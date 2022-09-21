Local Entertainment Roundup: Sept. 22-29

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.22 thursday

Book sale, Wilderness Branch Library, 6421 Flat Run Road, Locust Grove. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Books, DVDs, audiobooks. 540/661-5434.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Nov. 6. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

“The Play That Goes Wrong,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $20–$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

23 fridayState Fair of Virginia, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. Through Oct. 2. Schedule and ticket information at statefairva.org. 804/994-2800.

Book sale, Wilderness Branch Library. See Sept. 22 listing.

Virginia Numismatic Association Coin Show and Conference, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Free admission. vnaonline.org/2022-coin-conv-info.

Film: “Akira,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Anime. (Toho, 1989) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

FTE Presents: Voices and Vines Cabaret, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. Wine tasting and musical cabaret. 7–9 p.m. $30. Ages 21 and older only. fredericksburgtheatre.org.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 22 listing.

“The Play that Goes Wrong,” UMW Theatre. See Sept. 22 listing.

24 saturdayFilm: “Tomorrowland,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Walt Disney, 2015) 2 p.m. “Blade Runner” (Warner Bros., 1982) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Via Colori Stafford! street art festival, Stafford Courthouse commuter lot, 1150 Courthouse Road. Large-scale pastel artworks on the pavement. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Free. Food trucks will be present. vcstafford.com.

14th annual Corvette Cruz-In, Radley Chevrolet, 11301 Patriot Highway. Door prizes, silent auction, show awards and food trucks. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Thurman Brisben Center Foundation and Fredericksburg Baptist Church Micah Ministry.

Virginia Numismatic Association Coin Show and Conference, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center. See Sept. 23 listing.

Dog Mart, 12400 Herndon Road, Spotsylvania. Family-friendly activities. 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Food available for purchase. fredericksburgdogmart.com.

Fall Festival, New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road. Handmade crafts and bake sale, hotdogs, hayrides, community relations information and demonstrations, and free games and pumpkins for kids 12 and under. 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. The Virginia Gospel Singers perform at 1 p.m. Rain or shine. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Virginia Spirits Expo, Belmont Farms Distillery, 13490 Cedar Run Road, Culpeper. Sample Virginia’s best spirits and custom cocktails, live music from Radio Riot and Zach Angle, and vendors. Food available for purchase. Noon–5 p.m. $20–$100. virginiaspiritsexpo.com.

Orangetober Fest Beer and Cider, Short Street, Orange. Nineteen breweries and cideries, food trucks and live music. Noon–6 p.m. $30 in advance, $35 at the gate. loveorangevirginia.org/orangetoberfest.

Black and White Cabaret, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive. Music, dancing, food and fellowship. Attire is black and white dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts. 7 to 11 p.m. $45. Fundraiser for The National Council of Negro Women Stafford Fredericksburg Section. eventbrite.com/e/388633271577.

Everything But The Garage Sale, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 8 a.m.–4 p.m. $10 early bird, $4–$5 general admission, children 12 and younger are free. everythingbutthegarage.com.

Book sale, Wilderness Branch Library. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. See Sept. 22 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 5 p.m. See Sept. 22 listing.

Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: “European Vacation,” Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne St. 2 or 7 p.m. $5–$15. ccfbg.org/concerts.

Puerto Rican Bomba in The Square, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Bomba class with live music from 4–4:45 p.m. and bomba jam session 4:45–6 p.m. Free. Family-friendly. Wear comfortable shoes and be ready to move. Instruments provided; feel free to bring drums, cuás (wooden sticks), and/or maracas. In the case of inclement weather, the program will be rescheduled to Sept. 25. famva.org; eventbrite.com/e/404860146597

Cool Jazz at Cooling Pond, Cooling Pond Brewery, 4411 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral. 1–6 p.m. Free admission; or VIP package for $50. lakeannajazz.org/upcoming-events.

Patsy & The Country Classics, Marshall Community Center Theatre, 4133 Rectortown Road, Marshall. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $20–$25, kids 3 and under are free. Concessions available for purchase. No outside food, beverages, alcohol or smoking. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.

John Jackson Piedmont Blues Festival, Eldon’s Clover Hill Farm, 4432 Sperryville Pike, Woodville. Live music, book signings, historical and cultural displays, and food truck. Noon–8 p.m. $10. Picnics allowed. Bring a chair. Bring your instruments for jam sessions. eventbrite.com/e/john-jackson-piedmont-blues-festival-tickets-392583085577.

FTE Presents: Voices and Vines Cabaret, 810 Caroline St., 4th Floor. See Sept. 23 listing.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 22 listing.

“The Play that Goes Wrong,” UMW Theatre. See Sept. 22 listing.

25 sundayHop N Hog Culpeper Block Party & BBQ Competition, Depot District, Culpeper. Live music, local and regional BBQ, games and activities for all ages. Wine, cider and beer available for purchase. Noon–5 p.m. $15–$20, under 12 free. culpeperdowntown.com.

Via Colori Stafford! street art festival, Stafford Courthouse commuter lot. See Sept. 24 listing.

Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. Free. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Held rain or shine, except for severe weather. No registration is required. GariMelchers.org.

Curator’s Tour, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. With Joanna Catron. 2–3:30 p.m. Members are free and should register with Jenny Pinkerton at 540/654-1842. Non-members $12 plus transaction fee. Limited to 12. Masking and proof of vaccination required. GariMelchers.org.

Virginia Numismatic Association Coin Show and Conference, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. See Sept. 23 listing.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Sept. 22 listing.

“The Play that Goes Wrong,” UMW Theatre. 2 p.m.; AfterWords post-performance discussion. See Sept. 22 listing.

28 wednesdayGermanna Community Conversation: Allen Hornblum, Acres of Skin: Prisoners as “lab rats,” Workforce Building (SP2), Sealy Auditorium. Allen M. Hornblum and Adrianne Jones–Alston discuss Hornblum’s book “Sentenced to Science,” and the treatment of prisoners at Holmesburg prison, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Noon. Also available online. germanna.edu/conversations.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Sept. 22 listing.

29 thursdayVirtual author talks: Hernán Díaz, author of “Trust.” 9–10 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

CNEW Wine and Nine, Fredericksburg Country Club, 11031 Tidewater Trail. Sign up for a golf clinic and learn putting skills and/or driving and stance. Non-golfers will enjoy networking, wine and hors d’oeuvres, 50/50 raffle and a wine pull. 5:30–7:30 p.m. $50–$65. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and wine pull will benefit Empowerhouse. Register at fredericksburgchamber.org/events.

Live Music at the Co-op: Laurie Rose Griffith and Peter Mealy, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Sept. 22 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Sept. 22 listing.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 22 listing.

“The Play That Goes Wrong,” UMW Theatre. See Sept. 22 listing.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Entre Dos Mundos (Between Two Worlds)” by David Amoroso, Sept. 15–Nov. 5. Artist reception Oct. 8, 6-8 p.m. RSVP at Tinyurl.com/AmorosoReception. Event: Dia de los Muertos Celebration, Nov. 1, free. (time TBD). VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Artists Alliance: Works by featured artist, painter Maria Chavez. Also on display: “Art for Your Bathroom,” in the bathroom gallery, and painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by AA members. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Virginia On My Mind,” a collection of new oil and acrylic paintings by Judy Green. Through Sept. 25. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Second Chances,” works by Patrick Andrews featuring repurposed, recycled materials. Through Oct. 2. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Autumn Inspiration,” all-member show through Oct. 2. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library (Fredericksburg branch): “Autumn in the Atrium,” photography by Penny Parrish, features fall scenes both locally and from her travels. Through Sept. 29 during regular library hours.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artists.

Colonial Beach Museum: New display featured.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by local artists. 804/410-2019.

Dockside Realty: Works by featured artist Kimberly Zook.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Spaces and Places.” Members Gallery: “Northern Neck Artists.” Through September. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

George Mason University: “Approaching Event Horizons: Projects on Climate Change by Atlantika Collective,” a group exhibit of photography, video, sculpture and performance. Through Oct. 1 at Mason Exhibitions Arlington. masonexhibitions.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Work by local/regional artists and makers.

James Monroe Museum: New exhibit: “Chatty History: Selected Artifacts from Our Online Programming.” 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: 15th anniversary celebration, featuring artists who have appeared at the gallery and variety of works including landscapes, seascapes, still life, abstracts and photographs.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Tell Me Your Secret…” a national juried exhibition. Through Oct. 2. Event: Fall Yard Sale, Sept. 24, 8 a.m. to noon. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Show of Shows,” Sept. 23 through Nov. 17 in the Purcell Gallery. Opening reception Sept. 23, 6-8 p.m. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Barbara Taylor Hall. Through October. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by Colonial Beach artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Featuring in-house design projects by RMS Designs.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Parish Hall): Featured artist is Abénaa Pieisie. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Steve Griffin: Recent Paintings, 2020–2022,” abstract paintings by UMW Professor Emeritus Steve Griffin, through Oct. 16. duPont Gallery: Group exhibit featuring the current members of the Studio Art faculty, through Dec. 4 with artist lecture Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Jan. 29. virginiahistory.org.

music

The Birchmere: Phil Vassar with Martin and Kelly, Sept. 22; Scarypoolparty (unplugged) with Covey, Sept. 23; Paul Thorn, Sept. 24; Heaven 17, Sept. 25; Marshall Crenshaw, Sept. 27. birchmere.com.

Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: “European Vacation” fall concert, featuring choral works from all across Europe including England, Scotland, France, Germany, Serbia and Italy. Fredericksburg Baptist Church, Sept. 24 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets at ccfbg.org/concerts.

GMU Center for the Arts: Kristin Chenoweth in Concert, as part of ARTS by George! benefit Sept. 24. $65–$125. cfa.gmu.edu.

MGM National Harbor: Il Volo Live in Concert, Sept. 25. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Richmond Folk Festival: Featuring six stages and showcasing music and dance from more than 30 performing groups from around Virginia, the nation and the world. Oct. 7-9. richmondfolkfestival.org.

Tin Pan: Dana Cooper with Michael Lille & Kyle Davis on Oct. 6. 804/447-8189; tinpanrva.com.

theater

Ford’s Theatre: “The Trip to Bountiful,” Sept. 23 through Oct. 16. fords.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: MOMIX: “Viva Momix,” Oct. 1; Virginia Opera: “The Valkyrie,” from Richard Wagner’s “Ring” cycle, Oct. 8-9. cfa.gmu.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Hamilton,” through Oct. 9. Eisenhower Theater: “Dear Evan Hansen,” through Sept. 25. Event: National Dance Day, Sept. 15–17 at the REACH. kennedy-center.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ghost the Musical,” Sept. 14–Nov. 6. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre: “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci,” Sept. 29 through Oct. 23 in the Michael R. Klein Theatre. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “The Color Purple,” through Oct. 9 in MAX Theatre. “No Place to Go,” through Oct. 16 in Ark Theatre. sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: “A Christmas Carol” auditions, Sept. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to noon; Sept. 25 from 1-2:30 p.m.; and Sept. 28 from 5-7 p.m. All ages, all characters. Performances running weekends between Dec. 3-18. Details at stagedoorproductions.org.

Synetic Theater: “Dracula,” Oct. 13 through Nov. 6. Event: Vampire Ball, Oct. 28. synetictheater.org.

Theater Week: Tickets available for $22, $33 or $44 at venues throughout the D.C. area. Kick-off Fest and Concert: Saturday. Arena Stage: Performances, workshops, conversations, free food and drinks, giveaways, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; District Wharf: happy hour concert on the floating stage, 4-6 p.m. Saturday. theatreweek.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: “Jefferson & Adams: A Play by Howard Ginsberg,” Sept. 24. $35 adults (18 and older) and $20 for youth (ages 17 and under and college students with student ID). Reservations suggested; purchase tickets at academycenter.org. poplarforest.org.

UMW Theatre: “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Thursdays through Sundays, Sept. 22–Oct. 2, in Klein Theatre. $20–$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Chicken and Biscuits,” Sept. 29 through Oct. 30. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Ferry Farm: Learn with Me Days: A Bird’s Eye View of the 18th Century, Sept. 24. Hands-on history activities and a tour of the historic home built for Betty Washington Lewis (George’s sister) and her husband, Fielding Lewis. Four sessions: 9:30–10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.–noon, 1–2 p.m.; 2:30–3:30 p.m. $10 students; $5 parents/caregivers. Space is limited. kenmore.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

ETC.

Black and White Cabaret, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive. Music, dancing, food and fellowship. 7-11 p.m. Sept. 24. $45 per person. Attire is black and white dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts. Sponsored by the National Council of Negro Women Stafford Fredericksburg Section. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/388633271577.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Howl-O-Scream, select nights Sept. 9–Oct. 31; and The Count’s Spooktacular, featuring new family-friendly themes every weekend from Sept. 24–Oct. 30. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Chickahominy Fall Festival and Pow-Wow: Dancing, drummers food and arts and crafts. 8200 Lott Cary Road, Providence Forge. Sponsored by the Chickahominy Indian Tribe. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free; donations welcome. Bring chairs and blankets; no alcohol, pets or canopies allowed. For more info, call Ross Stewart at 804/829-2027.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. Event: Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community Day, Oct. 2 at 2 and 3 p.m. Participants can tour the Washington House interpreted by Abbie Castillo (using American Sign Language). Space is limited; reservations encouraged. $12 adults, $6 students ages 6-17, free for children ages 5 and under. kenmore.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Art After Hours, Sept. 29, 6-8 p.m. Featuring live music by Fall Line Bluegrass Band; wine from Potomac Point Winery and beer from Red Dragon Brewery; local food trucks Juan More Taco and Burnt Ends BBQ; and popcorn from the Popcorn Bag and ice cream. Visit the studio and galleries of artist Gari Melchers. Bring your blankets and chairs. Free admission. Beer/wine tickets $7 and food trucks accept cash or credit. Contact Denise Millner at 540/654-1848 for more info.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt, select nights Sept. 24 through Oct. 30. kingsdominion.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10; included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

MGM National Harbor: An Evening with Mike Epps, Sept. 23–24. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Professional Bull Riders: Challenger Series’ PBR FRAM Invitational, Sept. 24-25 at EagleBank Arena, Fairfax. $15 and up. 800/732-1727; PBR.com, ticketmaster.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

2nd Street Festival: historic Jackson Ward neighborhood, downtown Richmond. Featuring three stages of live musical entertainment along with food vendors, a marketplace and Artists Row, and the Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club. Oct. 1–2. Free. venturerichmond.com.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee