Local Entertainment Roundup: Oct. 7-14

Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt, select nights Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. kingsdominion.com.

Mary Washington House: Mary’s Ribbons. Tie a pink ribbon to the fence during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring visibility to this disease. Sunday, noon–4 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; closed Tuesdays. Free. Through Oct. 31. washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.

Nerf Mania: Oct. 8 from 5-8 p.m. at FredNats Stadium. All ages. $10; pre-registration required. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.—Compiled by Tara Lee