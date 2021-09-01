Local Entertainment Roundup: Sept. 2 to Sept. 9

2 thursdayComedy open mic fundraiser, KC’s Music Alley, 1917 Princess Anne St. 8:30 p.m. Call for comics at 8 p.m. Admission is paper product donation (toilet paper, paper towels, diapers or wipes). Benefits Empowerhouse. empowerhouseva.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Live Music at the Co-op: Hazel Run, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Americana, folk, bluegrass, pop and rock. 5:30-7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
Summer Concerts: The Reflex, The Depot, Culpeper Downtown. ’80s tribute band. 5–9 p.m. $10; free admission for kids. Bring a picnic basket, or purchase from a food vendor. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.
“The Crucible,” 801 Caroline St. 7:30 p.m. $15 online, $20 at the door. Through Sept. 12. 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Sept. 5. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
3 fridayMovie Night: “Incredibles 2,” Patriot Park Amphitheater, 5710 Smith Station Road. Gates open 6:30 p.m.; movie starts about 7:45 p.m. Free. Concessions available. Support Treasure House by bringing a nonperishable food item.
“The Crucible,” 801 Caroline St. See Sept. 2 listing.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 2 listing.
4 saturdayLiving history event, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park along the Sunken Road and Marye’s Heights. Depictions of soldiers, civilians and leaders will convey the stories of what happened before, during and after the Battle of Fredericksburg. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Rappahannock Whalers and 3rd U.S. Strings perform at 6:30 p.m.; bring a chair. Free. Parking is available at the visitor center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks indoors and outdoors where social distancing cannot be maintained.
“History of Our Homes” walking tour: Hanover Street/Allan Town. Meet in the Truist /BB&T bank parking lot at the corner of George and Prince Edward streets. This nine-block, 90-minute walk discusses the history of the people and historic homes of the area. 10 a.m. $8 adult; $4 for FAM members and children. Rain date is Sept. 6. 540/809-3918; hallowedgroundtours.com
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Bingo, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd. 5–7 p.m. Bingo cards are $8 per pack or $25 for five packs; 50/50 raffle. Grand reopening celebration, including tours of facilities, meet-and-greet with the dogs and adoption is noon–4 p.m. Proceeds support rescue, rehabilitation and education. olddominionhumanesociety.org.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Fundraiser concert, Town Hill, Colonial and Washington avenues, Colonial Beach. Featuring Tommy TuTone, The Hard to Tell Band, Scenic Roots, and Sally and Brian. Raffle, silent auction, crafts and games, and food trucks. Noon–5 p.m. Free. Benefits the Beach Arts Music & Mentoring program. facebook.com/groups/471855609873733.
“The Crucible,” 801 Caroline St. See Sept. 2 listing.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 2 listing.
5 sundayLiving history event, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. See Sept. 4 listing.
“The Crucible,” 801 Caroline St. 3 p.m. See Sept. 2 listing.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 12:30 p.m. See Sept. 2 listing.
8 wednesdayWind Down Wednesdays Concert Series: Cat’s Meow Band, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. 6–8 p.m. Free. Bring a chair or blanket and a picnic; food vendors will also be present. Parking is available at First Christian Church on Washington Ave. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.
9 thursdayBingo, American Legion Post 320. See Sept. 2 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Sept. 2 listing.
The Diamonds: “Let’s Rock Broadway,” Eastern View High School, 16332 Cyclone Way, Culpeper. 7:30 p.m. Presented by STAGE ALIVE! Community Concert Association. Six-concert subscriptions $10–$65. Individual concert tickets may be available for purchase at the door. stagealive.org.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Driftwood art by Colonial Beach artist Andrea Clement. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: Works by local artists. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Write in Style,” featuring hand-crafted pens by Ron Rosiello, Aug. 31-Sept. 26. First Friday opening reception 6-9 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Animal Antics,” all-member exhibit. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Through Oct. 3. First Friday opening reception 5-9 p.m. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by Bob Wyatt Smith. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by painter Clinton Helms. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Museum: Learn about the importance of this commercial building in the history of the Colonial Beach community. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Playhouse: Works by Sharon Virgil and Nadia Williams.
Colonial Buzz: Paintings by Jenny Grimes. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dell Ford Studio: Paintings by regional artist Dell Ford. 804/761-4809.
Dockside Realty: Paintings by Cathy Wilson of “My Time Arts” and whimsical acrylic paintings by Shelby Carbaugh Henley. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Visual Rhythm.” Members’ Gallery: “Lasting Allure of Paint II.” Through September. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Figure Physiognomy: The Art of the Face,” works on paper by Gari Melchers. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Hillwood Museum: “The Porcelain Flowers of Vladimir Kanevsky,” through Sept. 5; “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” through Jan. 9; and “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil,” through Jan. 9. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Cityscapes by Vicki Markel. Also on display: works by Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Cube,” a regional exhibition. Through Sept. 26. First Friday opening reception. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
RMS Design: Works by painter Eleanor Tanno. 804/761-5366.
Steve Griffin Studio: Paintings by the regional artist. 804/761-4809.
Summer Glow: Public art experiences in Georgetown, through Sept. 26, featuring works by D.C. artists. Free. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.
Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Art in Textiles,” featuring works of silk, dyes, wool, thread, fabric and paint by five artists. Through Sept. 25.
UMW Galleries: “Virginia Derryberry: Private Domain,” Sept. 2-Oct. 10 in Ridderhof Martin Gallery; opening reception Sept. 2, 5-7 p.m. “UMW Studio Art Faculty Exhibition,” Sept. 2-Oct. 10 in duPont Gallery; opening reception Sept. 2, 5-7 p.m. umwgalleries.org.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” through Sept. 6. $10-$12; free admission for Commonwealth of Virginia employees, preschool and K–12 teachers (public and private), as well as active-duty military personnel and their immediate families. vmfa.museum.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: “Violins of Hope,” through Oct. 24. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
music
The Birchmere: Jeffrey Osbourne, Sept. 2; Danny Gatton Birthday Celebration, Sept. 3; Prince Tribute Experience, Sept. 4; Blue Oyster Cult, Sept. 8; Julia Fordham, Sept. 9; Al Stewart with The Empty Pockets, Sept. 10; Madeleine Peyroux, Sept. 11. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Culpeper County High School: “Let’s Rock Broadway” starring The Diamonds, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. $25 adults, $10 students. Limited single tickets available at the door. Presented by STAGE ALIVE! Community Concert Association. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org.
FredNats Concert Series: “I Love the ’90s,” featuring Vanilla Ice, All-4-One, Coolio, Kid N Play and Young MC, Sept. 10; The Beach Boys, Sept. 26; Eli Young Band, Oct. 3; Blue Oyster Cult, Oct. 16. $20 and up. FredNatsConcerts.com.
Rappahannock Choral Society: Seeking new members. Meet and greet for interested singers will be held Sept. 13 in the Community Room at the Zoan Baptist Church; rehearsal to follow. Membership open to singers from Spotsylvania, the City of Fredericksburg and all surrounding counties, and includes adults of any age as well as high school students. Those unable to attend can call 540/412-6152 or email rcsconductor@gmail.com. rappahannock-choral-society.org.
Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound: Concert fundraiser, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Partlow Ruritan Club Building. With special guest Donnie Stevens. Free admission; donations accepted. Finger foods, desserts and drinks will be available. All proceeds benefit local charities that have been hit hard by the economic impact of COVID-19.
Sounds of Summer: Every second Friday of the month through Oct. 8 in Market Square. Lineup: Karen Jonas, Sept. 10; Brisk, Oct. 8. Tickets will go on sale one week in advance of each concert. $5 per person, $3 museum members, free for under 5. famva.org.
Wind Down Wednesdays: 6–8 p.m. at Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Sept. 8: Cat’s Meow Band; Sept. 15: Spanglish; Sept. 22: Darcy Dawn; Sept. 29: Hazel Run. Free. Bring a chair/blanket and picnic or purchase from on-site food vendors. Parking available at First Christian Church. 540/372-1086; Parks.Fxbg.com.
theater
Arena Stage: The Roundabout Theatre Company’s “Toni Stone,” a live simulcast at Nationals Park, Sept. 26. Free. arenastage.org.
Ford’s Theatre: “Come From Away: Concert at the Lincoln Memorial,” a free event commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. Now open for historic site visits at limited capacity; advance tickets required. fords.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Olney Outdoors on the Root Family Stage, featuring cabaret, jazz, spoken word, drag, dance, faith-centered performances and theater for young audiences. Through Sept. 4. olneytheatre.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Grumpy Old Men, the Musical,” Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 5. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma”: Mount Rouge Farm, 74 Mount Rouge Road, Roseland. Aug. 19 to Sept. 5; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. $44 and up; $99 VIP tickets include front-row picnic table seating and table service.brianclowdus.com.
Round House Theatre: “Quixote Nuevo,” featuring Tejano music, bilingual wordplay and puppetry, Sept. 8–Oct. 3. roundhousetheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “The Amen Corner,” Sept. 14-26. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: “Broadway in the Park,” featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry and Brian Stokes Mitchell with a cast of Signature favorites, Sept. 3 at Wolf Trap (a special collaboration with Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts); tickets at wolftrap.org. Online: Signature Features: “Detroit ’67,” streaming through Sept. 16. $35. sigtheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: “The Crucible,” Sept. 3-5 and Sept. 10-12. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. $15. stagedoorproductions.org.
UMW Theatre: “Nickel and Dimed,” by Joan Holden, based on the book by Barbara Ehrenreich. Sept. 15-19 and Sept. 23-26; pay-what-you-can preview Sept. 15 and AfterWords post-show discussion on Sept. 19. $20-$25; $8 with UMW/GCC ID. Limited capacity; proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for admittance. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
family
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, through Oct. 3; additional tickets required. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Bier Fest, Fridays-Sundays through Sept. 6. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Friends of Dragon Run: Fall paddle trips will be held Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7, weather permitting. Begins at Big Island in King and Queen County. Each trip will accommodate eight guests. $50 donation requested; kayak, paddle and personal flotation device provided. Vaccinations required. Sign up in advance; reservations fill quickly. DragonRun.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Rice Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern: Fun & Games BBQ Fundraiser, Sept. 11 from 4-7 p.m. $35. Menu includes pulled pork, chicken and sausage, all made by the tavern’s barbecue master, plus potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, appetizers, desserts and soft drinks (beer and wine sold separately). 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org. Proceeds go toward the upkeep and maintenance of the tavern.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Events: Wine & Oyster Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19; early bird tickets (through Sept. 1): $25 tasting ticket (includes wine glass), $17 non-tasting ticket, $5 ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and under. Potomac River Sunset Yoga: Sept. 4 and Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.