Local Entertainment Roundup: Sept. 29-Oct. 6

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

29 thursday

State Fair of Virginia, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. Through Oct. 2. Schedule and ticket information at statefairva.org. 804/994-2800.

Virtual author talks: Hernán Díaz, author of “Trust.” 9–10 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

CNEW Wine and Nine, Fredericksburg Country Club, 11031 Tidewater Trail. Sign up for a golf clinic and learn putting skills and/or driving and stance. Non-golfers will enjoy networking, wine and hors d’oeuvres, 50/50 raffle and a wine pull. 5:30–7:30 p.m. $50–$65. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and wine pull will benefit Empowerhouse. Register at fredericksburgchamber.org/events.

Live Music at the Co-op: Laurie Rose Griffith and Peter Mealy, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

Art After Hours, Gari Melchers Home and Studio. Featuring live music by Fall Line Bluegrass Band; wine from Potomac Point Winery and beer from Red Dragon Brewery; local food trucks Juan More Taco and Burnt Ends BBQ; and popcorn from the Popcorn Bag and ice cream. Visit the studio and galleries of artist Gari Melchers. 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Beer/wine tickets $7 and food trucks accept cash or credit. Bring your blankets and chairs. garimelchers.org.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

“Ghost the Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Nov. 6. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

“The Play That Goes Wrong,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $20–$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

30 friday

Film: “The Song of Life,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Associated First National, 1922) 7:30 p.m. Free. Musical accompaniment by Jon Mirsalis. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

1 saturday

Art Attack, 600–1000 block Caroline St. and 100–300 block William St. Artists create on the city’s streets. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free. Register at artattackproject.com.

Film: “Gaslight,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (MGM, 1944) 2 p.m.; “Psycho,” (Universal, 1960) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department 75th anniversary parade and festival, Spotsylvania Court House District. Parade begins at Marshall Center and ends at Merchant Square Building. Family-friendly activities include touch-a-truck event, DJ, children’s activities, food trucks, craft vendors and more. 3–7 p.m. Free admission.

Fredtoberfest, Fredericksburg Nationals ballpark, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. Oompah band, hand-crafted Virginia beer, cider and seltzer, food, vendors and activities for all ages. Live concert starts at 4 p.m. Noon–10 p.m. $15 in advance; $20 at the gate. 6bgbrewingco.com/fredtoberfest.

La Rumba Latinx Festival, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. Food, music and community resources celebrating Latin American culture in Fredericksburg. 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

History at Sunset: “Trailblazers of Chatham: Women Who Made History,” 120 Chatham Lane. Meet near the parking lot. 6:30 p.m. 90 minutes. Free. Bring bug spray and water. Wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.

Montross Fall Festival. Antique car show, pet show, kid zone, vendors, demonstrations, parade and live music. 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Schedule of events at townofmontross.org.

Fall Festival Weekend, Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, mazes, games, family playgrounds, farm animals and visit the Great Pumpkin. $12 per person, children 2 and younger are free. Pumpkins sold separately. No admission fee to pick your own fields. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.

Courtland Car Show, Courtland High School, 6701 Smith Station Road. Cars and bikes on display, kids’ activities and food. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Proceeds benefit CTE at Courtland High School.

Fall Festival, Spotsylvania Elementary School, 7415 Brock Road. Food, bounce houses, games, vendors and petting zoo. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Free admission.

Church of the Messiah Fall Bazaar, 12201 Spotswood Furnace Road. Food, baked goods, kids activities and more. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Rain date Oct. 8. churchofthemessiahva.org/fall-bazaar.

Oktoberfest and Yard Sale, Spotsylvania American Legion 320, 8456 Brock Road. Hay rides, bounce house, vendors, concessions and music. 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Proceeds benefit local veterans, military and their families.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

Stafford NAACP Seafood Boil, Rowser Building 1739 Richmond Highway. Boiled crabs, shrimp, potatoes and veggies, crawfish pies, dessert, drink and more. View the African American History Mural and tour the historic building. 4–8 p.m. $75. tinyurl.com/NAACPSeafoodBoil.

All-you-can-eat shrimp feast fundraiser, Fraternal Order of Eagles 4123, 21 Cool Springs Road. Hot dogs, corn on the cob and hushpuppies also available; silent auction, raffles and music. 2–6 p.m. $30. Children 5 and younger are free. patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org.

Pit-cooked barbecue chicken dinner, Tabernacle Methodist Church, 7310 Old Plank Road. 4–6:30 p.m. Adults $12 (half-chicken), children $8 (quarter-chicken). Carryout available. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. 540/786-6162.

BBQ and Bluegrass, Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. Features The Naked Mountain Boys and a pork barbecue meal with sides and a dessert. 4–7 p.m. Cost is TBD. Bring a lawn chair. 540/684-3535; office.graceumc@gmail.com; or graceumchartwood.net.

Fish fry and gospel sing, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. True Spirit, Reverent Quartet, Justified and Madison Creek will perform. 1 p.m. Menu includes catfish, hot dogs, french fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, drinks and dessert for a $10 donation. Event is outside, bring lawn chairs. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.

Lake Anna Jazz: Spanglish, Pleasants Landing Outdoor Stage, 349 Pleasant Landing Road, Bumpass. 7–9 p.m. $8–$12. lakeannajazz.org.

The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, Marshall Community Center Theatre, 4133 Rectortown Road, Marshall. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $20–$25, kids 3 and under are free. Concessions available for purchase. No outside food, beverages, alcohol or smoking. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.

Silver Tie Gala: Forever Motown, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave. Live music, and live and silent auctions. 7:30 p.m. Cocktail reception 5:30 p.m. $125. Formal attire suggested. 540/967-2200; louisaarts.org.

2 sunday

The Good Witch’s Magic Pumpkin Patch, Willowdale Farm, 160 Willowdale Lane, Stafford. Hay ride, pumpkin picking and painting, and pony ride. Kids 12 and under, $20. Adults do not need tickets, although a responsible adult must accompany participants. Rain or shine. Reserve a two-hour timeslot at campfirecrittersanimalsanctuary.com.

Fall Festival Weekend, Braehead Farm. See Oct. 1 listing.

ASL tour of the Washington House, Ferry Farm, Kings Highway. Interpreted by Abbie Castillo using American Sign Language. 2 and 3 p.m. $6–$12, children 5 and younger are free. Arrive at Visitors Center 10–15 minutes before tour begins. Reservations encouraged as space is limited. kenmore.org/events.

3 monday

Fall opening of St. James’ House, 1300 Charles St. St. James’ House and garden fall opening. 1–4 p.m. $5 per person, WHM members free. Through Oct. 8. 540/373-5630.

4 tuesday

Tea & Tour: Fall for St. James’ House, begins at 1200 Charles St. Tea at the Mary Washington House, followed by a tour of St. James’ House. 11 a.m.–2 p.m. $30. washingtonheritagemuseums.networkforgood.com/events/48395-tea-tour-fall-for-st-james-house. 540/373-5630.

5 wednesday

Todd Meredith and The Rave-Ons, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. $35 plus tax and processing fee. Drinks and appetizers available for purchase. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

“The Miracle Worker,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 7:30 p.m. $20–$25. 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.

6 thursday

”What is Involved in Renovating an Old House?” Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St. Jan Bieneck discusses the process of restoring a historic home. 10 a.m. Free. Attendees are invited to tour her nearby home, which dates to the late 18th century, after the program. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Music on Main: Piney Woods Gals & Phil, Taylor Park, West Main St., Orange. Americana/Irish. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Free.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Entre Dos Mundos (Between Two Worlds)” by David Amoroso, through Nov. 5. Artist reception Oct. 8, 6-8 p.m. RSVP at Tinyurl.com/AmorosoReception. Event: Dia de los Muertos Celebration, Nov. 1, free. (time TBD). VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Artists Alliance: Works by featured artist, painter Maria Chavez. Also on display: “Art for Your Bathroom,” in the bathroom gallery, and painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by AA members. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Virginia On My Mind,” a collection of new oil and acrylic paintings by Judy Green. Through Oct. 2. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Second Chances,” works by Patrick Andrews featuring repurposed, recycled materials. Through Oct. 2. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Autumn Inspiration,” all-member show through Oct. 2. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library (Fredericksburg branch): “Autumn in the Atrium,” photography by Penny Parrish, features fall scenes both locally and from her travels. Through Sept. 29 during regular library hours.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artists.

Colonial Beach Museum: New display featured.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by local artists. 804/410-2019.

Dockside Realty: Works by featured artist Kimberly Zook.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Spaces and Places.” Members Gallery: “Northern Neck Artists.” Through September. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

George Mason University: “Approaching Event Horizons: Projects on Climate Change by Atlantika Collective,” a group exhibit of photography, video, sculpture and performance. Through Oct. 1 at Mason Exhibitions Arlington. masonexhibitions.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Work by local/regional artists and makers.

James Monroe Museum: New exhibit: “Chatty History: Selected Artifacts from Our Online Programming.” 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: 15th anniversary celebration, featuring artists who have appeared at the gallery and variety of works including landscapes, seascapes, still life, abstracts and photographs.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Tell Me Your Secret…” a national juried exhibit. Through Oct. 2. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Show of Shows,” through Nov. 17 in the Purcell Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Barbara Taylor Hall. Through October. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by Colonial Beach artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Featuring in-house design projects by RMS Designs.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Parish Hall): Featured artist is Abénaa Pieisie. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Steve Griffin: Recent Paintings, 2020–2022,” abstract paintings by UMW Professor Emeritus Steve Griffin, through Oct. 16. duPont Gallery: Group exhibit featuring the current members of the Studio Art faculty, through Dec. 4 with artist lecture Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Jan. 29. virginiahistory.org.

music

Hard Times Cafe-Four Mile Fork: Drowning Pool, with special guests Through Fire. Oct. 7. 7:15 p.m., doors 6 p.m. $25. For tickets, 540/ 710-6771 or national-acts.com.

Richmond Folk Festival: Featuring six stages and showcasing music and dance from more than 30 performing groups from around Virginia, the nation and the world. Oct. 7-9. richmondfolkfestival.org.

Tin Pan: Dana Cooper with Michael Lille & Kyle Davis on Oct. 6. 804/447-8189; tinpanrva.com.

theater

Ford’s Theatre: “The Trip to Bountiful,” through Oct. 16. fords.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: MOMIX: “Viva Momix,” Oct. 1; Virginia Opera: “The Valkyrie,” from Richard Wagner’s “Ring” cycle, Oct. 8-9. cfa.gmu.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Hamilton,” through Oct. 9. Eisenhower Theater: Broadway Center Stage: “Guys and Dolls,” Oct. 7-16. Theater Lab: “Shear Madness,” Oct. 4 through Oct. 1, 2023. kennedy-center.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ghost the Musical,” through Nov. 6. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre: “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci,” Sept. 29 through Oct. 23 in the Michael R. Klein Theatre. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “The Color Purple,” through Oct. 9 in MAX Theatre. “No Place to Go,” through Oct. 16 in Ark Theatre. sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “Dracula,” Oct. 13 through Nov. 6. Event: Vampire Ball, Oct. 28. synetictheater.org.

Theater Week: Tickets available for $22, $33 or $44 at venues throughout the D.C. area. Through Oct. 9. theatreweek.org.

UMW Theatre: “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Thursday through Sunday in Klein Theatre. $20–$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Chicken and Biscuits,” Sept. 30 through Oct. 30. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

ETC.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Howl-O-Scream, select nights Sept. 9–Oct. 31; and The Count’s Spooktacular, featuring new family-friendly themes every weekend from Sept. 24–Oct. 30. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. Event: Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community Day, Oct. 2 at 2 and 3 p.m. Participants can tour the Washington House interpreted by Abbie Castillo (using American Sign Language). Space is limited; reservations encouraged. $12 adults, $6 students ages 6-17, free for children ages 5 and under. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt, select nights through Oct. 30. kingsdominion.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10; included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

2nd Street Festival: historic Jackson Ward neighborhood, downtown Richmond. Featuring three stages of live musical entertainment along with food vendors, a marketplace and Artists Row, and the Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club. Oct. 1–2. Free. venturerichmond.com.