Local Entertainment Roundup: Sept. 16 to Sept. 23

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by 101-year-old artist Ebby Hynson of Colonial Beach, new works by Vicki Marckel and early works of Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com .

Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.