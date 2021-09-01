Local Entertainment Roundup: Sept. 2 to Sept. 9

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu .

Rice Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern: Fun & Games BBQ Fundraiser, Sept. 11 from 4-7 p.m. $35. Menu includes pulled pork, chicken and sausage, all made by the tavern’s barbecue master, plus potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, appetizers, desserts and soft drinks (beer and wine sold separately). 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org . Proceeds go toward the upkeep and maintenance of the tavern.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Events: Wine & Oyster Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19; early bird tickets (through Sept. 1): $25 tasting ticket (includes wine glass), $17 non-tasting ticket, $5 ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and under. Potomac River Sunset Yoga: Sept. 4 and Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.