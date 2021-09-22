Local Entertainment Roundup: Sept. 23 to Sept. 30

Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.

Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.

Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Featured artist Doris Barbee. 804/ 224-7148.

RMS Design: Featured artists Linda Wright and Angela Calos. 804/761-5366.

Steve Griffin Studio: Paintings by the regional artist. 804/761-4809.

Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Art in Textiles,” featuring works of silk, dyes, wool, thread, fabric and paint by five artists. Through Sept. 25.