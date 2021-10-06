Local Entertainment Roundup: Oct. 7-14

7 thursday
Washington Heritage Museums Fall Speaker Series: “St. George’s, The Church in the Public Square.” Meet in the Nave of St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Members of St. George’s 300th Anniversary Committee provide an introduction to the exhibit. Education and Public Programs Coordinator Theresa Cramer will then lead the group to see the exhibit in the museum. 10 a.m. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Live music at the Co-op: Mike Wheelehan and Mick Houck, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Jazz classics to Motown hits. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75, plus processing fee. Through Oct. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
8 fridayOnline Germanna Community Conversations: Mildred D. Muhammad, Zoom. Discussion with the ex-wife of D.C. Sniper John Allen Muhammad. 6 p.m. Free. Register at germanna.edu/conversations.
Tracks and Traces Hike, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Ranger-guided hike. 10 a.m.–noon. $5 parking fee. Registration requested. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 7 listing.
9 saturdayJosh Hardy Superhero Celebration, Adventure Brewing North, 33 Perchwood Drive No. 101. Cake walk, crafts, photo booth, snacks, music and dancing. 6:30–9:30 p.m. Suggested donation $25 per family. Superhero costume required. Family friendly. Cash bar. Proceeds benefit the Fairy Godmother Project.
Scarecrow Fest display, The Rocking Horse Gallery, 803 Caroline St. Private collection of original Broadway pieces, pose with Fiyero from “Wicked,” meet with the Doll Doctor, donate money or 18-inch American Girl dolls in any condition for children in crisis. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. All donations are tax deductible. joydollhospital.org.
Partial opening: Riverfront Park, 713 Sophia St. Park’s play areas and walkway open. 5 a.m.–10 p.m. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.
Online: Science Saturday: Oysters and the Chesapeake Bay, Zoom. Explore the history and ecology of this quintessential element of our natural community. 11 a.m. Free. Registration is required. simpletix.com/e/science-saturday-at-stratford-hall-oysters-tickets-78505.
Lecture: “Richard Henry Lee, Patrick Henry, and ‘Lighthorse Harry’ Lee: A Complicated Dance,” Stratford Hall duPont Library, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. With Robert H. Smith and John Ragosta. 2–3:30 p.m. $10; free for Friends of Stratford members. Registration is required. simpletix.com/e/richard-henry-lee-patrick-henry-and-’ligh-tickets-78501.
Pink Carpet Event charity fashion show, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Stafford. With live entertainment, DJ and dancing. Hosted by Ean Williams, founder and executive director of DC Fashion Week. 6–9 p.m. VIP at 5 p.m. $25–$100. Benefits Mary Washington Hospital Foundation’s Breast Cancer Fund. thepinkcarpetevent.com.
Presidential sites bike tour: “Rolling Through History,” meet at the Mary Washington Monument. A 90-minute bike tour highlighting the 31 area visits by the men, from George Washington to Joseph Biden, who have held the office of U.S. president. 10 a.m. $10; $5 for museum members. Ends on Lower Caroline Street; end-of-tour transport is up to each participant. Limited to 10 cyclists. Pre-registration is required. Bring a writing implement. Rain date is Oct. 11. 540/371-3037, ext. 135; or 540/809-3918.
Monarch Madness with wagon ride, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Community science, tagging monarchs. 2–4 p.m. $3 per person, $8 per family, $5 parking fee. Masks required on wagon. Paid registrations required. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Sunset kayak tour, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 6–8:30 p.m. $19–$25, plus $5 parking fee. Masks required during van ride. Wear clothes to get wet and close-toed shoes. Must be 8 years or older and accompanied by adult for tandem kayak; minimum age 16 years for solo kayak. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Fall Festival weekend, Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, corn maze, sunflower walk, family playground, farm animals and the Great Pumpkin. 9 a.m.–6 p.m.$10 per person, age 2 and younger are free. “Pick your own” fields are open, no admission fee; pay what you pick. Through Oct. 31. 540/899-9848.
King George Fall Festival, King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way, King George. Family fun, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. 5K and 1-mile fun run at Dahlgren Heritage Railroad Trail at 8 a.m. Parade from the court house to the high school at 11 a.m. Car and craft/vendor shows at 10 a.m. Fair and entertainment at noon. kgfallfestival.com.
Fall festival, Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. Vendors, crafters, rummage sale, children’s activities, hayrides, music and food. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Free admission. wildernessbaptistevangelism@gmail.com.
Car show, Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. 540/785-4451 or 540/846-5192.
Culpeper Air Fest, Culpeper Regional Airport, 12517 Beverly Ford Road, Brandy Station. Main show starts at noon; gates open at 9 a.m. Free admission. Complimentary parking and shuttle at Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools. culpeperairfest.com.
Family Day: Robotics, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Participate in robotic-themed activities. Partners from area robotics labs and universities will be on hand with live demonstrations. Noon-3 p.m. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Fall Everything But the Garage Sale, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. $4–$10, plus processing fee. Tickets must be purchased online. everythingbutthegarage.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
After Hours Concert Series: Hank Williams Jr., Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $31–$149. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 7 listing.
10 sundayNature journaling, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Create your own journal; supplies included. 10 a.m.–noon. $5 per person, plus $5 parking fee. Paid reservation required. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Scarecrow Fest display, The Rocking Horse Gallery. Noon–4 p.m. See Oct. 9 listing.
Fall Festival weekend, Braehead Farm. See Oct. 9 listing.
Fall Everything But the Garage Sale, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. See Oct. 9 listing.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Oct. 7 listing.
13 wednesday“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Oct. 7 listing.
14 thursday
Stafford County Fair, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. $15 per person per day; kids under 12 are free. Through Oct. 17. Schedule at staffordfair.com.
Online: Germanna Community Conversations: James Clapper, Zoom. Discussion with President Barack Obama’s director of national intelligence. 6 p.m. Free. Register at germanna.edu/conversations.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Oct. 7 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Oct. 7 listing.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 7 listing.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by 20 artist-members in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. Open for Second Friday Art Walk. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Making Waves,” works by Jennifer Gavin and Kit Paulsen. Through October. artfirstgallery.com
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Tin, Tin, Tin,” 10th anniversary celebratory show. Through Oct. 31. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Trees of Life,” works by painter Stacy Gerise, and “Nuts and Bolts,” works by welder and sculptor Pete Zinck. Through October. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Open for Second Friday Art Walk. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Paintings by featured artist Michell Costello. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Performing Arts: Works by artists Sharon Virgil and Nadia Williams. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.
Colonial Buzz: Paintings by Jennie Grimes. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty: Art fundraiser for the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Open for Second Friday Art Walk. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Exposure Unlimited.” Members’ Gallery: “Artistic Expression,” works by Women’s Eyes. Through September. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Figure Physiognomy: The Art of the Face,” works on paper by Gari Melchers. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by 101-year-old artist Ebby Hynson, Vicki Marckel and Joyce and Carl Thor. Open for Second Friday Art Walk. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Fear,” national juried exhibit. Through Oct. 31. Event: Artists’ Yard Sale, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday in courtyard. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. Open for Second Friday Art Walk. 804/410-5628.
The Museum of American History in Port Royal: Featuring paintings by Sydney King, early Virginia furniture, the White House china and Collins Toleware Collection. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, plus 1-4 p.m. Thursdays in October. Free; donations appreciated.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Paintings by Nancy Owens. Open for Second Friday Art Walk. 804/ 224-7148.
RMS Design: Photographs by Jackie Gover. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/761-5366.
The Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Bits and Pieces,” by artist, educator and national art consultant Wendy Wells. Through Nov. 20; opening reception Oct. 8 from 5-7 p.m. Free.
UMW Galleries: “Virginia Derryberry: Private Domain,” through Oct. 10 in Ridderhof Martin Gallery. “UMW Studio Art Faculty Exhibition,” through Oct. 10 in duPont Gallery. umwgalleries.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
music
The Birchmere: Lori McKenna, with Mark Erelli, Oct. 7; Christopher Cross, Oct. 8; The Guess Who, Oct. 9; Phil Vassar, Oct. 10; An Evening with Gregory Alan Isakov and Patty Griffin, Oct. 11. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
The Fredericksburg Symphony: Masterworks Series: “On Top of the World,” featuring narrator Abigail Rockwell. Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. at Lifepoint Auditorium. $20 and up. 540/370-2399; fredericksburgsymphony.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Mason’s Dewberry School of Music: Wind Symphony Concert, Oct. 7. $9-$16. Faculty Artist Showcase Recital, Oct. 10, free. Sphinx Virtuosi, Oct. 17, $34-$53. Proof of vaccination (or negative COVID-19 test) required. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Sounds of Summer: Brisk, Oct. 8. Market Square. $5 per person, $3 museum members, free for under 5. Purchase tickets at famva.org/sounds-of-summer-2021.
theater
Ford’s Theatre: “My Lord, What a Night,” Oct. 1-24; $18-$48. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative COVID-19 test) required. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason School of Theater: The Mason Players’ Originals! Oct. 8. Free. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Lake of the Woods Players: “The Addams Family: A New Musical,” Lake of the Woods Community Center. Oct. 15-16, 22-23 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 17, 23-24 at 2 p.m. $29 adults, $24 students, $15 children 12 and under. lowplayers.org.
Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “The Revolutionists,” through Oct. 17. $28. marylandensemble.org/the-revolutionists.
Peter’s Alley: “Proof,” Theatre on the Run, Arlington. Oct. 8-31. eventbrite.com/e/peters-alley-presents-proof-by-david-auburn-tickets-.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Bright Star,” bluegrass musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Sept. 15-Oct. 31. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski,” starring David Strathairn. Oct. 6-17. shakespearetheatre.org.
family
Caledon State Park: Halloween Campfire and Trunk or Treat, Oct. 30 at 5:30-10 p.m. Prizes for costumes and decorated vehicles. Free. Register at 540/663-3861.
Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: Park After Dark, an evening of spooky, family-friendly stories, 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 22 at Alum Spring Park. For ages 5 and up. $5 per person; registration closes Oct. 17. Other events: FXBG Fall Movie Series: Halloween movie, Oct. 29 at Dixon Park. Gates open at 5 p.m., movie at dusk. Free, all ages. Food truck available. Details on Facebook page.
Fun Land Fredericksburg: Spooky Golf, available every day through Halloween. visitfunland.com.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Family Series: The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! Oct. 16. $10-$15. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
etc.
Braehead Farm: Fall Festival Weekends, Oct. 2-31. Hayrides through decorated forest, corn maze, interactive game, sunflower walk/maze, visit the Giant Pumpkin and farm animals, and family playgrounds. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10 per person, ages 2 and under free. 540/899-9848; Braeheadfarm.com.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Howl-O-Scream, select dates Sept. 10 through Oct. 31. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Camp Hanover: Hollowed Harvest, featuring dozens of larger-than-life displays with over 7,000 Jack-O’-Lanterns. Family friendly. Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 31. Timed entry. Purchase tickets in advance; no tickets will be sold at the event. HollowedHarvest.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Friends of Dragon Run: Fall paddle trips will be held Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7, weather permitting. Begins at Big Island in King and Queen County. Each trip will accommodate eight guests. $50 donation requested; kayak, paddle and personal flotation device provided. Vaccinations required. Sign up in advance; reservations fill quickly. DragonRun.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
Hawthorn Mercantile: Fashion show. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/410-2036.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt, select nights Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. kingsdominion.com.
Mary Washington House: Mary’s Ribbons. Tie a pink ribbon to the fence during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring visibility to this disease. Sunday, noon–4 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; closed Tuesdays. Free. Through Oct. 31. washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.
Nerf Mania: Oct. 8 from 5-8 p.m. at FredNats Stadium. All ages. $10; pre-registration required. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.—Compiled by Tara Lee