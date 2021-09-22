Local Entertainment Roundup: Sept. 23 to Sept. 30

23 thursday
Germanna Community Conversations: Philonise Floyd, Zoom. Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd and co-founder of the Philonise and Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change. 6 p.m. Free. Register at germanna.edu/conversations.
Book Sale, Wilderness Branch Library, 6421 Flat Run Road, Locust Grove. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. 540/854-5310.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
After Hours Concert Series: Brad Paisley, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $36–$159. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
“Nickel and Dimed,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $20-$25; $8 with UMW/GCC ID. Masks required. Limited capacity; proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for admittance. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
State Fair of Virginia, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. Through Oct. 3. Schedule and ticket information at statefairva.org. 804/994-2800.
Virginia Numismatic Association’s Coin Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Gold, silver, medals, tokens, U.S. coins and currency, ancient and modern world coins, obsolete and world bank notes. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Free admission. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75, plus processing fee. Through Oct. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Book Sale, Wilderness Branch Library. See Sept. 23 listing.
Feast of Tabernacles, Market Square. Praise music, dance and parade of nations. Guest speaker: Pat Mahoney. 7–9 p.m. Free. Details on Facebook page (search Feast of the Tabernacles).
“Nickel and Dimed,” UMW Theatre. See Sept. 23 listing.
Spotsy 300th Celebration, Spotsylvania Historic Courthouse District. Live music and entertainment, party zone, time capsule, children’s activities and first responder displays. 4 p.m. Fireworks at approximately 8 p.m. Rain date Sept. 26.
Performing Arts Festival, Old Mill Park Pavilion 1, 2201 Caroline St. Workshop, vendors, performances, karaoke and more. 10 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Guest artist performance showcases at 1 and 5 p.m. $15 suggested donation. Bring chairs or blankets. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. dancematrixcompany.com.
Via Colori Stafford, Stafford Courthouse commuter lot, Route 630 and Interstate 95 North. Volunteer artists create large-scale pastel artworks directly on the pavement. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Free. tourstaffordva.com/event/via-colori-street-art-festival.
13th annual Corvette Cruz-In, Radley Chevrolet, 3670 Jefferson Davis Highway. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Show awards, silent auction, door prizes and food trucks. Proceeds benefit the Frazier–Mason Some Gave All Foundation and Micah Ministry. Sponsored by the Battlefield Corvette Club. battlefieldcorvetteclub.org.
Pizza Palooza! Market Square, Fredericksburg. Four pizza vendors offer their best slices; vote on your favorite. Music by Acoustic Onion. 5–9 p.m. Admission $2, cash. Pizza by the slice $1. Italian wine and Adventure Brewing beers at $5 glass. 540/903-3186; fred-este.org.
Oktoberfest, Maltese Brewing, 11047 Pierson Drive. Blacksmithing demonstrations, tug of war, keg toss, keg roll and other games. Food truck. 1–6 p.m. Proceeds benefit War Horse Forge’s free program for military and first responders.
Virginia Numismatic Association’s Coin Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. See Sept. 24 listing.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Book Sale, Wilderness Branch Library. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. See Sept. 23 listing.
Fall craft fair, Brooke Point High School, 1700 Courthouse Road, Stafford. 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. $3 entry fee. Proceeds support the school’s football team.
Craft and yard sale, Knights of Pythias, 330 Wallace Lane, Fredericksburg. 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Fall festival, New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, Stafford. Craft and bake sale, games and kids’ activities, community outreach information, and live music by The Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Chicken All-Girl Band and The Virginia Gospel Singers. 11 a.m. Free.
Fall Clean Sweep, Town of Bowling Green. Community yard sales and farmers market. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. townofbowlinggreen.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open 3:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: Natural Jazz, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 3 and 7 p.m. $15 adults; $5 students. Capacity will be limited, and current COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed. ccfbg.org/concerts.
Gospel sing, Tabernacle Baptist Church, 10640 Kings Highway. Featuring Justified, Old Time Way and Virginia Gospel Singers. 6 p.m. 540/775-7188.
“Nickel and Dimed,” UMW Theatre. See Sept. 23 listing.
Virginia Numismatic Association’s Coin Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. See Sept. 24 listing.
Via Colori Stafford, Stafford Courthouse commuter lot. See Sept. 25 listing.
Woodland hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. Free. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
Feast of the Tabernacles, Glasgow Farm, 448 Hartwood Road, Stafford. Praise music, dance and parade of nations. Guest speaker: Pat Mahoney. 6–8 p.m. Details on Facebook page (search Feast of the Tabernacles).
FredNats Concert Series: Beach Boys, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, $30–$70. 540/858-4242; frednatsconcerts.com.
“Nickel and Dimed,” UMW Theatre. Includes AfterWords post-show discussion. 2 p.m. See Sept. 23 listing.
Wind Down Wednesdays Concert Series: Hazel Run, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. 6–8 p.m. Free. Bring a chair or blanket and a picnic; food vendors will also be present. Parking is available at First Christian Church on Washington Ave. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Sept. 23 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Sept. 23 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Sept. 23 listing.
Live music at the Co-op: Laurie Rose Griffith and Pete Mealy, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Folk, Celtic, rock, jazz, Americana and original music. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
Third Thursday Summer Concerts: En’Novation Band, The Depot, Culpeper Downtown. 5–9 p.m. $10. Kids are free. Bring a picnic basket, or purchase from a food vendor. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Driftwood art by Colonial Beach artist Andrea Clement. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “A Helping Hand,” works by Sheila Jones, through Sept. 26. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Write in Style,” featuring hand-crafted pens by Ron Rosiello, through Sept. 26. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Animal Antics,” all-member exhibit. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Through Oct. 3. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. Artist and photographer collaborative exhibit, Oct. 1 from 4-10 p.m. at Red Dragon Brewery. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: “Where Wicked Art” by Taylor Carlton. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Featured artist Joyce Reid. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Playhouse: “Prints and the Pebble Art” by Kathleen Moran.
Colonial Buzz: Paintings by Jenny Grimes. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dell Ford Studio: Paintings by regional artist Dell Ford. 804/761-4809.
Dockside Realty: Featured artists Andrea Clement and Brian Jarboe. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Visual Rhythm.” Members’ Gallery: “Lasting Allure of Paint II.” Through September. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Figure Physiognomy: The Art of the Face,” works on paper by Gari Melchers. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by 101-year-old artist Ebby Hynson of Colonial Beach, new works by Vicki Marckel and early works of Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Cube,” a regional exhibit, through Sept. 26. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Featured artist Doris Barbee. 804/ 224-7148.
RMS Design: Featured artists Linda Wright and Angela Calos. 804/761-5366.
Steve Griffin Studio: Paintings by the regional artist. 804/761-4809.
Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Art in Textiles,” featuring works of silk, dyes, wool, thread, fabric and paint by five artists. Through Sept. 25.
UMW Galleries: “Virginia Derryberry: Private Domain,” through Oct. 10 in Ridderhof Martin Gallery. “UMW Studio Art Faculty Exhibition,” through Oct. 10 in duPont Gallery. umwgalleries.org.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: “Violins of Hope,” through Oct. 24. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
music
The Birchmere: High Kings, Sept. 23-24; CLANNAD, Sept. 26; Five for Fighting with String Quartet, Sept. 26; Robert Cray Band, Sept. 28; Tommy Emmanuel, Sept. 29; Keiko Matsui, Sept. 30. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Sounds of Summer: Every second Friday of the month through October in Market Square. Lineup: Brisk, Oct. 8. Tickets will go on sale one week in advance of each concert. $5 per person, $3 museum members, free for under 5. famva.org.
United Negro College Fund: Smooth Jazz Concert Gala, featuring Nick Colionne and Jazmin Ghent. 6-10 p.m. Friday at Jefferson Hotel, Richmond. $125 and up. Details and tickets at UNCF.org/RichmondJazz.
theater
Arena Stage: The Roundabout Theatre Company’s “Toni Stone,” a live simulcast at Nationals Park, Sept. 26. Free. arenastage.org.
Ford’s Theatre: “My Lord, What a Night,” Oct. 1-24; $18-$48. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative COVID-19 test) required. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: “Arts Emerging: A Celebration of Renewal,” featuring outdoor and indoor performances, exhibitions, interactive gaming activities, and artist marketplace. Family friendly. 5-9 p.m. Saturday. $10. For tickets and schedule, visit cfa.calendar.gmu.edu/arts-emerging-a-celebration-of-renewal.
Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “The Revolutionists,” through Oct. 17. $28. marylandensemble.org/the-revolutionists
Peter’s Alley: “Proof,” Theatre on the Run, Arlington. Oct. 8-31. eventbrite.com/e/peters-alley-presents-proof-by-david-auburn-tickets-.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Bright Star,” bluegrass musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Sept. 15-Oct. 31. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Round House Theatre: “Quixote Nuevo,” featuring Tejano music, bilingual wordplay and puppetry, through Oct. 3. roundhousetheatre.org.
Semilla Cultural: Bomba dance classes begins Sept. 26 at DanceFXBG, as part of “The Banyan Tree of the Americas: Music Evolution in African Diaspora” event. In person and virtual. 11 lessons. Details at semillacultural.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “The Amen Corner,” Sept. 14-26. shakespearetheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: Encore auditions for “A Christmas Carol,” 7-8:30 p.m. Friday at 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. Monologue not required; script readings will be provided. Virtual auditions accepted at virtual@stagedoorproductions.org. Details at stagedoorproductions.org.
family
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Historic Kenmore: Learn with Me Day: “A Bird’s Eye View of the 18th Century,” Sept. 29. on-site program (aligned with VA SOLs) good for students who are virtual learning in grade levels K-6. Space is limited; advance purchase required. kenmore.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, through Oct. 3; additional tickets required. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
Stratford Hall: Homeschool Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Includes self-guided audio tour of the Great House and historic area, a scavenger hunt, 18th-century cooking demonstration with Dontavius Williams, drumming demonstrations by Slam Stewart. Registration is required. $9 adults; $4 (ages 4-18); free for ages 4 and under. Masks required indoors. Registration required. Contact Kelly Childress at kchildress@stratfordhall.org or Mary Bowman at mbowman@stratfordhall.org.
etc.
Braehead Farm: Fall Festival Weekends, Oct. 2-31. Hayrides through decorated forest, corn maze, interactive game, sunflower walk/maze, visit the Giant Pumpkin and farm animals, and family playgrounds. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10 per person, ages 2 and under free. 540/899-9848; Braeheadfarm.com.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Howl-O-Scream, select dates Sept. 10 through Oct. 31. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Friends of Dragon Run: Fall paddle trips will be held Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7, weather permitting. Begins at Big Island in King and Queen County. Each trip will accommodate eight guests. $50 donation requested; kayak, paddle and personal flotation device provided. Vaccinations required. Sign up in advance; reservations fill quickly. DragonRun.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
Georgetown French Market: Outdoor market will feature sidewalk sales, French fare, music and street performers. Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 3, from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission. georgetowndc.com/frenchmarket.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt, select nights Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. kingsdominion.com.
Nerf Mania: Oct. 8 from 5-8 p.m. at FredNats Stadium. All ages. $10; pre-registration required. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Event: Potomac River Sunset Yoga: Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.