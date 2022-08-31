Local Entertainment Roundup: Sept. 1–8

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

1 thursday

Live Music at the Co-op: David Cox, 320 Emancipation Highway. Classic folk, rock, pop and Great American Songbook. 6–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75, plus tax and processing fee. Through Sept. 4. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

2 friday

Film: “Metropolis,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (UFA, 1927) 7:30 p.m. Free. Musical accompaniment by Ben Model. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

After Hours Concert Series: Jamey Johnson, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

“Cinderella Jr.,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 7 p.m. $25–$30. 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 1 listing.

3 saturday

Living history event, Fredericksburg Battlefield, Sunken Road and Marye’s Heights. Local living historians convey stories of what happened before, during and after the Battle of Fredericksburg. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Ranger-led programs at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Period baseball games and musket firing demonstrations will occur throughout the day. Free. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.

History at Sunset: “Tunes of the Civil War,” Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Vocalists and string musicians perform and share stories about popular melodies from the Civil War period, including sea shanties, camp songs and patriotic airs. 6:30 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.

Film: “Things to Come,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (UA, 1936) 2 p.m. “2001: A Space Odyssey” (MGM, 1968) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

BAMM concert, Town Hill, corner of Colonial and Washington avenues, Colonial Beach. Music by Tommy Tutone, Scenic Roots, Carlos and the Castaways, Sally and Brian. Silent auction. Noon–5 p.m. Free admission. Fundraiser benefits BAMM: Beach, Arts, Music, Mentoring. facebook.com/groups/471855609873733.

After Hours Concert Series: Sam Hunt, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

Dahlgren Heritage Museum Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, The Estate at White Hall, 3668 White Hall Road, King George. 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at Eventbrite.com. dahlgrenmuseum.org.

“Cinderella Jr.,” Stage Door Productions. See Sept. 2 listing.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 1 listing.

4 sunday

“Cinderella Jr.,” Stage Door Productions. 3 and 7 p.m. See Sept. 2 listing.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner at 11:30 a.m. See Sept. 1 listing.

8 thursdayVirtual author talks: Dr. Michelle Borba, author of “Raising Thrivers—Parenting Tips & Tools to Help Kids Thrive in an Uncertain World.” 2–3 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Sept. 1 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Sept. 1 listing.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Sightings” by Scott Eagle, through Sept. 10. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Artists Alliance: Mixed media wall mounted sculpture by Jan Elmore. Also on display: “Art for Your Bathroom” exhibit in the gallery’s bathroom gallery; and painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Virginia On My Mind,” a collection of new oil and acrylic paintings by Judy Green. Through Sept. 25. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Second Chances,” works by Patrick Andrews featuring repurposed, recycled materials. Through Oct. 2. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Autumn Inspiration,” all-member show Sept. 1 through Oct. 2. First Friday reception 5–9 p.m. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: New studio opening by watercolor artist Catherine Hillis, who will present free watercolor demonstration from 6–7 p.m. on First Friday. catherinehillis.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library (Fredericksburg branch): “Autumn in the Atrium,” photography by Penny Parrish, features fall scenes both locally and from her travels. Sept. 1-29 during regular library hours.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Nancy Owens.

Colonial Beach Museum: New display featured.

Colonial Beach Town Center: Potomac River Regional Art Show presented by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Also open Saturdays and Sundays in August from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Wall quilts by Jenny Grimes; sales benefit the Colonial Beach Greenspace. 804/410-2019.

Dockside Realty: Works by featured artist Jim Ramsbotham.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Spaces and Places.” Members Gallery: “Northern Neck Artists.” Through September. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

George Mason University: ”Approaching Event Horizons: Projects on Climate Change by Atlantika Collective,” a group exhibit of photography, video, sculpture and performance. Through Oct. 1 at Mason Exhibitions Arlington. masonexhibitions.org.

James Monroe Museum: New exhibit: “Chatty History: Selected Artifacts from Our Online Programming.” 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Reflections,” by Vickie Marckel, plus works by Ebbie Hynson, Joyce and Carl Thor, and others.

John J. Wright Museum: 12th year anniversary event, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Tell Me Your Secret…” a national juried exhibition. First Friday virtual tour at 1 p.m., show opens at 5 p.m. Through Oct. 2. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Central Virginia Photography,” featuring works from the Fredericksburg Photography Club and other area photographers. Purcell Gallery. Through Sept. 16. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Barbara Taylor Hall. Through October. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by Colonial Beach artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Parish Hall): Featured artist is photographer Tom Gouldthorpe. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Steve Griffin: Recent Paintings, 2020-2022,” abstract paintings by UMW Professor Emeritus Steve Griffin, Sept. 8-Oct. 16 with opening reception Sept. 8 from 5-7 p.m. and artist lecture Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. duPont Gallery: Group exhibit featuring the current members of the Studio Art faculty, Sept. 8-Dec. 4 with opening reception Sept. 8 from 5-7 p.m. and artist lecture Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Jan. 29. virginiahistory.org.

music

The Birchmere: Danny Gatton Birthday Celebration, Sept. 2; Raheem DeVaughn, Sept. 3-4; Blue Oyster Cult 50th Anniversary Tour, Sept. 8; Adriana Calcanhotto, Sept. 9; Reckless Kelly with These Wild Plains, Sept. 10; and An Evening with Judy Collins, Sept. 11; Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Sept. 12; Modern English, Sept. 14. birchmere.com.

Blue Ridge Chorale: New season begins Aug. 29 with new choir director Melanie Bolas. All interested singers are welcome to join rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Culpeper United Methodist Church. Registration for the fall singing season closes Sept. 12 at brcsings.com/registration/ or register in person.

D.C. Jazz Fest: Various locations, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. dcjazzfest.org.

FredNats Concerts: Jason Derulo, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. 540/858-4242; frednatsconcerts.com.

GMU Center for the Arts: Kristin Chenoweth in Concert, as part of ARTS by George! benefit Sept. 24. $65-$125. cfa.gmu.edu.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: An Evening with Norm Lewis, Sept. 18. $40-$70; half-price for youth through grade 12. HyltonCenter.org.

Northern Neck Beach Music Festival: Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. Sept. 10, rain or shine. Advance tickets available at nnbeachmusic.org via EventBrite for $39 until Sept. 1; $49 at the gate. Bring a chair. No outside food or beverages. Sponsorships and party tent rentals are available by contacting beachmusiccbva@gmail.com.

Rappahannock Choral Society: Seeking singers for the fall season. Singers are needed for all parts; high school and up are welcome to audition. Rehearsals start Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Zoan Baptist Church. New and interested potential singers should attend the Sept. 19 rehearsal. For more information concerning the RCS and the audition process, email thechoralsociety@gmail.com or call 540/412-6152.

Spotsylvanians Chorus: Seeking singers for its 20th anniversary season. Rehearsals held Monday from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Marshall Center. Open rehearsal Aug. 29. Fall events include World Singing Day on Oct. 15 and Christmas concerts in early December. More information at spotsylvanianschorus.org.

Stage Alive! Community Concert Association: Side Street Strutters (Big Band Swingin’ & Singin’), Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern View High School Auditorium. stagealive.org.

theater

Altria Theater: “Wicked,” through Sept. 11. broadwayinrichmond.com.

Ford’s Theatre: “The Trip to Bountiful,” Sept. 23 through Oct. 16. fords.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Hamilton,” through Oct. 9. Eisenhower Theater: “Dear Evan Hansen,” through Sept. 25. kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “Six the Musical,” through Sept. 4. broadwayatthenational.com.

Richmond Triangle Players: “The Inheritance” (Parts 1 and 2). Through Sept. 17. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” through Sept. 4. $55–$75. Event: 25th anniversary season announcement reception, Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m., featuring special performances, light refreshments, cash bar and silent auction. $25; benefiting Riverside Foundation for the Performing Arts. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre: “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci,” Sept. 29 through Oct. 23 in the Michael R. Klein Theatre. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “The Color Purple,” through Oct. 9 in MAX Theatre. “No Place to Go,” Aug. 30 through Oct. 16 in Ark Theatre. sigtheatre.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: “Jefferson & Adams: A Play by Howard Ginsberg,” Sept. 24. $35 adults (18 and older) and $20 for youth (ages 17 and under and college students with student ID). Reservations suggested; purchase tickets at academycenter.org. poplarforest.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Chicken and Biscuits,” Sept. 29 through Oct. 30. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Ferry Farm: Learn with Me Days: A Bird’s Eye View of the 18th Century, Sept. 24. Four sessions: 9:30–10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.–noon, 1–2 p.m.; 2:30–3:30 p.m. Space is limited. kenmore.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Family Day: Robotics & Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. usmcmuseum.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Planet Shark: Predator or Prey,” through Sept. 5. Additional ticket required. smv.org.

Stage Door Productions: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella Jr.” Sept. 2-3 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented by Stage Door Productions and the Fredericksburg Institute of Performing Arts. Purchase tickets at stagedoorproductions.org.

ETC.

Black and White Cabaret, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive. Music, dancing, food and fellowship. 7-11 p.m. Sept. 24. $45 per person. Attire is black and white dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts. Sponsored by the National Council of Negro Women Stafford Fredericksburg Section. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/388633271577.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Bier Fest, featuring over 125 beers from 69 breweries across the globe, including 33 from the Old Dominion. Fridays–Sundays, plus Labor Day, through Sept. 5. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Caledon State Park: “Seurat Sunday,” all-day plein air painting and photography event presented by Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts. Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Sept. 25). Free admission/parking provided for participating artists, photographers and volunteers. Registration requested by Sept. 16. Call 540/760-6928 and leave name, contact information and number in your party. Bring a bag lunch if desired. For information, contact Carrol Morgan at curator@fccagallery.org or 540/760-6928.

Circus Vazquez: Featuring an international all human (no animals) cast, including a troupe from Ukraine who escaped the war. Through Sept. 5 at Potomac Mills, Woodbridge. $25 and up. circusvazquez.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt, select nights Sept. 24 through Oct. 30. kingsdominion.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Genworth Free Community Day, Sept. 5, with free admission all day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; tickets not needed. M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10; included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Library of Congress National Book Festival: A day of free talks and activities, Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Several programs will be livestreamed, and video of all talks can be viewed online upon conclusion. Sept. 3, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (doors open at 8:30 a.m.). loc.gov/bookfest.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.