Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

14 thursday

Sketchy History, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. Bring along a team, or join one when you arrive. 6 p.m. Email bmahone2@umw.edu to reserve your spot.

Live music at the co-op: The Virgil Cain Band, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. Free. fxbgfood.coop.

Quantico Big Band Orchestra, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Noon–1 p.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.

The Beach Boys, The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 7 p.m. $31–$99 plus fees. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 1.5 hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

15 friday

Sip and Shop Experience, Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 6–10 p.m. $20. fredericksburgconventioncenter.com.

Art in the Park, Montross Community Park, Montross. Local artists, live music, art demonstrations and more. 3–7 p.m. Free. Weather permitting.

Book signing with Stephen Austin Thorpe, Barnes and Noble, 1220 Carl D. Silver Pkwy. Author of “The World of Agartha” series. 6–9 p.m. theworldofagartha.com.

“Evita,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18–$22. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

16 saturday

Art Attack, Caroline Street corridor between Amelia and Wolfe streets (600–1000 blocks) and William Street between Sophia and Princess Anne streets (100–300 blocks). Artists take it to the streets. Check in at Ponshop Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free. Advance registration to participate encouraged; walk-ups welcome. artattackproject.com.

Sip and Shop Experience, Fredericksburg Convention Center. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. $10. fredericksburgconventioncenter.com.

Milford Day, Milford Presbyterian Church, 17283 Blatt Ave., Milford. Live music from Rapidan Ridge, Mike Dickey and True Spirit. Activities include yard sale, bake sale and children’s activities. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Chicken dinners for sale at 11 a.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs available at 10 a.m. Proceeds support the church’s youth group and several community organizations.

Black and White Cabaret, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive. Music, dancing, food and fellowship. 7–11 p.m. $50 per person. Attire is black and white dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts. Sponsored by the National Council of Negro Women Stafford-Fredericksburg Section. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com.

Company 360 gala, 314 Forbes St. Drinks, dessert, live music and dancing. 8–11 p.m. $80 plus service fee. Black-tie optional. companythreesixty.org/tickets.

King George Garden Club fall plant sale, King George Farmers Market, 8246 Dahlgren Road. Plants, including Virginia natives, information on proper mulching and gardening advice. 8 a.m.–noon. facebook.com/KingGeorgeGardenClub.

Living history, Heathsville farmers market, Historic Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Historical flag display, George and Mary Washington interpreters and outdoor cooking; school lesson at 10 and 11 a.m. and noon. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Music on the Cliffs: Hard to Tell, Westmoreland State Park, 145 Cliff Road, Westmoreland. 6–8 p.m. Free; parking fee applies. Bring a blanket or chair. 804/493-8821; dcr.virginia.org/state-parks.

Summer Concert Series: ‘80s Music Night, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. 6–10 p.m. $5 in advance, $10 at the door. Bring chairs and blankets. verdunadventurebound.org/events.

“Evita,” Theater at Vint Hill. See Sept. 15 listing.

“Four Old Broads,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 108 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. See Sept. 14 listing.

17 sunday

Fredericksburg Food Co-op annual meeting, Old Mill Park. Children’s activities, food and drink, live music by Harry Wilson, local producers. 3–5 p.m. Free. Bring your own reusable plate, utensils, cup and napkin; zero waste event. Rain date is Sept. 24. fxbgfood.coop.

15th annual Corvette Cruz-In, Radley Chevrolet, 11301 Patriot Highway. Door prizes, silent auction, music, food trucks, 50/50 raffle and show awards. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Thurman Brisben Center Foundation. battlefieldcorvetteclub.org.

Don Dillingham, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. With the St. George Jazz Quartet. 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted at the door. stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts/chamber-music-series.

“Evita,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Sept. 15 listing.

“Four Old Broads,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See Sept. 16 listing.

20 wednesday

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. Pay what you can preview. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

“The Bridges of Madison County,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Nov. 12. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

21 thursday

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” UMW Theatre. $23–$28. See Sept. 20 listing.

“The Bridges of Madison County,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. See Sept. 20 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Sept. 14 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Sept. 14 listing.

Local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

Art Attack: 10th annual event featuring painting, drawing and sculpting on streets of downtown Fredericksburg. Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artist participation is free and artists of all media are welcome. Advance registration encouraged; walk-ups are welcome. Register as an artist participant at artattackproject.com.

ARTfactory: “Between the Lines,” works by René Dickerson, Sept. 8–Oct. 21; artist reception Sept. 30, 6–8 p.m. and artist talk Oct. 14, 1–3 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “Ancient of Days,” a collection of new work by Gary Close inspired by the creations of artists 23,000 years ago. Sept. 1–30. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Back to School” all-member show. Through Oct. 1. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Equinox,” mixed media driftwood sculptures by featured artist Andrea Clement. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Featured artist Rebecca A. Hunt creates architectural drawings, pet portraits and landscape paintings. Brush Strokes Gallery: “All in Color,” all-member show showcasing how artists’ choice of subject matter can unveil a new perception of the possibilities of objects that surround us in life. Through Oct. 1. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by guest artist Elizabeth Moore. Through September.

Chany’s Shear Shot Boutique: Featuring artist Louis Bussolati Jr., published poet and musician, who now lives in Colonial Beach. CoBe Workspaces: Works by artist Joyce Reid with bead mosaics and glass-on-glass pieces, including a selection of small florals.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists. Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Closed for September.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by guest artist Kevin Whichello. Through September. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Watercolors by Amanda Lee. Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. “STEM Trailblazers Dr. Gladys and Ira West,” opening Sept. 22 through April 2024. Free admission Sept. 1-30. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Viewpoints” All-Media National Juried Exhibit. Members Gallery: Rita Kovach. Through Sept. 29. fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Rotating works of internationally acclaimed American artist Gari Melchers (1860–1932). garimelchers.org.

GMU: Mason Exhibitions Arlington presents “DISRUPT AND RESIST,” featuring works of seven contemporary disabled designers and artists. Sept. 9–Nov. 11. masonexhibitions.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers, and Finklepotts Fairy Hair. LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Heroes and Villains,” through Oct 1. Works by local artists. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists will be on display in the Main Floor hallway gallery through November. Featured artist: photographer Fritzi Newton. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Meyer Fine Art (new gallery): “Robert Duncanson and His Southern Travels,” works by Black 19th-century landscape artist. 1015 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. meyerfineart.gallery.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Revalation Vineyards: Landscapes by Madison County painter Richard Young. Through October.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room. RMS Designs: Featuring artist Jaylyn Wolfe. Sophia Street Studios: Artist and instructor Catherine Hillis will present a student show, featuring watermedia paintings of selected students. Participating artists: Bill Dorgelogh, Gail Huber, Kathleen Mullins, Vicki Fairchild Meadows, Vickie Neely, Audrey Schuster and Barbara Simpson. Sept. 14, with a reception from 6–8 p.m. on the second floor. On display through Oct. 14.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: 203 Dennison, Colonial Beach. Ben Swanson presents his visual art. Sunken Well: “Painted Escapes,” featuring works by Joelle Cathleen Studios.

Tides Inn: Early hyper-realistic art by artist/educator Steve Griffin.

music

After Hours Concerts: The Beach Boys, Sept. 14; K95 Country Fest, with Parker McCollum, Sept. 22. Meadow Event Park. afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Altria Theater: Ryan Adams, Sept. 14. $25 and up. altriatheater.com.

The Birchmere: James McMurtry with BettySoo, Sept. 14; Joshua Radin with Maddie Poppe, Sept. 19; 40 Fingers, Sept. 23. birchmere.com.

The Carlyle Room: Tribute to the Music of Teena Marie, Sept. 29. Featuring Pam Ward and the Brencore All-Stars. carlyleroom.com, brencore.com.

Clearbrook Center for the Arts: Singer-songwriter Eli Lev, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. eli-lev.com.

The Voices: Seeking treble singers for the fall season. No audition necessary. Rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Hillcrest Methodist Church. A meet and greet will be held Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Full rehearsals start Sept. 26. For more info, email Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com.

Westmoreland State Park: Music on the Cliffs: Third Thursdays in June–September, from 6–8 p.m. September: Hard to Tell. Bring a blanket or chairs. General’s Ridge Winery will be on hand. 804/493-8821.

theater

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Moulin Rouge,” through Sept. 24. kennedy-center.org.

Modlin Center for the Arts: Volcano Theatre: “The Book of Life,” Sept. 23 at the Alice Jepson Theatre. With post-performance Q&A. modlin.richmond.edu.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “The Bridges of Madison County” Sept. 20-Nov. 12. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Evita,” Sept. 5–Oct. 8 in Harman Hall. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “The Bridges of Madison County,” Aug. 8–Sept. 17. sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: “Singin’ in the Rain” Sept. 22–Oct. 1. stagedoorproductions.org.

UMW Theatre: Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” Sept. 21 to Oct. 1, with AfterWords post-performance discussion Sept. 24. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

Virginia Rep: “POTUS,” Sept. 1–Oct. 1 at the November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Ferry Farm: Mini Mornings at the Museum: Archaelogy: Children ages 3–6 will learn what archaeologists do and will get to see real artifacts uncovered. Sept. 14, 10:15–11:15 a.m. Free for children with $12 adult admission. Add a child admission ticket to your purchase for each child attending the program. Younger siblings welcome. Deaf & Hard of Hearing Community Day at Ferry Farm, Oct. 1, 2 and 3 p.m. tours. $12 for adults; $6 for students ages 6–17; free for children under 6. Register online by Sept. 27 at kenmore.org/events. learn@gwffoundation.org; or 540/370-0732.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Modlin Center for the Arts: Family Weekend Concert, Sept. 29 in the Camp Concert Hall. modlin.richmond.edu.

etc.

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Local vendors, food trucks and live performances. Through September. Free admission. ashlandfourthfridays.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

Friends of Wilderness Battlefield: Special tour of the Battle of Mine Run, Locust Grove Town Center. Sept. 23 from 1-5 p.m. Free. Space is limited. Send RSVP no later than Sept. 20. to Beth Stenstrom at bethstenstrom559@gmail.com.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Wine and Oyster Festival, featuring Virginia wineries, distilleries, local oysters, food trucks, beer, artisan booths, live music, car shows and more. Sept. 16–17. Purchase tickets at stratfordhall.org.

Virginia Spirits Expo: Craft spirits and cocktail tastings, food and live music, Sept. 30 in Fairfax City Old Town Square. Tickets include all-access sampling from each distillery. Specialty cocktails and food will be available for purchase. 21 and older only. Limited tickets available. VirginiaSpiritsExpo.com.

Washington Heritage Museums: Bourbon and Boxwood, Sept. 30 at Mary Washington House, $125 individual tickets, sponsorships available. https://bit.ly/bourbonandboxwood2023.

—Compiled by Tara Lee