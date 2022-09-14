Local Entertainment Roundup: Sept. 15-22

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

15 thursday

History Trivia, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. Celebrity quizmaster: M.C. Morris, Fredericksburg’s assistant director for tourism. 6 p.m. Cash bar. Light snacks provided. Reservations and questions to lcrawfor@umw.edu. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.

Online: Germanna Community Conversation: S.E. Cupp on the Media and Modern Conservatism. S.E. Cupp discusses what she feels her media colleagues get right and wrong about modern conservatism; the current political climate in the U.S.; and how the media influences how we talk to one another. 7 p.m. germanna.edu/conversations.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Nov. 6. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

16 friday

Film: “Soylent Green,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (MGM, 1973) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Hendrix Forever, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15–$30. thegroovemusichall.com.

After Hours Concert Series: Jake Owen, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 15 listing.

17 saturdayPizza Palooza!, Market Square, downtown Fredericksburg. Purchase pizza from local vendors at $1 a slice, beer and wine at $5 a pour. Music by Acoustic Onion (Beatles tunes and classics). 5 p.m. Admission is $2 cash; other purchases by cash or card. Hosted by Fredericksburg–Este Association; fundraiser for its nonprofit activities, such as free lectures and concerts, adult and student exchanges, and visiting artist programs. fred-este.org.

Film: “Just Imagine,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Fox, 1930) 2 p.m. “Edge of Tomorrow,” (Warner Bros., 2014) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Movie on the Lawn: “1776,” Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Gates open 6 p.m., movie starts 7:30 p.m. $5–$10, free for ages 5 and younger. Bring a picnic, your favorite movie snacks, chairs, and/or blankets for this special screening. kenmore.org.

Stratford Hall Wine and Oyster Festival, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Virginia wineries, coastal oysters, local food trucks and breweries, artisan booths, live music and more. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. See website for pricing. Bring chairs or blankets; no coolers, outside food or drink. stratfordhall.org/wineoysterfestival2022.

Milford Day, Milford Presbyterian Church, 17283 Blatt Avenue, Milford. Performances by Rapidan Ridge, Denim N Lace and True Spirit; yard and bake sales; and children’s activities. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Chicken dinners will be sold starting at 11 a.m.; hamburgers and hot dogs will be available around 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit the church’s youth group and several community organizations.

Living History at Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Living history encampment, historical flags and an 18th-century school lesson. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd. Live music by DragonFyre and Sibling Rivalry, Irish dancers from the Muggivan School of Irish Dance, Irish food and drink specials, and the drawing for the winner of the 14th annual Trip for Two to Ireland raffle. 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Free admission. irishbrigadetavern.com.

Sip & Shop Experience, The Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Shop chic boutiques, unique homemade crafts, artists, designers and more. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. $7–$8. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.

Big Red Shoe Car, Truck and Bike Show and Poker Run, Stonewall Harle–Davidson, 385 Waugh Blvd., Orange. Poker run starts 9 a.m.; $20, $10 for passenger. Car show 10 a.m.; $20–$25 per car, truck or bike. Prizes awarded 2:30 p.m. Raffles, kids’ crafts, food vendors and family fun. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville. rmhcharlottesville.org/big-red-shoes-poker-run-car-bike-and-truck-show.

Dahlgren Base History Tour, Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Parkway, King George. Bus tour of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren followed by a guided tour of the museum. 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Free. eventbrite.com/e/dahlgren-base-history-tour-tickets-410018976797.

History at Sunset: “Guinea Station During the Civil War,” Stonewall Jackson Death Site, 12019 Stonewall Jackson Road, Woodford. 6:30 p.m. 90 minutes. Free. Bring bug spray and water. Wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 5 p.m. See Sept. 15 listing.

Lake Anna Jazz: Tina Hashemi & Friends, Pleasants Landing Outdoor Stage, 349 Pleasant Landing Road, Bumpass. 7–9 p.m. $8–$12. lakeannajazz.org.

Side Street Strutters, Eastern View High School, 16332 Cyclone Way, Culpeper. Big Band. Presented by Stage Alive Community Concert Association. 7:30 p.m. $25 adult, $5 student; $75 subscription. stagealive.org.

Swon Brothers, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $35. 540/967-2200; louisaarts.org.

After Hours Concert Series: Boyz II Men, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 15 listing.

18 sunday“Seurat Sunday,” Caledon State Park, 16617 Caledon Road, King George. All-day plein air painting and photography event. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Reception at Visitors Center at 3 p.m. Free admission and parking for participating artists, photographers and volunteers. Registration requested by Sept. 16; call 540/760-6928 and leave name, contact information and number in your party. Bring a bag lunch if desired. Rain date is Sept. 25. curator@fccagallery.org.

Food Co-op annual meeting, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. Food and drinks, face painting and games for kids, local producers and live music with Harry Wilson. 3–5 p.m. Free. Non-members also welcome. Rain date is Sept. 25. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Stratford Hall Wine and Oyster Festival. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. See Sept. 17 listing.

Sip & Shop Experience, The Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. See Sept. 17 listing.

Chamber Concert Series: St. George’s Chamber Musicians, Saint George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Features works by Saint–Saens, Rossini, Debussy and more. 3–4:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted at the door. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.

Latin America Festival, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Drive. DJ, live music by Spanglish, vendors, children’s activities, food and more. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. $10; children 6 and younger are free. 571/237-9190; latinosinfxbg@outlook.com.

Celebration 25: Entertainment, Excellence, Excitement—The Encore Is Now, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. Announcement of 25th anniversary season, performances, light refreshments, cash bar and silent auction. Proceeds benefit Riverside Foundation for the Performing Arts. 6:30–8 p.m. $25. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Sept. 15 listing.

20 tuesdayVirtual author talks: Simon Winchester, author of “The Professor and the Madman: A Tale of Murder, Insanity, and the Making of the Oxford English Dictionary.” 2–3 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

After Hours Concert Series: Goo Goo Dolls, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

21 wednesdayPoetry Night, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. Poetry readings featuring Lynda Allen, Beth Spragins and Frank White. 6–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Sept. 15 listing.

22 thursdayBingo, American Legion Post 320. See Sept. 15 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Sept. 15 listing.

“The Play That Goes Wrong,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $20–$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 15 listing.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Entre Dos Mundos (Between Two Worlds)” by David Amoroso, Sept. 15–Nov. 5, with artist reception Oct. 8, 6-8 p.m. RSVP at Tinyurl.com/AmorosoReception. Event: Dia de los Muertos Celebration, Nov. 1, free. (time TBD). VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Artists Alliance: Works by featured artist, painter Maria Chavez. Also on display: “Art for Your Bathroom,” in the bathroom gallery, and painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by AA members. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Virginia On My Mind,” a collection of new oil and acrylic paintings by Judy Green. Through Sept. 25. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Second Chances,” works by Patrick Andrews featuring repurposed, recycled materials. Through Oct. 2. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Autumn Inspiration,” all-member show through Oct. 2. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library (Fredericksburg branch): “Autumn in the Atrium,” photography by Penny Parrish, features fall scenes both locally and from her travels. Through Sept. 29 during regular library hours.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artists.

Colonial Beach Museum: New display featured.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by local artists. 804/410-2019.

Dockside Realty: Works by featured artist Kimberly Zook.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Spaces and Places.” Members Gallery: “Northern Neck Artists.” Through September. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

George Mason University: “Approaching Event Horizons: Projects on Climate Change by Atlantika Collective,” a group exhibit of photography, video, sculpture and performance. Through Oct. 1 at Mason Exhibitions Arlington. masonexhibitions.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Work by local/regional artists and makers.

James Monroe Museum: New exhibit: “Chatty History: Selected Artifacts from Our Online Programming.” 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: 15th anniversary celebration, featuring artists who have appeared at the gallery and variety of works including landscapes, seascapes, still life, abstracts and photographs.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Tell Me Your Secret…” a national juried exhibition. Through Oct. 2. Event: Fall Yard Sale, Sept. 24, 8 a.m. to noon. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Central Virginia Photography,” featuring works from the Fredericksburg Photography Club and other area photographers. Purcell Gallery. Through Sept. 16. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Barbara Taylor Hall. Through October. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by Colonial Beach artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Featuring in-house design projects by RMS Designs.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Parish Hall): Featured artist is Abénaa Pieisie. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Steve Griffin: Recent Paintings, 2020–2022,” abstract paintings by UMW Professor Emeritus Steve Griffin, through Oct. 16 with artist lecture Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. duPont Gallery: Group exhibit featuring the current members of the Studio Art faculty, through Dec. 4 with artist lecture Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Jan. 29. virginiahistory.org.

music

The Birchmere: Robert Cray Band, Sept. 15; Steeldrivers, Sept. 16; Steep Canyon Rangers, Sept. 17; Kevin Ross, Sept. 18; Kathleen Edwards with Matt Sucich, Sept. 20; Phil Vassar with Martin and Kelly, Sept. 22. birchmere.com.

Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: “European Vacation” fall concert, featuring choral works from all across Europe including England, Scotland, France, Germany, Serbia and Italy. Fredericksburg Baptist Church, Sept. 24 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets at ccfbg.org/concerts.

GMU Center for the Arts: Kristin Chenoweth in Concert, as part of ARTS by George! benefit Sept. 24. $65–$125. cfa.gmu.edu.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: An Evening with Norm Lewis, Sept. 18. $40-$70; half-price for youth through grade 12. HyltonCenter.org.

MGM National Harbor: Widespread Panic, Sept. 16–18; Il Volo Live in Concert, Sept. 25. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Rappahannock Choral Society: Seeking singers for the fall season. Singers are needed for all parts; high school and up are welcome to audition. New and interested potential singers should attend the Sept. 19 rehearsal. For more information concerning the RCS and the audition process, email thechoralsociety@gmail.com or call 540/412-6152.

Stage Alive! Community Concert Association: Side Street Strutters (Big Band Swingin’ & Singin’), Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern View High School Auditorium. $25 adult, $5 student; $75 subscription. stagealive.org.

theater

Ford’s Theatre: “The Trip to Bountiful,” Sept. 23 through Oct. 16. fords.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Hamilton,” through Oct. 9. Eisenhower Theater: “Dear Evan Hansen,” through Sept. 25. Event: National Dance Day, Sept. 15–17 at the REACH. kennedy-center.org.

Richmond Triangle Players: “The Inheritance” (Parts 1 and 2). Through Sept. 17. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ghost the Musical,” Sept. 14–Nov. 6. $55–$75. Event: 25th anniversary season announcement reception, Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m., featuring special performances, light refreshments, cash bar and silent auction. $25; benefiting Riverside Foundation for the Performing Arts. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre: “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci,” Sept. 29 through Oct. 23 in the Michael R. Klein Theatre. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “The Color Purple,” through Oct. 9 in MAX Theatre. “No Place to Go,” through Oct. 16 in Ark Theatre. sigtheatre.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: “Jefferson & Adams: A Play by Howard Ginsberg,” Sept. 24. $35 adults (18 and older) and $20 for youth (ages 17 and under and college students with student ID). Reservations suggested; purchase tickets at academycenter.org. poplarforest.org.

UMW Theatre: “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Thursdays through Sundays, Sept. 22–Oct. 2, in Klein Theatre. $20–$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Chicken and Biscuits,” Sept. 29 through Oct. 30. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Ferry Farm: Learn with Me Days: A Bird’s Eye View of the 18th Century, Sept. 24. Hands-on history activities and a tour of the historic home built for Betty Washington Lewis (George’s sister) and her husband, Fielding Lewis. Four sessions: 9:30–10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.–noon, 1–2 p.m.; 2:30–3:30 p.m. $10 students; $5 parents/caregivers. Space is limited. kenmore.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

ETC.

Black and White Cabaret, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive. Music, dancing, food and fellowship. 7-11 p.m. Sept. 24. $45 per person. Attire is black and white dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts. Sponsored by the National Council of Negro Women Stafford Fredericksburg Section. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/388633271577.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Howl-O-Scream, select nights Sept. 9–Oct. 31; and The Count’s Spooktacular, featuring new family-friendly themes every weekend from Sept. 24–Oct. 30. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. Event: Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community Day, Oct. 2 at 2 and 3 p.m. Participants can tour the Washington House interpreted by Abbie Castillo (using American Sign Language). Space is limited; reservations encouraged. $12 adults, $6 students ages 6-17, free for children ages 5 and under. kenmore.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Art After Hours, Sept. 29, 6-8 p.m. Featuring live music by Fall Line Bluegrass Band; wine from Potomac Point Winery and beer from Red Dragon Brewery; local food trucks Juan More Taco and Burnt Ends BBQ; and popcorn from the Popcorn Bag and ice cream. Visit the studio and galleries of artist Gari Melchers. Bring your blankets and chairs. Free admission. Beer/wine tickets $7 and food trucks accept cash or credit. Contact Denise Millner at 540/654-1848 for more info.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt, select nights Sept. 24 through Oct. 30. kingsdominion.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10; included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

MGM National Harbor: An Evening with Mike Epps, Sept. 23–24. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

2nd Street Festival: historic Jackson Ward neighborhood, downtown Richmond. Featuring three stages of live musical entertainment along with food vendors, a marketplace and Artists Row, and the Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club. Oct. 1–2. Free. venturerichmond.com.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee