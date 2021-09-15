Local Entertainment Roundup: Sept. 16 to Sept. 23

16 thursdayVirtual History Trivia, James Monroe Museum. Anne Darron, executive director of the Washington Heritage Museums, is the celebrity quizmaster. Questions on a wide range of historical topics. 7 p.m. Free; pre-registration required. Email Lindsey Crawford at lcrawfor@umw.edu to reserve your spot.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Third Thursday Summer Concerts: En’Novation Band, The Depot, Culpeper Downtown. 5–9 p.m. $10. Kids are free. Bring a picnic basket, or purchase from a food vendor. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.
Live Music at the Co-op: Becky Y Slam, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Latin jazz, R&B and originals. 5:30–7:30 p.m.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75, plus processing fee. Through Oct. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“Nickel and Dimed,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $8–$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
17 fridayMovie on the Lawn: “National Treasure,” Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. 7:30 p.m. $10 adults; $5 for ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under. Bring a picnic, snacks, chairs or blankets. kenmore.org/events.
Cruise-in, Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road. 5–9 p.m. 540/841-4913; spotsylvaniapost320.org.
After Hours Concert Series: Ludacris, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $26–$99. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
“Nickel and Dimed,” UMW Theatre. See Sept. 16 listing.
18 saturdayThriftworld, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Vintage and modern apparel, toys, décor, records, etc. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $5–$10. thriftworldexpo.com.
Fredericksburg Pet Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $8, children 12 and younger are free. Tickets available online only. fredericksburgpetshow.com.
Virginia Hard Cider Festival, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Live music and hard cider. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. $10–$30. Rain or shine. cheersfxbg.com
Milford Day, Milford Presbyterian Church, 17283 Blatt Ave., Milford. Music by Rapidan Ridge, Denim ‘N Lace and True Spirit. Bake sale, yard sale, children’s activities and Barbara Byrd will provide a painting for raffle. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs and Bo Satterwhite’s chicken dinners available for sale starting at 11 a.m. Proceeds from the event benefit the church’s youth group and several local agencies.
Oktoberfest, Maltese Brewing Company. 1-6 p.m. Sponsored by War Horse Forge. Proceeds benefit their free blacksmithing program for military and first responders. 540/ 385-9360; maltesebrewing.com.
Living History, Heathsville Farmers Market, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Groups representing the American Revolution, War of 1812, Civil War and Black History will be present. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundation.org.
Virginia Clay Festival, William Monroe High School, 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville. Virginia potters, sculptors and jewelers sell their work and demonstrate their craft using clay as their medium. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. virginiaclayfestival.com; facebook.com/VAclay; or 434/985-6500.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
3D Archery Shoot, The Manahoac Bowmen Archery Club, 12400 Herndon Road, Spotsylvania. Tune-up for bow season; sharpen your skills or shoot for fun. $12 adults, $5 ages 8–11. manahoacbowmen.com.
Sierra Club nature hike, George Washington’s Birthplace, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach. Total hiking distance is 1 1/2 miles along park trails. Approximate time is 1 1/2 hours. 10 a.m. Free. Wear comfortable walking shoes and appropriate outerwear for the weather. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent. No pets allowed. Register at geoffwithrgsc@gmail.com; sign waiver at trailhead.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open 3:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Gospel sing, Montague Baptist Church, 12186 Millbank Road, King George. Featuring Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound. 6 p.m. Ice cream fellowship to follow.
After Hours Concert Series: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $36–$149. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
Wild Roots Music Festival, Wilderness Presidential Resort, 9220 Plank Road, Spotsylvania Courthouse. Featuring Big Rob & Second Rate, JD Roberts, Home Grown Band, local craft beer and food trucks. 11 a.m.–7 p.m. $20. eventbrite.com.
Music Evolution in the African Diaspora: Bomba and Tap Dance, Fredericksburg Market Square. Panel discussion and performance. 4:30 p.m. Free. Bring chair or blanket. Register online. Details and registration at semillacultural.org.
“Nickel and Dimed,” UMW Theatre. See Sept. 16 listing.
19 sundayFredericksburg Pet Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. See Sept. 18 listing.
Virginia Clay Festival, William Monroe High School. See Sept. 18 listing.
Washington’s Camerata, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Music selections from the 1720s include works by Vivaldi, Bach, Loeillet, Barsanti and Braun for the violincello, traverso and harpsichord. 3 p.m. Free with donations accepted at the door. Masks are required for all visitors over the age of 2. Seating will be staggered to allow for social distancing. 540/373-4133; music@stgeorgesepiscopal.net; stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.
Rhythms and Sounds in Puerto Rican Bomba, DanceFXBG, 902 Caroline St. Learn about Puerto Rican bomba instruments, rhythms and history from bomba historian Alex Lasalle. 1 p.m. Free. Details and registration at semillacultural.org.
“Nickel and Dimed,” UMW Theatre. Includes AfterWords post-show discussion. 2 p.m. See Sept. 16 listing.
21 tuesdayChats with the Curator, Facebook Live. Behind-the-scenes look at the collection with our Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney. 4 p.m. jamesmonroemuseum.org.
22 wednesdayThe Thang, 19362 Constitution Highway, Nasons. Affrolachian music and dance gathering. In-person and online events. Through Sept. 26. Tickets and schedule at imaniworks.org/the-thang-and-coming-events.html.
Wind Down Wednesdays Concert Series: Darcy Dawn, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. 6–8 p.m. Free. Bring a chair or blanket and a picnic; food vendors will also be present. Parking is available at First Christian Church on Washington Ave. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Sept. 16 listing.
23 thursdayBingo, American Legion Post 320. See Sept. 16 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Sept. 16 listing.
After Hours Concert Series: Brad Paisley, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $36–$159. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
“Nickel and Dimed,” UMW Theatre. See Sept. 16 listing.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Driftwood art by Colonial Beach artist Andrea Clement. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “A Helping Hand,” works by Sheila Jones, through Sept. 26. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Write in Style,” featuring hand-crafted pens by Ron Rosiello, through Sept. 26. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Animal Antics,” all-member exhibit. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Through Oct. 3. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. Artist and photographer collaborative exhibit, Oct. 1 from 4-10 p.m. at Red Dragon Brewery. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: “Where Wicked Art” by Taylor Carlton. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Featured artist Joyce Reid. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Playhouse: “Prints and the Pebble Art” by Kathleen Moran.
Colonial Buzz: Paintings by Jenny Grimes. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dell Ford Studio: Paintings by regional artist Dell Ford. 804/761-4809.
Dockside Realty: Featured artists Andrea Clement and Brian Jarboe. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Visual Rhythm.” Members’ Gallery: “Lasting Allure of Paint II.” Through September. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Figure Physiognomy: The Art of the Face,” works on paper by Gari Melchers. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by 101-year-old artist Ebby Hynson of Colonial Beach, new works by Vicki Marckel and early works of Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Cube,” a regional exhibition, through Sept. 26. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Featured artist Doris Barbee. 804/ 224-7148.
RMS Design: Featured artists Linda Wright and Angela Calos. 804/761-5366.
Steve Griffin Studio: Paintings by the regional artist. 804/761-4809.
Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Art in Textiles,” featuring works of silk, dyes, wool, thread, fabric and paint by five artists. Through Sept. 25.
UMW Galleries: “Virginia Derryberry: Private Domain,” through Oct. 10 in Ridderhof Martin Gallery. “UMW Studio Art Faculty Exhibition,” through Oct. 10 in duPont Gallery. umwgalleries.org.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: “Violins of Hope,” through Oct. 24. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
musicThe Birchmere: Dave Koz & Friends, Sept. 16; Reckless Kelly with Tyler & The Train Robbers, Sept. 17; 33 1/3 Live’s Killer Queen Experience, Sept. 18; Phil Keaggy, Sept. 19, Amy Grant, Sept. 20; Laine Hardy, Sept. 22. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Sounds of Summer: Every second Friday of the month through Oct. 8 in Market Square. Lineup: Brisk, Oct. 8. Tickets will go on sale one week in advance of each concert. $5 per person, $3 museum members, free for under 5. famva.org.
Wind Down Wednesdays: 6–8 p.m. at Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Sept. 29: Hazel Run. Free. Bring a chair/blanket and picnic or purchase from on-site food vendors. Parking available at First Christian Church. 540/372-1086; Parks.Fxbg.com.
theaterArena Stage: The Roundabout Theatre Company’s “Toni Stone,” a live simulcast at Nationals Park, Sept. 26. Free. arenastage.org.
Dance Matrix & Company: Fifth annual Performing Arts Festival, Old Mill Park Pavillion #1. 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Guest artist performance showcases 1 and 5 p.m. $15 suggested donation. dancematrixcompany.com
Ford’s Theatre: “My Lord, What a Night,” Oct. 1-24; $20-$48. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. Now open for historic site visits at limited capacity; advance tickets required. fords.org.
Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “The Revolutionists,” Sept. 17 to Oct. 17. $28. marylandensemble.org/the-revolutionists
Peter’s Alley: “Proof,” Theatre on the Run, Arlington. Oct. 8-31. eventbrite.com/e/peters-alley-presents-proof-by-david-auburn-tickets-.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Bright Star,” bluegrass musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Sept. 15-Oct. 31. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Round House Theatre: “Quixote Nuevo,” featuring Tejano music, bilingual wordplay and puppetry, Sept. 8–Oct. 3. roundhousetheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “The Amen Corner,” Sept. 14-26. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: Signature Features: “Detroit ’67,” streaming through Sept. 16. $35. sigtheatre.org.
UMW Theatre: “Nickel and Dimed,” based on the book by Barbara Ehrenreich. Sept. 15-19 and Sept. 23-26; AfterWords post-show discussion on Sept. 19. $20-$25; $8 with UMW/GCC ID. Limited capacity; proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for admittance. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
familyGari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Historic Kenmore: Learn with Me Day: “A Bird’s Eye View of the 18th Century,” Sept. 29. on-site program (aligned with VA SOLs) good for students who are virtual learning in grade levels K-6. Space is limited; advance purchase required. kenmore.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, through Oct. 3; additional tickets required. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Howl-O-Scream, select dates Sept. 10 through Oct. 31. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Friends of Dragon Run: Fall paddle trips will be held Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7, weather permitting. Begins at Big Island in King and Queen County. Each trip will accommodate eight guests. $50 donation requested; kayak, paddle and personal flotation device provided. Vaccinations required. Sign up in advance; reservations fill quickly. DragonRun.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
Georgetown French Market: Outdoor market will feature sidewalk sales, French fare, music and street performers. Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 3, from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission. georgetowndc.com/frenchmarket.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt, select nights Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. kingsdominion.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Event: Potomac River Sunset Yoga: Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.