adults, $6 students ages 6-17, free for children ages 5 and under. kenmore.org.

Fredericksburg–Este Association: “The Idea of Italy in Music History,” with Dr. Brooks Kuykendall, St. George’s Church. Oct. 14, with light refreshments at 6:30 p.m. and lecture at 7 p.m. Free. fred-este.org.

Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium, Oct. 15. Two hour waves offered from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., 1:30-3:30 p.m., 4-6 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your own Nerf gun and protective eye wear. All ages. Pre-registration is required. $10 per person per wave. Register at FXBGparks.com or at the Dorothy Hart Community Center.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt, select nights through Oct. 30. kingsdominion.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10; included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Market in the Garden Festival: 700 block of Caroline Street, Fredericksburg. Oct. 15-16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hosted by Ponshop and Duly Noted. Featuring local artisans and makers, pumpkins, Cold Brew Coffee Bar featuring Blanchard’s Coffee and fresh apple cider and locally made doughnuts. Admission is free; $28 VIP pass includes a limited edition canvas tote bag (artwork designed by Duly Noted), a cup of apple cider and doughnut, and 10 percent off entire purchase at both Ponshop and Duly Noted. ponshopstudio.com, shopdulynoted.com.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.